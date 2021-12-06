Banking: How The Barriers Are Falling

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Technology is driving the financial services sector.

And the drive, as I have written many times, is global and will be the foundation of banking and finance in the future.

More and more, we read of stories that confirm this assumption.

The rise of the financial services company Nu Holdings, of Brazil, is just one of the latest examples.

Nubank, is digital, and shows how digital is going to dominate the world of finance.

Now, Nubank has more than 48 million customers.

Nubank possesses a company valuation of more than $41.0 billion. This is greater than Brazil's largest traditional bank, Itau Unibanco Holdings SA, which possesses a market capitalization of about $37.5 billion.

Nubank is a "payments based" company that grew out of a relaxation of Brazil's banking laws.

The door opened, very slightly, in 2012 as the central bank drafted legislation to authorize the creation of "payment institutions." This bill was passed in 2013.

Nubank was started in 2014 as a credit card company. It was digitally based.

The rest is history.

The Story

This is the story we are hearing, now, from all over the world.

Cracks are open, and with the help of modern information, innovators are rushing through the door and putting the latest technology to work and creating a whole new world of financial institutions.

We see this not only in the digital world, but also in the crypto world.

The prime example here is that of El Salvador and its efforts to create a bitcoin national currency.

But El Salvador, under the leadership of its President Nayib Bukele, is not leaving the currency alone, as is the case for most bitcoin efforts. El Salvador has been intervening in the market, purchasing more and more bitcoins on market dips.

Mr. Bukele brags about "buying on market dips" and has seen his country do this mor than once.

In the words of Patricia Kowsmann, writing in the Wall Street Journal,

"The interventions have turned the tiny impoverished nation into a central bank that props up the digital currency, similar to the way mainstream central banks intervene in foreign-exchange markets to keep currencies stable."

A Crucial Issue

This brings up another point.

El Salvador has turned itself, according to Ms. Kowsmann, into "a central bank."

This development introduces the whole issue upon which the effort to develop the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is based upon.

Bitcoin was created by people who wanted their currencies and other cryptoassets to be independent of some central authority.

You read the excellent book "Bitcoin, Blockchain, and Cryptoassets," by Fabian Schar and Aleksander Berentsen (The MIT Press: 2020) and you see that the foundational effort of those advancing this field was independence from some kind of controlling authority.

The effort was to get away from central bank control or central bank dominance. That was supposedly bitcoin's fundamental feature.

And here is El Salvador, who adopted bitcoin as a national currency, working to manipulate the value of the currency.

And so the battle continues.

El Salvador shows that people, and businesses, and governments, will not be able to stay out of the mix in terms of the future value of the bitcoin, or, any other currency or cryptoasset that might be created.

We already know how volatile the price of the bitcoin is. One gets the idea that we have not fully seen how volatile the price might really become.

This is why I think that Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India and formed chief economist at the International Monetary Fund claims that "most existing cryptos will perish."

Cryptoassets, like the bitcoin, as based on nothing but scarcity and "have value only because they will be pricier down the line."

Mr. Rajan likens them to a bubble.

And so they are and very volatile in price.

Brings Us Back To The Issue

This brings me back to the issue that started me writing this article.

There are a lot of cracks in economy and in the financial world right now.

Mr. Rajan has used the term "fault lines" as in the title of his very important 2010 book published by the Princeton Press titled "Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy.'

The Brazilian government opened the door to companies wanting to issue credit and debit cards, and Nubank was created.

The world accepted the creation, Bitcoin, and El Salvador moved into make it the national currency.

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies alive in the world right now and there are thousands of fintech companies knocking at the door.

The future is digital.

But in what form? And can the resulting form really be "independent" of control or management by a government?

But the governments of major nations have not made up their minds about the future of the digital financial system.

Sooner or later, they will, and JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs will become real players in this space. And you can bet that they will be "buyers" in order to catch up.

It is interesting that Mary Anastasia O'Grady, writing in the Wall Street Journal about the Brazilian situation, claims,

"My awe is reserved for the central bank technocrats who, against all odds, opened the market."

And once opened and becoming a world-wide phenomenon, will never close.

But this will be true of other markets as we transition into the next era.