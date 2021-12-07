Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) management presents at Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference December 6, 2021 2:10 PM ET

John McCool - Chief Platform Officer, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Simon Leopold

Folks, thanks for joining us. This is Simon Leopold, Raymond James Data Infrastructure Analyst, first day of our Virtual Technology Conference. Hopefully, we're not virtual forever. But working our way through it for our next session. We've got John McCool from Arista Networks. John, welcome. Appreciate you joining us today. So format, fireside chat, there's a Q&A function on your screen. If you want to type in questions, I can see them as well. But, John, why don't we kick it off by just making sure we set the context. Tell folks a little bit about your role and responsibilities as well as your background? Thanks.

John McCool

Right. Thanks Simon. Thanks for the opportunity. My name is John McCool; I'm the Chief Platform Officer at Arista. And my responsibilities include hardware design, manufacturing, and supply chain, which is kind of top of mind with a lot of folks today. My background, I've been in the network industry for longer than I'd like to admit. But around IT infrastructure, compute, storage as well and really enjoying what we're doing in networking these days.

SimonLeopold

Cool. So I don't want to get bogged down in supply chain, but we certainly have to have to discuss it. So I do want to make sure we cover more future and trending. But why don't we talk a little bit about what you've observed in terms of the supply chain challenges? What in particular is constraining you? And to what degree does it affect the business? And we'll follow up from there.

JohnMcCool

Sure, I think for a lot of folks that weren't in the supply chain, it became top of mind, maybe more recently, but it's important to remember, this has been a hole that's been started almost back in February 2020, when China went offline during Golden Week with the beginning of COVID. And, surprisingly, I guess for all of us, across every industry, consumer automotive, IT, demand has remained solid and even stronger. And during the pandemic, you had large periods of time where various suppliers were impacted by quarantines; countries were impacted by mobility control orders. And all of that, human capital that came out of the supply chain disruption in an air flight that had was carrying components and cargo back to other places were disrupted, you had this disruption in demand, which has really caught up to us all, I think what's happened most recently is you start -- are starting to see some easing in kind of that human component as vaccinations have gone, out across the globe.

And hopefully that continues and we're not impacted by variants. But the semiconductor demand has been exceedingly strong, and outpaces the investments in new production facilities and new way for starts. And that's really been the challenge, I would say, of the last couple of quarters and looking into 2022.

SimonLeopold

And so what have you seen in terms of your company's backlog and things like pressure on margins, and your ability to offset it with higher prices? So there's sort of a lot of kind of cross currents, right, your input costs go up, but you can raise price? How do these things all interplay within the financial model?

JohnMcCool

Sure, I think customers do understand that these costs get passed on. It's unfortunate. And us as well as other folks in the industry have taken steps to increase pricing to offset those costs. Obviously, timing is a piece of this, and you have backlog and you have new parts coming in, and then they have to get sold through before you realize the impact. So there's an element of timing to this adjustment. But over the long period, we think we made the right steps to solidify our margin model that we've communicated to the street.

SimonLeopold

And when you think about your experience, I know you've been in this industry for a long time. Have you seen a period where prices have gone up for networking gear? Is that unprecedented?

JohnMcCool

Typically, only when there's a new cycle, right, the ISPs increase for a new performance speed, but in my time and I think I can speak for others that there's never been any period like this. I mean there have been tsunamis and earthquakes and other natural disasters that have taken out a portion of a supply chain. Certain components of the industry, but nothing, widespread and so systemic and long reaching is what we're seeing today, for sure.

SimonLeopold

And within your companies, your SEC filings, you provide some disclosures on non cancelable order commitments. And so, presumably, that presents some risk. And maybe if you could talk a little bit about the trends, and the decision process to enter into those kinds of agreements, and help us understand the risk.

JohnMcCool

Sure. I mean a good piece of this is completely driven by lead times. So semiconductors themselves represent a fair portion in the bill of material, the switch, those lead times pre pandemic, were somewhere between 18, maybe 16 weeks on the inside to 24 weeks, we've seen semiconductor lead times go from earliest about 52 weeks to 72 weeks. So we've had to open the aperture of purchase orders, just to make sure that we're going to get supply through 2022, right. So that's led to this increase in our order commitments. And given the environment, people are asking for non cancelable orders. So this is really, just a bet to continue to operate the business, along with the growth that we've communicated to the street.

SimonLeopold

And what's the duration of that? So you maybe can't cancel those orders but is there a life expectancy to when you expect to sort of eat through that commitment?

JohnMcCool

I think we're planning according to what we see in the business. So there's always a risk of a mix, did your order the ingredients for soup A and everybody wants soup B?

So I think we feel good about, how we forecast that we're also in a good position, I guess, as good of a position as you could be in because we have a lot of new products that enter the market last year, the 7,800 products, what we're doing in the latest generation with some of the other devices. So we're betting on those products that have long cycle time long life cycle, so that if we're off, we know that we can eat through those commitments in subsequent years, maybe we didn't consume as quickly as we had forecasted. But they're things that we believe are going to be have some longevity in the marketplace.

SimonLeopold

Now, presumably, you and your peers, your competitors are more or less in the same boat on the supply chain constraints, but you've been able to show very strong growth. So is this a question of differences in the portfolios, differences in the customers, differences in execution, when you're in this kind of supply chain constrained environment what sort of enable the alpha, the ability to outperform competitors?

JohnMcCool

When we're competing for a new design or a new customer, the elements of competition are very apparent. And we know how people are positioning and what they're doing. In sort of this more back office element of managing the supply chain, it's not really clear that there are a lot of differences and how they're managing them. And maybe it's more circumstantial, what was your forecast? What was your forecasting with suppliers? What did you have in terms of new products coming in? What do you have in terms of components on hand? So I don't have visibility into that, I think I can tell you what we have done. We have been aggressive with purchase commitments since the beginning of the pandemic. We have done a lot of alternate design, alternate sourcing redesign. I do think given our size and decision making, we can move pretty quickly. For example, I have, remit over both the hardware piece as well as the supply chain. So if we need assistance from engineering, we can pull that together pretty quickly. If we have to make bets on material that we need, next week in terms of getting in the factory, I think we have a mechanism to do that pretty quickly, with Anshul and Ita to get that done. But I think we're all competing in the same, rough waters out there so.

SimonLeopold

And I'm asking everybody, really the same question in terms of the duration of these supply chain constraints? What's your prediction of when the industry as a whole starts to see improvement loosening of the supply chain?

JohnMcCool

Yes, I mean the first thing is predicated on the virus itself, right, we got to come back to remembering that this all had to do with, people not being able to go to work and to their jobs and factories across the planet. So I think we're comforted to some extent seeing vaccines rollout, and you have to realize it's relatively recently, outside of the US, where you've seen the large capacities for vaccinations, like really this summer in 2021. So hopefully, that continues good in the trends around variance don't flare up. That said, assuming that continues to go well, on the virus side, we are up against this constraint on supply and semiconductors. That's hopefully being addressed by new investments in plants, our partners, semiconductor partners, and you can hear this in the industry are talking about maybe back half of 2022, things improving, but really kind of a 2023 restoring the balance between supply and demand in semiconductors. And that's what we're, how we're thinking about it.

SimonLeopold

So I'm going to pivot off of the supply chain questions and get into more of the philosophical, architectural type of questions. And one of the topics that come up with the risks in particular, is the company from its inception, focused on merchant silicon and merchant solutions. And so can you speak a little bit about how you're differentiating the platforms? So you're in charge of hardware that's based on merchant? Can you elaborate on what makes your product better or different?

JohnMcCool

Sure, absolutely. I think there's, our focus is in a very back to basic components for the value proposition around networking, is it easy to operate, right? Is it secure? And then does it break? Is it resilience, right? So just on the operation piece, a good component of that comes around quality. Can I upgrade my network and not encounter a software regression, and by regression, I mean, something used to work. And now I upgraded it don't work anymore. The way we've architected EOS and our development methodology doesn't absolutely prevent regressions. But we've demonstrated that we can significantly eliminate the risk of regressions, that lets customers update their code more often. That means there are less security holes in their code. They're not running something that's 10 years old, because they're afraid to upgrade. So that security element is addressed. The things we've done around CloudVision are making it easier, especially for enterprise customers that don't have the wherewithal to build a cloud based management system to operate their Arista Network. So they're really the core elements of how we win business at Arista.

SimonLeopold

And historically, the primary partner for semiconductors has been Broadcom. And I guess one of the themes we've heard about, particularly driven by hyperscalars is this desire to diversify their supply chain. So the idea here is that hyperscalar like a Microsoft doesn't want to be solely exposed to Broadcom on the chip supply chain. And so that can work against Arista as your reliance on Broadcom. So can you speak to your views and your ability to diversify around Broadcom as a partner for chips?

JohnMcCool

Sure, everybody likes choices, right. And Broadcom has done a very good job, capturing share in this market. There's no doubt about it. We have offered through our history, alternates to Broadcom, Fulcrum was one of the first switches we developed as a company for low latency switching. We've supported KVM. We support Intel today with their Barefoot acquisition. So really, we're agnostic towards EOS running on different silicon architectures. In fact, Broadcom has two different architectures that we support. We have a very good API in line so we can; you support different type of silicon moving forward. The fact is, though, the reason we're in this position is Broadcom, executed extraordinarily well. And that means, new product families, broad set of silicon and being able to move through everything generation. And we do, I think even more so in this environment where it's been difficult for semiconductor companies to get lead frames to get substrates to get resin for those substrates. Believe more than ever, that having a merchant type approach is getting us better supply chain resilience. It's difficult for just a networking spend to have the investment in some of the core silicon technologies that you need to build a networking chip. Surdees are reused in different components, memory chips; compute chips, the memories themselves that go onto these devices, the packaging development, that all gets amortized in the semiconductor supply chain across multiple different kinds of equipment. And we just think it's tough to just be a networking player, and invest and make the kind of capital investments you need to survive.

SimonLeopold

And presumably, the current technology cycles around the adoption of 400 gig. How do you describe where Arista is in that transition to adopting 400 Gig platforms?

JohnMcCool

Yes, I think, we talked about this through 2020. And I think we kept seeing that cycle move out, we felt good about our product readiness, but now we see the whole ecosystem coming together with optics. And now customer traction, we talk about it in terms of the 100, 200, 400 Gig cycle, some customers are deploying these new products at 400 today with ZR optics, but you have some customers that are taking the same silicon chips and deploying at 200, or even high density 100. So there's maybe more of a broader mix of port speeds in this deployment. But we feel really good. I mean our new generation platforms have been out there for a long time. They've been in proof of concept. They're now in deployment and getting accepted. So we're off to the races.

SimonLeopold

And one of the debates that we've heard about and I'm going to ask you to help the non financial folks who are, sorry, non technology folks in the audience, is the optics using for the gig. So I know Arista originally was promoting a form factor called OSFP. And others in the industry wanted the QFFPDD. So keeping in mind your audience's financial analysts, why do we care? And what's really your view on the state of the industry? And what does it mean to Arista?

JohnMcCool

Yes, so of the, [Indiscernible] why do we care element a little bit, I'll start with that, by explaining these different elements are form factors for the optics. So let me just pick a flavor of optics 400 Gig ZR, that's a very long rage optic that works on certain wavelengths. It's highly standardized. And you put that technology, literally in a little box; the OSFP box looks different than the QFFPDD box. But if you have different boxes at different ends of the networks, they actually can talk to each other. A lot of people got confused and thought, if you had different flavors of these things, they actually couldn't communicate. So you could have Arista switch on one side that uses QFFPDD, if it's talking 400 Gig ZR, it will communicate to one of our devices running OSFP.

So that said, we offer both, and we offer based on customer preference, the OSFP form factor takes higher power, and you could put more technologies into includes a heat sink. So it's easier to build for easier to deploy, and has advantages in cooling and thermal dynamics over the other platform. So it's very relevant with a lot of customers, especially with high power. And we think it's going to increase in importance as you move to 800 gigs.

SimonLeopold

Well, that was a good and simple definition. So thanks for that. The other longer term trend we often hear about is this push towards onboard optics. And this is the idea of integrating the optics into the line card. And I have to admit that I was almost all the way in the camp of believing it on board optics until Andy Bechtolsheim explained why it's a bad idea. And so I think there's ongoing debate in the industry regarding the direction but what's your philosophy on how these architectures need to evolve? When we're thinking out five and 10 years?

JohnMcCool

Yes, so let me tell you about maybe the puts and takes for one approach versus the other. When I got into the industry, you couldn't remove optics; they were soldered into the board. And if you had eight ports, you got eight ports, probably about in this Andy was very involved in this in the 90s, and the idea of pluggable optics came into play. And it had a couple of advantages. One is, if you only needed four ports, you could populate four of the eight ports with expensive optics and save some money. The second piece that was maybe even more important, if the optics breaks, you can remove the optics, send it back to your suppliers for replacement and pop in another one. It turns out optics break more often than a network switch. The lasers have a lifetime, a lifecycle, if they get overheated; you can burn them out quicker. So they're a high failure item in terms of a switch deployment.

So one of the issues of bringing them together in terms of integrating them with the switch is if they're a high failure rate, you don't really want to throw out what could be 70%, 80% of the bill of material on your switch. Because one, optics broke, the way we have it today with the big field replaceable is quite convenient. Number two is customers like to the back to sort of the silicon diversity. Today, they can buy optics from multiple suppliers and multiple sources and mix and match. Their concern would be with onboard optics, you're buying everything from one supplier. So it changes the business model, especially for the cloud providers who aren't too crazy about moving to a more captive environment. The third piece, I would say the puts and takes is people really didn't believe at 100 gig or maybe even 50 gig and 100 gig serial transmission, you can really make it work on a printed circuit board. So that's why they were looking at onboard optics.

And we've been able to demonstrate through advances in printed circuit boards and flyover cables, that you can make this stuff work at 50 gig today with the 400 Gig products that we're selling, as well as we're very confident of 100 gig, is there a point out in time where you might not be able to operate over a standard printed circuit board and have to pull the optics closer to the device, perhaps. And we think that's out a couple of generations at least. And then can the industry overcome some of these failure modes and lasers that make this more applicable? Maybe. So I think that, we're working on all this stuff. We think that the lifecycle of the current optic situation is longer than people expect. But also I think we have avenues to adapt different technologies as we move forward if we need to as well.

Simon Leopold

Right, I want to pivot now to the campus portfolio. So during the recent analysts meeting, I think management talked about doubling that business in the next year to about $400 million in sales. So decent percentage of the overall company, what do you see as the biggest hurdles to and keep in mind, this is a doubling, right, we are at $200 million base. So what are the biggest hurdles to get to that next level?

John McCool

Sure. First of all, we're kind of after a segment of the market. So campus markets, pretty broad, and there's a lot in mid market and small medium business that we don't intend to play. We're very focused on the Fortune 2000 with our enterprise play, and doing that consistent with the other pieces of our portfolio. So we're really after going into an enterprise and saying we can be your enterprise network provider. We have data center, we have routing, we have network visibility with what we've done with Big Switch and Awake, we have Wi Fi and we have campus access products, and that's the portfolio. So it will be both constrained but also augmented by that approach. And what we've seen is customers really looking at us as a full portfolio provider. Sometimes those opportunities come to us first in campus and later in data center. But that's the market that we're after. I think just one of the probably biggest challenges we've had in the enterprise in general, but that shifting is just familiarity with Arista, a mindset that we've been doing something for 20 years with the incumbent and we have training and installed base and we are going to maintain that same type of approach moving forward.

Simon Leopold

And how do you differentiate because I think of the campus environment as one that's much more commoditized than datacenter switching where you can have high performance you can truly have differentiation through your software and hardware, does seem as if the campus is a little bit more of a commodity type environment. So what do you do to be different from the incumbents?

John McCool

Right. That's a great question. We're not segmenting that off as a separate thing. Our competitors consider the campus different, and a different network, different operating system, different management scheme. We're going into enterprises and saying, you're running a network, the network's really important, security is absolutely essential. And as you get to the edge, like to your point of commoditization, yes, it's less important. Whether, John McCool isn't on the network today versus the ERP system that might be in the data center, because it comes down to an individual, right? And, but there's more IoT and devices getting connected into those places, if you go into a hospital, they're connecting an MRI piece of equipment to a campus switch, right. And that can't be commoditized. It's running really mission critical application. So I need visibility, I need to be able to upgrade without having any software regressions, sort of the basic core Arista value proposition comes into play in those environments. And we say, don't treat that as a separate thing, treat it as your network, it's as important as the data center, put the same focus and technology in there. And that plays for a certain set of people. And I think more so as you go forward. And that campus network is less about just users, but more about equipment and devices. Resilience is important.

Simon Leopold

So one of the things you didn't mention that I have to imagine as a hurdle is just channel partners, how you go to market. And so I do recall early on in the campus effort management talking about, well, we've got some 5,000 data center customers, and we can easily call on those. And that certainly gets you a fantastic entry into the market. So that's a lot of customers and lot of opportunity. But to get to the sort of next level what are you doing in terms of improving the channels to market, the partnerships where they're incumbents out there who have had those channel partners for decades?

John McCool

Sure. Great question. The strategy and focus still is a very direct Arista demand led feature, right? We're not looking for distribution to drive channel partner acceptance that then drives demand. We're driving demand from Arista, and largely, the channel partner doing fulfillment as well as implementation and service, right. So there's a good opportunity for new channel partners that come in that want to pick up more of the service mix with Arista, versus the incumbent, which sometimes is over distributed and maybe has too many channel partners. So with that said, we'll expand our go-to-market maybe in a new region or a new segment, there may be an existing Arista channel partner that fulfills that account, or maybe a new one comes and joins our channel partner program. Just to go back to where we were, as you mentioned, we were about 5,000 customers, when we entered, we talked about expanding footprint with those 5,000. We're now north of 7,000 customers; some of them came into the portfolio with enterprise, with data center. Some of them came in through routing or visibility, and a lot of them came in through campus. We did have examples of customers that had been talking to us for some time about data center. But you wait every three or five years for a data center refresh, you don't get that many at bets right, now with campus, some of those same customers that might have been interested in the risks that have come through a campus first element with us and now are looking to expand core routing technologies or data center pieces, so it's more of a mixed bag.

Simon Leopold

And the other way you guys have talked about your businesses is based on your market verticals. So maybe if you could share a little bit of your perspective of what you see going on in the major verticals as you define them, the cloud titans, the enterprises, and service providers/ tier 2. How you thinking about the trending among those different verticals?

John McCool

Good question. So, yes, just to reiterate, we kind of have the cloud, the enterprise, the cloud titans, the enterprise, and then the service provider and web specialty providers, how we think about the three big verticals. Within an enterprise, we have focused and gotten a lot of attention from folks that value their network, financial vertical, be it entertainment. So the lifeblood of the company exists on the network. That's how you drive revenue. What we have seen as our reputation has increased, and people are familiar with us expansion into healthcare. That's becoming a more interesting and important vertical for us, we're starting to see industrials pick up. And other verticals as we've gotten a broader portfolio, and also references in those segments, even some retail elements are starting to come into the mix.

I think within the service provider, and web specialty, I think we saw for a while, a lot of focus on that web specialty provider looking at their portfolio, and how much do they run in the public cloud versus how much do they put in their own data centers? I think a lot of that rationalizations been done, and we're starting to see, renewed investment in that vertical as well.

Simon Leopold

And when we think about the outlook, Arista offered a forecast for 2022 growth of 30%, which was better than I think any of us we're guessing. Presumably, a much of this is driven by the hyperscalars that have historically been a key driver. Is that a reasonable assumption?

John McCool

I think we've seen growth in all the verticals this year. And I think we see that continuing next year, I don't think we're placing any bet on the relative growth of those different pieces. But we are expecting a strong year in all those verticals.

Simon Leopold

And one of the things that we often hear about on the earnings calls is this concept around visibility. And I think going back earlier in the year, the messaging coming from management was about improved visibility, can you help us understand what that term means and how you characterize your positioning today, in terms of visibility?

John McCool

I think part of this is the supply chain, right? I think, with the extension of lead times, people are not only having to communicate in advance what they're planning to do to make sure that they have supply available. So there's an element of that. They're also requirement to make timely decisions to accommodate for that supply chain. So in the old days, where supply chain might have been a one quarter kind of issue or less, you didn't have to worry about making the decision today on what you're going to be doing next December. Because you could wait a little bit more, right. So now it's more timely decision making a lot more focus on making those decisions. And that's all adding up into visibility that we have into customer direction.

Simon Leopold

So I guess what I'm trying to get at is you gave us some quantification earlier about the lead times for various components going from maybe 12 to 18 weeks up to 52 weeks now. So if we think about the result of your customers now placing an order with you, what kind of lead times do they typically get from Arista? So in the past, maybe they ordered things with a two weeks lead time from you, and now they're ordering components with six monthly time from you? How is that shifted?

John McCool

Yes, I think that, in general lead times have gone out probably 20-24 weeks kind of a thing in general, right across a broad set of products. And people are planning maybe even beyond that in some cases. It's not a one size fits all answer, you have customers that are more planful, and some that are still resistant to this unfortunate change in the supply chain. But in general, everybody has increased their own outlook and focus for what they need to do and what they need to build and decisions they have to make accordingly.

Simon Leopold

And I want to ask a little bit about maybe some of the new use cases. So in addition to moving into the campus, a risk has also added features that allow you to do more routing, or wide area network interfaces. Can you help us get a better understanding of where you are in terms of use cases that I'll call moving upmarket, maybe that's not the best terminology? But hopefully you understand what I'm asking about.

John McCool

Right. We entered in routing really driven by the cloud providers that wanted to add another tier to their network. So they could interconnect regional data centers, and effectively have them look like a single data center. And that's gone exceedingly well. And I think we have, really strong share there and really promoted this whole concept of using the switches to routers. And when they did that, they move from a couple of routers in the data center, to a whole tier and interconnected tier to get more bandwidth. So there was an advantage in terms of performance. The enterprise core routing piece doesn't get a lot of focus, because in terms of overall enterprise spend, everybody gets super excited about the campus and data center, the routings a small piece, but it's exceedingly strategic, right?

The network administrator at an enterprise thinks a lot about their core network and how their data centers are connected and how they're connected to hybrid cloud. And I think we've done really well there as well. And it's kind of embedded, almost hidden at times in terms of our data center opportunity, where we put a lot of focus the last 18 months is on the service provider piece, they buy a lot of routers, the wins that we had early on, I would probably classify in retrospect, there's more Greenfield opportunities and less tied to their core. Kenn and the software team has done a lot of work building up feature sets and capability that lets us now we're pretty confident in multiple use cases, play more aggressively. Whereas before, it may have been more around that data center network virtualization piece, or an extension to the network so that I think we're happy with the progress there, looking forward to continuing to grow that piece of the business.

Simon Leopold

Could you maybe give us some examples of those kinds of use cases, I'm guessing it's sort of around concepts like edge compute, but maybe if you can help us understand what you're talking about there?

John McCool

Examples like content delivery, next generation core, probably a place that, a couple years ago, we wouldn't have compete, to be able to compete as aggressively as we are today. So it's pretty much across the board.

Simon Leopold

So one of the questions that I have not gotten in a while, and I'm presuming you'll say the same. But I want to just double check on this whole worry about white box displacement. It seems to come and go, what's your thinking on displacement or competition with unbranded switches?

John McCool

I think if you go back a couple years ago, there was a lot of focus on the enterprise segment around white box with the software providers sort of going away, that's diminished greatly. I mean we acquired a big switch which was going after that as standalone software that could run on white box and you had cumulus that was acquired, as well. So there really isn't the vision of an operating system and the enterprise that comes around that enables that. So I think that's on the wane on the enterprise. It's continuing to be a big piece of the cloud providers; it's dominated by Amazon and Google, who have either 100% an Amazon or large percentages of their portfolio on the white box. And I think that, it's in check in other places, and maybe with the supply chain even diminishing a bit.

Simon Leopold

So we're just about out of time. So I always like to end with the following question. And this is obviously from your perspective, but what do you think is the least appreciated aspect of a risk to store?

John McCool

I think that sort of the focus on our enterprise business, a little bit of entering the campus and the different pieces and breaking it down the pieces that we have and how we communicate that takes a little bit from the core value proposition of we're an enterprise network provider, in a more end to end way than we had been in the previous three years. And that's really piece of the gaining momentum and the strength from where we were with some core verticals to a broader expansion, and we feel really good about that.

Simon Leopold

Great, no, that sounds like a super pointed to close on. So John, let me thank you very much for joining us today and folks who joined us. We're wrapping up our session at the Raymond James Technology Conference with John McCool of Arista Networks. And this is Simon Leopold signing off. Thanks a lot.

John McCool

Thank you, Simon.