Introduction

Target Term and Term funds set a maturity or termination date when they launch. Such investment vehicles appeal to investors who have a cash need at a known time in the future. Launched in 2017 with the goal of providing investors with a return of 500bps over the 1-3 mo T-Bill rate, the Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) will complete its liquidation at the end of 2021, earlier than expected. Based on its performance, BGIO will have met its return goal with its yield but its CAGR appears to be coming up short.

Saying good-bye to the Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

As of 12/4/21, BGIO has $58.4 remaining in assets, and BGIO was at a slight discount: .76% fees come to 115 bps.

Blackrock describes their fund as

Under normal conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in fixed income securities and will allocate a substantial amount (40% or more under normal market conditions) of its total assets in foreign securities, which may be denominated in any currency. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value (the “NAV”) of the Trust’s common shares of beneficial interest (the “common shares”), that exceeds the return on the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by 500 basis points (or 5.00%) on an annualized basis over the life of the Trust, under normal market conditions. The Trust will terminate on or before February 28, 2022 at NAV. There can be no assurances that the Trust’s investment objective will be achieved or that the Trust’s investment program will be successful

At the end of June, Blackrock announced BGIO’s liquidation plan.

New York, June 30, 2021 – BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Trustees of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE: BGIO, CUSIP: 09258P104) (the “Fund”) approved the adoption of a Plan of Liquidation in accordance with its investment objective of terminating on or before February 28th, 2022. Under the Fund's Plan of Liquidation, which is effective today, the Fund will begin the process of liquidating portfolio assets and unwinding its affairs. The Fund expects to make a final liquidating distribution by December 31, 2021. The Fund is liquidating earlier than anticipated given the favorable market environment for unwinding its assets and returning shareholder capital in a timely manner. The Trust’s investment objectives and policies are not designed to seek to return to investors the initial offering price per common share on the termination date. The Trust expects to make periodic liquidating distributions to shareholders pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation in advance of its termination and make a final liquidating distribution on or around December 31, 2021. The Fund’s common shares will continue to trade the “regular way” on the New York Stock Exchange through December 2021 and will be suspended from trading before December 31, 2021.

Reviewing Holdings as BGIO closes down

The distribution rate includes the regular $.05 paid monthly and liquidation payments. The last payout should include both too. BGIO has already removed the use of leverage.

As one would expect with termination within weeks of this writing, over 50% of the assets are already safely in cash, no risk of price deterioration going forward. The next chart shows the risk related to price movements as almost all remaining assets have to be sold; few, if any, mature in the rest of 2021.

Besides having to sell assets, there is 7.8% exposure to the GBP and .46% exposure to the Euro; the rest is in USD-priced assets, so there is some currency risk. About 33% of the assets are rated below Investment-Grade.

The latest holdings data I found might reflect holdings prior to the mid-November liquidation payment.

Based on the current value, the last payment should exceed the November payment by about $.55, depending on how well the remaining positions are sold off. No surprise that Blackrock believes the liquidation part of the payout will be classified as Return-of-Capital.

My understanding is if the total ROC payments total more than your cost, the access becomes taxable income of some sort.

Possible replacements if looking out 4-6 years

Using Baby Bonds or Term Preferred stocks to ladder your maturities is one option to explore. I covered my use of this strategy earlier this year: Dissecting The Assets I Use To Build A Fixed Income Ladder

QuantumOnline.com is used by some on Seeking Alpha to search for such assets as this free site has a great search function. These are most of the possibilities it shows for ones maturing between 9/30/26 and 3/31/27 and not callable until 2023.

Most of these securities sell at above Par, so calculating the YTC/YTM is important. Here is a link to the calculator I use to get a close estimate: YTM_Calculator.xls.

Portfolio Strategy

Since I do not need the income and in today's interest-rate world the possibility of being Called is high, I hold most of these issues in our IRA accounts to avoid the tax hits. This also helps provide the funds we need to meet our RMDs.

I would classify BGIO as a Term fund, not a Target Term fund. The important difference is when the assets mature. Term funds do not seem to care, whereas Target Term funds have limits, usually no maturity more than six months past the planned termination date. That is an important distinction as Term funds expose investors to more interest-rate risk than a Target Term fund should have.

With few Target Term or Term funds available, using assets with maturity dates could be used instead, but understand the Pros and Cons; some of which are:

Pros

Control over the maturity date and price, assuming it is neither called nor defaulted.

If held to maturity, an investor knows exactly what their ROI will be, again assuming everything stays on course.

Cons

Lack of diversity increases the risk of loss.

More due diligence required on the part of the investor to minimize default risk.

Final Thought

If BGIO can close and capture the small discount currently available, the ROI should top 10% annualized though the dollar amount would be small unless a major investment was made.