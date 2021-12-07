AvePoint CEO TJ Jiang - Multi-Cloud Reality (Video)

Summary

  • AvePoint, a SaaS and data management platform focused on B2B, is the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider.
  • CEO TJ Jiang discusses going the SPAC route, growing Microsoft partnership and expanding to multi-cloud.
  • Early adoption of cloud. TAM and revenue breakdown.
  • Land and expand approach working with Fortune 500 companies.
  • 1:00 - Origin story of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and TJ's path to CEO.
  • 4:15 - Technology company focused on B2B segment. Early adoption of cloud.
  • 6:00 - Partnering with Microsoft (MSFT). 90% of companies use Microsoft Cloud.
  • 11:40 - Total addressable market given Microsoft's market cap and size of the ecosystem.
  • 14:00 - Expanding to multi-cloud.
  • 17:00 - Revenue breakdown. 94% adoption rate. Potential cost savings.
  • 25:30 - How to stand out working with Fortune 500 companies. Land and expand approach.
  • 27:30 - The long Covid effect. Increased employee head count by 50% in the last year. Limitations of remote work.
  • 32:30 - Closing SPAC deal last year, trading on Nasdaq.

