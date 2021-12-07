swissmediavision/iStock via Getty Images

There are some companies that are difficult to value because their valuations reside entirely on future sales/earnings forecasts with little historical financial data available to make a robust modelling. One such company is Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) which has yet to have any meaningful revenue, but it is guiding to significant sales starting in FY23 and increasing significantly in FY24. Four vehicle designs are expected in the market by 2023, with start of production for the first vehicle planned for Q4 2021.

The lack of historical financial data makes it harder to value, but not impossible, and we'll try to reach a conclusion on whether shares are a good buy by the end of the article. In any case, this should be seen as a very speculative investment, and appropriate risk management would call for a very small allocation, if at all, given that the lack of historical operating data increases risks.

What gives Arrival some credibility is that it has letters of intent (LOI) for a significant number of vans to be purchased by UPS (UPS), and it has received investment from an important traditional industry player, Hyundai. UPS and Arrival have created purpose-built vans based on UPS requirements, which makes it less likely that the orders would be cancelled, given the time and effort invested by both companies in the development of these vans.

What is incredibly attractive for companies like UPS is that the estimated total cost of ownership for these electric vans is estimated to be considerably lower compared to traditional vehicles. This move to Arrival vans should therefore improve the company's image and benefit its bottom line.

The company estimates that, by 2025, the annual addressable market volume for the van should be around 2 million vehicles. Not only is the van expected to be easy to manufacture in Arrival's micro-factories, but it is also very good looking as can be seen in the image below.

Similarly, the Arrival bus is also expected to have a significant addressable market by 2025 of ~131,000 buses. The bus is expected to be easy to manufacture in its micro-factory and is also pretty good looking as can be seen below.

So, what are these micro-factories? It's Arrival's new manufacturing approach requiring low capex and low footprint to manufacture, reducing overall costs and investment needs.

Arrival's new method of design and assembly rests on a few principles: In-house plug & play components, proprietary composite materials, a modular skateboard platform, micro-factories, and in-house vehicle software. All of these combined should result in greater profitability and the ability to scale rapidly.

In particular, Arrival's micro-factories are expected to radically change the way vehicles are produced. The process uses 'technology cells' with vehicle moved between cells by autonomous mobile robots (AMR). These micro-factories are expected to be deployed locally near the vehicle's end markets and make heavy use of automation and robotics. Below is a comparison of ten estimated micro-factories needed to produce 100,000 vans, to a traditional OEM factory. The cost is about 2.2x for the traditional factory and requires an 11x bigger footprint. The micro-factory is also expected to have operating costs of less than half those of the traditional factory.

Arrival makes a case that they should be considered a technology company. While we are not sure if they are more a technology company than a vehicle manufacturer, it is true that they have an extensive portfolio of intellectual property covering several categories, from battery innovations to micro-factory innovations.

Financials

The company is guiding to roughly $1 billion in revenue for 2022, $5 billion in 2023, and $14 billion by 2024. These are aggressive projections, and we don't think investors should consider them as if they were facts, as many things could go wrong, and there is risk that sales could come significantly below projections, either because of demand issues or production issues.

The company is also guiding to significant levels of EBITDA if the sales targets are met. For example, it projects $3.2 billion in EBITDA for 2024, which would imply an EBITDA margin in the low 20s.

Compared to EV competitors, Arrival's vehicles have a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and a more global footprint. It also has one of the largest contracted order books, and has the largest primary market TAM.

If the company is able to meet its sales goal, then it can be argued that shares are relatively cheap. Measured by enterprise value to expected sales and enterprise value to expected EBITDA the company is a better opportunity than competitors, and the valuation ratios appear quite reasonable. Of course, the big question is if everything will be smooth sailing and targets will be met, or if there will be issues that prevent the company from meeting its targets.

Conclusion

Arrival is a very promising young company that will focus on EV vans and buses to start with. It expects four vehicle designs to be in the market by 2023, with start of production for the first vehicle planned for Q4 2021. It projects price competitiveness and lower total cost of ownership to fossil fuel equivalents. It is planning its manufacturing in innovative micro-factories that enable flexible low capex production. The company expects industry leading profitability enabled by proprietary hardware, software and robotics platforms. The big question is whether the company can meet its targets; if it does, it can be argued that shares are reasonably valued, but there is above average execution risk.