VMware, Inc. (VMW) Management Presents at 2021 UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Sumit Dhawan - President

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Karl Keirstead

Well, thank you everybody. We're honored to have VMware with us today on day one of the UBS Tech Conference and Sumit Dhawan, the President of VMware will join me for a fireside chat.

We'll go with questions for about 30 minutes or so, and then I'll open it up to the audience. If you do have a question, there should be a chat feature in front of you where you can just type it in or feel free to just e-mail me directly.

So with that Sumit, welcome.

Sumit Dhawan

Great to be on. Good morning everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Karl Keirstead

Yes. Sumit, maybe I'll start. Obviously, several months ago, you took on new responsibilities at VMware with the President and Head of all the go-to-market functions. So I thought I would open and just ask over the last several months as you've been in this role, what changed? What have your priorities been? Have you made any alterations to the sales structure? Maybe we'll start there.

Sumit Dhawan

Yes. Firstly, I would say I'm enjoying it, which is most important. No, but in all seriousness, we've -- the first thing we focused on was making sure the market was clear. Our customers were clear what our priorities were as a company. And we had a big event, VMworld, which is our major customer event. We had both virtual and little in-person event, and we are now doing the worldwide.

And we came out with our clarity and position for the next phase of VMware is all about multi-cloud and apps platform. VMware has started the journey as a company with pioneer in virtualization, then went on to become leader in private cloud and mobility. And now as we call it, Phase III, is all about multi-cloud and apps platform and making sure that's clear to our customers, making sure it's clear to all of our go-to-market teams, our sales force was one of the key priorities I took on. And I think we have done quite well on that, where the team feels it's clear, they can take the solutions to market.

The second thing that I focused on was getting the team and my leadership sort of fully my own backfill, we have hired some amazing great executives, Chief Customer Officer of Splunk joined us as Chief Customer Officer of VMware; Zia, who was a senior partner at BCG, recently joined us to run the ecosystem. So the team has been formulated because both of those become, as you know, quite important as you're building out a subscription-oriented, SaaS-oriented business, how you manage the overall health and retention and consumption of the software, which is John's responsibility, is extremely important. And in the world of multi-cloud, our partnerships need to spend far more than Dell. It becomes a strategic weapon for us. So Zia is accountable for that.

And now third thing we did was we made some incremental adjustments. We were in the middle of our fiscal year. So we made some incremental adjustments in our comp plans and the sales force not necessarily design more than less of a design more of sort of just comp structures and whatnot. And we are in the final two months of the fiscal year. So, we wanted to close the fiscal year with the plan we had. And as we are looking into next fiscal year, we are thinking about appropriate adjustments.

And at the analyst meeting, I mentioned to run these three plays, and I can go through that for the audience that we will be structuring around and aligning the entire company around.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Got it. And just, by the way, to dig a little bit deeper into comp changes, Sumit, was this a shift in the compensation to incent your sales reps to go after certain revenue opportunities such as sub-SaaS? Or was it also an increase overall in compensation to account for the fact that it's a tough market out there, and there's a war for talent, and I'm sure rivals are looking to go after some of your senior people given what a deep bench you guys have.

Sumit Dhawan

Karl, mostly, it was -- I was referring to the first point where if you look at our multi-cloud and apps platform, there, clearly, that platform is also more for subscription and SaaS, unlike the traditional products, which are more licensed product. So how we compensate our teams for more sub-SaaS part of the portfolio is what I was referring to as that we made. And we are continually using that as a dial where we keep shifting given we have both parts of the portfolio in the bag for the sellers at this point in time.

Karl Keirstead

And Sumit, obviously, external partners, not just your own direct reps, are a key part of the go-to-market distribution. Did you tinker at all with your partner relationships, be it with the big three or other big partners?

Sumit Dhawan

We are -- well, first of all, the ecosystem on the cloud service providers, our cloud provider partnerships are really, really strong, where we are engaged with them Microsoft, when they started their fiscal year, they have put in joint go-to-market investment with us. Google similarly, have they put their investment with us.

And AWS, obviously, much longer sort of standing partnership, we continue to co-invest in our go-to-market partnership. And same thing we are doing now with IBM, with IBM Cloud, and we have announced our intent to do the same thing with sovereign cloud providers more so in Europe, where there are some real partners and the need for sovereign cloud is growing.

And on the more traditional partners or maybe system integrators, we are, at this point in time, creating appropriate programs, call that we will unveil next year, which because these partners are looking for to serve customers need to adopt our multi-cloud solutions in a seamless fashion. And our intent is to provide mutual benefits to both customers as well as partners by enabling the adoption of our solutions more easily.

So more and more of our incentives, which we already have started now, but more and more of our incentives are going to go towards enablement of customers' consumption of our solutions because once that consumption solution and velocity increases, then automatically, the ARR velocity increases, and many of our products are such that they drive product-led growth. So we just want to have the consumption experience of our customers as smooth and fast as possible.

And that's what most of our incentives for partners are going to get structured as we move forward. In fact, we're going to the Partner Executive Summit today. I'm flying out after this to your neck of the words in L.A. And that's sort of what our entire theme to the partner community is going to be.

Karl Keirstead

Wonderful. Okay. I hope that I'm sure that meeting will go well. And maybe in the spirit of giving investors an update on the changes going on at VMware, obviously, one of the biggest was your more formal spin-out from Dell, Sumit. So maybe you could summarize for us, frankly, what's changed? Because I always felt like VMware, despite the Dell majority stake was already run fairly independently anyway. And I understand that VMware and Dell are going to maintain that third-party distribution or partnership. So in the end, what's really different post spin, Sumit?

Sumit Dhawan

Yes. I think, Karl, you mentioned something that's 100% right, which is -- there is things that haven't changed is our partnership with Dell. We will continue to partner with them really strongly, and we have cored up our partnership into agreements for both commercial as well as services side.

No, the spin, which we are really excited about, gives us two key elements. One is with customers who are looking at our multi-cloud solutions beyond data center and mobility. Now they are not worried that any of our solutions that they are going to be using and embracing new public clouds or modern apps are going to be in any way impeded by our structural relationship with Dell, okay? We are an independent company. We have great partnerships. We are continuing to innovate. So, as a result, the ecosystem as well as customers become much more comfortable with those relationships, especially if they become core to the Company's future on multi-cloud. So we're excited about that.

And secondly, we're excited that as an independent company, it gives us appropriate flexibility on the balance sheet front as and when we want to use it for organic investments as well as inorganic acquisitions. Just we will pursue our appropriate strategy that we've had as a company on both the fronts and just gives us more flexibility to use it when needed.

Karl Keirstead

Yes. Got it. So let's hit on that point because I thought Zane at the Analyst Day was fairly clear that one of the benefits is that you've got the flexibility to acquire, to strengthen and broaden your suite. So obviously, I'm not going to ask you to put up your M&A target list as a slide to share with the investor community, Sumit. But are you able to give any broad strokes? Any types of acquisitions that would be the right fit or is there a particular subsector of software that's appealing to you? So not names, obviously, but categories of acquisitions that would fit well in your judgment?

Sumit Dhawan

Yes, I'll start off, Karl, first of all, giving just the fundamental macro that we are after, which is there's just explosion in demand for computing capacity. No one here would disagree with that, right, whether it's artificial intelligence, applications, users, just sensors coming in. And all of that is driving growth across clouds or multi-cloud, whether it's private cloud, public cloud, edge, telco and just the growth is going to continue and workloads will keep growing everywhere.

And customers are increasingly already using multiple clouds, okay? And we surveyed, 75% of businesses now use two or more public clouds and 40% use three or more, okay? So now in that world, that's huge complexity of distributed apps running on distributed clouds being accessed by distributed workforce. Our intent is to provide the platform that gives customers cloud-agnostic solutions with appropriate security networking, the right cloud-based operating model for the enterprise apps and great developer experience.

That stack of infrastructure, our platform, you can call it, to run a multi-cloud environment for customers is what we are focused on. We think we have great assets. And there are three areas or solutions fit in, cloud-native app platform, cloud infrastructure and secure edge and anywhere workspace.

And across all of those three areas, Karl, we are going to be committed in these three areas. That's our focus at this point of time in the portfolio, helping our customers operate new apps, traditional apps, and edge apps, which are going to get built over time. And there is amazing things that we can do, but also there's some very interesting and exciting things that are happening in the ecosystem.

So, as we sort of look at our innovation and where some potential inorganic opportunities lie across those three areas, we'll look at rounding up our portfolio to make sure we are that trusted platform for helping our customers embrace multi-cloud. That's a North Star, and that's sort of what we will stay focused on. The opportunity there is such large, and we are really at the early stage of customers truly solving that problem via a platform at VMware.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Interesting. Okay, good. So let's maybe as you described, Sumit, the Phase III, obviously, one key element, as you've been talking about so far is around multi-cloud. So it feels like one key component to that are the relationships that VMware has with the big three cloud providers. And revenues that you guys get from VMware on AWS Azure or GSP.

So maybe you could talk a little bit about the VMware on the big three cloud providers for a moment. I think you and Zane mentioned that, that revenue stream for VMware posted strong double-digit growth in the most recent October quarter. Maybe you could talk a little bit about how VMware can lean in to alter pricing, make the adoption more frictionless to ramp that even further?

Sumit Dhawan

Yes. So firstly, just so everyone understands the solution. It's actually one of a kind because if you think about VMware technology, it's something that customers have optimized their applications for over the course of last two decades. That's working beautifully in customers' data centers. Now customers have had to up until now without VMware Cloud made a choice, they say, either you keep running the applications in your data center or to move them to the cloud, you have to go through an expensive and risky process, not to mention hugely time-consuming process for refactored the apps to move to the cloud.

Because if you just move the applications to the cloud, they don't work in public cloud environments, the formats are not the same. The operating model is not the same. What we did with VMware Cloud across all the hyperscalers is that we gave them the best of both worlds. They can keep they can get all the optimizations that they have done, the entire operating model that they have for running the application, but now run it on a fully modern stack from both us as well as hyperscaler partners that we have all enabled to them as a service with all the scale of the cloud. That's what VMware Cloud on all the different hyperscalers. It's extremely compelling.

And to move to VMware Cloud on any of these hyperscalers doesn't require any refactoring of the application, okay? So that's the partnership. That's the solution in the market. We started with AWS about 3.5 years or so ago. And that partnership is the most mature. They are our preferred partner where we operate the service and we enable it to the customers. And it took us making sure first year to two years just getting the service right. And now at this point in time, on a year-over-year basis, we are really -- we're doing quite well in both adding new customers and adding work towards both of them drive ARR.

And similarly, we expanded our offerings with other cloud providers, including now Azure, Google and very soon, Ali. And also, we have had great partnership with IBM Cloud. And so at this onto time, we look at the business across all hyperscalers together. What we have done within our go-to-market side and customer side is we can walk to the customers and say, okay, what's your cloud strategy? Let us help you build it, how you can embrace cloud, we will provide that agility and speed to go to the cloud. And then they decide which cloud provider to go largely and our solution across all hyperscalers, we are not the ones who are best suited to guide them towards one cloud provider or the other. It's their own priority that determines it.

And when we look at the VMware cloud on all hyperscaler solution, that business even on a year-over-year basis, not just by revenue, but also when I look at ARR, which is we have very high retention rate, in fact, continuously expansion of customers using our solutions across hyperscalers. On ARR basis, our business is doing extremely well, and we feel good about it. So it's early days on other hyperscalers. It's good momentum on AWS, but we're certainly leaning in at this point in time to build the growth in that business going next year.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. And at the analyst session, Sumit, that was part of VMware, Raghu, and I think maybe even you made a comment to investors listening in that if I remember correctly, there was what he said were misperceptions in the market about the need to pay twice for VMware Cloud. Can you elaborate on what you and Raghu met by that? And maybe how you and the team are combating those misperceptions

Sumit Dhawan

Yes. So the misperception people think that is there is BMA software runs on top of, say, Azure or AWS stack. And so you pay for both VMware and then you pay for AWS. It doesn't work that way. You have AWS or Azure or Google hardware with VMware software. So, we don't really -- the way it's priced, it is. It's not like you're playing for AWS, which EC2, which is their service and then VMware software stack. You're just paying for a combined stack of VMware and AWS hardware or Azure hardware or other hyperscaler hardware.

Now when you do apples-to-apples comparison of all the services that you're going to need -- if you were to build a stack for not just running the application but managing the application, operating it, optimizing it. And all of those services come built in with VMware Cloud solution actually turns out that VMware Cloud Solution is not expensive, but in many cases, may be even cheaper because -- the applications are already optimized for VMware, not -- so to operate the solution, it can be much lower cost effective.

Now it is at this point of time, I would say something that we have to educate customers as we engage and we've built economics and teams where we do TCO analysis. And so as we engage with customers, awareness is continually improving, and we are getting the benefit of it. But Karl, to be candid, we have to, at this point in time, engage with customers and go through that TCO analysis.

After that initial conversation, we've done that repeatedly make the tools available, but that's the process we are going through as -- and we think that once we get that critical mass of early customers, that adopt the solution and talk about our solution, then the misperception will go away because value is real.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Okay. Sounds good. And then maybe another key element of that Phase III, Sumit, is Tanzu and broadly, VMware is pushed into the apps development space. So maybe you could frame why you think that opportunity is so compelling why get into the apps development space? Is it simply that most modern apps are being built for the cloud, and therefore, helping those customers build Kubernetes-based applications is effectively a way to expose VMware to this broad multi-cloud trend. Maybe you could lay out the Tanzu strategy for us.

Sumit Dhawan

Yes. We're really excited about Tanzu. Tanzu is designed for our customers to embrace the power of cloud-native applications, but do so at scale with the right security and choice of multi-cloud. That's our objective at Tanzu.

So if you look at that objective, with the world of multi-cloud, what has happened is that some of you may have heard of ship left, which is more and more of operations are not getting done by sort of traditional system administration functions where you go click things and set up operations through management consoles and whatnot.

But it's shifting left as in more and more of infrastructure is driven as a code. More and more of sort of velocity of how infrastructure gets operated is shifting to where developers themselves who already have knowledge of their applications and oftentimes understand what the infrastructure needs maybe can do the operation.

So, some of you may have heard the emergence of SRE and DevOps sort of teams, which are essentially these software engineers that are driving the use of infrastructure and are very tightly connected with developers. Our objective is, in that world, infrastructure is operated at scale with the right security and appropriate developer experience. So that's the trend we are active. It's not like we are going after something that's completely new shiny object, which have nothing to do with VMware's score.

VMware score has been to make the infrastructure available for the applications. And our objective is to do the same thing for new modern applications, but the new modern applications require us to make sure that the solutions are built not just for traditional system administrators, but more sort of for software engineers and developers who are operating the infrastructure in a different way, okay?

So now what do we do? And what problem we are solving. In the world of cloud native applications, it's very easy card to build an application on cloud such as Hello World mobile application, very easy. The problem comes in when there are multiple teams starting to build multiple applications because the world of cloud-native applications is so easy. There is so much choice that each of these applications can build their own application and operate their applications in a completely different manner.

And that is not scalable for the enterprises. And as enterprises embrace digital transformation and build new businesses in a digital fashion that creates complete chaos where every team is building and operating their application in their own bay. What we have done is we have embraced Kubernetes as a standard. Kubernetes has emerged as a standard for operating the infrastructure.

And we have embraced that and provided a single platform that gives developers still that choice of building the application using services they want in as fast as possible but do so in a compliant fashion, in a fashion that has the appropriate networking, appropriate container orchestration, appropriate security policies. And that Kubernetes operations along with the appropriate experience for developers so that they don't feel they're constrained is our Tanzu solution.

It comes in two forms, pretty simple. You want to operate your Kubernetes, let's call Tanzu Kubernetes operations. We want to give your developers a great experience for building new applications that is connected to our Tanzu solution that's called Tanzu Application platform. And that is something that our customers are excited about because as they are building new cloud-native applications, they don't have to tie their entire Kubernetes operations as well as developer experience to one cloud because their developers need flexibility.

Now there is a multi-cloud lare for building cloud-native applications in VettanZoom. So that's the exciting market. It opens up new opportunities for us as more and more cloud native applications get built. And as they get built in the enterprise, that's someone we already sell to, that's already someone we engage with. And our relationship, we intend to take a relationship into this new world of cloud native apps, not just traditional apps.

Karl Keirstead

Got it, And Sumit, your answer to my question prompted a question from the audience that's timely. So why wait till the end, I'll ask it now. You have a lot of competition from companies in the application development and deployment space. What is different about Tanzu. And why do the legacy -- why does the legacy VMware Hypervisor offering provide a good base on which you can build an application development platform.

Sumit Dhawan

Yes. So there are two questions. Let me just first address the first one. The first question was the competition in the space of application development. This application development is a big space. But operating a cloud-native application, the way I described it, is actually not -- When it comes to integrated offers for solving that problem, it's actually not been done. They are very small, siloed small players that are coming up.

But if you ask customers, what are they doing today, they have to stitch together five or six different technologies themselves to build a solution to operate these Kubernetes applications. It's not like Kubernetes is not simple from a particular cloud provider. You need a bunch of tool chains to be stitched together. And oftentimes, you're getting them from multiple providers.

And what Tanzu has done is made these -- all of these required tool chain available as a solution to customers so that they can focus on their core competency of building the application rather than building this platform peers through a bunch of open source technologies themselves. So it's not like, now application development may be a big space. But truly operate application in these cloud-native applications. That space consists of small niche players that are solving only a point problem right now.

Now VMware's -- are the benefit of VMware, there's twofold benefit that VMware provides. Firstly, is when you think about modern applications, many of these modern applications have to connect to traditional applications. It's not like these modern applications are getting built, which don't ever talk to the traditional application.

They still have to talk to traditional applications because that's where most of the enterprise data is, and that's where most of the enterprise applications are with Tanzu and what we have done with our networking and security solution, the two platforms, Tanzu, which is -- which may or may not be running on our Hypervisor and VMware Cloud, which is built on top of our Hypervisors can be architected to work together beautifully in a consistent way. That's number one.

Secondly, if you have traditional applications and you want to modernize them, okay? So let's say, if you have 500 applications and you say, I'm going to modernize 50 of them. You're going to be running those 500 on VMware stack already, modernizing them from VMware stack is much, much easier to run keep running them on our Hypervisor than just to completely embrace a completely different operating model.

So those are the two benefits. Run them side by side, operate them consistently. And as you modernize them from our VMware Hypervisor, we make it easy for you to do so, much simpler without changing the operating model of how you're operating the applications.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. And maybe, Sumit, just to ask you about one of these vendors that's more in the -- not so much in the developer tool space, but more in the market to operate and deploy new apps, you're probably aware that HashiCorp just filed an S-1 to go public. So they'll be out on the road soon talking about their story or where they are now. So as investors try to digest what they do versus your story on the Tanzu front are you able to contrast it to help investors figure out whether there's overlap or whether you guys are going after two very different parts of this broader space?

Sumit Dhawan

We're largely complementary. The HashiCorp provides solution for getting the infrastructure provision and we provide solutions for DevSecOps, DevOps tool chain, and our container-based sort of management storage networking. We think of us as the policy system that orchestrates how the container will get orchestrated, and how the storage and networking will get done. How the monitor solutions logs? How we do logging, tracing and continuous delivery of the application? And HashiCorp is the one that basically would let set up the cloud systems as needed, again, both through API, so we're largely complementary.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, super helpful. Thanks for that Sumit. Now, maybe that question where you were asked how the Tanzu platform can leverage the core vSphere business maybe is a nice segue to talk about the core vSphere business. And I wanted to ask you to step back and maybe lay out what the growth drivers are from here.

I think there's a perception that within large firms like UBS, an extremely large portion of our servers are already virtualized. So where does the growth from -- for vSphere come from? And maybe to put another way, Zane on, each of the last several earnings calls, has disclosed 20-plus percent core SDDC bookings. So I guess the big question to me is, if this space is so mature, how on earth are you recording 20% SDDC bookings?

Sumit Dhawan

Yes. So I think the -- so when we talk about our compute business growth, our compute business growth comes from four different segments, if you may, and it's all tied to what I mentioned before, which is the growth in workloads. Workloads will keep growing and they'll keep growing everywhere at this stage.

Just because of this rapid thirst in hunger for compute due to digital transformation. If that's the macro, when you think about growth in on-premise, growth in hosted solution, which is what we call VCPP, our VMware Cloud Partner Providers, which are -- at this point in time, largely, I would say, they are hosting providers. That business is growing.

Our public cloud offerings now with VMware Cloud Solutions that I mentioned. And also, we have expanded that to sovereign cloud partnerships. So we expect that business to keep growing at a very healthy rate. And telco, which is going all from a special purpose compute infrastructure to more general-purpose cloud infrastructure and expanded to edge in a similar way as we look at open RAN solution.

So compute provides the underlying framework for all of these four solutions. So as long as there are applications that are needed to be more traditional VM-based applications. There is no better platform than vSphere that has existed in the last decade and likely exist in the next decade.

So we are confident that across all of these four segments that I mentioned in terms of workloads, we will continue to see healthy growth, especially when you combine them all for our compute solutions for that fundamental reason because of growth that's happening at a rapid rate for workloads everywhere.

Now what the percentage will be for private cloud versus public cloud versus edge versus telco, that's all dependent on how fast and the changes to be applied to the customers' desire to move from private to public take place. But we benefit from it because moving to public cloud for traditional applications without VMware, we have seen for customers is not trivial. In fact, they're all coming and saying that it's best to get the best of both worlds, as I mentioned with VMware Cloud for traditional applications.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. And Sumit, what's your -- if you had a crystal ball and you had to predict the portion of workloads or apps or compute capacity, however you'd like to define it between public cloud and on-prem today versus what it might look in five years? What's the current VMware view of the world?

Sumit Dhawan

I mean I think if we see the -- today, we had about 400 million workloads totally, that sort of total workloads today, roughly. And I would say on-premise is about 40%, public cloud is about 1/3, okay? So on-premise is a bit more than private cloud or public cloud with telco hosted and sort of solutions comprising roughly 25%, okay? That's just a rough math, hopefully, they all add up. So now if I look forward, say, two years down the road or calendar year '24 ending, say, so three years down, okay.

We think that private cloud will be about 1/3, 30% to 33%, somewhere in that range. So we think that -- first of all, total growth, we are thinking more than double-digit growth in the workloads. About 600 million workloads in that time frame, and 1/3 of them to be on premise, which is about 5% -- 5% to 6% growth in that range, and then roughly speaking, public cloud will be a little north of 40%. So we think that just like the percentages are right now, 40% on-premise and 1/3 public cloud, we think in three years from now, percentage-wise, even though both of them will grow mid flat.

And the remaining portion will be -- we think edge will go up to 10% plus of the workloads. So that's -- that's our current sort of assessment. And the cumulative growth of well healthy sort of double -- north of double digit, 12%, 14% growth on a CAGR basis is what we are expecting, which is great because VMware ends up playing in all of those segments of the growth. And this doesn't even include, to some extent, value proposition of Tanzu.

Karl Keirstead

Yes. So you still see growth in on-premise workloads basically, Sumit. So I'm guessing that you don't buy into the investor fear perception that I think you would call a misperception that because of all the workload migration into AWS Azure, Google Cloud, that CTOs of big enterprises are hitting the brakes on their on-prem infrastructure and not only might there be no growth. But over the next five years, on-prem infrastructures might actually shrink. You're not buying into them?

Sumit Dhawan

Well, we don't see that in our results, and we don't see that in the pipeline at this point in time. We see high engagement with customers on hybrid and multi-cloud environments because customers see the -- there is a huge amount of work needed for traditional applications to put a public cloud. Economically, there is a reason for most customers who have -- who can operate this system at scale and all to not have to do through with it. And they just don't see any significant benefit.

And third, there is bigger problem for them to solve, which is how to operate this multi-cloud environment rather than just to go take the applications to the public cloud for no reason. So we do see the trend, as I mentioned, for the workload, but it's not like -- it's a complete shift. It's an overall growth in the workload across all different options for customers. And that's what we see consistently with how when we engage with customers happening.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. So Sumit, in our last five minutes or so I want to make sure we hit some financial questions. So maybe you could borrow Zane's CFO hat for a moment and put it on.

Sumit Dhawan

I can't be as funny as him.

Karl Keirstead

One, I thought the key positive from VMware's recent earnings call was not so much 3Q, 4Q, it was the fact that you guided to high single-digit revenue growth for next year because that's a similar growth rate to what you're putting up this year despite greater scale. And Zane's guidance for 4Q had VMware grow at an exit 4Q growth rate of about 7%. So growing at 9% next year is actually a modest acceleration from what you plan to grow out in January. So I guess, Sumit, what gives you the confidence in high single-digit growth next year? What are the underpinnings of that guidance?

Sumit Dhawan

I think, first of all, I would say if you take a look at our portfolio, you can sort of think of our portfolio split into three parts on where it is on subscription and SaaS. Our -- the new parts of the business, which is VMware Cloud, Tanzu, it's sort of bone for the new world. So it's all Southern SaaS only, pure Southern SaaS. And that part of the portfolio, we're very encouraged with the growth. It's doing extremely well in terms of what we see from the pipeline as well as momentum so far.

Then our portfolio, which is what I would call -- well along the way in transitioning to cloud and Southern SaaS, which is our management portfolio as well as end user computing portfolio. That part of the business, both of those businesses have done very well, as you've seen and partly because customers desire to take their management and workspace solutions to the cloud just because they get a richer value proposition and they can now manage cloud environments or serve users over the cloud in a much simpler way. And so that part of the portfolio, we believe will continue to sustain momentum next year.

And then, our traditional on-premise business, which is largely licensed, we are excited about Project Arctic, which provides the first transition point of vSphere customers where they get the value of cloud-based value proposition such as easy access to cloud for DR ransomware protection. -- easily able to manage the life cycle of their on-premise environment from the cloud, get security capabilities as quick addition to the cloud, get Tanzu enabled very easily from the cloud. Project Arctic has this amazing value proposition even though we anticipate we haven't sort of factored in a huge uptake of Arctic in year one, just because to be conservative because we rolled this out through the course of first year and it will be up first half of the year.

But it gives us great sort of potential for something that we build up through the course of the year. So, we see great momentum in our new portfolio customers moving, taking their existing management and UC to the cloud as well as continued momentum with the business that we have on premise, which is also adding up cloud-based component and Southern SaaS-based component. And cumulatively, we feel good about sort of next fiscal year and the outlook that Zane provided in the commentary.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Maybe one last financial question and that is how assertive are you and the sales team going to be about pushing this transition from traditional license maintenance to a sub-SaaS model. There seems to be two approaches. One is kind of a gentle encouragement. The other is you support on certain products, and it's more of a tougher, more assertive approach. Whereas what tactics is VMware taking, Sumit?

Sumit Dhawan

Karl, it depends on the portfolio. What we have taken the approach of is rather than putting a Danon customers ahead we are giving the customers appropriate and ample amount of time to see the value of our subscription and SaaS offerings and make that "hard switch" only when we feel there's enough customers who have embraced SaaS offerings so that when we do make that switch, they are not like -- they don't feel like we are forcing them into something that they're not yet comfortable with.

We did that quite successfully. I would say, with our end-user computing solutions where we are not giving customers across the globe, the choice for license products. They are now going more and more towards subscription and SaaS offering. And you'll see next year, we'll give even fewer options for our term-based license for the customers as well, where we lean them into more and more of our Southern SaaS offering, and customers are very comfortable with it. Outside of maybe a few segments of customers here and there, but as we look at large percentage of customers, they lean into Southern SaaS in that work.

We're going to follow a similar recipe for management solutions, which are further along next year. We'll still keep giving them choice. But lean, gradually more and more towards SaaS once we feel we have that early majority sort of embracing the solution then we can push the late maturity into a little bit more enough of incentive for them to move.

And then -- and so that's our intent at this point in time. So based on the portfolio and where they are in the life cycle of transition, we are sort of moving the dial. And for sales force, we'll certainly change the incentive structure much more heavily towards Southern SaaS going into next year, who we have had so far. Because it just requires for them a little bit more conversation in the selling process. And so, it's natural that we incentivize them appropriately.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Good. Well, Sumit, I think this discussion hit on most of the key points that investors care about. So maybe lastly, I'll turn it over to you and ask if you've got any couple of messages you want to leave with the audience before we sign off.

Sumit Dhawan

Well, we are super confident and super excited about the business. And because we are participating in a macro environment, that's just continually -- we see great high growth. And more importantly, for customers, if you talk to any customer, the number one initiative is digital transformation. The way they build out new applications, the way they adopt the cloud, but they want to do it with the appropriate lability security. And we feel good about the market that we participate in.

And as we have talked to customers over the course of last six months, as I've talked to them, and we did with VMware, VMware still love our portfolio and our direction. And that's sort of what is driving us going forward. And the ecosystem that we have now with the independence with Dell, it gives us an opportunity to keep building tighter solutions for customers and keep building upon the trust that we already have with customers, not just for traditional applications now, but keeping that both traditional and modern applications and running them in a multi-cloud environment.

So we're excited about it. We believe we have a great portfolio and an amazing team to take this into what we call Phase III or Chapter 3 for VMware in multi-cloud and apps.

Karl Keirstead

Right, it sounds like you're excited about the new role, Sumit. It's nice to see.

Sumit Dhawan

I am.

Karl Keirstead

And thank you for spending time with us and happy holidays to you and to group and Paul and the team.

Sumit Dhawan

Happy holidays to you, Karl and everyone here. Thank you so much.

Karl Keirstead

Bye-bye.

Sumit Dhawan

Bye.