Booking Holdings' (BKNG) CEO Glenn Fogel Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference 2021 (Transcript)

All right good morning. Welcome back to the next session. My name is Lloyd Walmsley. I run the Internet Research Team here at UBS. And excited to have Booking Holdings for our next session. We have Glenn Fogel, CEO; David Goulden, CFO. Guys thank you so much for being here. It’s great to have you.

Thanks, Lloyd.

Yes, great to be here. Thank you.

Yes. Well, look, we’re excited to jump in. And we are going to start at a high level. There is this view out there that some executives in this space kind of trumpeting more than others that work-from-home kind of permanently expands the addressable market of travel and may change the demand mix between hotel non-hotel. Glen, where do you come out on that? What do you think travel looks like post-pandemic?

Yes. I think that definitely there is an expansion of the TAM. I don’t think anybody knows yet how big, how much, but as you end up with these flexible work environments and that’s just going to create more travel opportunities. So, people are going to take mixed trips. They are going to do work away from home. They are going to go somewhere to be away from home. They got to actually travel. Then you got to figure out what kind of place you’re going to stay in. And there is more bleisure, people who are going to say, I’m going to go away for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. So, I’ll work some of Thursday, Friday, but also have some fun too. So, there’ll be more of that kind of thing. So that’s definitely happening.

And then you go on to like people saying, I’m going to work away really away, I will be in another country. Like, why do I have to work just in Amsterdam? It’s dark and cold in the winter. I’m going to go down to Majorca. I’m going to work from there. And that’s going to happen a much more than it ever would have happened in the past. That’s more travel there too. So, there are a lot of positive dynamics. That’s really, really good. And people are going to do it. It’s not just home. I want to make sure everybody understands that the hotel people they are not dumb. They understand this trend and they are trying to come up with ways that they can make sure that their product fits well for people who want to do that kind of travel. So that’s really good for us and the travelers. I like it.

Now, I don’t know how much. And by the way, there’s another thing too. Once you are working away from home, then occasionally you do have to go to the office. And if you’re far away, you got to travel and stay. I’m not sure how much, how often, nobody knows yet how it’s going to be, but you go back once a quarter, or once a month, there’s more travel there too. I don’t know how big it’s going to be.

But this whole thing, it’s very uncertain. As we all know, everything seems to be a little bit uncertain right now. But I do believe it’s going to be a good thing for us. We want to be part of it. We want to make sure that we are helping our customers be able to do this easily, get great value for it. And we want to work with our suppliers, make sure they’re pushing out their – what they are offering, making sure that people who want to travel, see those offerings.

So, all of all, nobody likes the pandemic. Let’s be serious. That’s a terrible, terrible thing. But learning that, hey, we don’t have to work five days a week in an office, it makes life a lot better, I think, for a lot of people.

I want to talk on near term with just get it out of the way on Omicron, the latest strain and some travel restrictions popping back up. Is there anything you guys are seeing in bookings or cancellations with the latest news?

Well, look, it’s very early, too early to really talk about this. Let’s wait, let’s see what the scientists come up with. See, the questions that we all have, how effective are the vaccines against this variant and how transmissible is it? And do you get sicker? Do you not get it sick? Lots of questions. Everybody wants to know the answer and there are no answers yet. So, let’s find out before we all start thinking, what’s this really going to mean.

I will say though, as we all know, there have been some actions by governments already in terms of this and making some things, people, everything from countries saying, we don’t want any travelers right now; to, hey, we want to have quarantines; to, well, we want more testing and all different things. And anytime a government goes out and puts any sort of a change in terms of adding friction to travel is a negative for travel. It’s that simple. And when they go the other way, it goes up and people travel more and we love it and we see it.

I mean, I can know almost instantly when a government has let down a restriction, because I’ll see the bookings go up. So, this is no different than throughout this pandemic, we’ve noticed this ups and downs, places raising barriers, people lowering barriers. We’ll see. The one thing we do know though, this is not, this is absolutely not the spring of 2020, absolutely not. Look, we got vaccines. We have very rapid ability to come out with new formulas for vaccines. We’ve got all these antivirals coming out that look very promising. Lots of good things happening. Long-term has not changed in the least long-term travel comes back, we live like we use to in terms of travel, that’s absolutely going to happen. It’s just a question of timing and nobody knows the answer yet.

So, now that we’ve had a couple of these strains and these patterns, like do you think people are getting kind of to the point where they are learning to live with this and travel through it? Again, maybe it’s too early. But is there any signs as we’ve gone through this that give you hope that the next three strains, it may just, the impact may be less and less?

Well, I think over time, people get used to anything. And you see that in all types of events that happen that cause change and people get used to it over time and start operating differently and accepting risks at the very beginning, because it was so unknown that they were more scared of and then they become less scared of. And we see that all throughout. And just a perfect example of that will be yesterday, and I don’t even know the number, what 1600 people died in the U.S. maybe from COVID. I’m not even sure what the number is. The reason I’m not sure is because I didn’t see it blaring on the front page and giant type on the newspaper, because we’ve gotten used to, okay, people are going to die. And people gotten used to that. That’s a perfect example. Over time, people are getting used to it.

I took a train down to Washington last week and everybody is supposed to be wearing a mask and stuff. There are a bunch of people who weren’t wearing masks. They didn’t, they just, they didn’t care. And you are seeing all that people getting used to it and people just saying I’m willing to accept the risk. So, I think, it’s not a linear recovery. And we said from the very beginning, it would not be, there’d be ups and downs, ups and downs time when you are more fearful, times when you’re less fearful, but the trend is absolutely going the right way. And people will get used to this.

Stepping back from this specific strain, given kind of the strength of your balance sheet, your long-term focus, like, do you feel like you are picking up market share, whether it’s this strain or just throughout the pandemic in general, given how strongly your position going into this?

Yes, we talked about in our call the third quarter, how we were pleased with how we were doing, we liked what we were doing, particularly in the U.S. So, seeing where we were picking, we think we’re picking up share. And when we like the way we’re doing it, working very hard with our partners to come up with the right value from them, that we can then put out to the travelers and making sure the travelers know about it and making sure they market it appropriately. So, all good things happening there. And that’s the way we’re absolutely going to continue to go forward. There are no silver bullets here. It’s not only there’s a magic thing today to do, over time, our magic is our connected trip that’s going to take time or continue to invest in that. I’m not pulling back at all on that.

But it’s definitely going to be something that’s a lot for now just blocking, tackling. And I am very pleased how we have performed over what is approaching two years of pandemic. I think we’ve done an excellent job of managing the business, managing all elements of it and making sure that we are providing the services and the help that is needed for both sides of the marketplace.

And David, I don’t know if you want to add anything to that.

No, that’s a great answer.

You guys have announced two acquisitions recently wanted to just get your thoughts on how maybe starting with ETraveli, how this flight’s acquisition fits into your air strategy?

Glenn Fogel

Yes, well, so we’ve been working with ETraveli for a number of years, so it’s not like we just met them yesterday. We’ve been work with them. And all the great things that we’ve been doing, booking.com on flight that’s power by ETraveli. Booking.com doesn’t have the relationships with the airlines, doesn’t have all the infrastructure, all the connectivity, all the incredibly good pricing stuff that, ETraveli put together. There are tremendous amount of technology real intellectual property, things, relationship, all sorts things they have done. And that is what has been enabling us on the front end to be able to market and put it out to people and start to build that booking.com flight, which is so important for the connected trip that we’ve talked about and seeing those numbers intact.

So, it’s natural having seen how well they are performing and such and being able to say, there is certain things we can’t do right now because we are two separate companies and there are restrictions of how we’re doing things, things contractually that we agreed to do because ETraveli as an independent company had to make sure that they were protecting their own future, et cetera. Putting them together is really, I think, be able us to accelerate what we’re doing and sees us the incredible bother and trouble of building up a whole backend and all the old things I just talked about ourselves, starting to build it. We can get it right away.

And of course, obviously we’ll be able to put all of our attachments like hotels, and cars and all the things that we have into anybody who buys a flight through Etraveli. So this is a real win-win I think for all of us. Obviously, not done yet, we have to get through the regulatory environment, all that takes some time, but I am really, really positive on this. I think it’s going to help us as we continue marching along our Connected Trip vision.

And what about Getaroom, can you just talk a little bit about, what they bring to the strategy and how you’re integrating them or planning to integrate them?

Glenn Fogel

Sure. So we have strategic partnership businesses at all of our companies. The Priceline, it was – PPN is called the Priceline Partner Network and Getaroom is going to fit in with that. And Getaroom does a bunch of things that we don’t do. For example, they sell stuff on the phone, that’s something we don’t do. And they have a very sophisticated way to bring in supply from lots of different inventory sources, including by the way, Priceline.com is going to supplying inventory into that for some time, again, a group that we’ve known for a very long time, good partners that we worked with and we like a lot, again, bring them together into the Priceline Company will enable us to do things we couldn’t do before, enable us to perform better in terms of services to the affiliates and help provide a better service to them.

And also really important is Getaroom has some contracts, has some affiliates that we didn’t have and weren’t going to have, and getting them to be part of that. That’s a great addition too. So, overall a plus-plus for both Priceline and Getaroom and the affiliates who are getting all the inventory, et cetera. So this is a real good thing for us.

Lloyd Walmsley

Glenn Fogel

Look, every single one of these things is important. And obviously, what – we get flights, so we get more new customers who are coming down the flight path never would come to us just for the hotel, but they come down the flight, they get the flight and we give them. Then they’re getting the hotel too. And that’s really, really good. And then they get it in a different way and they get a car thing and they get it in a sophisticated way that provides them with the absolute best thing. And then they find out when they’re doing it on the mobile app, then they find all the attractions while they’re there, because they’re carrying their phone with them on this trip. And we’re giving all sorts of value there.

And of course, it all gets tied together, you got to the payment platform, it’s all tied together in a payment platform. We can do all sorts of merchandising that we couldn’t do before. So all these things are going to do all things you talked about. It’s going to absolutely bring in higher revenue. It’s going to bring in more customers they wouldn’t get before, it’s going to increase loyalty. It’s going to get them going through the app, which is a really, really great way to do everything in travel. Win, win, win, all across the board, very pleased about it. It’s going to take some time though, but I am very happy seeing the progress we have made so far.

Are there any north stars we should think about in terms of the long-term attach rate of things like air, car experiences?

Glenn Fogel

Yes, so of course my – what I would like my fantasy and it’s a fantasy of course, but fantasy is that everybody buys everything always from us and no one else. And that’s what we want for everything of course, it’s not going to happen. There are some unique things that people are going to want specific other people to do stuff, but really I’m not going to give out any numbers or not. But I really believe that we want to do much, much better than the average industry benchmarks are right now, that people see not going to and tell me, you can go look them up yourself. But I absolutely believe that providing a much better experience, experience will help develop that loyalty people coming back and then always buying all as many products as we offer them, because it is a better experience provides more value, creates a better customer issue there any sort of problems right, that we fix it much better.

Look I say this all the time and everybody on this call knows this right now. Traveling is not nearly as easy as good as it should be. We’ve all had terrible frustrations, problems and all different ways I can list it for an hour, all the different problems I’ve had over the 20 years of traveling well, at a travel company God knows what it is, where people aren’t at travel companies, and we’ve got to improve that. And by improving it, by doing and making it much better, that will build all the things that anybody who’s trying to sell something is which more value, better experience and being sure that something goes wrong you’re there to fix it.

So looking at the mobile app, we’ve seen in third-party data, you all have talked about an healthy increase in app traffic. And so aside from kind of just the consumer shift to mobile, what are some of the things you all have been doing to drive more of that?

David Goulden

Yes. Lloyd, let me jump in and take that one. So a couple of key things, first of all, the app experience has to be great, right. It has to be something that customers enjoy doing. We offer great value to customers via the app. And it’s a good experience and simple to use and easy to come back to, because the difference between the app and the traditional booking interface is really very important, because a traditional booking experience is you make a booking, you say the way somewhere and you’re basically done. You may be printed out take it with you.

But with the app, we really want to interact with our customers during a trip as well, which is why it’s a prime interface for the connected trip in the future. So we’ve been doing a few things. Most of our advertising and promotion has been tied to people coming onto site using the app. So you probably saw, we launched the back to travel campaign in the U.S. This spring, we actually rolled the same campaign out through – throughout Europe as travel recovered in the early summit.

And the way to really get that promotion was to download if you hadn’t already download book via the app. So it’s certainly a key area, of course, you mentioned the fact that we are getting a number of downloads. That’s good. We also mentioned the fact we crossed the 100 million monthly active user mark last quarter. That’s also important. And finally, just in terms of the different ways you interact with us directly, you can interact with directly via the app, via mobile web and via the desktop are all three ways to come onto site directly. Not too surprisingly, the app has the best return to direct characteristics. So it’s the stickiest of those ways of dealing with. So we’re encouraged by the progress we’ve been making here.

When you look at the success you’ve had in mobile app and increasing share direct, does that change how you think about spending in performance channels that, that greater lifetime value? Or are you still focused on kind of transactional unit economics in performance spend?

David Goulden

Yes. We are principally focused on the unit economics, as you mentioned, our ROIs kind of based upon the transaction. However, we do use lifetime value as a secondary metric and that can help us to determine how heavily we lean into one channel versus the other based upon the channels propensity to give us customers that we can continue to keep on the platform as future loyal customers of ours.

You guys talk about it a little bit, but not I think as much as you could, but the Genius program, I think it’s over 70 million members. It’s been a key driver of loyalty. How is the program evolved over the years? How do you see it evolving over the next couple years as you add more product into the mix?

David Goulden

Yes, sure. So let me, first of all, talk a little bit about Genius, because it really is an important program. So at Booking.com of course, it’s a great example where we have actually hundreds of thousands of our property partners participating, offering value to our customers in the form of low rates complimentary breakfast room upgraded, room upgrades we have things like discounted airport taxes. And we’ve recently also extended Genius customer rates on some of rental car partnerships as well.

So the benefit of being a Genius member continues to grow. The 70 million state gave – was actually back to 2019 and that was just the Genius customers who’ve actually made one booking in the prior 12 months. So the total Genius lifetime base was much larger than that. Since 2019, we’ve also expanded the program a couple of ways. So first of all, now you get to Genius level one. If you are logged in active customer with an account, so we’ve expanded the size of the program quite substantially haven’t given a hard number out, but it’s a fair amount big now because anybody who’s in active logged on customer now gets Genius one benefits.

And you’ll also start us to see not too distant future are rolling out a new level three of our Genius program. We either for other benefits for the even more frequent customers. And this actually ties back a little bit to what I mentioned about direct and app, because frequency is also another key attribute here. Not surprisingly the more frequent a customer operates with or works with the more often they’re going to come back directly as well. So this is another way to have encouraged customer to continue to use the platform more and more.

Of course, as we expand out through the connected trip, all these things kind of lead to a solution where we’re looking to get more of our customers buying, more of their travel from us using the app and using it more frequently that in turn should generate more loyalty and more direct business.

So looking at some of the FinTech stuff you’re working on, you said last quarter about a third of Booking.com’s bookings are now running on your payments platforms. What are the key levers for getting that to over half of total bookings? Are there chunky step ups of adding different chains like what are some of the things to that will drive that penetration rate higher?

David Goulden

Yes. So we’ve obviously moved up rapidly, we were only 15% in 2019. So from there to a third is a pretty big step. In terms of steps to increase two sides, I mean, one is obviously enabling our partners, more of our partners are enabled and the 33% of bookings you see that actually transact. So I’d say it’s more driving adoption is a bigger factor than enablement. There are still some partners we are working on enabling, but the bigger driver would be to drive adoption up.

And that’s up to both our partners and the customers. We make it relatively easy for our partners to opt into our payments platform once they have enabled themselves on the platform, decide which rates they want to offer on a payments platform with us taking the payments as opposed to them taking the payments. And of course, on the customer side, continue to make it attractive for customers. We do find it some positive conversion benefits, it even offering, different alternative payment methods, even if people don’t actually take them.

And then of course, the whole payments mechanism and process is designed to take a lot of friction out of the booking process, because in the agency model is inherently very simple and very attractive, but actually confusion by both the hotel and the booking – in terms of how the payment transaction happens is one of our biggest sources of customer service challenges. And that’s one of the things that’s also addressed via payments when we do it ourselves.

Okay. And then as we think about the revenue model, is it – today, is it fair to say that most of the revenue generation on the payment side is rebates from virtual credit cards? Or are you starting to ask suppliers for higher take rates in merchant since you do absorb the cost of the credit card and then some customer support? Like how does that evolve over time?

David Goulden

Yes. The moment it really is based upon virtual credit cards, bank transfer fees, breakage, the more traditional streams in having a payments revenue flow. But you are right, we are taking – we do take on credit card risk, a fraud risk we take on the cost of card not present authentication, et cetera, which is an important service that we provide. At the moment, our focus is really driving penetration. And that’s why we’re running those revenue streams in approximately operating breakeven right now.

But there are potential for us to, I wouldn’t say charge more on the take rate, but certainly charge more for value-add services we can build on top the platform things like foreign exchange services for both the booker and for the hotel partner, paying your own currency, buy now pay later things we can do around our digital wallet, et cetera, are all the things we can kind of build on top of that base platform and start to monetize them over time.

Yeah. So one of the things I guess that seems really compelling about it is just this notion that interchange fees for hotel are so high for cross border, especially for multicurrency. And historically at least if we go back to 2019, I’d imagine these are really high percentage of your transactions are these cross border, cross currency where you can save the hotel a lot of money and over time, maybe make some money as you do your own payments on these transactions. Like how meaningful is that in a normal – normalized travel environment that kind of current – what percent of your transactions, how high is that that are multicurrency?

David Goulden

Well, if you remember, we said over 50% pre-COVID, about 55% were related to cross border travel. Now some of that is obviously within Europe, right? So you have a common currency there. But I think unusually compared to most payment platforms we have a very high mix compared to most of cross border travel. And as you say, Lloyd that’s where there’s opportunity to reduce fees, reduce friction for everybody taking benefit of the size and scale of our payments platform. Obviously the amount of money that we are processing through our platform dwarfs that of almost all of our supply partners, maybe some of the very biggest change we’ve got decent economics as well, but most of our partners don’t have that kind of scale. So, that is obviously an opportunity for us and makes the payments, asset we’re building here I think quite attractive.

And then as we look at a couple years, as you scale this payments business, I think you’ve talked about margins shaking out somewhere between flight and accommodations. And so I guess, aside from driving scale what are the other key buckets for getting this margins up inside payments?

David Goulden

Yes, it’s things that we just talked about. It’s leveraging the additional revenue streams that I discussed. At the moment, our primary focus is as an enablement for the core business, I mentioned all the points of friction we can help resolve by having a good payments platform. And then the margin opportunity comes from once we turn on some of those things that we haven’t got turned on today in terms of the monetization capability on top of that. And also, there are enough movements in up and down the payments income statement itself, just in the basic care transaction side to start to move that a little bit towards margin as and when we decide that’s the right time. But most of that is going to come from some of these newer things that I just talked about, some of the value-added services we can build on top of the base platform itself.

Okay. Anything you can share with us on, when you guys would look to roll out some of this value-added stuff that’ll be helpful there?

David Goulden

Yes. We’ve already started, I’d say a testing, some of those products, not scale, we’ve building the capabilities. So, we can start rolling them out. I say that we’re not at the stage where we want to do a full scale role yet, but we’ll be building some of the technology and testing the conversion factors. So, we’ve been doing the groundwork. I’d say we’re still in the building, the building mode or that we can scaling mode of payments certainly for the next, the 12-ish plus months. But maybe towards end of that timeframe we can start monetizing some of those things, but not in the super short-term.

Got it. And then, you touched on this earlier, David, but you’ve always benefited from having really high conversion rates from your, I guess, paid marketing and organic. And I think part of that has just been the agency model having, liberal cancellation policies. But you mentioned that just adding new payments is actually positive for conversion. So like, I guess if we look at payments and then connected trip more broadly, are you seeing any deterioration in conversion as you increase the complexity of the product or is it pretty stable or improving?

David Goulden

I think we can do things with payments and with the connected ship combined to increase conversion. We can do credits and discounts with the payments platform we can offer. If it’s just an agency product, that’s up to the hotel property just to take advantage of the tools and things that we give them to market on platform, we can participate more directly. I also mentioned that just by having familiar payments alternatives available on the platform, even if people don’t book through payments, we’ve noticed a small, but a noticeable increase in some countries in conversion, because you’re showing them something they’re more familiar with. Also as we introduce new products, one of the things I didn’t mention before buy now, pay later is something also we do in a little bit of piloting with right now.

That’s something we think can also be attractive for customers down the road as an additional capability on top of payment platform. So, no, I think that it gives us different ways to participate certainly shouldn’t be a reduction of on conversion and we’re not trying to make it more complicated. We’re trying to actually make it easier for the customer to kind of want to deal with and continue on the platform. And then going back to what Glenn said, payments really underpins the whole connected trip. It’s very difficult to think of a great payment or great connected trip experience if you didn’t have a connected payment experience. Because one of the things that we can do, whether it’s pay now or – buy now, pay later, however you handling it, we will handle the distribution of funds to the different partners. And you don’t want to worry about having to write multiple checks or multiple credit cards, or however you want to pay. We take care of that for you via the payments platform. So that’s another place that the payments comes together with the connected trip and also ties back to what we’re doing with the app as well.

So shifting to the marketing, how do you see kind of the industry right now in terms of where on the spectrum things are between kind of growth and profitability in marketing channels?

David Goulden

Well, that’s a broad question. I certainly wouldn’t want to speak for others in the industry, but I would just say that the marketing channels, that ones you talking about continue to be competitive and we expected to be competitive going forward. In terms of what we saw recently in the first half of this year, as things were saw recovery, we saw higher ROI in our pay channels. That was a good thing. And as we expected in the third quarter, we saw slightly lower ROIs we did in 2019, we signal that at the start of the quarter and we invested into capturing more demand during the peak season. We think that these marketing challenges represent a good way to pick up incremental demand in the marketplace and we’ll stay disciplined and maintain a strong ROI approach to our spending, something I think we do quite well.

So the final point I’d say is our strategy related to those challenge hasn’t changed. We continue to seek high quality traffic at the right price. And us, high quality means high converting traffic. It talks about the conversion, with a lower probability cancellation. Of course, we do have a high percentage of our bookings are cancelable, but we model what we expects and a high probability of coming back again on a direct basis.

And I guess you guys have started to talk a bit more about spending in social. So is that a function of a big ROI unlock or more strategic shift in how you think about ROI or the funnel?

David Goulden

Glenn, I will hand that one back to you.

Glenn Fogel

I had to go off the mute there. Yeah, so we certainly talked about this a bit that we want to be expanding to other channels where we know eyeballs are and people are looking. Now, the amount we’ve been spending is relatively low compared to the overall marketing spend. And we are continuing to develop that we’ve talked about, and look – we’re looking at the ROIs closely. We want to make sure as always, we want to spend correctly, we don’t want to wait.

I never want to waste money, but you have put money to work and experiment, and optimize and try and improve on it. And we are pleased that we are seeing ways to improve the measurability, which is the first thing, do we believe the data? Do we believe it’s right and we’re doing it in a privacy safe way because we know we’re all talking about that too, making sure we’re doing this stuff the right way, in the smart way, in a way that actually last and be able to be what customers are cooperating with.

We’re lucky. We always – well, no, we mostly use our first-party data. And that is obviously a lot easier you don’t have to worry about some of the changes that have happened recently. It’s not really impacting us at all and we’re using that to improve incrementality. So we’re going to continue to work on this. I would love – I would love to be able to spend that huge amount of money in these social channels with the appropriate incremental ROI. And well, can you work on it, there’s no reason we shouldn’t in the long run.

Look, people are there, people are – that’s where they’re spending their time. We should be able to provide a marketing message to them that gets them to come back and buy. And that’s what we’re working on.

You mentioned this Glenn, but just to ask it more directly, the – any targeting or attribution changes from how Apple has changed use of the IDFA and AT&T and kind of how you think about these newer social channels in particular.

Glenn Fogel

We back in April we talked a little bit about the some of the changes what was going on with Apple. And we decided that we were not going to show that app tracking opt-in prompt. We said, no, we’re not going to do that. And we said, look, what some other people use third-party cookies and that’s not really where we’re at. Our primary focus, first-party data, leveraging that data in our marketing to make sure that we are able to come back, we are able to operate our marketing machine in the right way.

I’m very pleased with the way we’ve been doing it. I don’t think we are impacted very much at all by some of the changes that Apple has done, has disrupted some of the people in the eco, the advertising ecosystem. Some other people may be having some issues, we’re really not. And what we do believe, I just want to make this very clear. We do believe in doing what is right in terms of privacy. And we believe you can provide a great targeted marketing message in the right way without having to do certain things that perhaps people weren’t uncomfortable with.

So, what is the latest in terms of how you think the EU kind of digital market stuff is going to potentially change the landscape with big tech and Booking in particular?

Glenn Fogel

Well, I think the first thing is nothing’s been passed yet, and won’t be for some time. There are different stages. Things are going through, and eventually you got to have the EU governments themselves have to do some, some action. So still a lot of steps between today and what the actual legislation’s going to be at the end. So until then we don’t really know a lot. We can say though, we can say that if we were to be named, for example, a gatekeeper.

Well, we’re still not sure exactly what that would mean. And there’s also going to be process that we can go through and say, hey, we’re not a gatekeeper. Even if we are initially designated gatekeeper under a certain types of quantitative metrics that are being used to say, that’s a gatekeeper. So we will always have that process afterwards to then go through and say, we’re not. And the – what it’s going to do for our business, nobody knows until the laws come out, but it could be positive, it could be negative. We don’t know.

I will say this though, two things; one, it’s a little bit disappointing for us to even be considered in the possibility of probability of being a gatekeeper in the initial designation, given the incredibly high competition in the travel industry, particularly in the combination area, particularly in Europe where we are a relatively low share of this, and everybody knows you want to buy a hotel or a home in Europe, there are lots of different ways to do that. So the idea that we are gatekeepers is to me, it, we’re not, I strongly disagree with that. Then the next thing is how it’s going to, actually it could impact some other people in the industry, much more than us, which could actually be a benefit to us. We’ll see how it plays out. And we’ll just have to wait until things like Google. What does it mean for them and how people can use Google or not? Who knows? We’ll find out.

Shifting to alternative accommodation is rent by owner supply. Like how big of a strategic focus is that? And what are you guys doing to try to get more of that sort of supply onto the platform?

Glenn Fogel

So look, we believe then the U.S. there – look a significant percentage of the single property own a revenue opportunity. We can get that through professional managers, which is where we’re really focusing on. Our first thing right now is get that using professional managers. It’s better, it’s a better way to do it than having to try and gather up a whole bunch of single property owners one by one individually. We’re working on that because we know – we know to build out that home product for us in the U.S. we need more supply. We’ve talked about that. We’re continue to work with that, and we’re going to do it by focusing on the professionally managed area.

We’re only been doing it for a few years in the U.S. Europe, we are much further along. We got a great alternative accommodation of business in Europe. We’ve been doing it well 15 years, and it’s really good here in the U.S. We have some things we got to work on to make it better and be more competitive and that’s what we’re spending time, energy and effort. And I absolutely am pleased with the progress we are making, and I think we will continue to do so.

And if you can supply more broadly, we haven’t seen the same growth like we used to. Where are we, do you think in terms of just getting hotel and alternative supply. Is there a lot left out there to get over the next couple of years? How do you guys think about that?

Glenn Fogel

Yes. So we have – we’ve got 2.4 million properties. That’s about 28 million approximately listings. I tell awful lot, now but it’s not every – it’s not every accommodation, there are others globally that we don’t have yet. So there are some things we can still add on, but I agree. It’s not like you’re got to triple that, you’re not going to double that. But so broadly speaking it’s not like we need more supply that right now you may know some people aren’t traveling because there’s this COVID thing. So supply for overall is not the thing there are areas like I mentioned, the single property stuff in the U.S. Yes, we want to build that a lot absolutely. But the big picture, no, I would say that we’re okay generally speaking.

Okay. And then, looking at online penetration, do you think this is something that the e-commerce pull forward can actually help travel? I mean, historically travel has been among the more penetrated areas online, but do you think that just, there are some incremental people pulled in from the pandemic who will be new to travel? How do you guys think about that?

David Goulden

Yes, I think we do Lloyd. I think that if you look at third-party data, online penetration for accommodation bookings globally private pandemic was around 50% and that had been increasing roughly about 1% a year. It’d been a kind of slow, steady increase. In terms of the impact the pandemics had had on the industry, it’s been much more impactful on the offline sector than it has on the online sector. Now, number of the smaller offline players have disappeared, a number of the bigger ones cut back on their brick and mortar capabilities.

And recent estimates would indicate that percentage share from 2019 may have actually increased by quite a few points by a few points from 2019 to 2021, compared to the one point a year we’ve been seeing before. We also have seen good survey work shows that of the people who have come to travel new during the pandemic because people have gone to almost everything online during the pandemic, but travel maybe one of the stickiest things that they’re buying in terms of accelerated online shift that will occur afterwards. So we don’t see that percentage going down yet, maybe it goes back to its kind of smaller increase. But I do think there’s been a step increase in online that we’ve benefited from the – all the online players have benefited from during this pandemic that looks like it is here to stay.

Thinking about inflation, I wanted to ask a few questions. First, where do you think ADRs now are where you in, I guess across both the hotel and non-hotel, where are they now versus where you thought they would be at this point in the recovery. And do you think that those ADRs kind of within the same channel mix are likely to continue to go up into this kind of peak summer 2022 season?

David Goulden

Yes. This has been a very interesting phenomenon to see happening because what we’re seeing happening right now is a little countercyclical because historically during a downturn, ADRs have been a lagging indicator compared to occupancy. But even the occupancies are still below on average where they were in 2019, ADRs are increased. So what’s happening. So we’re seeing a couple things.

So if you go back, what we said about Q3, our constant currency ADRs up about 10%, about half of that was due to mix less Asian, more North America. But the other half was just due to increase in rates principally in Europe and North America. And we’re seeing two things contributing to that. One is that you can’t kind of look at the averages for everything. There’s certainly strong leisure demand in certain locations. And that has put a lot of pricing pressure on historically leisure oriented destinations.

So for example, if you want to go travel and find a hotel in Miami for Christmas this year, good luck, right. You’ll be paying 150%, maybe 200% what you pay for in 2019, that’s just supply and demand. But there is, I think, the other fact that Lloyd comes back to your question is we do see that cost is one of the things that’s putting pressure up. Cost is impacting property buyers a couple different ways. One is, they are, getting general inflation costs and they’re getting labor costs increases, but also in some cases, they’re challenged with labor availability. So that occupancy actually may be less, maybe higher, than it appears to be.

If they’ve only got half the hotel open because they can’t get labor to kind of keep the other half open, they can charge a lot for, for what they actually have in terms of inventory available to our customers. We said on the last call, as we go through in, into Q4, we expect a little bit less of an increase. Regional mix will normalize itself out, but also, occupancy costs will go down after the peak season in the summer. But some of the underlying things that I talked about, particularly on the cost side, certainly would appear to be here to stay.

And if we think about that cost side in your own P&L maybe you can walk us through and remind us a little bit, you took a couple points out of variable cost, using the 2019 base. I think some of those should start to come back and then you’ve got some inflation. What are some of the dynamics on maybe personnel costs or through the P&L that we should think about exposed to just this, this trend of inflation?

David Goulden

Yes. So I think yes, we are seeing wage inflation. And obviously in some of the, the technological related roles. That is an industry thing that, I think has been well talked about, that’s the best way to look at this is just to have if you look at where we were in Q3, the quarter just ended versus Q3 in 2019. That was obviously before we’d had done many of our reductions. We had our salary expenses were actually down just taking all the, just going back to base salary. Our salary expenses were down that compared to where they were two years ago. But they’re down less than a headcount.

So that’s just the impact of a couple years of merit increase, always comparing 2019 versus 2021. So we’ve had merit increases, normal market pressure, cost of living, going through in early 2020, in early 2021, but it also, reflects the fact that we’ve also had to respond to some of these underlying cost of labor increases from a competitive point of view in terms of how we think about some of our key labor pools. And I think that’ll be a factor we’ll have to look at again, going into 2022.

So last one to wrap up would just be, capital allocation, anything change, you’ve started to give some color on the buyback again, anything change with the latest strain. And then, if we think out, back to a normalized environment, what do you generate tons of free cash? How do you guys think about M&A versus share repurchase over the medium term?

David Goulden

And let’s go for the medium term answer first. We do believe that’s return of excess capital i.e. capital over and above what we need to do to support the business through organic and inorganic acquisitions is a good part of our overall value creation strategy for our shareholders. And we believe that should continue and should be part of our equation for increasing shareholder return. In the short term, we said that we plan to start returning capital in early 2022. As soon as travel recovery continues. Now, a new variant doesn’t necessarily change our thinking. We said it would be a non-linear return to normalcy. But as Glenn said, over the next couple weeks, hopefully we’ll start to see some more indicators as to whether the variant we’re looking at right now is just another strain or something different.

All right. Well, Glenn, David, thank you guys so much for being here. It’s great to have you and hopefully you guys come in the real life next year. Fingers crossed.

Glenn Fogel

I don’t think we need to cross fingers. I’m highly confident that we’ll be doing it next time.

David Goulden

Yeah, look forward to being there.

All right. Well, thank you guys.

