Employment is an underlying component of so much financial analysis. There is extensive data about what employment looks like now, but what we really need to know is how employment will move in the future.

This article will be a deep dive into employment data with the purpose of getting a better understanding of how the economy is faring and where it is heading. Subtleties within the employment data suggest there is significant room for growth ahead.

We shall begin with the headline numbers and then peel back the layers to get more useful data.

The headline numbers

The Bureau of Labor Statistics provided the October employment data.

“Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 531,000 in October, and the unemployment rate edged down by 0.2 percentage point to 4.6 percent.” (The October nonfarm payroll was revised to 546,000 with November's employment report on Friday.)

These are strong numbers, but I prefer to look at them in context by charting them over time.

Both numbers are significant improvements in the period over period measurement, but still a bit weaker than pre-pandemic.

The 148.319 million total employed persons as of October 2021 is still a bit south of the 152.500 million in February of 2020.

Similarly, the 4.6% unemployment rate is a bit higher than 3.5% of February 2020.

One topic of note here is that the gap between 152.5 million employed in February of 2020 to 148.319 million now is substantially larger than the gap between 4.6% unemployment and 3.5% unemployment.

The 4.181 million less employed people today represents far more than the 1.1 percentage points of extra unemployment.

So what is the difference?

Labor force participation

Labor force participation has absolutely plummeted from a high of around 67% at the turn of the millennium to just over 63% pre-pandemic to 61.6% now.

There are multiple factors that have each played a role in the reduced participation rate.

Pull forward of retirement Demographics Virus fear Stimulus Nest egg effect of strong market

As I go through these factors the most important aspect of them to keep in mind is whether it is a temporary or permanent loss to labor participation.

Pull forward of retirement - permanent to individual, but temporary to economy

Consider someone who was planning to retire at 65 and was 62 years old when the initial lockdown took place. Further assume they were in a career that was disrupted either temporarily or permanently by the shutdown. Rather than going through the challenges of shifting their life around or retraining to accommodate the new work environment only to then retire in a couple of years, I suspect many just opted for an early retirement. This notion is supported by the following data.

I consider the portion of decrease in labor force participation from this source to be temporary.

As time goes on, the calendar will approach the time frame in which the pulled forward retirements would have retired anyway. Once that time hits, the impact to labor force participation is nullified.

In other words, there was a surge of retirements from pull-forward and over the next few years, there will be fewer than normal retirements. Some of the retirements that would have happened in 2022 and 2023 may have simply happened in 2020 or 2021 instead.

Demographics

Demographics are a similar but mathematically different issue. I view the impact of demographics as semi-permanent with respect to labor force participation as the current demographic situation will have significant impact over the course of maybe 5 to 20 years. The population pyramid for the U.S. is shown below.

Source: populationpyramid.net

As you can see above, the 50 to 69 range is abnormally meaty. Over the next decade, an increasing portion of this group will hit retirement age which will cause some natural dropoff in labor force participation.

At the risk of sounding blunt, the number of people entering retirement-age range will significantly exceed the number of current retirees dying. Therefore, over the next 10 or so years, the percentage of the population that is retired will likely increase.

Virus fears – temporary impact to labor force participation

As you know, there is a wide range of views on COVID with some people significantly more and significantly less afraid of the virus. Like most things virus fears form a bell curve.

From a strictly economic standpoint, it almost doesn’t matter whether it is the more fearful or less fearful that are acting correctly (and to be honest, I don’t know) so rather than judging those who have a different view from my own I prefer to look at it as behavioral economics.

Behavior of an individual will correspond to the beliefs of the individual.

Those more afraid of the virus are potentially sitting out from participating in the economy, particularly if their field of expertise is not conducive to work from home.

Eventually, most of these people will return to work making this a temporary impact to labor force participation.

Originally, I was anticipating they would return in 2022 or early 2023 as infection rates die down and vaccination rates get to what is viewed as a critical threshold. The Omicron variant may extend the timeframe a couple of months or a couple of years depending on various factors in how it plays out.

Stimulus impact on labor force participation – duration coincides with duration of stimulus

Any economic policy is a tradeoff. Stimulus packages are no different. The benefits are that they helped people get through the lockdown and the downside is that they discourage working by reducing the financial incentive. I am not here to discuss whether the stimulus packages are overall good or bad (again, I do not know), but rather to try to anticipate when the impact on labor force participation will subside.

The duration of impact on labor force participation will likely equal the duration of stimulus. As the stimulus subsides, whatever portion of labor force participation was impacted will come back in. The most applicable data to look at here would be the classical working age group, 24-54.

Of course, this dip is related to more things than just stimulus with stimulus merely being a difficult to calculate portion of the drop.

Nest-egg effect

The market is up a lot. Those who had been saving for retirement may have reached their retirement savings goals far earlier as a result.

I would suspect the Nest-egg effect is primarily in play among those 50+ but there is a small contingent of the population engaging in what is called the FIRE lifestyle (financial independence retire early).

This has a similar pull forward of retirement, but, in my opinion, is reversible. I see this group as a slight cushion to a market crash as a sudden decrease in the size of nest eggs could very well bring some of them back into the labor force, thereby stimulating the economy and to a small extent helping correct the problem that created the crash.

This is one of those feedback mechanisms that helps make the economy stable over its cycles.

Overall labor force participation rate likely to increase

Many of the forces that reduced participation are temporary in nature. Thus, I think participation rates will come back up to maybe 63% over the next few years.

Significant slack in economy still

Beyond labor force participation rate there is a substantial amount of information missing from the headline unemployment number. 4.6% is low unemployment, but there are other pseudo-unemployment situations that are not included in that number. To get a better sense of a more all-inclusive level of unemployment and underemployment many economists add in additional factors.

Source: FRED

The U-1 is long term unemployment which is quite low at 2.1%

U-3 is the most commonly referenced unemployment

U-6 is the all-inclusive measure for those marginally attached to the labor force and it sits at 8.3%

While down from 12.1% a year ago, U-6 unemployment is still quite far above the pre-pandemic levels.

This is good news for the forward economic outlook because it means there is significant room for improvement.

The strong GDP growth that has been present has happened even with significant slack in employment.

Assuming the Omicron variant doesn’t throw another wrench in the economic picture, there is reason to believe that 3-7 million additional jobs will be filled over the next few years.

Job gain potential

Demand is incredibly strong in the economy right now while supply remains challenged.

This is the origin of the much-discussed supply chain disruptions. You have likely heard about the backups at seaports preventing goods from being imported at proper speed. While this is the most cited problem preventing supply from meeting demand, the issues are a bit more widespread.

Domestic production is also failing to keep up with demand and this is largely a labor thing. Job openings are at an absolutely astronomical level.

Job openings hit 11 million and are currently hovering between 10 and 11 million. Allow me to provide some context to show just how enormous that number is.

The U.S. labor force consists of 161.46 million people as of 10/31/21. Of that labor force, 4.6% are unemployed meaning there are a total of 7.427 million unemployed people in the U.S.

That means there are roughly 1.4 open jobs for each unemployed person.

Demand for labor is at a historically high level

Supply of labor is constrained by the aforementioned forces affecting participation rate

Just as the high demand for goods and low supply of goods has created significant price inflation, this labor imbalance creates significant force toward wage growth. So far, the wage growth has been largely absent as seen below with the slope of the line only occasionally overcoming inflation.

Of note, the spike in 2020 was not actually wages rising. It was a result of skew from a disproportionate amount of job loss in lower-wage sectors like foodservice and hospitality. As those jobs came back upon reopening wages moved back to in line with the historical slope.

Given the immense demand for labor and the significant portion of the labor pool sitting on the sidelines, I see two likely scenarios:

Wages rise sufficiently to pull people into the job market and jobs get filled that way. Those currently outside the labor force return to labor for their own individual reasons and the jobs get filled.

Either way, there is likely to be substantial employment growth going forward which directly translates into substantial GDP growth.

How to position for it

Stocks that directly participate in the real economy are likely to outperform. This would include groups like cyclicals, industrials, REITs, and energy.

An additional component is that sectors that are more labor-intensive may feel a bit of a margin pinch. My hunch is that wage inflation will be more pronounced in the skilled labor areas, so healthcare might get hit harder than retail.

Generally speaking, I want to be positioned in companies that are participants in the real economy such that the upcoming GDP growth is a benefit while also looking for those in which labor is only a small portion of revenues. Companies that do both will dodge the ill-effects of wage inflation while benefiting from the economic boom of increased employment.