Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has been amongst the top winners from 2020's crash, returning over 1,500% from its lows around $10 to over $160, driven by impressive revenue and earnings growth. Crocs is guiding for ~62% to 65% y/y growth in revenues for 2021, with EPS projected around $11 per share. Even with stellar growth this year, Crocs is guiding for lower growth moving forward, over 20% for FY22, aligning with long-term targets; such lower growth in a time of heightened volatility could warrant some safety with a handful of interesting income-oriented plays.

Q3 Overview

For Q3, Crocs recorded another smashing quarter, with revenues of $625.9 million, representing +35% y/y growth and +100% growth over 2019. Strongest growth rates were seen in the Americas, +95%, as well as in the wholesale channel, +88% to 49% of revenues, as foot traffic prevailed. DTC performed very well, +60% at 51% of revenues, demonstrating Crocs' ability to execute in an omnichannel presence.

Margins are also improving substantially, with gross margin reaching over 64% and operating margin nearly 33%, some solid improvements over the past eight quarters, which has provided some massive earnings leverage. Crocs has generated nearly $9 in earnings through the YTD period.

One area of weakness, however, was visible in digital sales/penetration. Digital penetration reversed course in major regions APAC and EMEA, bringing global digital penetration down 1 pp y/y to 37%. In APAC, digital sales only grew +11% y/y, reflecting what could be a short-term reversal of strong gains in digital channels.

Quick Recap Of Growth Drivers

Crocs has five main drivers of growth, of which have helped the footwear retailer drive growth at this degree for FY21 and increase revenue guidance for the year; these are also growth outlets that Crocs looks to lever under its long-term growth plan to FY26. These growth drivers include:

1) Brand reach: Crocs has some aggressive marketing styles, utilizing wide and wild collaborations, influencers, and platforms like TikTok. Bad Bunny, Peeps, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Balenciaga, Nongshim, Little Big, Free&Easy, Space Jam and others have been featured recently in collabs, with Balenciaga's high-priced clogs selling out quickly. An ability to tap into a wide range of brands, celebs, influencers and ambassadors to drive visibility and engagement has helped spur sales.

2) Digital and DTC: Digital shopping trends emerged at the core of the pandemic, with retailers who shifted quicker to capitalize online finding success; Crocs has generated 51% of its sales DTC, with e-commerce sites like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (classified as digital but wholesale) driving a portion of wholesale's 88% y/y growth. Digital penetration has increased again in Crocs' leading region the Americas, while globally, it's suffered slightly in Q3 from weakness in APAC and EMEA - look for a slight rebound in these in the holiday season. Utilization of third-party sellers, sites like Amazon, and its own site are positives for long-term digital engagement and revenue generation.

3) Personalization: Crocs are highly personalized, thanks to Jibbitz charms, allowing buyers to choose what charms to add, use, or style with across different shoes. Jibbitz revenues more than tripled in Q2, and helped drive ASPs in clogs and sandals - even if the overall uptake rate of Jibbitz isn't the highest, higher ASPs are reflected visibly in financial performance.

4) Sandals: While Crocs' business is primarily clog-focused, sandals are growing quite well, up 54% during the quarter to generate about 20% of revenues, or easily over $100 million. Crocs believes it can grow market share and sees increased purchasing frequency as a way to drive sales in a fragmented market.

5) Americas and Asia: Of all the geographies, and nearly 100 countries where Crocs are sold, Americas are still the top driver, while Asia represents the best long-term growth opportunity. The region grew about 136% y/y, contributing ~62% of total revenues YTD. Room to grow within DTC channels in the Americas supports further revenue growth, while scaling up in Asia through influencers and larger markets such as in China provides that compelling long-term potential.

Long-Term Outlook, Macro Playbook

Crocs' massive revenue growth rate is expected to slow down moving in to FY22, with the retailer only forecasting >20% revenue growth rates, as opposed to the >60% growth rates this year. Keep in mind revenues are still growing, and growth at >20% after a stellar year of >60% is still very strong, but a perceived growth slowdown might not find much love from the market. While Crocs is nowhere close to being in the same industry as DocuSign (DOCU), Asana (ASAN), Domo (DOMO) or others that plunged following weaker-than-expected and/or soft guidance, the company does face much lower projected growth rates moving into next year, which increases downside risk given these knee-jerk reactions.

Crocs [purple] has massively outperformed its respective indices, with a 60.7% 6-month return compared to a 10.8% return in the NASDAQ and a -0.5% return in the S&P 400. Over the past month, Crocs has fallen in line with the indices, in the mid-single-digit percent range as Omicron variant spread and rate hike fears have aided a sell-off.

In the macro picture, the Fed's comments on abandoning 'transitory' inflation, more spread of Omicron to over a dozen states, and weaker jobs reports are the highlights for the week/weekend, dragging down the market as investors reconsider high-flying growth stocks in the name of persistent inflation and tapering earlier than anticipated. These factors, especially inflation, have the potential to create additional turmoil in the markets moving through 2022, with some bleak predictions for markets in 2023 and beyond.

Should the markets lose footing in 2022 with accelerated tapering and slip into a prolonged stalemate in 2023/24, the outlook for equities in general isn't the most convincing, and for Crocs, with lower growth rates ahead, could warrant income-oriented trades. Again, as a recap, Crocs is guiding for >20% revenue growth for FY22, with long term targets of ~17% revenue growth through FY26, with slight operation margin contraction and a marginally higher tax rate, which could see earnings leverage lower, at ~22% growth on average.

Some Income-Oriented Trade Ideas

At $162, Crocs is valued at just under $10 billion, or ~14.7x projected FY21 earnings and ~4.5x projected revenues, a relatively attractive valuation for both the growth and the long-term potential. With the volatility in the market, and Crocs' current implied volatility around 56%, down a bit but still near the high-end of its 52-week range, now could be a great time to take advantage with some income-oriented covered calls.

For a medium-term income play, the 06/17/22 $240 call looks to be a great option. For ~$6.40 in premium, the call provides ~4% return on cost to the current share price, or ~30% return to those who bought at an original bull call in April 2020 around $22 per share. This call leaves room for about ~50% upside to breakeven, with two earnings reports expected in between, around which volatility could heighten. However, given the macro conditions and holiday season trends, earnings and revenue growth does not look to be able to drive returns at that degree, giving the covered call high confidence of success.

For a long-term income play, the 01/19/24 $270 call, the farthest OTM option, looks to be the best choice for income over the long run. For ~$22.00 in premium, the call provides ~13.5% return on cost to current share prices, and ~100% return from that original bull call. This option provides more room to the upside, around +80% from current levels, but for those who have bought around $20, it provides the ability to return that cost basis while simultaneously locking in profits of ~1,250%. With expected earnings growth of ~22% and revenue growth of ~19% through FY23, Crocs could find upside to ~$278, valuing it at ~17x earnings of $16.25 and ~5x revenues of $3.2 billion. Given the much longer time frame, there is risk that Crocs exceeds that $270 strike, but the return on capital is attractive.

In upon expiry, either of the calls expire OTM, Crocs would provide ~7.4% annualized return with the medium-term call, and ~6.4% annualized return with the long-term (not accounting for share price declines and assuming purchase price at $162); if the options expire ITM and are exercised, annualized return for the medium-term call is ~96.8%, and the long-term call ~37.6%.

Overall, Crocs has continued to perform well, but is nearing a point where its internal growth rates may begin to be viewed unfavorably by the market. Other signs in tech stocks have shown the market shying away from potential growth slowdowns or weaker guidance, and Crocs is expecting lower growth rates through FY22 and beyond. Macro conditions have increased volatility, and Crocs' options trade still in the high-end of its 52-week IV range, giving attractive options prices to take advantage of via covered call selling. As such, Crocs' lower growth rates in revenues and earnings could push the stock to reach those strike prices, but for investors who bought in early 2020, the options' annualized returns can be massive with these premiums.