INTC and our retirement

This article explains why we hold Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in our retirement portfolio, and in particular, the significance of its current dividend yield spread and 10-year Treasury mean for retirement accounts.

Contrary to the popular advice of building "a" retirement portfolio or "the" perfect retirement portfolio, we always hold two portfolios. And we suggest you do the same at any stage of life. The issue with one portfolio is that, no matter how perfect it is, it's a big risk in itself. Always build two portfolios - one for the short term (e.g., a visit to the ER next month) and one for the long term (e.g., take care of things when we are 90 years old and estate planning for kids and grandkids). Long term and short-term risks are never the same and shouldn't be mixed up. Delineating these risks is diversification at a survival level.

Under this general background, INTC is a holding in our short-term portfolio. As you will see, first it generates an attractive and reliable current dividend income (the dividend yield is more than 2.8% as of this writing). The yield becomes even more appealing when compared to risk-free rates. The dividend yield spread between INTC and 10-year Treasury rates is now exceeding 1.3%. Such a wide spread provides a comfortable cushion against inflation and interest rate uncertainties ahead. Lastly, to add icing on a cake, a yield spread as wide as the current level is also very likely to lead to a sizable capital appreciation in the near term too.

Yield spread

For bond-like equities like INTC which enjoys stable income and regular dividends, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) to gauge the near-term risk has been the yield spread. The risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations. As a result, the yield spread of a given asset provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying for that asset. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

Before I go any further, a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that shows a wild yield spread relative to the risk-free rate. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality. The yield spread helps to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already.

And the key to eliminating type A risk for a dividend stock is, of course with no surprise, to check its financial strength and dividend safety, as elaborated below.

The next chart shows INTC’s financial strength by the most important metric in my view – interest coverage. The interest coverage here is defined as EBIT divided by interest expense. As seen, it has been essentially debt-free. The lowest interest coverage has been 21x in the past decade, and the current coverage is about 36x. It means it only takes less than 3% of EBIT earnings to service its debt currently. And to further appreciate the strength of its financial strength and debt service, the average debt coverage for the S&P index is about 6.1x - almost five times lower than INTC. And the cash generation ability for most of the businesses in the S&P 500 index is nowhere near INTC.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

After checking its financial strength, the next chart shows its dividend safety. Here we will check dividend safety by the two most important metrics - payout ratio in terms of earnings and also in terms of operating cash flow. INTC has been paying a regular dividend since 1993, and its latest streak of consecutive increases has started in 2014 and has been lasting for 7 years by now and counting. Also note that in 2014, it did not cut its dividend. It just did not raise it.

As can be seen from the next chart, INTC has been doing a remarkably consistent job of managing and growing its dividend. The earning payout ratio has been on average 38% - a very safe and comfortable range. The cash flow payout ratio has been even lower and safer, on average 21% in the past decade. And also note the payout ratios have been significantly lower than the historical average in recent years – which are already very low and safe to start with.

The reasons behind such consistent and well-managed dividends are its strong and reliable cash generation ability, secular support as aforementioned, and its superb profitability as shown in the next chart.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

INTC’s yield spread relative to Treasury rates

Now, with its financial strength and dividend safety confirmed, we can apply the yield spread method. As aforementioned, this method works best for bond-like equities like INTC which enjoys stable income and regular dividends. I have relied on this indicator in the past and fortunately have had very good success (so far). The underlying reason is that spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

As can be seen from the next chart, currently the dividend yield is around its historical average, around 2.5%. It started the decade with a dividend yield of around 3.5%. And despite the continuous dividend increases, the price increased even faster and has driven down the yield to around 2.5% now. So in terms of dividend yield, the valuation of the stock has expanded by almost 1.4x over the past decade.

However, do not forget that interest rates have been in steady decline also over the past decade. As you can see from the chart, over the past decade, the dividend yield of INTC declined no faster than the interest rates (represented by the yield on IEF). Interest rates act as the gravity on all asset valuations. And when interest rates fall, the valuations for other assets such as INTC just have to go up. So there is nothing abnormal about the valuation expansion - even if there is no profitability improvement at all.

What is important is the spread, i.e., the difference between these two lines, as we are going to see in the next chart.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This next chart shows the yield spread between INTC and the 10-year Treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of INTC minus the 10-year Treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about -0.5% and 1.6% the majority of the time, which makes sense for a stable and mature business like INTC.

Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 1.6%, INTC is significantly undervalued relative to the 10-year Treasury bond (i.e., I would sell the Treasury bond and buy INTC). In this case, sellers of INTC are willing to sell it (again essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield that is 1.6% above a risk-free bond. So it is a good bargain for me. And you can clearly see the screaming buy signal during the 2013 and 2020 pandemic panic sales when the yield spread hiked to be above 1.6%.

And when the yield spread is near or below -0.5%, it means the opposite. Now sellers are demanding such a high price that drives yield to be the same as the risk-free yield - which begins to make less sense to me as a buyer because the risk-free Treasury bond after all is risk-free. It is backed by the government's capability to print money, a capability that INTC does not have no matter how great its business model is.

And as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.36%. In relative terms, it is near the widest end of the historical spectrum as seen.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Also, the boundedness tractability of the yield spread opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short to mid term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

This chart shows the next 2-year total return on INTC (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.47, suggesting a clear positive correlation. For readers who are not familiar with the correlation coefficient, it is a number between -1 and 1.

When it is 0, it indicates that there is no correlation at all between two variables (in this case, yield spread and return, respectively). And 1 indicates a perfect positive linear correlation between two variables. A number near or above 0.75 is usually accepted as an indication of a strong correlation. And in this case, the correlation is 0.47, suggesting a moderately strong level of correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 1.5% or higher as aforementioned, the total returns in the next one year have been all positive and sometimes very large (over 60% in several cases).

Again, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.36% as shown, close to the middle of the historical spectrum, signaling low risks in the near term and favorable odds for near-term price appreciation.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

What are the risks?

Investing in INTC involves its own risks.

First, INTC's heavy investment in the fab business represents a large uncertainty. The success of the foundry business is just simply uncertain at this point. Although there are a few tailwinds to support an optimistic view. The foundry sector is expected to enjoy strong secular growth. It's expected to grow into a $100 billion market over the next five years from about $87 billion today. INTC’s investment in foundry also enjoys support from the U.S. government. The Biden administration had recently pledged $52 billion toward building out domestic production and supply of semiconductors and reestablishing America’s “chip supremacy” from Asia. But in the end, the outcome wouldn't become clear until a few years later

Second, another element of uncertainty involves the ongoing chip shortage. Such a shortage could limit the growth of both the top and bottom line of INTC. And in the end, the situation ultimately relies on the development of the pandemic, or more precisely the recovery of the global economy and logistic chain from the pandemic. The pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta variant and the recent discovery of the omicron variant still exist. These new variants could prolong and/or worsen the supply chain interruptions.

Conclusions and final thoughts

INTC is appealing as a candidate for retirement accounts seeking current income and short-term appreciation potential, for several good reasons:

1. It is a stable dividend growth stock thanks to its stable moat, high return on capital, and scalability. Its dividends are supported by a sound balance sheet in the near term, and by a strong moat and secular trend in the long term.

2. Its current yield spread relative to the risk-free Treasury rate is near the widest end of the historical spectrum. Particularly, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.36%, signaling low risks in the near term and very favorable odds for a large price appreciation.

3. Lastly, for income-seeking accounts, the current high dividend yield and its thick spread against the 10-year Treasury provide a comfortable cushion against the upcoming inflation and interest rate uncertainties.