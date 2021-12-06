Megan Varner/Getty Images News

Painting a Bullish Position

Like many analysts, we continue our bullish position for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Its share price is consistently stable.

The stock is not overly sensitive to the daily whims of economic news. Investors have taken the price down from a 69.6% run-up in share price over the past five years to a lesser +10.3% over the past year (at the close of last week).

The share price tanked in March 2020 to the $72 range. The market tanked on strikingly bad news about COVID-19. PPG steadily climbed back. The share price hit a high of $182.97 mid-year ’21. Since then, the share price slipped to the mid-$140s but has recovered to $160.

We think it is a good buy in the current price range. Governments are confronting the variants. Treatments and preventive health measures are short-circuiting the need for lockdowns. Economies are expanding. Unemployment is down and wages rising. Government stimulus plans will soon take effect. All are good signs for the paint business.

Like Seeking Alpha, we see PPG's profitability and momentum continuing to improve in FY '22.

Source: Seeking Alpha

PPG has Market Power

PPG (formerly Pittsburgh Paint & Glass) is the second-largest paint producer in the U.S. Products include chemicals, architectural paints, industrial coatings, marine coatings, packaging coatings, and specialty materials. The company has operations and sales in six regions across the globe.

The paint industry is furtive. It is not a leading indicator of economic news, high on the roster of print and social media interests, or garnering headlines with new products, M&As, and investments. Paint companies might get a mention in relation to housing sales, mortgage rate changes, auto sales, and headwinds from supply chain tremors and inflation.

The stock dropped in price last October following a warning from the CEO that full year’s earnings might suffer from supply chain concerns while concomitantly he was reporting better-than-forecast Q3 earnings and revenue. Net income had tumbled 22%. Yet, the company subsequently declared on October 21, ’21, a 0.59 cents dividend, in line with previous payments to shareholders. Profits and cash flow are covering the dividend (FWD yield 1.47%).

PPG’s EPS for Q3 was $1.69, beating analysts’ consensus by 10 cents. The Q4 ‘21 EPS is unlikely to hit the estimated $1.93 target set Q4’ 20. There continues a limited national supply of resins for making paint. Raw material prices popped 20% this year. PPG cannot completely fulfill backorders and may affect sales to the tune of $350M. We expect this situation to change in early 2022.

We expect Q4 ’21 earnings and revenue will be better than expected. Short interest is a de minimis 1.17%. The stock is not volatile.

Source: InfrontAnalytics.com

Potential Downsides to PPG Stock

The paint and chemicals industry suffered a major setback from Hurricane Ida. Key chemicals and resins output slowed. Paint gallonage remains light. Price increases resulted, around 11% for the year.

Organic growth has slowed but far from a screeching halt. Inventories of certain items are thin. There is a variety of suppliers offering a host of products, allowing retail and commercial purchasers to fill in the gaps.

We physically surveyed several big-box stores and chain-owned paint stores and found, for instance, if DAP white caulk was out of stock, there are two other brands on the shelves available. Flat white interior paint was unavailable in 2-gallon cans, but one’s and five-gallon cans from several manufacturers are in stock. One PPG store was out of industrial oil paint in the sheen we requested. The stock had other sheens that were close enough.

PPG’s largest competition is from local manufacturers and about 10 global companies. China and other Asian countries are the largest markets of production and consumption.

PPG’s debt level is not a concern, but worth noting. Debt was near $7B In September ’21, and up from $5.49B Y/Y. The company’s strong cash flow puts it in a position to cover debt and interest payments. With a market cap topping $38B, the company can raise more cash when needed. ROE asset growth stands at +24.6% over the last 12 months.

Source: Simply Wall St.

On the Bright Side

On the bright side, hedge funds increased their holdings by almost 70K shares over the last quarter. Insiders have not been actively buying in quite a while, as far as we can determine. Neither have insiders been selling. Q2 ’21 was the last quarter in which their activity was notable; insiders sold $7.62M.

The bullish sentiment prevails for PPG across all sectors. We expect the average target price over the coming year to be in the mid-$180s per share.

Keep in mind PPG’s market power puts the company in a better position to corral production materials and raise prices for end-products.

The paint industry isn’t glitzy and glamorous. It is just one of the industrial and architectural industries that makes society safer, healthier, happier, and comfortable. Paint is also the means of choice to make political statements and graffiti art. PPG is priced right to give your portfolio a fresh coat for a fresh start to a new and better year.