Ghing/iStock via Getty Images

On Black Friday, the markets sold off as the Dow slid -$905.04, while the S&P 500 closed down -$106.84, and the Nasdaq fell -$353.57. On the following Friday, the Dow slid -$59.71, while the S&P 500 closed in the red by -$38.67, and the Nasdaq fell -$295.85. Over the past month, the Nasdaq has fallen -4.59%, the Dow by -4.36%, and the S&P 500 by -2.62%. The market has been volatile, and we're seeing more commentary that stocks could be in for more turbulence as Omicron takes form and the Fed's next steps are in flux. On the other side, Keith Banks, who is Bank of America's (BAC) Vice Chairman & Head of the Investment Solutions Group, went on CNBC and said that they see the pullback from Omicron being short-lived and the year-end rally is still intact.

It finally happened; the Dividend Harvesting portfolio finished in the red for the first time in 40 weeks. I am extremely pleased with how this portfolio has held up, and as many growth investors have seen a significant portion of their portfolios disappear, I am only in the red by -$14.37 or -0.37%. While I am not happy that the markets have started to pull back, I am very pleased with how the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is navigating through its turbulence. From the being, I have indicated that the investment focus was broad diversification into income-producing investments to generate passive income. I am not concerned with capital appreciation in this account, and the focus is geared toward risk mitigation. I would say if this is any indication of how the Dividend Harvesting portfolio will react in uncertain times, I am very pleased. At the end of the day, I still have basically my entire investment, and it's generating an estimated 6.81% or $263.68 in passive income.

Week 40 was reader suggestion week. Every 10 weeks, I make investments based on the reader comments in the comments section of the Dividend Harvesting articles. These investments could either be new positions or allocating more capital to one of the current positions. In week 40, I added the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG), the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG), and the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI). These additions increased my estimated annual dividends by 2%, from $258.50 to $263.68.

My overall investment strategy outside of retirement accounts includes investing in growth, value, and dividend-producing investments. One of my focuses is increasing the amount of passive income I generate. This specific portfolio and Dividend Harvesting series was created to document creating a dividend portfolio from the beginning. The idea is that when I retire in 30 years, I will have passive income being generated to offset the loss of income from retiring before drawing down on my retirement account. Prior to any compounding or dividend increases, by investing $100 a week for 30 years, you would have $156,000 of capital working to generate income. At a 5% dividend rate, this would generate $7,800 annually. By actively managing this portfolio and reinvesting every dividend, there is no reason that number can't exceed $12,000 in annual income in retirement, in addition to social security, drawing down on retirement accounts through the required minimum distribution, and any other investments someone may have. If you are interested in generating passive income, please continue to read on, but if you are just interested in capital appreciation, one of my other articles about indexing or growth companies may be more appealing.

(Steven Fiorillo)

All of my new spreadsheets and portfolio trackers will be available through the Barbell Capital Marketplace Service. There have been several updates as Google Sheets is more user-friendly than Excel for certain aspects of creating these tools. In the new tracker, I have coded many aspects to automatically update from Google Finance, so everything is updated on a 15-minute delay from the changes in stock prices to dividends generated.

A look inside the Dividend Harvesting portfolio

After 40 weeks of investing $100 per week, here is an overview of the full portfolio sector allocations:

Industry Investment Portfolio Total % of Portfolio ETFs $626.26 $3,985.38 15.71% REIT $612.29 $3,985.38 15.36% Closed End Funds $503.29 $3,985.38 12.63% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $443.31 $3,985.38 11.12% Consumer Staples $411.61 $3,985.38 10.33% Communication Services $323.29 $3,985.38 8.11% Utility $249.95 $3,985.38 6.27% Technology $194.05 $3,985.38 4.87% BDC $183.18 $3,985.38 4.60% Pharmaceuticals $175.17 $3,985.38 4.40% Financials $92.67 $3,985.38 2.33% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $88.43 $3,985.38 2.22% ETN $39.73 $3,985.38 1.00% Cash $21.46 $3,985.38 0.54%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Since the inception of this portfolio, its positions have generated $96.04 in dividend income from 191 individual dividends. For the remainder of 2021, it looks like 28 additional dividends will flow into the account, providing $14.21 in income. Looking further out into 2022, it looks like I am going to start the year generating 41 dividends in January, 32 in February, and 43 in March. My largest income month will be May, as 43 positions will generate $31.01 in dividend income.

Below is the new dividend table I created to illustrate how the Dividend Harvesting portfolio's annual dividend income has increased week by week. Since the close of week 1 my annual dividend income has increased by $256.24 (3,444%). Over the past ten weeks, my average weekly dividend increase has been 2.55%. This statistic will be updated every week as it shows exactly how my annual dividend income is growing and can paint the picture of what will happen as I continue to allocate capital each week to this portfolio.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

As each dividend is reinvested, the powers of compounding interest enhance the snowball effect after each dividend is paid. Regardless of how large or small the dividend is, reinvesting the dividends is a powerful tool that can produce astonishing results over time. 40 weeks seems like a long time, but they have gone by quickly. Anyone who decided to follow the premise of saving money each week regardless of how they wanted to invest it would have a nice start to their investing future. I am choosing to invest this capital in dividend investments so I can expand my passive income. After 40 weeks of allocating $100, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is now generating an estimated $263.68 in annual dividend income with a monthly average of $21.97.

Estimated Annual Dividend Income $7.44 to $263.68, an increase of $256.24 or 3,444.09%



Estimated Monthly Dividend Income $0.62 to $21.97, an increase of $21.35 or 3,443.55%



Annual Dividends Generated 12 to 440, an increase of 428 dividends or 3,567%



Weekly Dividends 9 weeks to 50



(Source: TD)

In week 40, my total annual dividends increased from 404 to 440. I still haven't closed the gap on the two weeks, which are missing dividend income but eventually, they will get filled. I am looking forward to the progression in weekly dividends, and dividend income as this portfolio is generating a never-ending stream of them. At this point, I plan on continuing this until I retire. This will become one stream of income in addition to my other passive income investments, and I am looking forward to it.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Industry and account composition changes

The combination of adding QYLG, XYLG, and NUSI has dethroned REITs as my largest industry allocation. ETFs have now become 15.71% of the portfolio, while REITs fell to 15.36%. AS the months and years go on, it will be interesting how this changes. My overall rule is that no sector should represent more than 20% of the portfolio.

Industry Week 39 Week 40 Change + or - REIT 15.91% 15.36% -0.55% ETFs 13.86% 15.71% 1.85% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 11.45% 11.12% -0.33% Closed End Funds 13.08% 12.63% -0.45% Consumer Staples 10.50% 10.33% -0.17% Communication Services 8.42% 8.11% -0.31% Utility 6.28% 6.27% -0.01% Technology 4.78% 4.87% 0.09% Pharmaceuticals 4.40% 4.40% 0.00% BDC 4.66% 4.60% -0.06% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers 2.97% 2.22% -0.75% Financials 2.36% 2.33% -0.03% ETN 1.01% 1.00% -0.01% Cash 0.33% 0.54% 0.21%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

AT&T (T) is still the only position that exceeds 5% of the portfolio. The portfolio weight of T is dropping quicker than I would like due to the price decline. While I want to get every position under the 5% mark, this isn't how I wanted it to occur. I am highly considering adding 1-2 shares before the year closes of T as I believe the market's hatred for T is unwarranted. I wrote an article about this last week.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

New Shares being generated annually through dividends

T is the only position that is close to generating an additional share annually. 3 additional positions are generating over 50% of their share price in annual dividends. Eventually, I want each position to generate 1 share annually from reinvesting their dividends. Going forward, excluding reader suggestion weeks, I plan to add to at least 1 of my current positions.

New Shares Produced Annually Through Dividends Prior To Compounding 0-9.9% 10-19.99% 20-29.99% 30-39.99% 40-49.99% 50-59.99% 60-69.99% 70-79.99% 80-89.99% 90-100% VZ MLPX GSBD THW AGNC QYLD T BP XOM BRMK MO STWD GLDI KHC EXG KMI RYLD PCI OHI SO MPW ORCC ARCC AMLP AQN BTI SLVO JEPI ENB PTY USA NUSI UTF ALTY CWEN BDJ BCAT UTG PFFD OKE XYLD RQI THQ INTC BST QYLG ABBV AY XYLG O ORI ED BMY STAG C KO CSCO HPQ

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Week 40 - Reader Suggestion Additions

Week 40 was the 4th reader suggestion week. I am very happy with the new positions I selected from many great suggestions which have piled up over the weeks. The three positions QYLG, XYLD, and NUSI, are similar, yet NUSI is very different. Just like the Global X Nasdaq Covered Call ETF (QYLD), QYLG and XYLG generate income by writing covered calls on the underlying index. The major difference is that QYLG and XYLG only write calls on 50% of the portfolio, which allows them to generate income and growth from the fund. In QYLD, covered calls are written on the entire portfolio, so just about all of the upside potential is capped. This is why QYLD has a larger yield than QYLG and XYLG. These funds are only writing calls on half the portfolio, so if the market continues to move higher; investors will realize some capital appreciation in addition to above-average income.

NUSI is another covered call ETF, but the difference is that it deploys an options collar strategy to provide downside protection. What's interesting about NUSI is that in a down-trending market such as the one we have seen in the past month, NUSI buys protective puts to help preserve the portfolio's value. Instead of writing covered calls on the entire portfolio, NUSI forgoes some income to limit the downside. It's certainly interesting, and since the yield is still 7.82%, this method is very interesting. If you're an income investor, this is definitely a fund you should check out as I haven't seen many similar products.

Week 41 gameplan

I think that I am going to dollar cost average and take advantage of the lower prices in some of the positions I am in. T is defiantly something I am looking at in addition to maybe increasing my exposure to companies such as Ares Capital (ARCC), Intel Corporation (INTC), or Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK). I am also interested in adding Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and the Schwab U.S Dividend Equity ETF to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. We will see what occurs.

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who continues to read this series. Creating a passive income fund isn't an investment approach that everyone believes in, but it is one of my investment cornerstones. I have a comprehensive investment approach where I invest in growth companies, value companies, and dividend companies/funds. I also utilize an indexing approach with funds for my retirement accounts. Income generation is just one aspect that I focus on when planning for the future. The passive income I am generating will act as an additional income in retirement. I look at this as a Barbell approach because I utilize several aspects of investing in my overall approach.

Seeking Alpha Marketplace

Barbell Capital on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace is now live. The first wave of users will receive a 20% lifetime discount on annual subscriptions, so sign up early if interested. Barbell Capital will provide exclusive research, model portfolios, investment tools, Q&A sessions, watchlists, and additional features. There will also be a live portfolio dedicated to generating capital appreciation and passive income from dividend investments.