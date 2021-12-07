Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral or Hold investment rating for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

DoorDash's stock is fairly valued in my opinion. Although DASH is more expensive than its peers, this is reasonable since DoorDash is already profitable and boasts a relatively larger market share than its closest rival in the US food delivery market. More importantly, DASH has a long growth runway ahead with regards to expansion in new service categories and overseas markets, as it currently generates most of its top line from its home market and its core food delivery business. These factors help to validate my Neutral rating for DoorDash.

Is DoorDash Stock Expensive?

DoorDash describes itself as "a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan" in the company's media releases. Bloomberg also refers to DASH, which was listed on NYSE on December 9, 2020, as "the largest food-delivery company in the U.S."

DASH's last traded share price of $157.71 as of December 3, 2021 represents a +55% increase as compared to the company's IPO price of $102. Considering DASH's good share price performance in the past one year following its public listing, it is natural to question if DoorDash stock is expensive now.

Peer Valuation Comparison For DoorDash

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate DoorDash 10.4 8.4 +69% +24% Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) (OTCPK:MPNGY) [3690:HK] 6.4 4.7 +57% +36% Delivery Hero SE (OTCPK:DLVHF) (OTCPK:DELHY) [DHER:GR] 4.6 3.1 +109% +52% Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) 4.3 2.8 +53% +47% Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) (OTCPK:TKAYF) [TKWY:NA] 2.2 1.7 +152% +32% Deliveroo plc (OTCPK:DROOF) (OTCPK:DLVEY) [ROO:LN] 1.5 1.2 +141% +27%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

As per the peer valuation comparison table above illustrates, DoorDash is valued by the market at a significant premium to its peers in terms of forward Enterprise Value to Revenue multiples. In contrast, DASH's forward one fiscal year revenue growth is the lowest in the peer group. Separately, DoorDash also trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 162 times and 111 times, respectively. As such, it is reasonable to refer to DoorDash stock as expensive.

Is DoorDash Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

As I highlighted in the preceding section, DoorDash's stock is expensive. But I view DoorDash's shares as fairly valued rather than overvalued because of three key reasons.

Firstly, DoorDash is superior to its peers with regards to profitability. According to financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, DASH is the only stock among its peers (refer to the peer comparison chart in the prior section) that is expected to deliver both positive EBITDA and positive net profit in the next twelve months.

Uber is forecasted by the sell-side analysts to generate positive EBITDA in the next one year but still achieve net losses over the same period. Market consensus sees DASH's other peers being loss-making at the EBITDA level over the next twelve months. Notably, DoorDash has already managed to generate positive EBITDA in fiscal 2020 and thereby proving to the market that it knows the path to profitability unlike the company's peers. This is one of the reasons for DASH's valuation premium over its peers.

Secondly, DoorDash does not suffer from a "holding company" or "conglomerate" discount, as the company earns the vast majority of its revenues from its food delivery business. This is supported by the fact that DASH highlighted in the company's fiscal 2020 10-K filing "the Company has determined that it operates in one reportable segment."

In comparison, some of DASH's peers only derive a certain proportion of their revenue from delivery-related businesses. For example, Uber generated a mere 11% of its fiscal 2019 (pre-pandemic) revenue from its delivery business segment, while the company's core mobility business & other segments contributed the remaining 89% of its top line in 2019. Similarly, Meituan earned slightly more than half or 56% of the company's FY 2019 revenue from its core food delivery business. In other words, DoorDash deserves to trade at a higher valuation as compared to some of its peers, as it is largely a pure proxy for food delivery.

Thirdly, DASH dominates the market it operates in with much higher relative market share. According to the company's S-1 filing released in late 2020, DoorDash highlights that it has "50% category share among U.S. local food delivery logistics platforms, which is 24 percentage points more than our next closest competitor" as per data from Edison. The "next closest competitor" is most likely referring to Uber, and Uber's relatively smaller market share in the US also explains its valuation discount to DASH.

Another example is Deliveroo, which is cheapest among peers as per the peer comparison valuation table presented in the previous section of this article. Deliveroo's relatively lower valuations might be attributed that the fact that the company is only ranked third in the UK food delivery market behind its rivals, Just Eat and Uber.

In conclusion, I think that DoorDash is fairly valued, as the stock's expensive valuation multiples are justified for the reasons mentioned above.

Is DASH Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

Last month, DoorDash announced the acquisition of Wolt Enterprises OY or Wolt. In the announcement, Wolt is referred to as "a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best of local restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office" with a presence "in 23 countries."

The proposed Wolt deal is a reflection of DASH's long-term growth potential and its attractiveness as a long-term investment. DoorDash's key growth drivers are international expansion and new services.

According to Frost & Sullivan's August 31, 2021 research report (note that this is a paid report not publicly available) titled "Global Last-mile Food and Grocery Delivery Growth Opportunities", the US food delivery market is forecasted to grow at a 9.6% CAGR from $2.42 billion in 2020 to $3.84 billion in 2025. Over the same period, Frost & Sullivan sees the European food delivery expanding by a +9.0% CAGR to reach $3.48 billion in 2025.

DoorDash is very much a US-centric company with only 0.4% of its revenue generated from markets outside of the US in fiscal 2020. There is huge potential for DASH to penetrate the food delivery market in Europe (which is almost as large as that of the US) either organically or inorganically (like the recent Wolt transaction).

Separately, in terms of new services, the next big growth opportunity is likely to come from DoorDash aggressively expanding the company's grocery delivery services. Making reference to the earlier Frost & Sullivan report again, the US and European grocery delivery markets are predicted to grow by five-year CAGRs of +32.5% and +35.8% to $21.4 billion and $11.3 billion, respectively in 2025. In other words, grocery delivery is a larger and faster growing market segment (as compared to food delivery), which DoorDash has yet to make significant headway in.

At the company's Q3 2021 earnings call on November 9, 2021, DASH noted that one of the company's top priorities is "adding multiple categories beyond food and expanding the convenience grocery, packed food retail and so on", and emphasized that "we think there is a massive runway ahead" for these new service categories like grocery delivery.

In conclusion, DoorDash is a good long-term investment given its long growth runway. But all investments have to be made in consideration of valuations, and DASH is not attractive in that respect.

Is DASH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

DASH stock is a Hold.

Trading at forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples in the high single-digit to low-teens range and forward EV/EBITDA multiple above 100 times, DoorDash's shares are definitely expensive.

I do appreciate DoorDash's market leadership in the company's core food deliver business in the US, its ability to deliver profitability unlike its peers, and its long-term growth opportunities in foreign markets and grocery delivery. But these positives have already been factored into DASH's share price and valuations to a large degree, which justifies my Neutral rating for the stock.

DoorDash's key risk factors are overpaying for new acquisition targets, a failure to execute well on the company's expansion plans in new markets and new service categories, and a valuation de-rating of the global food delivery sector as a whole.