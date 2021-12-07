Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has, like many other Chinese companies, sold off a lot in the recent past. Shares have become quite inexpensive, despite the fact that investors do, I believe, not have to worry too much about Chinese regulators here -- it is the CCP's interest to let its EV players flourish, which should prevent them from hurting NIO. NIO is well-positioned to deliver compelling business growth over the foreseeable future and trades, compared to other EV players, at an inexpensive valuation.

China-Induced Panic Selling

Electric vehicle stocks, including the very large ones, are volatile, and thus price swings are to be expected. Very recently, however, NIO Inc. has experienced a sell-off that was well outside of the norm, as shares dropped very close to a new 52-week low:

Shares had been trading around 30% below the 52-week high in early November, but following a steep drop in early December, NIO now trades at just half the share price it traded at in early 2021. This is, compared to the share price performance seen by other EV players, a pretty steep fall. Tesla (TSLA), the largest EV company by far (in terms of market capitalization), trades at a higher share price compared to early 2021, and stocks such as Lucid Group (LCID) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) have also performed way better than NIO in the recent past.

NIO's underperformance can, I believe, be explained by a couple of factors. First, the company felt a relatively large impact from the global semiconductor shortage that we have been experiencing this year, as its monthly sales came in below expectations in some of the summer and fall months, e.g. in August. Some other EV players, such as Tesla, have felt a smaller impact from supply chain issues so far this year. I do believe, however, that these issues will be temporary, and as long as product innovation, branding power, and demand remain strong, NIO should be able to grow its business at a rapid pace in the coming years. The fact that sales estimates were missed during some months in 2021 will not matter too much a year from now or a decade from now. Such share price weakness that is related to temporary supply chain issues could thus make for attractive buying opportunities. An even more important factor for NIO's weak share price performance is related to Chinese macro risks. Chinese tech companies, such as Alibaba (BABA) or Baidu (BIDU) have experienced massive selling pressure this year, as investors worry a lot about a range of China-specific risk factors. This does, from what I see, primarily hold true for investors from Western countries. Chinese regulators have hurt some industries quite a lot this year, such as online tutoring services, which has resulted in steep -- and justified -- drops in stock such as TAL Education (TAL). Chinese regulators also cracked down on some fintech companies, such as Alibaba-related Ant Group, although the hit to the business model has been less drastic here compared to what regulators did to tutoring businesses. So far, however, NIO and other Chinese EV players have not experienced such regulatory crackdowns, thus one could say that, at least for now, market worries have not been justified.

Another issue that is brought up by some investors is the potential for delisting. DiDi Global (DIDI) will be delisted in the US, and even though this looks like an isolated case, investors have sold off all Chinese stocks in reaction to this news item. I do believe that this is an overblown risk, as delisting of all Chinese companies seems highly unlikely. And even if it were to occur, delisting alone does not render a company worthless -- at least in theory, the value of the share in the business that investors own is the same even in a delisting scenario. This does especially hold true for dual-listed shares that have a Hongkong listing on top of a US listing -- with NIO likely being listed in HK next year, it could get even better protection versus a possible (but, I believe, unlikely) delisting in the US.

Hurting NIO Is Not At All In China's Interest

Chinese business leaders and politicians alike have realized that the still relatively small but fast-growing EV industry could allow China to do what it never did in the legacy auto space -- competing efficiently with manufacturers from the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea. Looking at legacy automobile markets, volume leaders such as Toyota (TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and General Motors (GM) have never come from China, nor have more specialized niche players, e.g. in the luxury space (think Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY), Ferrari (RACE), or Lexus). Despite the massive change that the Chinese economy experienced over the last decades, the country was never able to establish its own ICE vehicle brands that were successful in international markets -- with no established brands and with lacking manufacturing experience, the gap to manufacturers such as Toyota was just too large.

With the automobile industry moving to EVs, however, the situation has changed. All legacy players have to build knowledge in new areas, which makes it a lot easier for new players to disrupt the market, as showcased by Tesla's success in the EV space. Chinese politicians have pounced on this opportunity and set a clear goal of dominating this huge future market. This is, of course, only possible if Chinese EV businesses are not hindered, but aided -- not surprisingly, this is exactly what we are witnessing. Chinese EV players receive aid from the Chinese government in several ways, be it through direct subsidies, or rules that hurt foreign competitors such as Tesla. With Chinese government entities and Chinese businesses working on a shared goal -- China becoming the leader in the emerging EV space -- investors don't have to worry about Chinese regulators when it comes to EV investments, I believe. Regulation risks seem overblown when it comes to most Chinese tech companies, but even more so when it comes to Chinese EV players -- I expect government policies to be a huge positive for Chinese EV players in the coming years, while the market is pricing NIO and other Chinese EV companies as if the government was interested in hindering their growth. It is absolutely in China's interest to foster its EV players, especially those with strong brands and a premium image such as NIO, as those seem to be predestined for international success. It would run counter to China's strategic goals to hurt its promising EV players, such as NIO, XPeng (XPEV), or BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) -- as long as the Chinese government remains rational, there is no reason to worry about NIO, I believe.

Positioned For Strong Growth, But Trading At A Discount

NIO recently reported its November deliveries numbers which did look pretty strong. Thanks to a 106% year over year increase, NIO was able to deliver 10,900 vehicles during the month, for an annualized pace of 130,000 vehicles. Overall, NIO has grown its deliveries by 120% so far this year, compared to the same period during the previous year. This makes NIO one of the fastest-growing electric vehicles companies, and thanks to average sales price tailwinds, NIO should be able to grow its revenue even more this year:

Analysts predict a massive 140% revenue increase this year, which is more than twice the growth rate that is forecasted for Tesla's (at an expected 60%). This can be explained by a higher volume growth rate, and by the fact that Tesla does not benefit from ASP tailwinds -- instead, Tesla's revenue growth will be lower than its volumes growth this year, as average sales prices will compress. NIO, thanks to its very strong brand and above-average ASP of $68,000 per vehicle -- more than 30% higher than Tesla, showcasing NIO's more pronounced premium nature -- should be able to withstand ASP headwinds better than Tesla, I believe. NIO's customers clearly value the brand and its strong manufacturing quality, as well as the unique BaaS offering, which should allow NIO to capture high average sales prices in the future, too.

NIO will, of course, not grow at a 100%+ rate forever, as that would be a mathematical impossibility. Still, even when we account for some growth deceleration due to the law of large numbers kicking in eventually, NIO has a compelling growth outlook over the coming years. NIO's manufacturing capacity, for production handled by Jianghuai Automobile Group, was doubled to at least 240,000 vehicles a year through a deal that was announced in May, and its growth plans don't end there. Thanks to the buildout of NeoPark, expected to be completed in H2 2022, NIO plans to be able to produce 600,000 vehicles a year at the end of 2022. Note that this does not mean that NIO will produce this many vehicles next year, as capacity will be significantly lower in early 2022, and since ramping up production to the capacity limit will take some time, as can be seen from Tesla's China trajectory, for example. Still, with manufacturing capacity of well more than half a million vehicles being in place by the end of next year, NIO is positioned for significant growth for many years. Sales will be driven by ongoing market growth in NIO's home market, as well as by international expansion. NIO entered Europe this summer, with Norway being the first European country that saw deliveries. NIO has plans to enter all major automobile markets, including the US, by 2024, which shows that NIO's expansion to Norway was much more than a test balloon -- it was the first step in an aggressive international expansion strategy. With NIO's strong quality and premium brand, the company is, I believe, well-positioned to capture market share in Europe and the US, where consumers would possibly be more reluctant to buy entry-level, lower-quality Chinese brands -- for NIO, those reservations shouldn't be a major concern, however. With new model introductions, such as the 2022 ET7 sedan (a type of vehicle that should do particularly well in Europe), which has received strong reviews (I, II), NIO continues to look strong from a model lineup perspective -- thanks to regular new introduction, the lineup is not at risk of becoming stale.

Despite its strong growth, NIO is surprisingly cheap for an EV company. NIO stock is valued at 9x this year's revenue, and at just 5x next year's revenue:

This does represent a huge discount compared to Tesla, which is 110% and 160% more expensive, respectively, based on these metrics -- despite the fact that NIO is growing much faster. Even when we account for the fact that Chinese equities are somewhat more risky than US equities, this discount despite the much higher growth rate seems unjustified to me.

When we compare NIO to US-based Rivian and Lucid, it looks even cheaper. NIO is trading at a way lower market capitalization than both of these companies, despite the fact that it sells more vehicles in a week (2,500+) than those two have sold in their entire history, combined:

NIO being valued at $50 billion, while the still much smaller Rivian and Lucid are valued at $70 billion and $100 billion, respectively, does not make a lot of sense to me. One can argue, of course, that NIO is fairly valued and that the other two are just too expensive, which might be true.

Takeaway

Electric vehicles stocks are volatile, and they are, compared to legacy auto stocks, far from cheap. Some investors thus choose to not invest in the space at all, and that could be a reasonable decision. For those that want to have exposure to this space, stocks that have above-average growth, a below-average valuation (compared to other EV players) and realistic plans for future business expansion seem to be the best choice. NIO fits these criteria, and has strong built quality and an excellent brand on top of that. With international expansion being ramped up over the coming years, the company could be a solid investment at the current price -- close to the 52-week low on the back of overblown China fears.