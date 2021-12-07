imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF) has experienced a steady decline in share price for almost all of 2021 and the stock is down 30% year on year. This has happened at a time when offshore wind is growing rapidly. Ørsted is the world's biggest offshore wind developer. Here I explore this apparent discrepancy. Something has to give and the likely outcome is a more sustainable business structure for offshore wind developments. Since the climate crisis is urgent, I suggest that a correction in Ørsted share price will come from more reality in pricing of offshore wind projects. Now is a good time to reflect on Ørsted in particular and the offshore wind industry in general.

Today Giesbers Investment Strategy published an article that provides a conventional overview of Ørsted's current position. Basically this article argues that while Ørsted's stock price isn't cheap, on balance it is worthy of investment. I mostly write about qualitative issues concerning investments, especially in areas where there is substantial structural change. Here I provide some commentary about qualitative issues that reinforce the analysis of Giesbers Investment Strategy.

The general outlook for offshore wind

The COP 26 climate conference produced clarity about the climate emergency and emphasised the need for rapid exit from fossil fuels. The clear beneficiaries of the accelerated emphasis on major shifts in this decade are solar PV and wind projects (especially offshore wind). Both solar and wind technologies have experienced huge gains in technology, dramatic cost reductions and ability to rapidly implement a major project.

Considering offshore wind, not long ago a 3 MW turbine was considered to be a big turbine. Today turbines up to 17 MW are being planned and several companies have turbines bigger than 15 MW (eg Siemens Gamesa renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAY) 15 MW and Chinese MingYang Smart Energy 16 MW). Offshore wind is also delivering reliable wind with large capacity factors. For example, the Scottish offshore Hywind farm produced a 57.1% capacity factor the year to March 2020. And floating wind turbines, that expand the accessible offshore wind power, are coming.

It is an understatement to say that the general environment for offshore wind is very bullish.

Two headwinds

Low wind speeds in Q3 2021

In Ørsted Q3 Q&A a question was asked as to whether the low wind speeds experienced recently might be due to climate change and hence likely to be repeated. Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper explained that the low wind speeds (primarily in the North Sea) in Q3 resulted in a $91 million impact on expected Q3 earnings, but since last year's Q3 wind speeds were above average, the effect year on year is actually $125 million. Ørsted constantly monitors wind speeds to get a reality check on what "normal" is. A Princeton Uni study indicates that over a 40-year period the wind speeds have actually increased slightly. The conclusion is that unless something new has started in Q3, there is no concern about Ørsted's offshore wind assets declining in quality. The fact that October winds speeds are above average suggests that the variations fit within the normal variability of wind speeds. And to give a sense of the variability, wind speeds in Asia have been above normal in 2021.

Investors who are uncomfortable with inherent variability in wind production might contrast this variability with fossil fuel investment where dramatic shifts in the price of the product (oil, coal or gas) are part of the investment scene. These uncertainties about returns result from the inherent variability in prices for coal, oil and gas based on the difficulties of matching supply and demand and the relatively long time required to rebalance supply/demand. The point about a wind project is that, notwithstanding some inherent variability in wind power production, the costs of production once the project is built are predictable and largely based on maintenance costs.

Is there a problem with costs being driven down?

Henrik Andersen CEO of leading wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) discussed challenges concerning accelerated cost inflation and supply chain challenges on the recent Vestas Q3 earnings call. Henrik Andersen expects the global business environment and supply chain instability will continue through 2022. In short the Vestas CEO says that there is a mismatch as costs have escalated and prices have got too cheap for sustainable wind project developments. Andersen stated that notwithstanding the above, the opportunities just keep opening up. He indicated in the medium to long term things have never been better and more committed to expansion of wind power.

Similar questions to those aired by Vestas CEO were raised in the Q3 earnings report from Ørsted. In response to questions Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper indicated that Ørsted's issues were less severe than those of manufacturers such as Vestas, but he nevertheless indicated the problems are real.

One result is that Ørsted chose not to participate in several major opportunities because they decided that the benefits were not evident for the company. Ørsted has plenty of opportunity in its pipeline. The reasons differed for not entering a bid. For example, in the case of Germany, other companies had step-in-rights that meant that probably they would win the contracts. Alternatively in the case of Massachusetts a price cap meant that the opportunity was not sufficiently attractive to go to the effort of making a bid. CEO Mads Nipper made the point that not bidding in Massachusetts sent a message to the regulators that the clear market leader (Ørsted's) decision was a signal that business needs to be sustainable in the longer term. Mads Nipper hopes that such signals indicate to regulators that they have to be aware of where the limits to long term profitable business lie.

Having business opportunities that you can pass up is a good place for a business to be in.

Conclusion

Ørsted is the leading global offshore wind developer and the Q3 earnings transcript made clear that the company is in good shape. It is managing challenging times with big opportunities, a deep development pipeline and the challenge of pioneering new business opportunities (e.g., floating offshore wind projects that are still immature). I don't see any reason to consider Ørsted's business to be in trouble despite a 30% share price fall year on year. The world is getting serious about decarbonizing and offshore wind is going to have a significant role in this transition. If you are invested in the fossil fuel industry or are looking to participate in the new energy industries, Ørsted is well worth having on your watch list.

I acknowledge that my timing has been less than perfect in relation to investment in Ørsted. However I continue to think that the wind industry, and especially offshore, has a long way to run. So my mistimed investment remains in my portfolio and I'm contemplating adding to this investment. One thing that I'm beginning to think about is that electricity production from wind (and solar PV) is much less subject to dramatic price fluctuation than is power derived from fossil fuels. I suspect that this feature of wind power will be increasingly seen to be important as power providers reflect on the recent dramatic energy price increases. This augurs well for investors in DDNGY and VWDRY.

I am not a financial advisor but I do watch closely the dramatic changes as the global response to climate change and the need to decarbonize speeds up. I hope my comments help you and your financial advisor to consider new investment opportunities in the energy space.