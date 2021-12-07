Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks For December 2021

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Quality Stocks

As the stock market soured towards the end of November gains for the month were quickly erased. The watchlist from November finished the month with a positive 0.78% return beating VIG by 2.16% and SPY by 1.58%. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks tumbled last month losing 6.92% mainly due to Activision Blizzard's poor return. Another solid month for the watchlist sees its year to date and annualized returns move further ahead of both VIG and SPY.

The top 15 dividend growth stocks for December offer an average dividend yield of 0.98%. Collectively they have increased their dividend payments at a rate of 16.76% during the last 5 years. Based on dividend yield theory these 15 stocks are about 8% overvalued right now, but I think they are still poised to offer strong long term returns. This month we have 5 potentially undervalued and 1 fairly valued stocks. The main objective of this watchlist is to maximize total return and create a small but growing passive dividend stream.

I would recommend two approaches to dividend investing. The first is to dollar cost average into at least 10-20 or more quality dividend-paying stocks across multiple sectors and industries. By dollar cost averaging, you eliminate the risk of trying to value a stock and over a long enough period, theoretically, you will buy shares at market highs, lows, and in-between resulting in an average cost basis somewhere in the middle. The second method carries a little more risk. Invest in undervalued stocks also dollar cost averaging into at least 10-20 unique quality dividend stocks across multiple sectors and industries. The additional risk with this approach comes from the chance that your valuation method proves to be incorrect. However, by investing in multiple unique stocks, the odds that you accurately identify at least a few undervalued stocks increases. The resulting upside from a few correct picks may more than offset the underperformance from the bad ones.

Watchlist Criteria

The criteria used to determine which stocks are included in my high-growth dividend stock watchlist remains unchanged for December 2021. It is made up of the 8 factors listed below that have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend-paying stocks when analyzed collectively.

Market Cap of at least $10 billion

Payout Ratio no greater than 70%

5-year Dividend Growth rate of at least 5%

5-year Revenue Growth rate of at least 2%

5-year EPS Growth rate of at least 2%

S&P Earnings and Dividend Rating of B+ or better

Wide or Narrow Moat (Morningstar)

Exemplary or Standard Management Team (Morningstar)

The rules identified 102 stocks for the month of December that were all ranked based on the above mentioned metrics with the exclusion of the market cap. The top 30 stocks were selected for further analysis. I computed a forecasted rate of return for the next 5 year period for each of the top 30 stocks. This return is based on forecasted earnings growth, a return to fair value and the dividend yield. The top 15 stocks with the highest forecast were chosen for the December watchlist. The long-term hypothesis for this watchlist is that it will outperform a broad quality dividend fund such as Vanguard's dividend appreciation ETF, VIG.

Watchlist For December 2021

Symbol 5Y YIELD YIELD O/U SCHW 1.04% 0.90% 13.46% UNH 1.39% 1.28% 7.91% LOW 1.63% 1.29% 20.86% MS 2.15% 2.88% -33.95% MSCI 1.05% 0.64% 39.05% ATVI 0.60% 0.78% -30.00% HUM 0.63% 0.65% -3.17% V 0.59% 0.76% -28.81% MA 0.55% 0.54% 1.82% TROW 2.59% 2.09% 19.31% SSNC 0.69% 1.02% -47.83% WST 0.47% 0.16% 65.96% NVDA 0.29% 0.05% 82.76% DE 1.54% 1.21% 21.43% MPWR 0.80% 0.43% 46.25% Average 1.07% 0.98% 8.31% Ave-Under 0.87% 1.11% -27.26%

Above are the 15 stocks I am considering for further evaluation during the month. They are sorted in descending order by their rank and 5-year dividend growth rate.

The "O/U" column represents potential undervalue; this is a comparison of the current dividend yield to the historical dividend yield. Collectively the 15 stocks offer a dividend yield of 0.98%, the potentially fairly valued and undervalued stocks offer a better average dividend yield of 1.11%.

Valuation is computed using the dividend yield theory that compares a stock's current dividend yield to its historical dividend yield. If the current dividend yield is greater than the historical dividend yield, it implies potential undervaluation and vice versa. I like using this valuation method as it is simple, easy, and quick to compute, but like any other valuation method, it is just an approximation of valuation. One could argue that there are better methods to estimate fair value such as a discounted cash flow model. And while that method is probably more accurate, it has its own limitations in addition to the time required to compute it.

Top 15 Stock Review

The top dividend growth stock this month is Charles Schwab (SCHW) with the second highest 5 year dividend growth rate on the list of 24.57%. My return forecast is estimating 19.49% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Schwab has been on the watchlist for the last 10 consecutive months with a total return of 51.75%.

Second this month we have UnitedHealth (UNH) with a very good 5 year dividend growth rate of 20.83%. My return forecast is estimating 13.52% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. UnitedHealth has been on the watchlist for the last 10 consecutive months with a total return of 34.61%.

Third this month we have Lowe's (LOW) with a good 5 year dividend growth rate of 17.14%. My return forecast is estimating 16.88% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Lowe's has been on the watchlist for 14 out of the last 15 months with a total return of 21.27%. The stock has been red hot the last two months gaining over 21%.

Fourth this month we have Morgan Stanley (MS) with a very good 5 year dividend growth rate of 20.55%. Morgan Stanley also happens to offer the highest current dividend yield on the watchlist of 2.88%. My return forecast is estimating 18.64% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Morgan Stanley has been on the watchlist for 5 out of the last 6 months with a total return of 0.27%.

Fifth this month we have MSCI (MSCI) with the best 5 year dividend growth rate of 29.56%. My return forecast is estimating 13.32% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. MSCI has been on the watchlist for 14 out of the last 15 months with a 79.38% total return.

Sixth this month we have Activision Blizzard (ATVI) with an average 5 year dividend growth rate of 12.26%. My return forecast is estimating 20.94% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Activision has been on the watchlist for the last 7 consecutive months with a total loss of 35.73%. The stock has been on a downward spiral since this summer with no signs of bottoming out. There's definitely additional risk with the negative sentiment surrounding the company but I think fundamentally it can be a rewarding long term investment.

Seventh this month we have Humana (HUM) with a very good 5 year dividend growth rate of 21.75%. My return forecast is estimating 14.29% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Humana has been on the watchlist for the last 9 consecutive months with a total return of 11.12%.

Eight this month we have Visa (V) with a solid 5 year dividend growth rate of 17.98%. My return forecast is estimating 25.00% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Visa has been on the watchlist for 14 out of the last 15 months with a 0.49% total return. The share price has trended south for the past 4 consecutive months primarily due to the negative sentiment surrounding the price dispute with Amazon.

Ninth this month we have Mastercard (MA) with a very good 5 year dividend growth rate of 20.11%. My return forecast is estimating 26.36% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Mastercard has been on the watchlist for 14 out of the last 15 months with a total return of minus 0.31%. The share price has dropped over 18% during the last 4 months primarily driven by negative sentiment for Visa.

Tenth this month we have T. Rowe Price (TROW) with an okay 5 year dividend growth rate of 11.60%. My return forecast is estimating 14.30% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. T Rowe has been on the watchlist for 14 out of the last 15 months with a total return of 45.02%.

Eleventh this month we have SS&C Technologies (SSNC) with an okay 5 year dividend growth rate of 10.13%. My return forecast is estimating 16.18% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. SSNC has been on the watchlist for 2 months (August & September) with a total return of 5.21%.

Twelfth this month we have West Pharma (WST) with a pretty low 5 year dividend growth rate of 7.63%. My return forecast is estimating 17.10% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. West Pharma has been on the watchlist for 13 out of the last 15 months with a total return of 24.22%.

Thirteenth this month we have Nvidia (NVDA) with an average 5 year dividend growth rate of 10.13%. My return forecast is estimating 26.60% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Nvidia has been on the watchlist for 4 out of the last 8 months with a total return of 64.15%.

Fourteenth this month we have Deere & Company (DE) with a low 5 year dividend growth rate of 6.71%. My return forecast is estimating 37.75% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Deere & Company is appearing on the watchlist for the very first time and I am eager to see what it can bring to the table.

And the final and fifteenth stock this month is Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) with a very good 5 year dividend growth rate of 20.43%. My return forecast is estimating 17.53% total annual growth for the stock over the next 5 years. Monolithic Power has been on the watchlist for 5 out of the last 9 months with a total return of 15.31%.

The average forecasted return for all 15 stocks this month is 19.86%. I'd like to stress that this is just an assumption of the future return and many other factors outside of my forecast can affect future performance. I also don't expect that any of these stocks will hit the forecasted return assumptions. However I do believe they present a better opportunity going forward than the other 15 stocks that passed my filters and ranked high on my watchlist.

Past Performance

November wasn't a pretty month but it was nice to see the watchlist once again outperform VIG and SPY. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks did not fare as well in November losing 6.92% primarily due to Activision Blizzards terrible return. The watchlist remains comfortably ahead of VIG and SPY on a year to date basis, since inception and comparing the annualized return. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks slide behind SPY but remain comfortably ahead of VIG.

Month Watchlist Fairly Valued and Undervalued VIG SPY 1 Month 0.78% -6.92% -1.38% -0.80% 3 Month 4.84% -2.64% 0.19% 1.22% 6 Month 12.34% 4.52% 4.96% 9.18% 1 Year 31.40% 23.89% 19.10% 27.43% 2020 Partial 6.27% 6.80% 9.09% 7.94% 2021 27.58% 21.04% 16.18% 22.87% Since Inception 35.59% 29.27% 26.74% 32.62% Annualized 27.58% 22.80% 20.87% 25.34%

The top 3 stocks by total return in November 2021 were:

The bottom 3 stocks by total return in November 2021 were:

Top 5 Stocks by Total Return since joining the watchlist:

MSCI (MSCI) +79.38% (14 months) Intuit (INTU) +70.93% (13 months) Nvidia (NVDA) +64.15% (4 months) NEW Tractor Supply (TSCO) +54.51 (9 months) Applied Materials (AMAT) +53.31% (10 months) NEW

MSCI and INTU remain the top 2 stocks on the watchlist as both were not part of the November selections and their returns remained unchanged. NVDA posted a second consecutive 20% plus monthly return in November that catapults the stock to the third best position on the watchlist. TSCO was not part of the watchlist in November but it moves up to fourth place as SCHW and TROW posted negative returns last month and fell off. AMAT tacked on a cool 7.89% in November and slides into fifth best place on the watchlist.

Drivers of Alpha

The watchlist picked up 2.16% of alpha in November over VIG. The primary drivers of alpha were NVDA with a 27.81% gain and LRCX with a 20.63% gain. The other notable returns came from:

AMAT +7.89%

APH +4.96%

LOW +4.61%

MPWR +5.33%

TXN +2.61%

WST +3.02%

The remaining 7 stocks finished the month with a negative total return.

Buy and Hold Approach

Since I practice a buy-and-hold approach with my personal investments, I thought it would be useful to see how that approach would perform using this watchlist. The premise is simple, each month you allocate an equal amount of capital to all stocks from the watchlist and hold that position for the long term. In the table below, you can see the monthly and cumulative return for equally allocating to all stocks on the watchlist, just the fairly valued and undervalued stocks and finally allocating all capital to VIG.

Month Watchlist Fairly Valued and Undervalued VIG 1 Month -0.87% -2.47% -1.38% 3 Month 1.94% 1.46% 0.19% 6 Month 11.45% 6.64% 4.96% 1 Year 30.07% 26.41% 19.10% 2020 Partial 6.18% 7.45% 9.09% 2021 26.34% 23.19% 16.18% Since Inception 34.16% 32.37% 26.74% Annualized 26.50% 25.15% 20.87%

The watchlist buy and hold portfolio lost 0.87% last month that was slightly better than VIG. The fairly valued and undervalued buy and hold portfolio performed worse, losing 2.47%. The higher composition of stocks in the buy and hold portfolios helps smooth out the more volatile watchlist returns from month to month. Sometimes this can play out in our favor and other times it doesn't. Last month it benefited the fairly valued and undervalued portfolio but not the watchlist portfolio.

Both the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued buy and hold portfolios remain ahead of VIG on a year-to-date basis and since inception. My hypothesis still stands, I believe over the long term, both the watchlist and the fairly valued and undervalued portfolios will generate alpha over VIG. Thus far both portfolios are generating more than 4% of alpha over VIG on an annualized basis.