Investment Thesis

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) has been on my "to-do" list to analyze for quite some time. It has some great features, including a 7.82% yield and the unofficial title of the best-performing "Income Generation" ETF for November. Also, its options collar strategy suggests it should have some level of downside protection on the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, which, in all likelihood, might need a little of that soon.

Despite not writing on NUSI until now, I've read several articles on it from fellow contributors. More importantly, I've read the reader comments and have learned that most want answers to two simple questions:

1. How much downside protection can NUSI provide during the next market correction or recession?

2. Does the Nasdaq-100 Index need protection, given that option income strategies like the one NUSI employs will significantly underperform in bull markets?

First, my analysis suggests that investors can expect NUSI to outperform the Nasdaq-100 Index ETF (QQQ) by approximately 4.5% per month each time QQQ falls more than 2.5% but less than -5%. This is the "sweet spot" for NUSI investors, as protection is limited even when the Index falls more than 5%. Second, I believe the Index needs protection primarily due to unimpressive quarterly earnings surprises. In my view, a sentiment change is coming, and I think it's a good time for prudent investors to take steps to protect the 213% gains QQQ has earned them over the last five years. This analysis will show that out of six options strategies, the one closest to NUSI's performs well, and therefore, I'm bullish on the ETF today and recommend it as a buy.

NUSI Overview

According to its fund overview page, NUSI "offers an innovative approach to traditional income investing by employing a dynamic, risk-managed, net credit collar." Traditionally, an options collar involves selling a covered call option, which limits upside, while simultaneously purchasing a protective put option, which limits downside, for a zero-cash outlay. NUSI's objective to employ a "net credit collar" strategy, however, implies they'll receive more income from selling call options than it costs them to buy the put options, which is how it achieves its high yield. Here are some additional stats to keep in mind as we go through this analysis:

Current Price: $27.91

Assets Under Management: $724 million

Expense Ratio: 0.68%

Launch Date: December 19, 2019

Trailing Dividend Yield: 7.82%

Distribution Frequency: Monthly

Two-Year Beta: 0.29

Number of Securities: 104

Portfolio Turnover: 10%

Assets in Top Ten: 57.14%

30-Day Median Bid-Ask Spread: 0.11%

Index Utilized: Nasdaq-100 Index

Benchmark Index: CBOE S&P 500 Zero-Cost Put Spread Collar Index

First, you can see that NUSI is a reasonably new fund that's been fairly successful with $724 million in assets under management. The 0.68% expense ratio is fair and average compared to other ETFs tracking Cboe indexes. The 7.82% stands out, as does its high concentration level, with 57% of assets in the top ten.

The benchmark Index listed on NUSI's fact sheet is a close representation of the strategy, but that particular Index buys and sells options based on the S&P 500, not the Nasdaq-100, and does so for a net-zero cost. In contrast, NUSI's net credit strategy means it purchases less downside protection than a zero-cost strategy offers. NUSI has outperformed this benchmark since its inception, mainly because the Nasdaq-100 has outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) during this time.

In my view, comparisons with ETFs like the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) have little utility unless either a) the returns are normalized to the Index the options are written on, or b) an assessment of the Index's underlying assets is made. I will do both in this article, starting with a check-up on the Nasdaq-100 and why I think it could be in trouble.

NUSI Underlying Assets Analysis

As I demonstrated in my analysis of the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD), the quality of the underlying Index matters most, even though the option strategy and yield is the appeal. In RYLD's case, a poor-quality and risky Index like the Russell 2000 is still more likely to underperform higher-quality Indexes like the S&P 500 or the Russell 1000. The possibility of outperforming during a downturn will be of little comfort when you realize how much better other Indexes held up.

With NUSI, the Index utilized is the Nasdaq-100, which is over 50% Technology followed by another 34% evenly split between Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary stocks. This concentration level may bother some investors and, therefore, could be good to hedge against.

Source: Invesco QQQ Fund Overview

The same is true for the top ten holdings, which totals 55.48% of the fund according to the list below. It's actually a little more concentrated than that since Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) has both share classes listed, but still, it's an issue that sounds like it would be a good candidate for hedging if we have reason to believe it's necessary.

Source: Invesco QQQ Fund Overview

Lately, I've been using Seeking Alpha's grading system to get a broad overview of each ETF I analyze. The report card below summarizes these findings using the weighted-average grades for each underlying security.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

As shown, the Index appears in reasonably good financial shape. Profitability is the strongest of the major Indexes, and while its "D" Value Grade highlights how difficult it is to find stocks on sale in this market, investors are at least paying for high-quality stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Also, the net Quant Score to be 3.57, which is a bit better than the S&P 500.

Another way of looking at the Index is to calculate key metrics by industry. These metrics are for the top 15 industries, which total 86% of the Index.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Again, we see the concentration in top industries like Semiconductors, Software Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, and Internet Content & Information, all of which are riskier by measure of their five-year betas. Nasdaq-100 stocks certainly have strong forward revenue and earnings growth rates to back up the 37.22 forward price-earnings ratios, but I'm zeroing in on the 1.37% revenue surprise for the most recent quarter. Growth is stalling, which may indicate that investors will no longer be willing to pay these hefty multiples. Put differently, a hedge with an ETF like NUSI may be necessary not to protect against a poor-quality Index as was the case with RYLD but to protect against a change in investor sentiment. So let's next take a look at what NUSI can do for you in such a scenario and what other options are available.

Options Strategy Analysis

First, I want to remind readers that NUSI is an actively managed fund; that is, investors will rely, in part, on the managers' skills. This makes benchmarking difficult, but we can get a decent picture of the risk-reward proposition by looking at historical returns of various other options strategies. Let's look closely at the six I've selected below.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Cboe Global Indices

And here is the growth of $10,000 for each strategy since January 2008.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Cboe Global Indices

Based on the above graph, it's clear that BXMH (analysis by Retired Investor here), which only writes half of a unit of an at-the-money call option on the S&P 500, is the winner, but that's expected for mostly bullish periods. Conversely, CLL1M, which trades away upside by selling at-the-money S&P 500 call options and buying 5% downside protection via put options, was the worst-performing.

I've also calculated some additional statistics that helps put things in perspective. CLLZ, whose strategy is arguably closest to NUSI's, falls in the middle by most measures, including average monthly returns and return to risk ratios.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Cboe Global Indices

Probability Distribution

The table above is helpful for long-term investors, but that's not when NUSI will shine. Instead, I like it as a short-term tactical play, and for that, we need to know what the distribution of returns looks like. In the following table, you'll see six "buckets," representing how well a strategy performed versus the Index it buys and sells options on (either the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq-100).

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Cboe Global Indices

Looking at CLLZ, it outperformed the S&P 500 by 4.52% per month on average when SPY returned between -2.5% and -5%. That outperformance fell to 3.43% when SPY fell more than 5% and was only 1.47% when SPY's returns were between -2.5% and 0%. There was slight underperformance when SPY was relatively flat and a massive 4.86% per month miss when SPY gained more than 5%. Consider the historical frequencies at the right of the table, too. Broad-based indices have earned more than 2.5% per month 41% of the time compared to just 18% on the opposite end. I mention this only to discourage those considering NUSI as a long-term holding; the past 13 years say nothing about what the short-term holds.

NUSI employs a net credit collar strategy, so its distribution of returns likely would be slightly different. I expect investors would do a little better in bull markets and a little less in bear markets, given that less protection is bought via the puts (compared to a zero-cost-collar strategy).

For those looking for maximum downside protection in the worst market conditions, you may want to consider the Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (XRMI), which tracks the CLL1M Index above. When SPY fell more than 5% in a month, CLL1M outperformed by 6.38%. However, it also underperformed the most when SPY performed best, and its long-term returns since January 2008 were easily the worst.

Finally, BXNT is the classic "BuyWrite" Nasdaq-100 Index that rebalances daily instead of monthly. The selling of at-the-money call options means more upside is given up versus what NUSI offers, but this may be acceptable as the income generated seems to be enough to outperform the Index by 4% when QQQ falls more than 5%. Investors can buy this strategy with the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD).

Investment Recommendation

NUSI's 7.82% yield is excellent, but it's also about as high as one should go with options ETFs. Anything more, and you are likely giving up far too much upside or aren't receiving much downside protection. For me, NUSI represents a good short-term fix to a risky portfolio, as the data consistently shows how significant the underperformance can be in the long run.

I believe that the Nasdaq-100 needs protection due to its constituents' small quarterly revenue surprises. However, the Index doesn't appear to be in serious trouble, as some may assume. These are highly profitable and established companies that can weather most storms, and a fall of more than 5% per month isn't likely to happen often. More likely than not, QQQ will retreat in the 2.5% to 5% per month range, which is NUSI's sweet spot. Given this, I'm giving NUSI a "bullish" rating today and look forward to continuing the conversation in the comments below.