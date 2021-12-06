DeanDrobot/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Trump Media, TMTG, has secured $1 billion in funding through a PIPE deal. The company will now have a total of $1.25 billion to launch its social media platform, TRUTH. Is this enough ammo to defy the social media status quo? Could we see another meme-like rally take place?

$1 Billion is a lot of money

Let's begin by breaking down the news of Trump's $1 billion PIPE deal. First off, what is a Private Investment in Public Equity, PIPE? As the name suggests, this method of funding involves getting money from private investors, usually financial institutions or large funds. These private investors usually receive common or preferred stock at a discount from the current market price. In other words, we could see this as a form of dilution to existing shareholders.

PIPEs are a good way of securing funding quickly and they involve much less regulatory scrutiny, which we can speculate is the reason Trump Media has chosen this method. On the flip side, this relies on selling discounted shares, which dilutes existing investors. In some cases, clauses could protect PIPE investors from further downside, promising more shares if the price drops below a certain point. For this reason, stocks that have completed a PIPE deal are sometimes targeted by short sellers.

Looking at the specifics of this deal, it appears that private investors will be receiving a 20% discount to the volume-weighted average closing price for the five trading days before and including Dec 1st.

The question now is what can we expect from the company, operationally, and the stock, in terms of price movement.

Bullish or Bearish?

Much like with regular stock dilutions, a case can be made for both a bullish and bearish thesis. Together with the money from Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC), TGMT now has $1.25 billion in cash available to launch its social media app TRUTH, with the company being valued at $3 billion. This is certainly a step in the right direction, but will it be enough? It's hard to say at this point, since we don't know the scope of the company's ambitions, but we could make a comparison with Meta Platforms Inc (FB). When Facebook IPO'd in 2012, its yearly operating costs were just under $1 billion per year. Of course, by then the company had an established platform with close to one billion users.

TRUTH Social has little to show in terms of achievements as of now, and the company even missed its deadline to launch a private beta in November. Despite this, the company has secured plenty of funding, and as I write this DWAC is up pre-market by over 6%.

Having said this, the PIPE deal is ultimately dilutive to "regular" shareholders. The private investors are getting discounted shares, which might make some reconsider their investment in DWAC. Furthermore, it begs the question of why TMTG had to resort to this form of funding. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the company and DWAC. As I mentioned in my last article on the matter, DWAC got off to a rocky start, including a potential SEC violation. There is still a possibility DWAC won't be able to take TMTG public, and if so, regular investors will be left high and dry. On the other hand, PIPE investors would likely be insulated from this outcome.

Should you buy DWAC for meme potential?

At this point, speculative investors might be wondering if now might be a good time to jump into DWAC. Does the stock have the potential for another meme run? Certainly, we are seeing some interesting action and pick up in volume in the pre-market. The potential is certainly there, with the eye-grabbing headline of "$1 billion in funding" renewing interest in the SPAC.

Having said this, I believe this is too speculative a move, and I would expect it to end up dying down quickly. To gain real momentum, I would like to see some more relevant news coming from the operational side. So far, Trump Media has failed to deliver on its promises, and investors have very little guidance to hold on to.

But, if against sound judgment you wish to ride this meme train, I would suggest hopping on some of the other Trump-associated SPACs. For example, Rumble SPAC CFVI (CFVI) is up considerably in the last few days following news that it would take Rumble public, and that Trump Media would be using Rumble as a distribution partner.

Rumble aims to be a competitor to YouTube and has seen significant user growth in the last year. I think this SPAC might offer a better risk-reward while simultaneously quenching your thirst for outsized returns.

Takeaway

Trump's social media platform, TRUTH, certainly has potential. I personally welcome competition in the highly monopolized market of social media platforms. However, the company has a lot of hurdles ahead, including finding young talent. So far, we have not seen substantial progress from the operations side, which makes me cautious about investing in DWAC. However, if and when the ball gets rolling, I would expect TRUTH to grow fast. For now, I'll sit tight and wait. There are better options out there now in terms of "real" investments, with plenty of stocks trading well below where they were a month ago. If, however, SPAC investing is your thing, I believe CFVI looks more interesting here, and the boat hasn't quite sailed off yet.