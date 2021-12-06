FPA Flexible Fixed Income Fund Q3 2021 Commentary

The Fund seeks to generate equity-like returns over the long term, take less risk than the market and avoid permanent impairment of capital. We invest across capital structure, geographies, sectors.
FPA Flexible Fixed Income Fund returned 0.29% in the third quarter of 2021 and 1.58% year-to-date. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the portfolio had a yield-to-worst1 of 1.63% and an effective duration of 0.74 years.
The Fund’s credit exposure was unchanged at 23.7% as of Sept. 30, 2021. Cash and equivalents increased from 10.5% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2021 to 13.7% on Sept. 30, 2021.
The largest, second largest and third largest contributors to performance during the quarter were corporate loan-backed collateralized loan obligations, the corporate holdings sector and asset-backed securities backed by loans to late stage, mostly software companies, respectively.