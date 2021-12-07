AvePoint CEO TJ Jiang - Multi-Cloud Reality (Video)
Dec. 07, 2021 8:30 AM ETAvePoint, Inc. (AVPT)MSFT4 Comments3 Likes
Summary
- AvePoint, a SaaS and data management platform focused on B2B, is the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider.
- CEO TJ Jiang discusses going the SPAC route, growing Microsoft partnership and expanding to multi-cloud.
- Early adoption of cloud. TAM and revenue breakdown.
- Land and expand approach working with Fortune 500 companies.
- 1:00 - Origin story of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and TJ's path to CEO.
- 4:15 - Technology company focused on B2B segment. Early adoption of cloud.
- 6:00 - Partnering with Microsoft (MSFT). 90% of companies use Microsoft Cloud.
- 11:40 - Total addressable market given Microsoft's market cap and size of the ecosystem.
- 14:00 - Expanding to multi-cloud.
- 17:00 - Revenue breakdown. 94% adoption rate. Potential cost savings.
- 25:30 - How to stand out working with Fortune 500 companies. Land and expand approach.
- 27:30 - The long Covid effect. Increased employee head count by 50% in the last year. Limitations of remote work.
- 32:30 - Closing SPAC deal last year, trading on Nasdaq.
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com