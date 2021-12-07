LindaJoHeilman/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a rough H2 for the restaurant industry, with sentiment in the gutter due to staffing headwinds, inflationary pressures, and sales impact from the Delta Variant. However, Darden (NYSE:DRI) was one of the few brands to report exceptional results despite the headwinds, enjoying higher profit margins on a two-year basis. Meanwhile, average weekly sales were also up on a two-year basis despite staffing exclusions and COVID-19 headwinds. Given Darden's diversified brand portfolio, solid dividend yield, and continued operational excellence, I would view any dips below $123.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Darden is getting ready to release its fiscal Q2 2022 (CYQ4) results later this month and should have another solid quarter, with what should be a reduced impact from the Delta Variant. During fiscal Q1 2022, the company posted outstanding results that pushed the stock to new highs, with off-premise sales remaining elevated at both Olive Garden and Texas Longhorn Steakhouse [LHS], average weekly sales up sharply at LHS ($81,700 vs. $67,600), and profit margins up in every segment vs. pre-COVID-19 levels. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown above, Darden posted strong growth on a two-year basis in sales and profit margins, with LHS and its Fine Dining segment reporting high double-digit sales growth on a two-year basis, while its Other segment (Cheddar's, Bahama, Yard House, Seasons) was up 4.9%. The only segment to post flat results was Olive Garden. Still, when factoring in team member exclusions due to COVID-19, COVID-19 related traffic headwinds, and a more difficult staffing environment, flat sales are still solid vs. pre-COVID-19 levels. Meanwhile, most importantly, profit margins were up 220 basis points to 23.2% despite the flat sales and underperformance relative to Darden's other brands.

Given the solid results, Darden reported double-digit revenue growth on a 2-year basis ($2.31 billion vs. $2.13 billion), and quarterly earnings per share [EPS] came in at $1.76, setting the company up for a strong year of earnings growth in FY2022. One positive takeaway from the strong results was that off-premise sales continue to remain elevated despite a return to in-store dining, with Olive Garden and LHS sitting at 27% and 15% off-premise sales, respectively. This is providing a nice boost to sales and can be attributed to Darden's investment in digital and its efficient take-out model. Notably, if Olive Garden can maintain these impressive off-premise sales (+20%), this could boost the potential development pipeline, opening up new trade areas, according to Chairman & CEO Gene Lee.

Unfortunately, while the results were much better than most of Darden's peers with strong comp sales growth and higher margins, the sector has been under pressure due to concerns about inflationary pressures and staffing, which has dragged down Darden's share price. This certainly hasn't been helped by the emergence of a new variant recently, Omicron. However, Darden noted that it is using digital platforms to promote its employment proposition and drive applications when it comes to staffing and is netting up to 1000 new team members per week. It also noted that it's back to 90% of pre-COVID-19 staffing levels as of late September, suggesting that, like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), it's in a decent situation for staffing heading into the holidays.

Meanwhile, though Darden has not been immune from inflationary pressures and suffered into Q3 due to having to go into the spot market to buy proteins, it has contracted a significant amount of commodities in fiscal Q2 and Q3. It's also important to note that while inflation was up 5.5% in fiscal Q1 2022, this was partially due to sales being stronger than expected (hence buying in the spot market), a good problem to have. So, while inflationary pressures are pinching margins for many brands, Darden has maintained its strong margins and has significant pricing power due to its iconic brands if the situation does worsen. Therefore, it's arguably better positioned than many of its peers.

Having said that, Darden noted in its conference call that it expects to keep pricing well below the rate of inflation, given that its priority is providing value to its guest vs. short-term margin gains. The fear is that even if there isn't pushback currently from taking price, Darden does not want to see less frequent visits, fewer items ordered, and ultimately price some of its guests out of casual dining. This is an enviable position to be in, given that some smaller brands are forced to take price to hold the line on margins. However, as of fiscal Q1 2022, Darden's EBITDA margin was up 250 basis points vs. pre-COVID-19 levels, helped by less marketing spend, a simplified menu, and sales leverage.

So, is the stock a Buy heading into its Q4 report?

As the chart above shows, Darden is on track to increase annual earnings per share by more than 30% relative to FY2019 levels based on FY2022 estimates ($7.60 vs. $5.82), with further growth expected in FY2023 ($8.69). This makes Darden one of the better earnings growth stories in the sector, with quite a few restaurant stocks that won't see annual EPS growth relative to pre-COVID-19 levels in FY2022. Having said that, at a current share price of ~$146.70, Darden trades at 19.3x FY2022 earnings estimates, which doesn't offer much of a margin of safety for new investors. Let's take a closer look at the valuation below:

Valuation & Technical Picture

As shown below, Darden has historically traded at an average earnings multiple of ~16.8 and ~20x earnings over the past decade. Based on FY2023 annual EPS estimates of $8.69 and an earnings multiple of 20.5, this points to a fair value for the stock of $173.80 for its 18-month target price. While this offers significant upside from current levels, the goal is to protect one's downside as well. Generally, I prefer at least a 25% discount to fair value to bake in a margin of safety, translating to a low-risk buy zone of $130.35. This doesn't mean that the stock has to drop this low, but this is where the valuation would become much more compelling for a new position.

If we look at the technical picture, this corroborates the view that the stock is not near a low-risk buy point, with Darden sitting in the middle of its trading range. As shown below, Darden has strong resistance at $164.30, where it saw a distribution day after earnings (a strong up day with a close in the lower end of its range) and no strong support until $122.00. This points to less than $18.00 in upside to potential resistance and $24.70 to its next strong support zone and a reward risk/ratio of 0.73 to 1.0. The goal is to get a minimum 4 to 1 reward/risk ratio, and this would require a dip below $130.00, where Darden would have $8.00 in downside to support and more than $34.00 in upside to resistance. Therefore, while Darden is a solid buy-the-dip candidate, I don't see this as a great entry point, currently near $147.00 per share.

Darden had an exceptional quarter in fiscal Q1, and fiscal Q2 is likely to be strong as well, with less impact from the Delta Variant and what should be a better staffing situation that should help boost sales across its brands. However, with Darden trading at ~19.3x forward earnings vs. a historical earnings multiple of 20, the stock has upside, but I don't see enough of a margin of safety to jump into the stock here. This is especially true when the overall market is expensive and more vulnerable to a correction. Having said that, if Darden were to dip below $123.00 per share, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.