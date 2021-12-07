Peter Summers/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) (OTCPK:BBRYF) was hit hard by the pandemic last year but fortunately, the financial results of the fashion group are improving in the current financial year. Burberry’s financial year runs from April 1st until March 31st which means that its FY 2021 was severely impacted by the COVID pandemic while the recently reported H1 results (the first semester ended in September) are providing more information on the periods after the worst of the COVID pandemic.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Burberry is a British company and has its main listing on the London Stock Exchange where it’s trading with BRBY as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in London is approximately 1.2 million shares so I’d strongly recommend you to trade in the company’s shares using the most liquid listing. As Burberry has its main listing in London and reports its financial results in GBP, I will use the GBP as base currency throughout this article. There are currently just over 400M shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately 7.4B GBP.

Not entirely unexpected, the revenue and profitability improved massively

Burberry reported a total revenue in excess of 1.2B GBP, a very sharp increase compared to the less than 900M GBP in the first half of the previous financial year. Obviously, the COGS also increased, as did the operating expenses, but at a slower pace as an important portion of the operating expenses are relatively fixed in nature. This helped the operating profit increase by almost 150% to just under 208M GBP, up from the 88.1M GBP in the first half of FY 2022.

Source: financial results

The net finance expenses increased slightly, but that obviously wasn’t important enough to make a dent in the robust financial results. The reported net income of 145M GBP represented an EPS of 35.8 pence per share. And that’s almost three times higher than in the first half of FY 2021. Keep in mind, however, the second half of the year is more important for Burberry (as that’s the period with plenty of gift-giving occasions like Christmas or New Year) so perhaps we shouldn’t read too much into the results of the first semester, but at the very least, the performance is very encouraging.

In my previous article on Burberry, I zoomed in on the company’s cash flow performance, and I think it makes sense to do that again for the first half of the current financial year.

The reported operating cash flow was just under 224M GBP, but this includes about 27M GBP in working capital investments and includes about 84.3M GBP in taxes paid although the income statement shows only 46M GBP in taxes were due on the pre-tax result in the first half of the year. We should also deduct the 85M GBP in lease expenses, which means the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 205M GBP (compared to just around 75M GBP in the first half of the previous financial year).

Source: financial results

The total capex in the first half of the year was pretty low at just under 40M GBP. While this resulted in an adjusted free cash flow result of approximately 165M GBP, investors are warned the total capex level will increase substantially in the second half of the year. In its full-year guidance, Burberry did reduce the expected capex from 180-190M GBP to around 160M GBP, but this still means the H2 capex will be around 120M GBP, which is about three times higher than the total capex spent in the first half of the year.

Source: half-year report

Burberry has restarted dividend payments and a share buyback

The strong operating and financial performance means Burberry is in an excellent shape to start rewarding its shareholders again. When the H1 results were announced, Burberry also confirmed the payment of an interim dividend to the tune of 11.6 pence per share. This may sound like a marginal amount for a company whose stock is trading at in excess of 1,800 pence but keep in mind this is just an interim dividend and a vast improvement from FY 2021 when no interim dividend was paid. The full-year dividend is traditionally much higher than the interim dividend, so investors should be looking forward to a robust final dividend as well, especially if the free cash flow performance remains strong in the second semester.

Burberry is also working on a 150M GBP share buyback plan, and it anticipates to complete this repurchase in the current semester. This should reduce the share count by approximately 2% and this will make it easier to boost the per-share performance, and perhaps more important, the per-share dividend going forward. In its first update, Burberry confirmed it repurchased just over 46,000 shares on Monday, December 6th.

Investment thesis

Burberry performed very well in the first half of the year, but the real test for the company and its products will be the current semester as this will allow us to separate pent-up demand during the COVID pandemic from the real underlying performance. Burberry could very well surprise to the upside in the current financial year, and the per-share performance may be boosted by the reduced share count as Burberry seems to be adamant to reduce its share count to less than 400M shares by the end of the current financial year.

I currently don’t have a long position in Burberry but I still have the company on my radar screen as I like the strong free cash flow performance and the net positive cash position of almost 850M GBP, which represents more than 200 pence per share or about 11% of the current market capitalization.