kontrast-fotodesign/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

My last article about Fresenius (OTCPK:FSNUF) (OTCPK:FSNUY) was published less than three months ago in September 2021 and we can argue that another update should not be necessary after such a short time. Especially for us as long-term investors there is usually not enough news to justify another article as the long-term business model does not change so drastically in such a short timeframe.

Nevertheless, Fresenius declined pretty steeply in the meantime. On September 13, 2021, when my last article was published, the stock was trading around €42 but declined to €34 now – an almost 20% decline. And as Fresenius was clearly underperforming – in the last few weeks as well as the last few years – we must question our bullish approach once again. On the other hand, if our bullish view is still correct, we are looking at a decent buying opportunity right now.

In the following article, I will ask the question if the sell-off is justified and will look at several reasons that could justify the sell-off: the quarterly results, the guidance, COVID-19 and other external factors or the balance sheet.

Quarterly Results

We can start by looking at the last quarterly results that Fresenius reported about one month ago. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Fresenius generated €9,324 million in sales and compared to €8,918 million in sales in the same quarter last year this is an increase of 4.6% year-over-year. And while the top line could increase, operating income (EBIT) declined from €1,113 million in Q3/20 to €1,008 million in Q3/21 – a decline of 9.4%. And earnings per share increased from €0.77 to €0.78 - at least when taking the numbers before special items. Otherwise, EPS declined from €0.77 in Q3/20 to €0.74 in Q3/21 – a decline of 3.9%.

(Source: Fresenius Q3/21 Presentation)

The third quarter results were not great, but they were not terrible either. And growth is clearly below Fresenius’ own mid-term targets, but I don’t know if the results justify such a steep sell-off. And even when Fresenius should not be able to grow at all in the years to come, the current price might be almost justified – Fresenius is trading for a P/E ratio of 11, which seems even acceptable for a business that is hardly growing at all (we will get to this).

When looking at the four different business segments, we see a mixed picture. While all four segments contributed to organic sales growth (Fresenius Vamed could not grow at all, while Fresenius Helios grew 5% and Fresenius Kabi grew 8%), the picture for EBIT growth is mixed. Fresenius Vamed could grow EBIT 309%, but this segment is contributing only a small part to overall EBIT. Fresenius Kabi could also contribute to growth (7% YoY growth), but EBIT of Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) declined 19%.

(Source: Fresenius Q3/21 Presentation)

Guidance

Aside from quarterly results, which could be disappointing and lead a stock price decline, a disappointing guidance is also very often the reason for stock price declines. But Fresenius did not only confirm the previous guidance, but rather improved it. In its press release, management stated:

Fresenius raises its sales guidance and improves its earnings guidance. The Company now projects constant currency sales to grow in a mid single-digit range in FY/21. Previously, the Company projected sales growth in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range in constant currency. Earnings growth in constant currency is now expected to be around the top-end of the low single-digit percentage range.

(Source: Fresenius Q3/21 Presentation)

Similar to the quarterly earnings, guidance should also not be the reason for the steep decline. And on November 2, 2021, the day on which the quarterly earnings were released, the stock gained in value. Only in the following days, investors started selling again.

Balance Sheet

Another reason for the stock market decline could be the balance sheet of Fresenius. There are two huge problems on the balance sheet of Fresenius – the first one is the high debt level of Fresenius, the second are the huge amounts of goodwill. On September 30, 2021, Fresenius had €28,338 million in goodwill and compared to December 2020, goodwill even increased. And goodwill is now 40% of total assets (€71,081 million) on Fresenius’ balance sheet. And while on the asset side, goodwill is the huge problem, Fresenius also has high debt levels on the asset side. On September 30, 2021, Fresenius had a total of €27,191 million in short- and long-term debt on its balance sheet. When comparing the total debt to the total shareholder’s equity of €28,186 million, we get a D/E ratio of 0.96.

And while the D/E ratio seems acceptable, it might present a distorted picture of Fresenius’ balance sheet. First, we must keep in mind, that a huge part of Fresenius’ assets is goodwill – when subtracting goodwill from the assets side, Fresenius’ total equity would be zero (in theory). And when comparing the total debt to the operating income Fresenius can generate annually, the picture is quite different. In the last four quarters, Fresenius generated an operating income of €4,028 million and it would take 6.75 years to repay the outstanding debt, which is a long time and one of the highest ratios among all the businesses I covered on Seeking Alpha so far. Fresenius also has €2,413 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which could be used to repay outstanding debt, but it is only enough to repay 9% of outstanding debt.

Fresenius’ balance sheet is far from great. But we could argue that investors are knowing about the terrible balance sheet with high levels of goodwill and debt for several quarters and it would not make much sense if investors were reacting to the balance sheet just now.

Increasing Risks: Inflation and COVID-19

Aside from the terrible balance sheet, Fresenius is also facing several headwinds again and in the Q3/21 press release management commented on these risks:

Negative COVID-19 effects at Fresenius have increased sequentially in Q3/21, driven by significant excess patient mortality at Fresenius Medical Care. Fresenius expects also Q4/21 to be impacted by COVID-19 effects. Meaningfully rising COVID-19 case numbers, the further evolution of virus mutations as well as stalling vaccination progress could impact Fresenius’ ability to achieve its FY/21 guidance. Additionally, Fresenius expects headwinds from cost inflation including rising commodity and shipping prices, increasing energy costs, as well as supply chain constraints in Q4/21. Hence, Fresenius remains vigilant.

I already wrote about headwinds due to cost inflation and shipping prices in my articles about Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) or Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY). Both companies see also rising costs, but I still consider these only short-term issues, that will be resolved in a few quarters from now. But of course, the rising costs have a negative effect on the bottom line and lead to lower earnings per share for Fresenius.

And aside from rising costs, COVID-19 is still a huge headwind. In my last article about Fresenius, I was not really optimistic about COVID-19 and the impact on Fresenius’ business, but I assumed at least that the worst might have been behind us. I wrote:

“And for the next few quarters, we still must think about COVID-19 as it will probably affect the business again in the fall and the winter, though the impact will probably not be as severe as it was in past quarters (…) Due to vaccination, less people will have to be treated in hospitals and despite rising numbers, hospitalization rates won’t be as dramatic as during the spring of 2020 or the winter of 2020/2021.“

At the beginning of December, we now know, that this statement was way too optimistic, and COVID-19 hit many European countries with full force again. Vaccination rates are still too low in many countries – including Germany – and most likely more people will have to be treated in hospitals (especially the intensive care unit) than last year. And in case of Fresenius, COVID-19 has a huge negative impact on the top and bottom line.

(Source: Fresenius Q3/21 Presentation)

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, COVID-19 had a negative impact of 2% to 3% on sales and a negative impact of 10% to 14% on net income. And especially compared to the same quarter last year, the negative effect of COVID-19 was more extreme. When excluding the negative effects of COVID-19, net income of Fresenius would have grown between 12% and 16% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and year-to-date, net income growth would have been between 7% and 11%.

Putting It All Together

When looking for reasons why the stock declined, it could make sense not to look at several aspects individually, but at the entire business combined. And when considering Fresenius’ trouble to grow in the last few years, the huge tailwinds due to inflation and COVID-19 still being an issue and the terrible balance sheet, one can understand why investors are dumping Fresenius.

Right now, we have a business, which is already under pressure due to extremely high debt levels and high levels of goodwill. And in order to repay the outstanding debt, it would be helpful when Fresenius can grow again and generate higher amounts of operating income and free cash flow in the years to come.

(Source: Fresenius Q3/21 Presentation)

And when looking at the amounts, which are due in the next few years, Fresenius should be able to generate enough free cash to repay the debt, but especially in 2024 Fresenius must repay €2,675 million in debt and the current free cash flow will probably be just enough to pay the debt, which is due in the next three years. But of course, Fresenius needs cash to pay the dividend, it probably needs cash to invest and can’t use its entire free cash flow for repaying debt.

I don’t think that Fresenius will run into major troubles or that insolvency could be an issue. However, I understand that some people might feel uneasy considering the high debt levels in combination with rising costs and huge negative effects due to the next COVID-19 wave. And I was usually optimistic in the last few quarters, that the COVID-19 pandemic will get better in the quarters and years to come and that the negative effect COVID-19 has on the business right now won’t be an issue in the future. But we also must consider the possibility of being too optimistic and Fresenius might be facing tough quarters again in 2022 and 2023 as it will take longer than expected before the world can beat COVID-19.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Despite the headwinds and the negative aspects mentioned above, the question remains: Could Fresenius be a good investment? And to answer that question we must not only look at the business, but also consider the share price Fresenius is currently trading for.

I already mentioned above that Fresenius is trading only for a P/E ratio of 11. And although Fresenius struggled to grow in the recent past, we should expect solid growth rates over the mid-to-long term and Fresenius has also a solid business model and seems to be protected by a (narrow) economic moat. When considering, that we are talking about a high-quality business with growth potential, a P/E ratio of 11 seems to be extremely cheap.

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation, we must make several assumptions. And we can see how different assumptions can lead to completely different intrinsic value numbers. Free cash flow in fiscal 2020 for example was €4,143 million and when using that number without any growth in the years to come, Fresenius would be deeply undervalued. But when looking at the last ten years, we can easily see, that the free cash flow in fiscal 2020 is not representative (and much too high). When looking at net income in the last few years and the generated free cash flow, a number between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion probably seems to be realistic.

In the following table, we calculate with different numbers and assumptions.

3% 4% 5% €1,500 €38.40 €44.80 €53.76 €1,750 €44.80 €52.27 €62.72 €2,000 €51.20 €59.74 €71.68

We can see, that even when calculating with moderate assumptions (low free cash flow and low growth rates of only 3%), the stock is still undervalued right now. And on the upside, 5% growth might be too pessimistic as Fresenius has the potential to grow with a higher pace. It might be difficult to calculate an exact intrinsic value for Fresenius, but in my opinion the stock is still undervalued.

Technical Picture

It is not like the balance sheet combined with the current headwinds (COVID-19 and increased costs) would not be reason enough for investors to drop the stock. However, the explanation might be simpler and can be found by looking at the chart. At around €40, Fresenius broke through the orange trendline and as it didn’t find any support, the stock continued to decline in the next few weeks.

(Source: TradingView)

Maybe the stock could find support at the black trendline, but I would not count on it. It seems possible, that Fresenius will decline to its 2020 lows again.

Conclusion

When looking at Fresenius, we find several issues with the business, and it is probably not the best business we can find right now. It has a balance sheet with extremely high levels of goodwill and debt and aside from the troubles to grow in the last few years, COVID-19 is continuing to hit the business and having a negative effect.

Nevertheless, I consider the business solid as Fresenius has a sustainable business model and the potential to grow with a solid pace. And considering the extremely low stock price which Fresenius is trading for right now, I would call the stock a good investment. Of course, we are still in a downtrend and don’t really know when this downtrend will be over.