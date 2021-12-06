Getty Images/Getty Images News

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), the 'Tesla of China', is charging ahead with growth, with another month of record deliveries on a sharp m/m jump. The manufacturer has crested above NIO in terms of YTD deliveries as it extends its monthly lead, and is poised for another year of strong growth ahead. Expansion plans look well managed, and the new G9 highlights XPeng's lead in tech. However, given the heightened political risk stemming from Chinese regulatory pressure on DiDi (DIDI), XPeng's previous bullish rating is cut to neutral.

November Deliveries

Graphic from XPeng

XPeng reported another monthly record, continuing a strong run of growth in the back half of the year and a third month of >10,000 units delivered. The manufacturer delivered 15,613 units for the month, +270% y/y and +54% m/m, with substantial growth across all vehicle lines. XPeng noted "robust delivery momentum" combined with "steady execution in light of the ongoing challenges in various aspects of the global supply chain" as the main drivers for the stellar monthly performance. The 15,613 unit figure is also in-line with XPeng's year-end targeted monthly volumes, with one month left in the year to meet/exceed that target again. Such performance has helped XPeng crest above NIO in terms of YTD deliveries and could allow it to extend that lead moving into 2022.

Data from XPeng

On a per vehicle basis, XPeng reported new records for all three models amidst a heavy-demand backdrop. Deliveries of the company's flagship P7 reached 7,839 units, +187% y/y and +30% m/m, and a slight ~4% uptick from September's high. The G3i has performed exceptionally well, +277% y/y and +54% m/m, with heavy demand for the facelift finally being shown. Deliveries of the P5 soared +393% m/m in its second full month of deliveries, easing concerns about when rapid growth would support management's statements of high demand for the model. Such rapid growth also follows with XPeng's rapid manufacturing ability demonstrated with the P7, which should allow the model to crest above 4,000 units by the end of Q1 2022.

XPeng's record month finally pushed it past rival NIO (NIO) in terms of YTD deliveries. With the solid growth in November, XPeng delivered 4,735, or 43.5%, more units than NIO, taking its YTD deliveries 1,215 units above NIO's. NIO has seen some bumps to its growth story in the past few months, while XPeng has seen relatively smooth sailing and scaling of deliveries as capacity enables.

Data from NIO and XPeng

Q3 Commentary

XPeng's CEO He Xiaopeng stated that the manufacturer's "record-setting growth" pushed it to claim the "highest vehicle deliveries among China's startup NEV automakers" for Q3; results for Q3 backed up such record-setting strength, although much of that was already easily expected.

Revenues for the quarter rose to RMB5.72 billion, US$887.7 million, +187.4% y/y, and in-line (at the low-end) with a prior projection for the quarter following September's delivery results. Margins also saw some benefits, with gross margin expanding 250 bp to 14.4% as product mix shifted more in favor of the higher-margin P7, at 77% of total deliveries. Net loss did widen q/q, likely attributable to more investments in the vehicle lineup and accelerating product development and infrastructure expansion.

Management sees that its "innovative mindset, outstanding full-stack R&D capabilities and a powerful pipeline of products will continue to drive [its] future success," as the company moves to "trailblaze new and disruptive advancements that redefine China's automobile industry." XPeng is releasing a new vehicle, the G9, and plans to being exploring robotaxis in 2H 2022 while continuing with eVTOL.

Alongside those plans to utilize leadership in tech to find new areas of mobility innovation, XPeng's management provided some key updates for vehicles and its outlook. With the P5 closing out its first quarter of deliveries this month, expectations have been high following multiple comments about the model's high demand - management sees the model as a true disruptor to ICE sedans with purchase price parity, and has scheduled deliveries of the model all the way through the Chinese New Year. In addition, the P7 entered into Norway in late October, as the manufacturer plans to reach Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands next; the G9 is a prime target for international sales growth, as the vehicle's build was designed for both international and Chinese markets.

Outlook for Q4 was questionably weak, especially given the trajectory of deliveries in Q4 so far. Management guided for 34,500 to 36,500 units, +166-182% y/y growth, generating revenues of RMB7.1-7.5 billion, +149-163% y/y growth. While these figures represent massive growth from last year, and from last quarter, ~+40% for deliveries and ~+30% for revenues, it seems to be either highly conservative, or indicative of deteriorating supply issues in the face of high demand. In essence, management is guiding for just ~10,000 units delivered in December, a ~33-35% decrease, during seasonal strengths and >4-month backlogs in some vehicles. Should that hold true, it could be a red flag for a short-term pullback.

2022 Outlook

Even with November's performance above XPeng's targeted year-end volumes, and seasonal strength persisting, Q4's delivery projection is held at 35,000 units, in line with management's forecast from Q3's earnings; however, that seems to be conservative, guiding a ~10,000 unit month for December as over 25,000 units have already been delivered in the quarter so far. As such, an original prediction for >40,000 units could be more reflective of XPeng's potential for Q4 should December's strengths match November's.

Moving through to 2022, XPeng has some key advantages that can aid its growth and solidify its position atop the technological innovation leaderboard in China. XPeng has announced some more details about its supercharging upgrades, first unveiled at Tech Day in October. The 800V supercharger, with a peak current of 600A, can charge a vehicle to 200km range in just 5 minutes, and its 480kWh supercharging piles can charge a vehicle from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes - this is quicker than Tesla's (TSLA) V3 supercharger, which is capable of charging 75 miles (120 km) in 5 minutes.

XPeng is working to significantly boost capacity levels and "increase [its] product penetration in [the] target market with price ranges between RMB 150,000 to RMB 400,000," with new factories and the G9 slated for the year. Zhaoqing and Guangzhou factories are expected to be operational by the latter half of 2022, which can pave the way for monthly production volumes to potentially double to 30,000 units. This puts XPeng on a 350,000-400,000 annual capacity trajectory, allowing the manufacturer to maintain triple-digit growth rates into next year and possibly even 2023.

XPeng continues to march ahead in tech, no doubt, but the company's recent unveiling of the G9 highlights just how strong its tech is. The G9 is equipped with XPeng's next-gen software and hardware - XPILOT 4.0, capable of delivering up to level 4 autonomous driving, and X-EEA 3.0, XPeng's advanced electric and electronic architecture enabling high performance and quick OTA upgrades as well as that rapid charging ability. The G9's price has not been announced, but could be in the RMB300,000 to RMB 350,000 range, as the vehicle is part of the target market expansion plan. Deliveries are expected by Q3 2022.

In the early part of the year, XPeng could see some relatively weaker margins, passing over from Q4 - with product mix shift seeing lower P7 contribution, from 77% to ~55%, projections imply a near term margin impact. Increased expenses in R&D, factory construction and model expansion could keep margins slightly weaker in 1H.

One major risk to watch is China's political de-listing risk, which surfaced Thursday night with the country pushing DiDi to work on delisting from the NYSE to pursue a Hong Kong listing. XPeng already has a dual NYSE-HK listing structure, unlike peer NIO, but still has faced a sharp selloff in the wake of a broader market selloff and such political risks. As such, even in the wake of strong growth, political moves can undermine that and adversely impact shares.

Yet XPeng looks better positioned than NIO overall - the manufacturer has just crested above NIO in terms of deliveries, and is taking a more manageable approach to expansion plans, compared to NIO's risky aggressive expansion goals. While there still remains some execution risk moving in to 2H 2022, XPeng's targeted plan does not have as many moving parts as NIO's, as the two are set to take steep competition into next year with XPeng's 225,000 unit forecast pushing farther ahead of NIO's 180,000 unit early projection.

Overall, XPeng continues to trailblaze with its growth and with its vehicle lineup, moving ahead of peers on a technological standpoint with XPILOT 4.0 and recent charging times. Political risk does weigh heavy on shares, playing a role in the ~20% decline in the past week, while other risks such as competitive forces from expansion internationally and into other price segments and potential margin weakness remain. Although XPeng has outperformed relative to NIO and has triple-digit growth rates and attractive scaling of deliveries, shares are cut to neutral due to the political risk overhang.