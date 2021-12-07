Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

It pays to invest in economically essential companies that have been around for a long time. Over time, these names have had the opportunity to build moats around their business, thereby making them less susceptible to disruptive upstarts, and this compares favorably to the tech sector.

This brings me to Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), which fits this profile. Its stock has seen rather lackluster performance, sitting virtually flat since the start of the year, and this is partly a result of the recent drop from the $60-level. In this article, I highlight why now may be a good time to look at this stock for value and yield, so let’s get started.

An Undervalued Blue Chip Paying 5.2%

Dow Inc. is a chemical company that produces plastics, chemicals and agricultural products across a broad set of use cases in consumer care, industrial, infrastructure, and farming. The company was formed in 2019 when its former parent, DowDuPont split into three publicly traded companies. Its subsidiary, Dow Chemical, is among the 3 largest chemicals producers in the world, with 54K employees in 160 countries.

Dow has demonstrated solid business resiliency this year, with revenue solidly bouncing back with the economic recovery. This is reflected by net sales being up by 53% YoY and up 7% QoQ during the third quarter. This was driven by a strong upsurge in petrochemical prices and volume growth in the packaging & specialty plastics and performance materials & coatings segments. As seen below, Dow’s revenue over the trailing 12 months has now recovered to above pre-pandemic levels.

At the same time, Dow benefits from its global scale, resulting in purchasing power and operating efficiencies. This is reflected by Dow’s A grade for profitability, with sector leading net income and FCF margin, and returns on equity, as seen below.

Looking forward, Dow continues its track record of innovation. This is reflected by its ECOFAST partnership with the fashion label, Ralph Lauren, in supplying differentiated materials in the fabric dying process that lowers energy usage by 40% and water usage by 50%. By 2025, RL aims to incorporate this technology into more than 80% of its solid cotton products.

In the near term, Dow is expected to continue benefiting from favorable pricing for its products and from favorable demand in the consumer and residential construction sectors. This was noted by CFRA in its latest analyst report:

CFRA believes petrochemical prices will remain relatively elevated for the rest of 2021 and going into 2022, as demand continues to improve amid the global economic recovery. This, coupled with low inventories and capacity spurred by the February storm, creates a large gap for petrochemical producers to fill, resulting in a tight supply environment that will likely last through the rest of the year. We think PE and PP demand will be driven by a structural uptick in demand for consumer packaging and continued strength in consumer durables. We also think residential construction activity, which helps drive demand for PVC, PVC upstream products (like chlorine), and other chemicals in building materials, will continue to see robust demand growth for the rest of 2021 and going into 2022.

Meanwhile, Dow maintains a strong balance sheet with a $3.05B in cash and short-term investments on hand, and has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.35x, sitting well below the 2.59x from the beginning of the year. Management has shown a preference for deleveraging, as it paid down gross debt by $1.1B during the third quarter.

This lends support to the 5.2% dividend yield, which comes with a low 31% payout ratio. Dividend growth has been lacking since Dow became a standalone company in 2019, but I see potential for growth down the line as management has prioritized debt reduction in the near term.

Risks to Dow include volatility in oil prices, as this could pressure Dow’s margins (since it uses oil products as feedstocks). In addition, uncertainty around COVID variants could introduce disruptions to both its supply and demand.

Uncertainty has apparently driven Dow’s stock price down, from the $60-level to $53.88 at present. I see value in the stock, as it comes with a low forward PE of just 6.0. Analysts expect earnings to decline next year, however, as the robust petrochemical pricing that Dow has seen this year may fade away next year.

This is due to potential for inventory shortages arising from the February storm in Texas normalizing in 2022. Nonetheless, Dow’s forward PE isn’t expected to go above 9.0 even with these bearish estimates, as seen below.

Analysts have an average price target of $65, implying a potential one-year 26% total return including dividends. Plus, Seeking Alpha’s Quant has a Very Bullish rating on Dow stock, with A scores for Valuation, Profitability, and recent upward Analyst revisions, as seen below.

Investor Takeaway

Dow’s business is performing well in the current environment, led by favorable petrochemical pricing and volume growth. It carries significant scale advantages as one of the world’s largest chemicals companies, enabling favorable raw material pricing and margins.

Looking forward, it should continue to benefit from favorable demand, and management continues its track record of innovation with new solutions. I see value in Dow for both its valuation and dividend, especially after the recent material price drop. Dow is a Buy.