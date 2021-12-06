Natural Gas Prices Crash On Very Bearish Weather

posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

Source: HFIR

Weather models over the past week have been consistently turning bearish resulting in storage injections to be revised sharply lower. The biggest impact was for 12/24 week with storage draw revised down from -120 Bcf to -80 Bcf.

EOS has been revised up to 1.72 Tcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, the bearish weather has pushed the natural gas balance to a +4.71 Bcf/d surplus.

And due to the bearish weather, we should see natural gas storage surge above the 5-year average into year-end.

Weather Outlook

Source: HFIR

The weather outlook over the next 15-days remains firmly in the bearish camp. Despite some modest TDD gains in this afternoon run, the 6-15 day outlook continues to show a torching pattern in the Northeast.

In addition, the 15-day outlook remains bearish for now, so the trend appears to remain warmer than normal.

So with weather models now firmly pointing to a bearish set-up, has the recent fall in natural gas largely priced it in? We think this is getting close.

If the trend in the weather models continues to be biased to the warm side, then we could see natural gas prices pull back further down to $3.4 to $3.5. But given that we still have months of winter left, we think the risk/reward of being bearish now is largely priced in. We are going to wait for the next set-up to go long natural gas.

Fundamentals

Lower 48 production is going to be exiting the year near the highs.

Source: HFIR

With production exiting around ~96 Bcf/d, this will pressure natural gas balances in 2022. We now expect Lower 48 gas production to average ~97 Bcf/d throughout 2022, which could push the market into a surplus of 1 to 1.5 Bcf/d.

One way this surplus could be prevented is if the natural gas price curve for 2022 falls back closer to ~$3/MMBtu average. This way, coal-to-gas switching will take place helping prop up power burn demand. In addition, LNG gas exports should reach ~13 Bcf/d by the second half of 2022, which should take away some of the surpluses.

Source: HFIR

Looking at the demand side, elevated natural gas prices have also dampened industrial demand. But with prices falling, we could see this surprise to the upside. LNG exports continue to be the tailwind for natural gas demand with residential/commercial demand expected to be much lower than normal for the next 2-weeks.

All-in-all, we think the recent bearish weather outlook has largely been priced in. We are looking for a good set-up to go long natural gas as there are still months of winter ahead of us.