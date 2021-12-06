Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Management Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference December 6, 2021 1:00 PM ET

Company Representatives

Jason Child - Chief Financial Officer

Ken Tinsley - Head of IR

Katie White - Director, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Karl Keirstead

Well, thanks everybody. Honored to have Splunk here. Good timing obviously given that Splunk put up their 3Q numbers just Wednesday last week. So a great occasion to press a little bit deeper.

We’ve got Jason Child, the CFO, and then all of you know Ken Tinsley and Katie White are dialed in as well. So Jason, thanks for attending.

Jason Child

Yeah, thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Karl Keirstead

Yeah, no problem at all. So Jason, you obviously put up results last week. We don't need to go into all the detail, but I will have some financial questions to ask. But I thought the results actually were pretty good. I think the stock was reflecting a fear that you might pull back on your 4Q guide and your out period guidance and you didn't. In fact you surprisingly gave us a next year guidance. But the stock obviously didn't react favorably, but there's a lot going on in the market. But when you and Ken and Katy were talking to investors and analysts, were there any common questions or any misperceptions that it might be good to take indication right now to address.

Jason Child

Very fair question. I would say, I don't think I've been able to completely unlock the puzzle and kind understanding Splunk’s transformation. I think there is a lot to unpack, but kind of if you step back and I think the fundamentals are great. You know our ARR growth of 37% year-on-year, RPO bookings accelerating to 56% year-on-year, dollar based net retention actually increased to 130%.

So overall I think the fundamentals are strong. I think we talked a little bit about how in FY ‘23 we did provide an early guide and you will see our top line growth numbers and revenues start to converge with ARR throughout ’23. So I think we're seeing some normalization, but we're still not quite fully there.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Okay great. We’ll hit on the numbers, but I wanted to open with some broader questions for those that want to understand the broader Splunk environment. So Jason, the macro environment’s been a little bit squishy with – you're seeing it in the volatility in the stock market, but it's stemming from supply chain constraints and labor shortages, and COVID concerns, and interest rate concerns. I'm just wondering, as you engage with customers yourself or with Splunk's account exec, did the environment feel similar in the October quarter as the prior quarter or do you feel like anything changed on the margin?

Jason Child

No, I would say the demand for Splunk continues to be very, very strong; that was evidenced by the dollar based net retention. I would say the primary complexity we continue to deal with specific I think to Splunk is, as we interact with customers is the timing of when do they move their largest workloads from on-prem to Splunk Could. That's probably the primary thing we continue to work though. I’d say the win rates against competition continue to remain strong. They’ve actually been slightly improving throughout the year, throughout FY’22, so again really I think everything's pretty strong.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, good stuff. And one of the other common questions I get Jason, is just on the transformation of the business from traditional SIM into Observability. Can you give us an update on that effort, obviously SignalFX was a big part of that push. But how are things tracking in terms of computing head-to-head with Datadog and other players that are focused on that area?

Jason Child

Yeah, I would say first, I think there’s three kind of aspects I’ll talk about with observability. First, observability is now over $100 million in ARR. It's growing faster than our overall Cloud business; I think that's the first think I want to highlight.

Second, I would say it was a meaningful percentage of our $130 million in net new Cloud ARR. I think as you know all of observability for us is cloud native.

And then the last point I would make is that you know greater than $100 million is a bit understated, because for us when we say observability, you know overall the market talks about observability as logs, metrics and traces. But we only count metrics and traces, because logs of course is the core business we’ve had for years. And so as a result I think that number is maybe a little bit understated. But again, growing faster than cloud and a meaningful portion of our net new cloud ARR last quarter.

Karl Keirstead

Well, so $100 million in ARR and growing fastening Cloud, that's 75%-plus growth.

Jason Child

Correct.

Karl Keirstead

Interesting! And is observability Jason a big part of Shawn's, your new Chief Product Officer’s roadmap looking forward?

Jason Child

Yes, it's something he has a lot of experience with. At AWS when they build some of the largest environments for Disney’s and Netflix's and some of these huge companies, that they actually move from the way software used to be built, on servers with you know fairly monolithic code base, now going to these distributed services.

So he had a lot of experience in that space and so he kind of has his own view of where is Splunk already better than the rest, and where are some of the capabilities that we need to shore up, so that we can really improve the ability to download; have a quick kind of see, try, buy experience, which today observability for us is, it's not quite that quick and easy to adopt versus some of the competitors and so that's a big focal for us.

Karl Keirstead

Got it, good. Maybe I’ll click a little bit down on the sales organization and in particular Jason, you talked about one of the key variables being, when will workloads move from on-prem term to Cloud, and obviously you got Teresa and her whole sales team super focused on driving that even faster. Can you unpack a little bit, what exactly is Teresa and here team doing to accelerate that cloud adoption, be it sales comp changes, pricing. What are the levers that she and her team are using?

Jason Child

Yeah, so I would say first, just for folks that don’t know Teresa, I mean she was Amazon, AWS for about 10 or 11 years. She actually built the Pub Sector business, which was a kind of large multi-multi-billion dollar business. She's dealt with some of the largest on-prem to Cloud migrations ever done. As you can imagine Pub – some of the largest customers in the world on cloud are actually in public sector.

So she comes with probably as much experience as anyone has had in that space. And so I would say in terms of what are the levers, there is really no silver bullet. There's kind of just a bunch of lead bullets, and I would say a few of the ones that we launched in the last quarter are a much more robust term to Cloud conversion program. So let's say you have a term licensing, are only halfway through it, but you know you're ready to move to Cloud, can I trade in that remainder of the term license to migrate to Could? So that's something that we implemented in earnest last quarter.

Second, really deepening the relationship with partners, because partners are critical to being able to make these transitions. There's just a lot of work on the professional services and sales engineering side to help customers effectively kind of outsource a lot of what they were doing manually, and so partners are one of the key ways to do that efficiently. So certainly partners like Accenture is one where I think we saw last quarter, that we now just got admitted into the Diamond Program. There's only 10 others in that program and they are the largest Cloud companies in the world.

So certainly being on that list is a huge deal for us, and I think there's also just a lot more training and helping the whole organization realize when you get to these larger migrations, there's just a lot of I think kind of one time work to make those migrations and then once you get them on the Cloud, then a lot of that dissipates and so you know one of the other things I'm sure you're going to ask me about gross margin and overall operating cash flow.

One of the big things we are trying to figure out, there's a gross margin piece, but there's also how many support resources are necessary to help make these kind of large one-time shifts, because they are not kind of on-going costs, they are mostly one-time costs. And so I'd say there's still more work to be done on how do you get maybe some subsidies from partners to help. It’s another area where she's had a lot of experience with and those are the things that we are still working through now.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Jason that trade-in comment was interesting. You and I spoke about this a couple of months back. You had so much to cover on the latest earnings call. I'm not sure you had time for that, but let's focus on that a little bit. So just so I understand Jason; if there is X number of months or years left on that term contract, you're offering some incentives to – is it essentially to do an earlier renewal to increase the chances of them adopting cloud and to what extent over the coming quarters might that pull forward some of this huge renewal opportunity that you've been talking about for a while?

Jason Child

Yeah, I would say it's something that we've talked about. This quarter we knew it was going to be a big factor for us, which is why you saw the Cloud Mix take such a big step up, when it went from like 54% to 68% of total software bookings in the quarter, to record number, it was a natural driver. It’s also why we have confidence in going further up to 70% of mix next quarter.

And so the incentives to help drive that were more on our sales force side, to help them basically make that a priority. The customers have been asking for a while. There's not a lot of customers saying it was necessary. Most of them already want to make that shift. It's really just, how do we allow them and enable them to do it before that contract would actually come up for renewal.

Karl Keirstead

Got it, okay interesting. So Jason, I’m starting to get questions already. Your provoking some investors to shoot me questions already and maybe what I'll do is rather than leave them at the end, I’ll ask them at the right time. So given that we're talking about Splunk Cloud, I just got one that I’ll throw your way. What is your best guess as to what portion of Splunk Cloud data is actually being ingested from on-premise environments versus public cloud environments?

Jason Child

Just to make sure I understand the question. So just so to understand, today we actually – a decent amount, a meaningful percentage of our on-prem term licenses that we sell are actually BYOL or Bring Your Own License and actually sit on a public cloud today. But we are recognizing this term because that's what they are buying from us, and then they are managing all the automation and all of the other aspects in the background.

So I think you know if you had to say, and this may be kind of flipping the question a bit, but if you have to say what percentage of these workloads are already in cloud today, its higher than when we talk about, if you look at our ARR what are we at like, just shy of 40% of our ARR using cloud. If you were to normalize for not the revenue recognition, but how much actually is sitting on public clouds today, it's definitely north of that 40%.

Karl Keirstead

I think the spirit of the question Jason is there is a, I think a misperception that Splunk hosted let's say on AWS is really being used to ingest data from your on-premise environment, not from workloads that are sitting in AWS. So I think the spirit of the question is just to get a sense for how much of the cloud data is coming from apps sitting in the cloud versus ingested from on-prem environments.

Jason Child

That’s a great question. It’s hard to say. I mean generally we do – our revenue is skewed towards a global 2000, you know and I think we've talked about repealing that 92 of the Fortune 100 use us, extremely low attrition, like almost none. And of those customers they have really large hybrid environments, and so I think there's this – they are constantly in the past. They've been doing this dance of trying to figure out how do I optimize the cost and just some basic pricing has been something that you know we all know that they don't love.

And so what they've tried to say is, I'm going to go just put the most important, most – the highest risk kind of workloads into Splunk and then I'm going to try to manage that, the cost overall. That, we haven’t talked about pricing yet, but moving to workload based pricing which effectively is giving – letting folks, we let them pay basically on a workload basis as opposed to ingestion.

\That's actually dramatically changed the game. They are now putting all the workloads into or they are taking all the data from our workload instead of parsing it out and trying to manage the cost. And so that seems to be really framing things up, and so when I look at – when customers look at workload based pricing, they are typically seeing 1.5x to 2x data volume going through Splunk, which is increasing the amount of workloads that I think previously to this person's question, that we're sitting on-prem and they are now getting those into the cloud.

For the most part customers are a very clear. We want everything into the cloud, because it allows us to move faster, scale faster, get higher fidelity outcomes from security, observability, etc. And so the more you can actually get it in the cloud, the more you can actually almost monetize that data across many apps, without having to pay for more indexing and paying different people doing the same thing, and so that's kind of why – so I'm not – I don't have an exact answer to this persons question, but you should think about the movement to cloud continuing it's very, very strong and I think workload pricing has actually helped drive it to where we will see.

We think probably 80% plus of all workloads of all our customers will be in cloud environments. It’s just about trying to maybe remove some of the barriers that prevented them from doing it up till now.

Karl Keirstead

Well, this is a good segway to another question I just got, and that is, can you explain Jason in simple terms, the difference between ingest based pricing and workload based pricing? And why is workload based pricing not only better for the customer, but also better for Splunk?

Jason Child

Yeah, so I mean ingestion based pricing on a on-prem environment, you can pick whatever method you want, and at the end of the day it's still been a 95% to 98% margin product for a number of years.

As we move to Cloud, you do have this constraint of managing you're – the combination of stateless infrastructure where you are separating compute and storage and all the various cloud provided infrastructure. Then you have kind of the multi-tenant aspect of being able to move workloads based on where you can get the best prices, as well as then of course the last piece, which is the elasticity. How do make sure that you're not over provisioning and just paying for you using?

And so you know I would say, what workload – ingest based pricing is a fairly simple approach, and the reason why we couldn't really go to full workload based pricing, which is really kind of a consumption based pricing, it’s just a derivative consumption based pricing. The reason we couldn't go to that in the past because we didn't have full telemetry on the data volumes, because it was self-reported and you need to be, you need cloud to be able to see exactly where all the data is going, and then you could actually help the customer figure out, you got some really inefficient workloads. Let us actually provide alerts and show you where you should actually not be sending these workloads to the wrong place, and over provisioning the pay mark than you need to.

And so what workload based pricing does is it basically says we're not capping the data, we're just capping the number of workloads on average, and that allows the customer to say, well then I can actually now focus on what I think the core workload is and then really just unleash all of the data that I want to put through that workload and not actually have these unnatural constraints.

Now, at the end of the day, it’s a different approach, it's still – it just puts maybe a little more onus on us to really make sure that you have the full automation and telemetry, so that you can actually make sure that you're not just, you're not just putting so much data in the wrong place at the wrong time that you're paying more cost than necessary, and that’s – I mean that's not a new motion.

I know anyone who's moved to public cloud has certainly learned that over the past few years and so I think the sophistication of some of the different services that the public cloud providers provide, so that you can actually try to just not over provision, just pay for what you need, is certainly something that we're getting better at and honestly what we saw was, these really large work scales or workloads are tricky and that's why we needed to get Teresa and Shawn, people that are experts at helping from both the technology, as well as I think from the kind of customer side of how do you make sure you're buying exactly what you need.

Karl Keirstead

Got it and I know from following Splunk for years, that you guys have been adjusting the pricing model here or there to get it right. Do you feel like you're at place Jason where we shouldn't think about a high likelihood of any additional new pricing models next year? You think you're sort of done of the pricing structure front for now?

Jason Child

Yeah the - I think so. The big shift was working towards low based pricing. I think last quarter we said that we had 80% of net new ARR had moved to workload; that held firm again this quarter. We haven't had any attrition of someone who’s moved to workload. We’ve only started offering it about a year and half ago or so.

You know kind of the MPS I guess of workload based pricing is extremely high, so it looks like it's doing exactly what we wanted, which is why we set a .com for last question, why we are now rolling it out to everybody. Before we were kind of focusing on some of our larger customers to really make sure that we had tuned it and had it working exactly the way we wanted to, so that seems to be the biggest solution.

I’d say the one we still have some work to do, is if you are remaining on-prem how do you get some of the benefits of workload based pricing. We do have a virtual core approach, which is slightly different. It doesn’t have full telemetry and so we are working on a couple of options. That might be an area where we might focus on in the future.

That said, as on-premise we are looking at a small percentage of the total business that’s probably not going to be as big of a factor, but that's I'd say overall really strong tailwinds from customer feedback, and I think you published about this that was I think was helpful for folks to realize this.

Karl Keirstead

Good, good. So maybe the last one I’ll ask you before we dive into some of the numbers Jason, is just around Silver Lake. I think that gave investors a short in the arm given the credibility boost that Splunk got from that. What's transpired with the Silver Lake relationship so far? I think Graham said on the public call last week that frankly they were no more involved as a board member in the decision around of than any other board. So what – where do things sit with Silver Lake? What – how has that relationship progressed? What are they encouraging Splunk to do more or less of?

A - Jason Child



Yeah, I would say that – I mean if you kind of go back a little bit, we first had the discussion with them I think in late June. They got involved on a, I don’t know, Saturday or Sunday; did five days of diligence and then you know basically wired money a week later or something like that, but it was really a very, very accelerated process. And you know the reason it was accelerated is I think they went under NDA and they went deep on all the numbers. They looked at all the customer cohorts, the churn, the LTV, the CAC, the mix adjusted revenue, billings, margins and all that and basically said you know Wow! This is like – while there’s a lot of scary narratives on whatever may be going around with Splunk, the numbers are very, very strong, and so you know that's why they were willing to invest so quickly.

Since then, I would say myself – definitely probably with myself more than the rest of the other execs, I spend a lot of the time with them, really trying to just go deeper on some of the different focus areas on where we're deploying capital to really drive, continue to air our growth, as well as to of course improve our cash margins, and I think those two – Silver Lake along was right around the same time we added Teresa and Shawn. So I’d say kind of the operational rigor at Splunk is kind of just pretty differently than where it was say, you know a year ago.

Q - Karl Keirstead



That’s great to hear. Good stuff! So let's get into the sweet spot on some of the numbers Jason. So a number of things stood out to me from the print last Wednesday, but one is the – what I thought was a fairly unexpected decision to provide guidance on total ARR and cloud ARR for next year. So the total ARR was $3.9 billion by year-end fiscal 23. Cloud ARR $2 billion plus, and I'll ask you about that plus in a second.

But on the full year guide, I guess I know it's a hard question to ask a CFO around the degree of conservatism, but my supposition is you're still looking for a CEO. You're obviously not going to want to burden that CEO with “stretch guide.” So I'm assuming there's a decent layer of conservatism and comfort in that number, but I throw that to you perhaps to comments on Jason.

A - Jason Child



Yeah, I would just say we felt given the CEO change and then also you know we pulled the targets, the long term targets that we had over a year ago. So we just felt it was important to provide I think what we call a high confidence total on cloud ARR for next year, you know knowing that we are five quarters out.

I think given the fundamentals of the growth, the 37% growth and the guidance for 30% to 33% for Q4, we feel very confident in at least 25% ARR growth. If you kind of look at the dollar based net retention of 130, which has been consistently 131, 129, 130 over the past couple – two and a half years since we've been choosing it, we felt like the 25% growth is again high confidence and I think regardless of when a new CEO is appointed, you know there’s maybe room to sharpen ranges then, but we feel very confident with the range we put out.

Karl Keirstead

And then Jason, to go back to a question you – I'm sorry, a point you made earlier in the conversation about during fiscal ‘23 reported revenue growth and ARR growth converging. If you’ve set a target for call it 20%, 25% ARR growth by 4Q fiscal ’23, are you suggesting that we could by year end fiscal ‘23 see a revenue growth number close to that?

A - Jason Child



We definitely could, and you know we’re – it’s a little early on – you know there's the moving part of course is, what is the kind of continued acceleration in cloud migration and I think if you – well, by Q4 next year we’ll be lapping a 70% mix. So assuming that the mix is capping out at 80% to probably at most 85%, 90%, the inc – you know we're kind of getting to an asymptotes there where it's probably hard to have much more pressure on revenue mix, and I think also with durations, which you know we did remove the sales comp beyond 12 months on term duration contracts, so we did that at the beginning of the year.

So we’re kind of – you know there's really – you know I think we’ve – with duration now coming down to 18 months last quarter and term, I think our best quarter, I think we've kind of seen a lot of the flow to some extent, which should help revenue growth for the next year certainly in the back half. Q3 and Q4 should be definitely in that kind of era range.

Q - Karl Keirstead



Okay, that's encouraging, thanks for that. And then maybe Jason on the $2 billion of cloud ARR by year-end fiscal ’23. This is a question I posed to you after the earnings call, but that requires $650 million of incremental cloud ARR, fiscal ‘22 to fiscal ‘23. But you're on track to do about $540 million of incremental cloud ARR this year. So $650 million next year against $540 million this year, does not strike me as a stretch given how assertively Splunk is leaning into that cloud migration. So maybe to sum, that $2 billion sounds like a relatively safe, if not pretty conservative estimate. You want to comment on that math?

A - Jason Child



Yeah, I think your math is right. In our current trajectory if you continue to see the progress on cloud mix that we've seen, yeah, I mean it should be an area where we can beat that target. You know it is five quarters away. I think the biggest unknown at this point is how many of our largest customers will be moving their largest workloads to cloud. You know if we see an increasing rate of larger customers moving to cloud next year, then there should definitely be upside to the $2 billion target.

Q - Karl Keirstead



Got it, okay. And Jason, maybe now's a good time to ask you a little bit about the renewal pool, because that, when term contracts come up for renewal, obviously that gives you and the reps a great chance to convert. You've talked a lot about the big renewal opportunity over the next 12-ish months. Confidence level changed at all Jason in terms of the magnitude of that renewal opportunity, and is there any way to size it, for everybody listening?

A - Jason Child



Yeah, actually the good news on the renewal base, it's already – I mean it's already – you know it was sold a few years ago, so the base doesn't change. So you know we actually talked about this at the analyst day a little over a year ago and that is, I think we had about few $100 million of renewals last year and that grew to between $500 million to $1 billion this year, and then it's growing to $1.5 billion next year.

Those numbers haven’t changed, because these basically, its customers who moved from perpetual to term back in kind of 2018 to early ‘20 time frame. These customers are now coming up to on the first pick renewal, and so we certainly now in the last year and a half have seen a bunch of renewals and so I think we have a pretty high confidence, you know high percentage of what that renewal percentage looks like, you know kind of thinking in that 90-ish kind of range.

And then we also see that the expansion, that you know 130% dollar based net retention seems to be holding very firm. So you know that's what gives us confidence in next year's number, and then certainly if all those drivers continue to play out, then you know that's why we feel the $3.9 billion and $2 billion for next year is a high confidence number.

Q - Karl Keirstead



Got it. And in the spirit of that answer and this broader discussion about cloud Jason, I’ll throw you a question that just came in. How do we gain confidence that the cloud ARR growth is “real” versus simply the shift of term ARR to cloud? So when the transition asymptotes above 80% cloud mix, how should we be thinking about the durability of that cloud NRR and ARR growth?

A - Jason Child



Yeah, I think I would kind of step back and say, when we really started this transformation in earnest, which is around when I joined two and a half years ago. Well, we had about $1.8 billion in revenue and now we're talking about $3.1 billion in ARR and you know even the revenues, whatever due point, you know whatever in the, kind of in the $2.5 billion-ish range, you know like the numbers have to come from somewhere. It’s not cannibalizing something, because you couldn't cannibalize it unless you had a dramatically larger number back then.

The dollar based net retention numbers that we provided and those aren’t cloud only, and we provided those because those are the most durable numbers. Now, if you go back and look at our total dollar based net retention, we spot disclosed that a few times and you know I’ll say as I have in the past, the total overall net retention is very, very close to the cloud net retention and so, if you then – and we've done all the work to go say, well what if someone has no workloads to cloud and what is their net retention? What if someone already has some cloud you know and we’ve looked at all the numbers, and they all basically say the same thing and that is, now customers are expanding and these are new workloads, new capacity, and why is that? Well, because data volumes grow.

I think IDC says 40% to 70% year-on-year every year for the past 10 years or whatever it is. Those numbers haven’t changed and I don't see them changing any time in the near feature and because you know customers’ needs Splunk to either protect their environment via security or to be able to manage their own environment via observability. Those volumes are going up and as those volumes go up, so does our net retention and so does our revenue and ARR.

So I certainly have heard the cannibalization theme, so had Silver Lake. They did go look at all the details under NDA to make sure that that doesn't – that that is not something that we've seen as a dynamic for our growth and that's why they are key partners of ours. So you know, I don't know what else to say to that question, other than the numbers are the numbers and you know we’re now guiding to $3.9 billion for next year. The number is well over double where it was a couple of years ago, so you know it's – the growth is not cannibalized, cannibalization; its true growth.

Q - Karl Keirstead



That couldn’t be more clear, thanks Jason! And then maybe let's hit on – we talked a little about fiscal ’23. So maybe the October quarter reported and again, I know I asked you this question after the earnings call, but I still feel like there's a little bit of investor confusion and that is, if two of the dynamics that occurred during the October quarter, is that the portion of the bookings mix that came from cloud you know shot up, and then the duration of term contracts went down. One would think that the way that that would manifested itself in the numbers is probably that you would have beaten on cloud ARR and missed on the reported revenue line because of the term contract shortening. But instead it was the opposite where it was solid, but you were more in-line on cloud ARR and you beat on rev. So how do you explain that Jason?

A - Jason Child



I think the – someone asked on the earnings call about that. I think the confusion is, we had a pretty good line of sight to what Q3 looked like on both duration and cloud mix and we came very, very close to that. $5 million over on totally ARR, $5 million below on the high end of cloud ARR, so very close to what our expectations were.

However, back when we set our guidance, our expectations for Q4 were very different. We actually forecasted that our cloud mix would come down, and that was because at that point all of the bottoms of the camp planning said, yeah, we might have some nice term to the cloud conversions because of this new programming implanted in Q3. We don't necessarily see that holding in Q4, so I think cloud mix is going to fall to the low 60% range, okay. That was what our guidance assumed, and right now what we see is – no, no, that's changed. Actually this term to cloud conversion program seems to actually have legs. It's actually now leading us to have high confidence that we’re actually going to increase our cloud mix to 70% instead of being in lower 60’s.

So what that means is you're now going to have, and we assume duration will continue to be low, and so as a result we now have an assumption that you will now see cloudy ARR over perform in Q4 versus what we had previously said, and we do expect ready to come down relative to what we said. So I think the confusion was, we weren't surprised in Q3, we were surprised about the trends holdings in Q4.

Q - Karl Keirstead



Makes sense. Cool! In our last five minutes or so, I'd love to hit a little bit on margins and cash flow Jason, because they are under pinning some of the confidence in the stock, so let's talk about the gross margin side. So I think they came in a little bit below the 70% you were thinking. Do you mind just spending a quick second on why that is and how that gross margin change affects your outlook perhaps for cash flow next year?

Jason Child

Sure. Okay, so first I would say we started our cloud business – or when we started our cloud business, we mostly had customers moving smaller workloads or adopting smaller workloads, the observability or whatnot, and so it was easier to migrate those customers on a Splunk cloud in the earlier days.

We're now getting to the point where a lot of our customers are hybrid and we're seeing that they are moving much larger workloads and expanding beyond their current term contracts; these are very, very complex. The good news is, this is because customers have gained confidence and I think the tactical aspects of Splunk cloud, as well as the pricing aspects with workload based pricing are very clear tailwinds to that mix.

Unfortunately, when you move over these large workloads and we're talking about you know hundreds of terabytes to petabytes of information, the way you have to do that is you basically have to over provision to make sure that you have sufficient capacity to handle however that customer is going to utilize Splunk in the cloud. And then as you get more experience, your ML models will be able to start you know tune your elasticity assumptions, you won’t have to over provision.

So these are these that we're forecasting right now. We're still working on the pieces, that's why I didn't provide a specific number, but we'll give you more specificity in the next quarter. This is a dynamic we see affecting this next year. It's not a permanent dynamic. It's a transitory dynamic that relates to these workloads. Once the workloads are on, then you have auto scaling and you have the ability to really be able to manage these with less people and look less over provisioning.

Q - Karl Keirstead



Okay, got it. Well, this next question, maybe you just answered, but you can elaborate if you don't think you did. Previously you had said that at $4 billion in ARR, you would be doing 20% to 25% operating cash flow margins. You didn't provide any cash flow guidance when you gave the $3.9 billion of total ARR. Why not? And why the difficulty in forecasting operating cash flow against that $3.9 billion ARR number next year. Perhaps it was just what you just said Jason, but I’ll throw that question to you.

Jason Child

Yeah, let me just kind of break it down to the – the specific points are, there will be material step back to cash flow net year. But as I try to figure out exactly how close we will be to the long term target that we had, there's kind of three pieces that we really have to firm up for next year and that is first, what is the cloud mix going to be, and of course because on-prem is 95% gross margin and today cloud is 65%, so that's a pretty big difference.

Second, what will cloud gross margin be, and so as we're working through all these large workloads moving over, how quickly can I get to that 70%-plus. The more migrations I have, the more I probably need a little more time. And then lastly on the operating expense piece, What is the go to market expenses, how much partner on the subsidy, how much do I have to invest in getting partners and I would say sales support, professional services support, sales engineering support to help with these kind of one-time costs to make the migrations.

And I would say, maybe one thing I didn't say at the beginning is, if you go back to where we were a couple years ago we, we had cash, operating cash yield of 20% to 24% every year from 2013 to 2018 as a percentage of revenue.

As a percentage of ARR, which is a better metric since we now build really on an ARR basis not a revenue base. We now built annually, up-front; we made that move two years ago. So we're not past that as of this quarter. So next year it's not a collections question, it's purely on this cloud mix, cloud gross margin and operating expense and so we need to do a lot more kind of bottoms up planning. We'll give you a better view for next year.

I think the question then is well, will you get to that 20% cash yield? And the answer is absolutely. There's no fundamental reason we will not. It’s really just this timing aspect that we're now working through on these large workload migrations.

Karl Keirstead

So it sounds like we’ll get a little bit more clarity and maybe even specific fiscal ‘23 operating cash flow guide maybe on the fourth quarter call. Jason, is that the goal?

Jason Child

That’s the goal.

Karl Keirstead

Excellent! One last question that just came in. It relates to essentially why wasn't the totally ARR guide at 3.9 even higher, and here’s the logic Jason. Given the step up in ASPs that you get around cloud and obviously you're leaning heavily into cloud and the implied bookings mix shift to cloud, then why wouldn't it translates to total ARR for 4Q, next year being even higher than 3.9, unless total bookings expectations went down.

Jason Child

I think it’s back to the combination of its five quarters out. We want a high confidence number. I mean, we have a 30% to 33% range on Q4. So once we get to Q4, that will already allow us to sharpen kind of a range for next year.

And I think also, I think you asked earlier about why did you give any target before you have a CEO in place? I think so we are trying to balance the two different ends and I think the reality is we're very confident in the fundamentals. I think it’s important to get a number out there. I wanted to start with something that was high confidence and we’ll tune it as we progress throughout next quarter and next year.

Karl Keirstead

Makes sense. Well, that was super helpful and I want to especially call out the disclosure Jason you gave at the beginning around observability being 100 million plus and ARR growing faster than cloud ARR. I think those are newish disclosures that I think everybody on the line appreciates, so thanks for that.

Jason Child

Let me add one think to that, I actually didn't – I said it was a material part of our Q3 net new ARR. It was the best net new ARR quarter for observability we’ve ever had. So there is, we think there is momentum in the business. You know we just had the kind of consolidation of the platform around the five acquisitions just a few months ago. So our hope is, we'll continue to see momentum there.

[End of Q&A]

Karl Keirstead

I think that disclosure might help to quell some of the concerns around the competitiveness with Datadog; plenty of room in that space for multiple vendors. So thanks for that. Ken and Katy, thanks for your contributions as well and thanks everyone that asked Jason some good questions to keep him on his toes today; I really appreciate it.

Jason Child

Thanks Karl, thanks everyone.

Ken Tinsley

Thanks Karl.