A Quick Take On Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ:EBON) went public in June 2020, raising $101 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class A ordinary shares.

The firm designs ASICs for Bitcoin mining computers and other non-crypto applications.

Management is seeking to diversify its business offerings as well as stand up mining operations outside of China, two long-term, tall-order tasks.

In the short term, my outlook on EBON at around $1.20 is Neutral.

Company

Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province-based Ebang was founded to design Bitcoin ASICs to maximize the efficiency and speed of Bitcoin mining equipment for customers.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Dong Hu, who was previously an experienced teacher of information engineering and has extensive experience in networking and communications.

Below is a brief overview video of a review of the firm's EBIT E12 series miner:

EBON outsources the manufacturing of its ASIC designs to foundries located in the Asia Pacific region.

The company produced the first commercially available machine using a 10 nm ASIC and has since completed design on an 8 nm ASIC and is working on a 5 nm ASIC for non-Bitcoin cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin and Monero.

Management has sought to increase its overseas sales and marketing efforts, focusing especially on prospects in North America and Europe 'in anticipation of future growth in the blockchain industry in those regions.'

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the market for cryptocurrency mining hardware is expected to grow by more than $2.2 billion between 2018 to 2022.

2018 saw a year-over-year growth rate of 8% and the forecast period is expected to grow at a CAGR Of almost 10%.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand for equipment from North America and Europe as the difficulty of Bitcoin mining increases force miners to upgrade their equipment for greater efficiency.

Major competitive vendors include:

Bitmain

BitFury

Halong

Canaan (CAN)

Ebang's Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has plateaued in the first two quarters of 2021, as the chart shows here:

Gross profit by quarter has followed the same trajectory as topline revenue:

Operating losses by quarter have been reduced in 1H 2021:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have approached breakeven in the first half of 2021:

In the past 12 months, EBON's stock price has dropped 69.62 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' rise of 24.76 percent, as the chart below indicates: (Source)

Valuation Metrics For EBON

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $241,590,000 Enterprise Value -$7,210,000 Price / Sales 8.44 Enterprise Value / Sales -0.27 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 0.35 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] -73.14% Earnings Per Share -$0.20

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to Ebang would be Canaan (CAN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Canaan (CAN) Ebang Int'l (EBON) Variance Price / Sales 13.82 8.44 -38.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 11.30 -0.27 -102.4% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -4.54 0.35 -107.7% Revenue Growth Rate -68.5% -73.1% 6.7%

Commentary On Ebang

In its last earnings announcement, covering 1H 2021's results, management highlighted its plans to diversify its business away from cryptocurrency mining into the Fintech industry.

In addition, the firm moved forward on plans to construct North American- and European-based crypto mining farms in the wake of the China mining ban for such operations.

Management hopes its self-mining business can 'offset the negative impact of the plummeting Bitcoin price on the sales of mining machines.'

As to its financial results, 1H 2021 produced a nearly 66% period-over-period increase in total net revenues versus 1H 2020, while gross profit was a positive $5.64 million versus a loss of nearly $1 million.

The company's net loss narrowed to $4.26 million in 1H 2021.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is its ability to diversify its business away from purely producing crypto mining ASICs and quickly standing up its self-mining operations outside of China.

Due to the China Bitcoin mining ban earlier in 2021, Chinese firms have been scrambling to establish operations in more stable locales as the rising price of Bitcoin since the ban has produced a very profitable mining environment.

But the difficulty is securing infrastructure to place the mining equipment in suitable and reliable locations during this period of significant industry rearrangement.

EBON also suffers from the general cloud over Chinese listings in the U.S. as the Chinese government readies policies that may prohibit or seriously reduce the number of listings allowed via variable interest entities, or VIEs, or their related entities WFOEs (Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise).

In any event, I don't see a major catalyst for the stock, absent a positive surprise from management that it was able to secure and launch major infrastructure for mining machines outside of China.

Given those uncertainties, my outlook on EBON is Neutral at around $1.20 per share.