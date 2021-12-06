Kurgu128/iStock via Getty Images

Some of the most iconic companies in the world are those that are named directly after their hallmark product. An excellent example of one of these firms is WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). As anybody who's ever gone into an auto parts store or has done any home repairs can tell you, WD-40 refers to the greasy product that is used in literally thousands of applications. It is only appropriate, then, to name the company responsible for it after that product. Likewise, such a firm is likely to be a high-quality business that is capable of generating attractive cash flow over the years. Steady growth would be a bonus to this. For the most part, WD-40 fits the mold. But such a high-quality firm comes at a rather lofty price. And given the run up the company has seen over the past year or so, it is difficult to justify purchasing it at this time. Shares today are trading at high multiples and while the company's prospects, long-term, are likely very attractive, such a premium is difficult to swallow.

Growth has resumed

The last time I wrote about WD-40 was in an article published in September of 2020. In that article, I rated the company a bullish prospect. I cited the high quality of the business and the consistent positive and growing cash flow generation it has demonstrated as reasons why investors might want to take it into consideration. Since the publication of that article, shares of the business have performed quite well. In all, the company has generated a return for shareholders of 20.3%. All that said, this return did fall far short of the 34% return achieved by the S&P 500 over the same period of time. So why do I count my bullish call on the company a win, it's important to note that the broader market fared better.

Given this lagging performance, investors might think that there was some justification for the market to not like the company as much as at liked the typical stock. But this does not appear to be borne out by any other evidence. In fact, the picture facing WD-40 has only gotten better over time. Since the publication of my prior article on the company, financial performance has been rather robust. Consider, for instance, financial performance achieved in its 2021 fiscal year relative to its 2020 fiscal year. After seeing revenue decline from $423.35 million in 2019 to $408.50 million in 2020, it then surged to $488.11 million in 2021. This reading implies an annualized growth rate for the company of 6.4% if we go from the 2017 through 2021 fiscal years. This is even greater than the 5.5% annualized return between 2017 and 2019. So while 2020 did prove to be slightly painful for the company's top line, the firm more than made up for it in 2021.

*Created by Author

Although revenue dipped slightly in 2020, other financial metrics for the company continued to improve. After seeing that income rise from $55.91 million in 2019 to $60.71 million in 2020, it then popped higher to $70.23 million last year. That is a one-year growth rate of 15.7%. Another way to look at the company is through the lens of operating cash flow. According to management, this figure came in at $84.71 million in 2021. That compares to $72.66 million in 2020 and $62.85 million one year earlier. Finally, we arrive at EBITDA. After seeing this metric decline from $90.75 million in 2019 to $85.56 million in 2020, it then popped higher to $95.83 million in 2021. In short, 2021 represented a high mark for the company's sales, net profits, operating cash flow, and EBITDA.

Another important thing to take into consideration is that leverage for the company is quite low. Based on 2021 results, the company's net leverage ratio is just 0.31. That implies virtually no risk from a solvency perspective. Not only is the risk profile of the company incredibly appealing, it is also clear that management is open to returning cash to shareholders. The latest example of this comes from the firm's announcement in October of this year that it is launching a $75 million share repurchase program. Some investors may roll their eyes at this because it represents less than 2.5% of the company's market capitalization. But every little bit helps and it represents almost a full year's worth of cash flow.

This financial performance only adds to the appeal of owning a company with a high-quality product line. But naturally, such a great company does not come cheap. If we use the 2021 results for the business, then shares of the firm are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 43.6. That is the kind of multiple that you would expect for a fast-growing technology company. The price to operating cash flow multiple is lower at 36.1, while the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company stands at 32.2. In no way are shares considered cheap at this time.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA WD-40 Company 43.6 36.1 32.2 Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) 18.2 10.9 10.6 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 27.4 21.2 18.4 Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) 28.3 27.4 18.5 Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) 22.5 14.8 28.7 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 24.5 20.5 16.0

To put this pricing into perspective, I then decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these competitors ranged from a low of 18.2 to a high of 28.3. Our prospect was the most expensive of the group. I then performed the same analysis using the price to operating cash flow approach, ending up with a range of 10.9 to 27.4. Once again, WD-40 was more expensive than any of its peers. And finally, I repeated this analysis using the EV to EBITDA approach. This resulted in the range of 10.6 to 28.7. Not surprisingly, WD-40 was the most expensive of the group from this perspective as well.

Takeaway

At this point in time, I do believe that WD-40 is an excellent business that will continue to grow and generate strong cash flow for its investors moving forward. I applaud management for growing and maintaining such a high-quality business. But this does not mean that it makes sense for investors to buy in at this time. Though I do expect the long-term trajectory of shares to be positive, I think there is a high probability of the company underperforming the market for the foreseeable future unless the market declines in value. Alternatively, if the market does decline, then shares might actually be a good play since they would probably drop less than what the broader market would. So in that sense, for investors who are worried about downside in the market, this might be a good opportunity. But for those focused on the prospects of a rising market over the long run, there are definitely better-priced prospects to be considered.