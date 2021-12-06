Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The large-cap consumer staples space is not an area of the stock market that is unlikely to make you rich fast, but that hardly means that it doesn't deserve attention. Quite the opposite, in my view, the sector is now very attractive as preserving wealth created over the recent years is becoming paramount due to rising risks for the economy.

In that regard, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) appears as one of the safest choices out there for investors who at this point favor capital preservation. The company, however, is often avoided due to its high forward Price-to-Earnings ratio relative to peers.

Many retail investors tend to focus on the P/E ratio in isolation and by linking it to the low-single-digit topline growth they easily conclude that the company is 'overvalued'.

Obviously, that's a rather simplistic view and a stable and high return company, such as P&G, will almost always trade at a premium to peers. Moreover, it is almost impossible for a short-term mispricing opportunity to exist due to P&G's size, stable earnings and predictable business model.

Even though the company has been experiencing above peer average returns in recent years, over the long-term it performs in line with the consumer staples industry and the market as a whole.

Due the extremely loose monetary and fiscal policies, and pandemic lockdowns, high-growth technology stocks have benefited massively over the past few years. Thus, creating a large gap versus more stable consumer staple businesses.

However, the current set-up for consumer staples is very favorable as we will see down below. In addition, P&G is in a good position to retain its leading profitability, while improving efficiency.

Exogenous factors affecting valuation

Since 2015, P&G's free cash flow per share has grown at an annual rate of about 5.8%, even though most of the growth occurred during the past few years.

* P&G fiscal year end

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

At the same time, P&G was trading at around $53 per share as of June 2005, which gives us around 6.6% cumulative annual growth rate in the share price. That means that the company's free cash flow yield has declined over the period. This is hardly a surprise, given the massive drop in bond yields and interest rates globally since then, which makes stable and high dividend-paying companies a substitute for fixed income.

That is why the gap between treasury yields and P&G's free cash flow yield gradually narrowed until 2018. As bond yields continued to fall since then, however, P&G's free cash flow has gone in the other direction.

* P&G data based on fiscal year end

Similarly, to what we saw from the end of 2015 to 2018, when the Federal Reserve started tapering, the gap between P&G's free cash flow yield and treasury yields began to narrow down. As the Fed is once again set to begin tapering in 2022, the gap between the two will likely narrow down once again.

Extremely loose fiscal policy following the pandemic also resulted in retail sales increasing significantly over their long-term trend.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

The sharply higher demand, in combination with supply chain bottlenecks, was among the key factors contributing to the higher inflation we are experiencing today. Naturally, this temporary higher demand benefited heavily consumer discretionary stocks over staples during the period.

Data by YCharts

Last but not least, recent inflationary pressures further penalized consumer staple companies, although P&G has so far been successful at increasing prices.

We're also taking pricing in many markets outside the U.S. to offset commodity, freight and foreign exchange impact. As always, we will look to close a couple of price increases with new product innovations, adding value for consumers along the way. Andre Schulten – Chief Financial Officer Source: P&G Q1 2022 Earnings Transcript

However, supply chain bottlenecks are likely to ease in the coming quarters and as retail sales normalize so should inflationary pressures ease over the course of 2022. In addition, rising interest rates will favor financially sound value companies, at the expense of high growth and momentum stocks. All that sets the stage for high-quality consumer staples to perform well in 2022.

Internal factors affecting valuation

In addition to external factors that act as a tide that lifts all boats, we should also take into account Procter & Gamble's business fundamentals and what impact do they have on valuation. As I have shown last time, operating profitability is one of the key drivers of P&G's Price-to-Sales multiple. On an annual basis since fiscal year 2005, the r-squared between the two variables is 0.45.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In that regard, the company appears fairly valued, if it is able to sustain its current operating margin of 23%. In my last analysis of P&G, I showed why this is likely to be the case and why further margin improvements remain unlikely. The article does a deep dive into the company's profitability so if you haven't read it already, I highly recommend you to do so.

To put it briefly, P&G owns many of the world's most chosen brands, and leads in that regard together with its major European competitor - Unilever (UL). This allows the company to retain its pricing power relative to peers and achieve high and stable gross margins.

Advertising expense relative to sales, on the other hand, has been slightly lower over the past few years. However, it is still in line with both the median and the average for the FY 2005 -FY 2021 period.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In my view, one of the major areas of focus for PG's future margins is capital allocation and focusing on the right product categories. Even if a company executes well operationally, it could still lag its peers, if it remains focused on more commoditized areas of the market. I show why this is the case in my recent analysis on Kimberly-Clark (KMB), which highlights why strategic positioning matters.

In that regard, P&G has been growing its relative share of revenue from fabric & home care, beauty and health care divisions, while baby, feminine & family care and grooming have been declining in recent years.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The last quarterly results just highlight the trend of personal health care and fabric care strong performance relative to other areas.

Source: P&G Investor Presentation

In addition, since my last analysis, P&G's management has announced the acquisition of a number of small brands:

A skin care brand called Farmacy Beauty;

Bodewell, another personal and skin care brand;

Ouai h air care and lifestyle brand.

Although it might be too early to tell, it appears that the company is focusing more on high margin areas, such as skin care, and thus following on the footsteps of Colgate-Palmolive (CL), which has gone on an acquisition spree in skin care.

Following the terminated plan to acquire Billie, the grooming brand that will be acquired by Edgewell Personal Care (EPC), it also looks like P&G might prioritize smaller and purpose-driven brands. That was one of the key areas of criticism from Nelson Peltz, who recently announced that he will step down from the company's board and also sold his stake in the company.

From a margin point of view, the beauty and personal care segments are among the most attractive ones for the company.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The challenged grooming segment is another high margin area of P&G and sales in that category have been recovering in FY 2021.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In addition, P&G management has announced price increases coming in these already high-margin categories.

In the last few weeks, we've also announced to retailers in the U.S. that we will increase prices on segments of our Grooming, Skin Care, and Oral Care businesses. Andre Schulten – Chief Financial Officer Source: P&G Q1 2022 Earnings Transcript

Profitability in the baby, feminine & family care segment, which makes up about a quarter of total sales, will likely remain challenged as pulp prices remain high.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Price increases in the category came into effect in mid-September, which means that topline growth rates will likely face some headwinds in the coming quarters.

Our Baby Care, Feminine Care and adult incontinence businesses have announced price increases in the United States that will go into effect in mid-September. Andre Schulten - Chief Financial Officer Source: P&G Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript

Based on Kimberly-Clark's most recent results, however, this might not be the case.

Organic sales were strong up 4% in the quarter and included the impact of pricing actions implemented in the second and third quarters. In North America, Personal Care organic sales were up 11% driven by mid-single digit increased in both net selling price and volume. Mike Hsu – CEO Source: Kimberly-Clark Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript

Conclusion

The overall setup for 2022 appears favorable for large and high-quality consumer staple companies. Rotation into high yield and stable companies, such as P&G, will likely cause the gap between treasury yields and free cash flow yield of these companies to narrow down as the Fed remains committed to tapering. Moreover, as supply chain bottlenecks ease and retail sales return to their long-term trendline, inflation pressures should subside.

In addition to exogenous factors, P&G's focus on high margin areas and global brands with strong price premium will support profitability. Simplifying the corporate structure and brand portfolios provide additional tailwind for margins and overall return on capital. In my view, all that makes Procter & Gamble one of the best capital preservation vehicles over the coming year.