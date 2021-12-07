SusanneB/E+ via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to ValueAct’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/15/2021. Please visit our Tracking ValueAct Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2021.

This quarter, ValueAct’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~4% from $9.02B to $8.63B. The number of holdings remained steady at 13. The top three positions are at ~47% while the top five are at ~71% of the 13F assets. The largest position is KKR & Company which is at ~17% of the portfolio. To know more about ValueAct’s activist style of value investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note 1: Jeffrey Ubben retired from ValueAct last June to launch Inclusive Capital Partners (climate change and social inequity focus). Many of the stakes previously in the ValueAct portfolio are now managed by Inclusive Capital Partners.

Note 2: It was reported last April that ValueAct has built a 2.6M share (~2% of the business, ~$1.1B) stake in Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). The stock was around ~$50 at that time and currently goes for $55.97.

New Stakes:

Rackspace Technology (RXT): RXT is a minutely small 0.07% of the portfolio stake established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): The ~1% BLD stake was purchased in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$181 and ~$223. The position was more than doubled next quarter at prices between ~$180 and ~$232. This quarter saw the stake sold at prices between ~$183 and ~$228. The stock is now at ~$278.

Stake Decreases:

KKR & Co. (KKR): KKR is currently the largest 13F position at ~17% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2017 and increased by a whopping ~800% the following quarter at prices between $18 and $20.50. Q4 2020 saw a ~15% selling at ~$37.50 per share. Last three quarters have seen another ~37% selling at prices between ~$38 and ~$68. The stock currently trades at $74.40.

Citigroup (C): The large (top five) 11.25% Citigroup position established in Q4 2017 saw a ~500% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $67 and $80. H2 2018 had also seen another ~25% increase at prices between $49 and $75. There was a ~20% selling in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$58 and ~$75. That was followed with a one-third reduction this quarter at prices between ~$65 and ~$74. The stock currently trades at $62.52.

CBRE Group (CBRE): CBRE is a large 10.41% of the 13F portfolio stake. The majority of the original position was established in 2011 & 2012 in the mid-to-high-teens price-range. Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 saw a ~31% selling at ~$44 per share and that was followed with a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at $49.51. Q3 2019 also saw a ~23% selling at $53.86. The stock is currently at $101. There was a ~10% trimming this quarter at ~$96 per share.

SLM Corp. (SLM): SLM was a very small 0.83% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2018. Next quarter saw the stake increased by ~410% at prices between $11 and $12. There was a ~18% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $6.45 and $12.30. That was followed with a ~35% selling over the last two quarters at prices between ~$17 and ~$21. The stock is currently at $18.38 and the stake is at 3.45%.

Stake Increases:

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): The FISV stake was established over the two quarters through Q1 2021 at prices between ~$94 and ~$124. There was a huge stake build-up last quarter at prices between ~$107 and $127. This quarter saw another ~75% stake increase at prices between ~$106 and ~$119. The stock currently trades at ~$103 and the stake is at 13.74% of the portfolio.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT): NSIT is a 3.47% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2021 at ~$95 per share cost-basis. Last quarter saw a ~160% stake increase at prices between ~$94 and ~$107. That was followed with a ~17% stake increase this quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$101.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE): LITE is a small ~1% of the portfolio position built last quarter at prices between ~$67.50 and ~$95 and the stock currently trades at ~$87. There was a minor ~3% stake increase this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Seagate Technology (STX): STX is a large (top three) 16.61% of the portfolio stake. It saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. There was another ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $38.75 and $50.50. That was followed with a ~55% increase the following quarter at ~$33 per share. The five quarters thru Q2 2019 had seen a ~47% further increase at prices between $36 and $60. Last two quarters had seen a ~42% reduction at prices between ~$59 and ~$104. The stock is now at ~$104.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 15.49M shares (6.1% of the business) of Seagate Technology. This is compared to ~17.38M shares in the 13F report. The reduction happened at an average price of ~$108 per share.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): LKQ is a large (top five) 12.56% of the portfolio stake purchased at around $27 per share in early September 2019. Q4 2019 saw a ~3% stake increase and that was followed with a ~30% stake increase next quarter at prices between ~$14 and ~$36. The stock currently trades at ~$57. ValueAct owns ~7% of the business. There was a marginal increase last quarter.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 17.55M shares of LKQ Corporation. This is compared to 21.55M shares in the 13F report. The reduction happened at $57.28 per share in a repurchase agreement with the issuer.

Note 2: Last August, ValueAct’s Jacob H. Welch was elected to LKQ Corporation’s board.

Bausch Health (BHC) previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals: The BHC position is now at 5.79% of the 13F portfolio. ValueAct controls ~5% of the business. It is a very long-term stake. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at $24.34.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

Trinity Industries (TRN): The 4.72% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$13.75 per share in Q3 2016 and that was followed with another ~25% increase the following quarter at ~$12.25 per share. Recent activity follows. Q4 2019 saw a ~10% stake increase at prices between $16 and $23. That was followed with a similar increase next quarter at prices between $14.75 and $23.30. Last two quarters had seen a ~45% reduction at prices between ~$25.50 and ~$30. The stock is now at $27.44.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 12.65M shares of Trinity Industries. This is compared to ~15M shares in the 13F report. The reduction happened at an average price of ~$29.10 per share.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Arcosa Inc. (ACA) spinoff that closed in November 2018.

CBRE Acquisition (CBAH) wts: The minutely small stake in the warrants was kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to ValueAct’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from ValueAct’s 13F filings for Q2 2021 and Q3 2021.