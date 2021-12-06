groveb/E+ via Getty Images

The discovery of the Omicron variant of the Covid 19 virus has resulted in a bloodbath for airline equities. The Omicron variant was discovered by South African scientists over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and airline equities plunged when trading resumed on Friday, November 26. While the broader market has seen overall declines since omicron was discovered, airlines were hit far harder and, very likely, harder than they should have been.

An examination of charts for the big-4 U.S. airlines - American (AAL), Delta (DAL), Southwest (LUV) and United (UAL) shows that airline stocks were in decline even before the discovery of Omicron. U.S. airline stocks reached their one-year peaks during the second quarter of 2021, as domestic demand began roaring back in the Spring Break/Easter period. Many airline equities saw two peaks during the spring, one coinciding with the return of demand in the spring and then another in the early summer. While the Covid situation seemed to be improving in the early summer, vaccination rates peaked and several domestic airlines encountered major operational issues in the summer, indicating that their ability to handle the demand that was coming their way was questionable. As Covid cases spiked in the mid to late summer, optimism that business demand would return, supplementing the heavy domestic leisure demand that had supported the industry through the summer, was shaken. While leisure demand normally falls off considerably after Labor Day, heavily to be replaced by business travel, business travel remained muted, reaching only about 40% of pre-Covid levels at Delta Air Lines, the carrier that seems to be leading the industry in business travel recovery. Delta was the only one of the big-4 airlines that reported a profit excluding government aid in the third quarter of 2021, the quarter that also marked the end of nearly 18 months of the most costly and widespread government assistance to the U.S. airline industry, covering the majority of labor costs not only when demand plummeted to decades-low levels, but during the summer as demand returned to 60% of pre-Covid levels.

Notably absent through the summer of 2021 was most longhaul international traffic. Fairly early in the pandemic, the U.S. blocked traffic from Brazil, the largest long-haul destination to the United States from Latin America; China, one of the largest sources of traffic in Asia prior to Covid; and the United Kingdom and European Union, the largest longhaul global region for U.S. airlines. Most Asia-Pacific countries have taken much more aggressive approaches to Covid management than the U.S., not only limiting the ability of foreigners to visit, but also putting in place difficult requirements that reduced demand even for their own residents to leave the country and then return.

After months of outcry that international markets should begin to reopen, the Biden Administration announced in October that the country-specific travel bans would be replaced by increased testing requirements for all travelers entering the U.S. by air. Most transatlantic airlines reported large increases in booking activity in the days after the announcement regarding the reopening of U.S. borders to foreign visitors, resulting in a fall peak in airline equities that began to fade during November as optimism about increased international demand was replaced by concerns about high fuel prices. No U.S. airline guided to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The discovery of the Omicron variant sent airline equities at or below 52-week lows. Initial fears of strict lockdowns and travel embargoes appear to be fading as the Biden Administration's steps so far appear to be limited to reducing the timeframe for the test requirement for all arriving international air travelers from three days to one day as well as blocking foreign visitor travel from multiple countries in southern Africa; a number of other countries are requiring quarantines for all travelers from that region including their own residents and citizens.

No U.S. airline has provided any investor guidance so far on the impact of the Omicron variant on their bookings or of any expected impact to revenue for any current or future periods. Thus, we will look at key factors and timelines that will serve as benchmarks regarding the recovery of airline equities.

American Airlines (AAL) 6-month chart.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) 6-month chart

Comparison to past Covid activity

Since many airline equities are at or below one-year lows, an initial assessment is that the recent selloff, even before the discovery of the Omicron variant, is excessive and unwarranted. Over the past year, Covid vaccines have been introduced and the majority of western countries have achieved full vaccination among the majority of their residents which has resulted in a much lower per capita death rate than was seen during 2020. Unfortunately, vaccination rates in Africa are the lowest in the world and the Omicron variant's emergence followed the fears that epidemiologists had regarding the ability of the Covid-19 virus to mutate in regions where vaccination rates were low. Further, vaccine resistance remains fairly high in some regions of both the United States and Europe. Thus, the winter of 2021-22 is highly unlikely to result in anywhere near the number of deaths that took place a year earlier. While scientists are still trying to determine the severity of symptoms from the Omicron variant, early indications are that Omicron is more contagious but less lethal than previous variants, a pattern that is in-line with normal viral mutations. Because the effectiveness of vaccines is not known but expected to be reduced, there is a legitimate fear that more severe symptoms and increased levels of hospitalizations on health care systems that are strained and have been overworked will require more aggressive actions by government leaders around the world, although that does not appear to be the case so far.

It is important to note that the airline impacts of Covid have been very different from societal impacts from the disease. While air travel was reduced to single digit percentages of pre-Covid activity in the first few months of the pandemic, the summer of 2020 saw a return of demand that was driven solely by some people's willingness to travel despite risks. Nonetheless, airline and regional data has consistently shown that the greatest reductions in travel demand came in regions of the country and world where travel demand was limited by government requirements more than by the impact of the disease. Cities in the southern United States overtook cities in the northeast and west as major locations of Covid disease activity but the former regions have consistently had less onerous restrictions not only on their residents, but also on visitors. International travel shifted to the Caribbean and Mexico from longhaul international destinations as the former remained open even though case counts in Latin America have not been significantly lower than in the U.S. The summer of 2021 saw large increases in demand to U.S. national parks as a substitute for foreign travel. Domestic leisure travel has now recovered to pre-Covid levels even though there remains a group of pre-Covid domestic leisure travelers that have not and will not return to the market as long as Covid, in any degree, remains a concern along with the existence of restrictions, including mask-wearing, which has been the primary restriction for domestic travel.

Christmas and winter holiday 2021 travel will likely not suffer significant losses due to Omicron. Most travelers have either decided they are going to travel regardless of the pandemic; there will likely not be sufficient information about the variant to adequately inform even the most cautious travelers before the holidays. Airline capacity remains below pre-Covid and evidence is that airfares are as high or higher than pre-Covid on peak holiday travel dates with more aggressive discounting still occurring in non-holiday and off-peak travel periods.

The return of business travel has repeatedly been delayed as new variants and increased surges of activity have occurred. Many businesses have said they intended to resume the return to offices in early 2022 and it is simply too early to know if those plans will be pushed back until the severity of Omicron is known. Based on what has taken place so far during the pandemic, it is likely that those businesses that want to have employees in offices will continue with their plans to return their workers to offices, although likely not at the speed they would have done pre-Covid. Some jobs will be done virtually on a long-term basis, but most business leaders know that productivity has fallen during the pandemic and company values and team cohesion is virtually impossible to do on a distance working basis. While business travel is not necessarily linked to the return to the office, it is likely that the continued presence of Covid activity will limit employers' ability to require employees to travel, including for events and tasks which are best done in-person.

International leisure travel recovery has begun although, outside of Latin America, is at seasonally low levels for the next six months. The greatest risk for international travel is that travel restrictions will delay the return of longhaul international leisure travel which is expected to be strong in the summer of 2022.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) 6-month chart

United Airlines (UAL) 6-month chart

Fuel, labor, debt

Several factors have been impacted not just by the Omicron variant but also by the ongoing U.S. economic recovery and the underlying factors that make this economic recovery different from previous. The U.S. airline industry is no longer being supported by federal government aid and most Covid-specific personal assistance has ended.

The first positive that came with the Omicron variant has brought a dramatic fall in the price of crude oil; crude oil and airline equities have fallen about the same percentage over the past month. As the largest non-labor cost for airlines, a near 20% reduction in fuel costs is significant, even if it might not be sustained. While there are factors beyond Covid at play in global energy prices, airline execs had feared that high fuel prices would significantly slow their recovery. Crude oil is still up significantly on a year over year basis. While travel demand is not likely to be impacted before the end of the year while fuel costs are likely to be lower, the chances are fairly high that airline losses could be trimmed in the fourth quarter. While the trajectory of oil prices could reverse their decline in the first quarter and beyond, a slowed increase will help sustain airline finances in the typically slow first quarter of 2022.

Crude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)

Airlines will see growing impacts from rising labor costs and a reduced labor pool. While most airline labor is unionized and under contracts which will not be renegotiated as long as the pandemic remains a concern, airlines obtain significant amounts of service from support companies that are not unionized. Wages for these types of workers as well as entry-level airline positions are increasing and the willingness of potential employees to deal with the hassles of working an airport will challenge airline staffing. Many airline employees are tired after supporting their companies during the summer 2021 travel surge; as soon as it becomes clear that the Covid pandemic is permanently waning, they will be looking for wage increases. Regional airline costs will grow faster than at mainline airlines as signing and retention bonuses are needed to prevent mechanics and pilots from moving to large jet carriers. Ultra low-cost airlines will feel greater pressure from labor costs than their legacy/network and low-cost carrier peers; ULCCs rely on contracted workers to a greater degree which means they will be subject to labor cost increases earlier than other airline types. As a result of its operational challenges during the summer, Spirit has had to increase the size of its workforce faster than it expected although all airlines have had to rehire tens of thousands of employees to restore service levels which have increasingly caught the attention of federal legislators and bureaucrats.

Airline balance sheets have all been negatively impacted during the Covid era and it will take years of concerted focus on debt reduction for airlines to regain what they gave up financially over the past 18 months. Most airlines have committed to reducing indebtedness and have provided general, but positive plans to use cash to reduce debt. Further, most airlines have reduced capex from peak pre-Covid levels. The notable exception for both categories (reducing debt and capex) is United, which is embarking on a massive domestic fleet replacement plan that will add tens of billions of dollars to UAL's debt and lease commitments over the next five years. In contrast, American is committed to reducing its indebtedness which has been one of the major negative factors that investors have had about the company.

Airlines across the board are increasing gauge, or average aircraft size in their fleets. As labor costs increase and pressure builds on airlines to reduce their environmental impacts, larger aircraft are not only more efficient, but also reflect sustained demand and the rationalization of airline networks. Ultra low-cost carriers such as Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant already operate aircraft with the highest average seats/flight while network/legacy carriers are increasingly trading regional jets for mainline aircraft. With Boeing now delivering the 737MAX again, new generation powered aircraft from Airbus and Boeing are increasingly aiding airlines in improving fuel efficiency.

Segment-specific outlook

The U.S. airline industry is composed of three distinct groups or segments of airlines. Legacy or network airlines such as American, Delta, Hawaiian and United are characterized by their longhaul international route systems that are supported by extensive domestic hubs. Southwest and JetBlue are low-cost carriers which generally operate point to point routes within N. America with costs below the legacy/network carriers, although Southwest is increasingly becoming a hub and spoke airline. Alaska (ALK) is a hybrid between the two models; ALK is technically a legacy airline, based on its age and pre-deregulation route network. It uses regional jets just as the big-3 do and has well-defined hubs but has unit costs lower than Southwest. The ultralow-cost carriers are characterized by their unbundled pricing model and industry-low costs, a result of their high-density aircraft and heavily contracted labor model.

Throughout the pandemic, analysts have repeatedly asserted that legacy airlines would be most impacted by the reduction in international traffic and many analysts are once again saying the same thing now that the Omicron variant has the potential to slow international traffic recovery. However, 18 months of financial results show that there has been little to no financial advantage with any segment of the industry. As I noted in my assessment of Delta's Covid era business plan in this Seeking Alpha article, financial success during the Covid era had to come as much from cost control as it does from increasing revenues. Indeed, American and Southwest as well as the ULCCs aggressively re-added capacity, resulting in depressed average fares and those airlines saw large operational issues while Delta and United were very slow in re-adding capacity during the first year of the pandemic. The former group of carriers cut costs to a much less degree than Delta and United although margins for all carriers ended up within a fairly narrow range. During the most recent quarter, Delta's unique profit excluding government aid defied the logic that predominantly domestic and lowest cost airlines would see the best financial recovery. I believe there will be few strategic changes coming among U.S. airlines over the next six months, meaning that profitability will depend on execution of known plans.

U.S. big-4 airline income statement data Source: Seeking Alpha

U.S. big-4 airline income statement data Source: Seeking Alpha

U.S. big-4 airline cash flow statement data Source: Seeking Alpha

Outlook for airline stocks

With my general expectation that the impact of the Omicron variant will resolve faster and with less impact than has occurred with other variants and surges during the Covid era, there will be some airlines that return to profitability sooner than others. Notable carriers to watch include:

Alaska used the pandemic to further reduce its presence in underperforming long-haul domestic markets primarily to/from Los Angeles and San Francisco that it inherited as part of its acquisition of Virgin America. Its focus has shifted back to the West Coast and specifically the Pacific Northwest where its competitive position is stable and growing. It is simplifying its fleet around the B737MAX, moving to a relatively small Airbus fleet that will remain beyond the next few years. ALK labor costs will rise faster than legacy carrier peers with revenue growth buoyed by its partnership with American which is increasingly exiting west coast markets in favor of Alaska service. Alaska was an above average industry margin performer before its merger and will likely return to that position during the pandemic recovery period.

American has been focused on growing market share and re-adding capacity at a faster rate than either Delta or United. As before Covid, AAL's margins have been the lowest of the big-3 with AAL not able to reduce labor costs as well as its peers. AAL has exited a number of poor-performing international routes, but is trying to re-add others, including rebuilding its presence at JFK airport in NYC and also trying to add flights from Seattle to Asia. AAL now has the smallest longhaul international fleet of the big 3 with its fleet renewal and growth inhibited by Boeing's delays in delivering new 787 widebody jets. American will benefit from an expected upcoming strong season to/from Latin America, although ultra low-cost carriers will reduce American's share and average fares in Miami, where American has dominated U.S. carrier traffic to Latin America for years. In addition, Delta partners Aeromexico and Latam are both near the ends of their chapter 11 restructurings which will increase their ability to compete with American in Latin America. Filings with the DOT by Delta commit to growth in Miami, putting further pressure on American's only consistently profitable global region.

Delta has been the most conservative of the big-4 in re-adding capacity although it has maintained its market share in its major markets better than American or United. In addition to Miami, Delta is growing Boston where it is using AAL and JBLU's focus on NYC to add a number of new domestic and international destinations over the next six months. Delta's refinery strategy saved it 9% in net cost per gallon for jet fuel in the third quarter compared to its peers. Delta vied with Southwest for best margin performance pre-Covid and has improved its unit revenue advantage to the industry during the pandemic; a number of its strategies are designed to retain and expand the revenue advantages it has gained. Delta has shifted the majority of its capex to renewing its international fleet where fuel efficiency matters the most; Delta has already become the most fuel efficient widebody operator of the big-3 which it is certain to use to grow its margins and size in Latin America and Asia.

JetBlue is using its partnership with American to grow in markets where the larger carrier has been unsuccessful in competing with Delta and United, especially to/from NYC. While the agreement between American and JetBlue is being challenged by the U.S. Dept. of Justice, JBLU and AAL both say the agreement is helping each of them, providing connecting passengers to American flights and allowing JBLU to take over American slots at New York City airports. As on the West Coast with ALK, JBLU is more likely to gain than AAL which pins its hopes on international growth in markets where it has historically not done well competing against DAL or UAL. JBLU's financial performance has not recovered from its industry highs more than five years ago and it is doubtful that any of its strategies will result in an accelerated return to profitability.

Southwest added more than a dozen new cities and accelerated its expansion into Hawaii during the pandemic but is focusing the next six months on re-adding frequencies in existing markets that it reduced during the pandemic instead of adding new service. LUV is also keen to correct the operational irregularities that came with its aggressive growth and re-addition of capacity; LUV has fallen to near the bottom of the industry in on-time performance, a metric that increasingly matters to LUV and its customers as the airline connects more passengers through its "hubs." LUV's expansion into American and United hub airports in Chicago, Houston, and Miami has been successful and will likely result in further new routes from those cities - all of which also host Southwest "hubs" as well as in Denver where UAL and LUV both have large and growing operations. Long considered the most consistently profitable airline in the world with the best balance sheet among its U.S. carrier peers, Southwest is certain to carefully navigate its expansion to return to a position of industry-leading profitability.

United traded its conservative approach to re-adding capacity early in the pandemic for an aggressive strategy which it is implementing domestically now and internationally in the spring and beyond. United's conservative capacity strategy resulted in more market share loss in its top markets than any other airline suffered. In addition, United has realized that it must reduce its dependence on regional jets, committing to the most aggressive fleet expansion and replacement program in U.S. airline history. As the largest airline in the Asia-Pacific region pre-Covid, United's recovery will be delayed as E. Asia takes a much more conservative approach to Covid management than the rest of the world. United's international fleet renewal will be delayed, like American, because of Boeing delivery delays for the 787; United is also trying to return 50 Pratt powered 777s to service after one of UAL's aircraft suffered a catastrophic engine failure months ago. United's strategies carry the greatest risks and involve more competitive pressure than any other airline.

Ultra low-cost carriers such as Spirit will continue to aggressively grow, with their ability to gain share limited by the capacity which the big 3 are able to add to domestic markets using widebody aircraft that would otherwise be operating international flights.

Valuations

Stock of all of the large jet U.S. airlines have moved in similar directions by similar amounts over the past year and during the pandemic, although the market cap of each airline represents differing investor perceptions of the total value of each airline. Presently, Southwest has the highest market cap followed by Delta at 88% of LUV's market cap. UAL is at 57% of DAL's market cap and AAL is at 82% of UAL's market cap. Notably, Delta is worth 2X as much as American while Southwest is worth twice as much as United. These market cap relationships have remained fairly consistent throughout the pandemic and for much of the pre-pandemic period although Delta and Southwest frequently traded places as the most valuable U.S. airline in the five years before Covid. Similar relationships exist between other airlines in the industry, making it unlikely that any airline's overall valuation will significantly change relative to the industry in the near future. Since airlines are prohibited from buying back stock for the near term as part of the federal aid it received and it is unlikely that there will be any mergers in the industry, any changes in relative valuation will come from each airline's changes in financial performance based on the factors cited above.

Barring any significantly negative macroeconomic or Covid specific news, the airline industry collectively could see increases in valuation of low single digits if Omicron turns out to be less severe in the number of deaths and/or hospitalizations than feared - and initial expectations are positive in that regard. If airlines provide improved guidance for the fourth quarter, which could be driven by reduced fuel costs, the industry could see a further single digit increase in valuations. Both of those scenarios are possible within the next couple weeks while the fourth quarter earnings season will begin in about six weeks which could result in further improvements to guidance. The converse is that Omicron will result in similar levels of disruption to travel and economic recovery as occurred with other variants which would justify the current depressed valuations and several more months before the industry begins its economic recovery.

Several airlines will be holding investor days, including Southwest this week and Delta next week.