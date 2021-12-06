Try Media/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was founded in 1980 and has a made a name for itself after having received approval for Epogen (epoetin alfa) in 1989, a human erythropoietin that is used to treat anemia, typically associated with chronic kidney failure and cancer chemotherapy. Today, the company is a large biopharmaceutical firm with a market capitalization of $121 billion and is considered a king of biologics, since a staggering 81% of its 2020 sales were earned with such drugs. Its current top-three-selling drugs are:

Enbrel (etanercept), a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor used to treat, e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis; the compound has been approved in the U.S. in 1998 and in Europe in 2000;

Prolia/XGEVA (denosumab), used to treat osteoporosis by preventing the development of osteoclasts; the former is typically administered by a health care professional as a single dose every six months while the latter can be self-administered every four weeks; the compound has been approved in 2010;

Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), is used to fight infections in patients undergoing chemotherapy through the stimulation of the production of neutrophils; the compound has been approved in 2002.

These three compounds were responsible for almost 50% of the firm's 2020 sales (i.e., $24.2 billion), of which 74% were earned in the United States. Amgen has always been one of the more U.S.-focused pharma companies (see my recent comparative analysis). It is thus hypothesized that Amgen could suffer disproportionately from a potential drug price negotiation regulation.

The company acquires other companies or their drugs once in a while. Exemplarily, the developer of Kyprolis, Onyx Pharmaceuticals has been acquired in 2013. Otezla (apremilast) has been acquired from Celgene (now Bristol-Myers Squibb) in 2019. In 2020, Amgen acquired a 20.5% stake in BeiGene, Ltd. to expand its oncology presence in China. Only very recently, Amgen acquired Five Prime Therapeutics, the company behind bemarituzumab, a phase III ready therapy for gastric cancer.

Amgen's Patent-Cliff And Sales Concentration

The company is often cited for its patent-cliff. Table 1 compares loss-of-exclusivity (LOE) dates of Amgen's most important compounds (data derived from page 7 of Amgen's 2020 10-K).

Enbrel, Neulasta and Aranesp are older compounds that have been approved in the U.S. in 1998, 2002 and 2001, respectively. The fact that Enbrel still enjoys some patent protection in the U.S. until 2029 speaks for itself.

Table 1: LOEs of Amgen's key compounds, their respective top-line contributions and possible competitors (image source - author's own work)

Amgen's revenue stream appears properly diversified (Figure 1). The company's minor portfolio constituents (more than 15 compounds with individual contributions to sales of less than 5%) have seen their relative share increase over the last eight years (Figure 2). Enbrel is still of high importance to the company. However, with Humira (AbbVie) approaching its U.S. LOE, sales of Enbrel - which is used to treat similar indications - are expected to decline as well, even though the drug enjoys some patent protection in the U.S. until 2029. Neulasta has lost its patent protection a while ago and is facing increased pressure from biosimilars, such as Udenyca (Coherus BioSciences, Inc.) or Fulphila (Viatris Inc.). While Otezla is still a well-protected drug until 2028 and its sales are just ramping up, the compound's growth prospects should not be over-emphasized as it addresses similar indications as Enbrel and thus also Humira. However, also other immunology-related drugs, such as the newer Janus kinase inhibitors Xeljanz (Pfizer) and RINVOQ (AbbVie), are gaining market share, thus emphasizing the fiercely competitive nature of the market for immunology drugs.

Figure 1: Amgen's drug-specific overview reveals that the company is rather diversified in principle, but still strongly reliant on its rather old cash cow Enbrel (image source - author's own work)

Figure 2: Enbrel's and Neulasta's sales have been declining for several years while sales of Otezla are just ramping up (image source - author's own work)

Pipeline

Amgen's pipeline must be able to offset the decline in sales from Enbrel, Neulasta and, later on, also Otezla. Important candidates are tezepelumab, sotorasib and KHK4083.

Tezepelumab has been designed for the treatment of asthma and atopic dermatitis and is developed in collaboration with MedImmune, LLC (a subsidiary of AstraZeneca). In a phase III trial, the compound demonstrated efficacy compared to placebo for patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma. Analysts expect the compound, which is currently under FDA review, to reach peak sales of up to $2.5 billion. ICER, however, suspects that the compound might not be cost-effective, assuming a "placeholder" price of $28,000 per year. The drug faces competition from GlaxoSmithKline's interleukin (IL) 5 inhibitor Nucala (mepolizumab) and the well-regarded IL-4 and IL-13 inhibitor Dupixent (dupilumab, Sanofi/Regeneron).

Sotorasib (brand name Lumakras) is a small molecule drug used to treat non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The compound targets a specific mutation in the KRAS protein (G12C), which represents about 13% of mutations in NSCLCs. This cancer mutation was previously considered resistant to drug therapy. Lumakras has won approval by the FDA in May 2021 and may thus be administered in patients who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The compound is estimated to surpass sales of $2 billion by 2026.

KHK4083 is a human monoclonal antibody that was discovered by Kyowa Kirin and is soon to be tested in a phase 3 study. The compound is to be commercialized jointly and is expected to be approved for the therapy of atopic dermatitis and several other inflammatory diseases. The same caveats related to competitors such a Nucala and Dupixent apply.

Amgen is also actively developing and marketing biosimilars. Amgevita was approved as a biosimilar of Humira in the European Union in 2017. The company is currently conducting a phase III study in support of a U.S. interchangeability designation for Amgevita and ABP 654, a biosimilar of Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson). Moreover, in 2022, Amgen expects phase III data for biosimilars of Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron - ABP 938) and Soliris (eculizumab, Alexion Pharmaceuticals - ABP 959) (Slide 12, Q3 2021 earnings presentation).

Balance Sheet Quality And Shareholder Returns

It is of utmost importance that pharmaceutical companies maintain robust balance sheets. That way, the sometimes-inevitable situation of a flopping drug candidate (see, e.g., AbbVie's discontinuation of its rovalpituzumab tesirine R&D program in 2019) can be countered by acquiring a promising late-stage drug or by taking-over a competitor.

Amgen acquired, as outlined in the introduction, several drugs and/or companies in the past. Moreover, it pays a generous dividend and engages in share buybacks to offset the dilutive effect of stock-based compensations and to boost earnings per share. Between 2014 and 2018, Amgen practically did not have any material net debt. Exemplarily in 2018, it would have taken only 50% of the company's normalized free cash flow (after having accounted for one-offs and impairments) to retire its entire net debt. Debt increased materially in 2019 due to the acquisition of Otezla from Celgene but still remains at a very manageable level as it would take 2.3 times the company's 2020 normalized free cash flow to retire all of the debt. Arguably, the balance sheet is now in worse shape than a few years ago, but Amgen obviously reacted timely by adding Otezla to its portfolio. Net debt to EBITDA currently stands at 2.5 times 2020 EBITDA. Such a leverage ratio is not uncommon with Amgen, as a similar ratio has been observed in 2013. I do not expect the company to deleverage as aggressively as back in 2013, since borrowing costs remain rather low and Amgen is a very shareholder-friendly company. This behavior appears very acceptable considering the stable free cash flow and the consequently robust interest coverage ratio (Figure 3). Taking into account the company's debt maturing in 2022 and beyond (consisting of almost entirely fixed-rate notes), the weighted-average interest rate is a very acceptable 3.44%. Amgen has been assigned a stable BBB+ rating by Fitch Ratings, Inc. in October 2021.

Figure 3: Amgen's interest coverage ratio in terms of normalized free cash flow appears very stable (image source - author's own work)

Amgen's upcoming debt maturities (Figure 4) also do not raise concerns, especially taking into account the company's robust normalized free cash flow of roughly $9 billion per year.

Figure 4: Amgen's upcoming debt maturities do not raise concerns (image source - author's own work)

The company is paying a steadily increasing dividend since 2011. The average annual growth rate since 2013 sits at a very respectable 21% but has slowed down recently and appears to have stabilized at 10% per annum, taking into account the recent announcement. It remains to be seen whether the company can keep up its dividend growth rate. From the perspective of normalized free cash flow, there is ample room for growth as Amgen is currently paying out only 40% in the form of dividends. Buybacks have also been rather pronounced and the company has reduced its shares outstanding by a respectable 3.5% per year on average. Amgen is one of the rather rare exceptions that did not fund share buybacks with debt. Between 2012 and 2020, the company raked-in $73 billion of normalized free cash flow and returned $66 billion to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

A Word On Biden's Drug Pricing Negotiation Plan

According to the recent statement by the White House, pricing negotiations will affect drugs that are obtained OTC (via Medicare Pt. D) and those that are administered in a doctor's office (via Medicare Pt. B). Pharma companies are expected to be granted a period of nine years for small molecule drugs and twelve years for biologics until the drugs become eligible for pricing negotiations. This is good news for Amgen, as the company is mainly engaged in the development and marketing of biologics. The administration's aim to increase the footprint of generics and biosimilars is also considered positive news for Amgen due to the company's readily marketed - and soon the be authorized - biosimilars.

It is expected that a limited number of drugs are subject to pricing negotiations, i.e., up to ten drugs per year until 2023 (with prices taking effect in 2025) and up to 20 drugs per year from thereon. Hence, it remains to be seen whether Amgen will be affected in the near term, considering that there are several other drugs on the market that boast far superior 2020 sales figures, such as Humira (AbbVie, $19.8 billion), Keytruda (Merck, $14.4 billion), Revlimid (Bristol-Myers Squibb, $12.1 billion), Eliquis (Bristol-Myers Squibb, $9.2 billion), Biktarvy (Gilead Sciences, $7.3 billion) and Opdivo (Bristol-Myers Squibb, $7.0 billion).

Quick Investor Takeaway

Amgen can be considered a "king of biologics". The company is very U.S.-centric and thus, in theory, expected to suffer disproportionately upon enactment of Biden's drug pricing negotiation plan. However, as Amgen's drugs Enbrel, Prolia, XGEVA (identical to Prolia but administered differently), Neulasta and Otezla tend to "fly under the radar" in terms of sales and since the company derives a growing percentage from a large number of less-important drugs, the effect of the upcoming regulation should not be over-emphasized. In this regard, I find Bristol-Myers Squibb a riskier bet due to its more concentrated portfolio (Revlimid, Eliquis and Opdivo).

Amgen's pipeline appears weaker than that of, e.g., Bristol-Myers Squibb, especially considering the competitive nature of immunology-related drugs. On a more positive note, the recent approval of Amgen's lung cancer treatment Lumakras is mentioned. Over the next couple of years, EvaluatePharma expects Amgen to grow at a below-average compound annual growth rate of only 1.3%.

The company's balance sheet is very robust and management is particularly shareholder-friendly, having just increased the dividend by another 10%. Amgen is one of the rare exceptions where share repurchases and dividends both are more than covered by the strong free cash flow.

Amgen's shares have recently lost some value, likely because of fears from the upcoming pricing negotiation regulation and uncertainties related to the company's pipeline. At $200, the shares appear fairly valued from the perspective of EV/EBITDA, normalized free cash flow yield and normalized earnings yield. Compared to its peers (see my other recent note), Amgen is found in the midfield. The current dividend yield of over 3.8% is enticing, especially in light of the substantial growth rate. Arguably, the dividend growth rate is a function of the commercial success of upcoming drugs and hence cannot be ascertained. Morningstar attests a wide moat rating to Amgen and currently has a fair value estimate of $200 in place.

With the apparent concentration risk related to Amgen's immunology portfolio and the uncertainties surrounding its pipeline, I expect the stock to trade sideways or even decline further. However, considering the way management has been executing in the past, I would certainly add to my still small position on any future weaknesses.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you enjoyed the read and are interested in similar content, you can click on "Follow" below to receive alerts in the future. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.