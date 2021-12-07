hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT), with the index trouncing the S&P 500's (SPY) performance with a 40% return. One name that's getting ready to report its Q3 earnings this week is Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), with a strong track record of bottom-line beats over the past two years. However, while another beat is possible, the stock is up more than 260% since the March 2020 lows heading into the report and trading at just shy of 60x earnings estimates. This does not offer much of a margin of safety for investors, suggesting that it's best to wait for further weakness before rushing into the stock.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Over a year ago, I wrote on Lululemon, noting that the stock would set up a low-risk buying opportunity if it slid below $289.00 per share. The stock is since up more than 45% from this suggested buy-point, helped by strong results across the board and solid execution of its Power Of Three strategic plan: double men's, double digital, and quadruple international revenue. In Lululemon's most recent quarter, revenue surged to ~$1.45 billion, up 61% year-over-year and ~65% on a two-year basis, with annual EPS nearly doubling from pre-COVID-19 levels to $1.65. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lululemon reported blowout results again in September, beatings its revenue estimates by more than 9% and beating its quarterly earnings per share estimates by ~39% ($1.65 vs. $1.19), fueling a strong rally in the stock. The strong results were driven by solid growth in company-operated stores and e-commerce. Company-operated store sales came in at a 9% compound annual growth rate on a two-year basis, while E-commerce came in at an astounding 66% compound annual growth rate, translating to over 41% of total revenue. Notably, gross margins were up meaningfully in Q2, up 310 basis points vs. Q2 2019 levels. The company also noted that it plans to surpass its 2023 revenue target by year-end, two years ahead of its initial schedule.

Lululemon's CEO Calvin McDonald reiterated that he believes the company is still in the early innings of its growth story. While this may seem like a stretch for a company doing over $4.0 billion in revenue, the results speak for themselves. Lululemon managed to grow international revenues 43% on a two-year compound annual growth rate basis and posted 4% comp sales growth in e-commerce despite having to lap a 157% growth rate last year. On a consolidated basis, Lululemon's compound annual 2-year revenue growth rate is sitting at 28%, which is 700 basis points ahead of its 3-year compound annual growth rate entering the pandemic. So, it is quite clear that we actually see an acceleration in growth, despite COVID-19 related headwinds to in-store traffic.

When it comes to accomplishing its goals set out in its Power Of Three in April 2019, the company has crushed its guidance. This is because it's on track to double its men's business this year, already having double e-commerce, and is on track to quadruple international sales by 2023. However, even with this impressive progress on the international side thus far, sales outside Canada and the United States make up just a fraction of total revenue. As we've seen from several other retailers, the opportunity internationally is immense if companies can execute successfully.

Currently, less than 30% of the company's footprint is outside of North America, with less than 65 stores in China. During the Q1 2021 Conference Call, the company stated that international could grow to equal the North American business, which would point to high triple-digit growth from current levels. During Q2, Lululemon noted that it opened eight stores outside North America and is on track for 35-40 this year. Across all geographies, Lululemon's target is to open 45-55 stores this year, translating to more than 9% unit growth at the mid-point.

(Source: Company Filings)

Based on the massive opportunity internationally and the strong momentum in the business across all categories and geographies, it's no surprise that analysts remain extremely bullish, with annual EPS estimates sitting at ~$15.00 in FY2025. If Lululemon meets or beats these estimates, this will represent more than 200% growth vs. FY2019 levels and maintain Lululemon's industry-leading compound annual EPS growth rate. Currently, Lululemon's compound annual EPS growth rate sits at ~16.6% (FY2014 to FY2020) and would improve to ~20.9% in FY2025, leaving Lululemon head and shoulders above most other retail names from an earnings growth standpoint. Let's take a look at the current earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Lululemon is on track to deliver annual EPS of more than $7.50 in FY2021, driven by strong comparable sales growth, moderate unit growth, and margin expansion. This would translate to 52% growth vs. FY2019 levels, and annual EPS is expected to increase by 21% in FY2022 estimates ($9.07), despite lapping high double-digit growth this year. Given Lululemon's brand loyalty, strong growth, and continued product innovation (air support bra & the Instill Yoga collection), the stock can easily command a premium multiple relative to peers. However, at ~58x FY2021 earnings estimates at a share price of $435.00, the stock is trading well above its historical earnings multiple and not offering much margin of safety as we head into the Q3 report.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Looking at Lululemon's historical earnings multiple below, we can see that the stock has typically traded at ~39x earnings since its IPO debut or ~47x earnings over the past five years. The more recent earnings multiple is more relevant given the acceleration in earnings growth we've seen since 2016. However, if we multiply the FY2023 earnings estimates by an earnings multiple of 50 to account for the higher growth we're seeing, we come up with a fair value of $453.00 per share, which translates to barely 5% upside from current levels. Generally, I prefer to buy at a minimum 25% discount to fair value, and with LULU just 4% shy of this price target at $435.00, there is no real margin of safety here.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

If we move over to the technical picture, this corroborates the view that investors should be cautious at current levels. This is because we have a potential resistance level overhead at $478.00, and the next strong support level doesn't come in until $384.00. This translates to a reward/risk ratio of 0.84 to 1.0, with ~$51.00 in downside to the next short-term support level and ~$43.00 in upside to potential resistance. The unfavorable reward/risk ratio does not mean that the stock can't head higher, but from an investment standpoint, I don't see any way to justify paying above $440.00 for the stock here. The time to buy is when the stock is deeply oversold and trading at a sharp discount to fair value, and the last time this occurred was late last year and during March of this year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Lululemon is easily one of the best growth stories in the Retail Sector and arguably a top-150 growth story in the US Market. The company continues to execute near flawlessly against its goals, and the updated 5-year growth outlook next year will provide much more visibility into its very bright future. However, at ~58x FY2021 earnings estimates and more than 46x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of $435.00, I don't see enough upside to justify jumping in the stock ahead of its Q3 earnings report. So, while I think Lululemon is a name to keep a close eye on, I think there is much better value elsewhere in the market currently. One name offering much better value is Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), which trades at less than 14x FY2023 earnings estimates with 45% plus margins.