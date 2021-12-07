AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is a business spend platform. It's a procurement platform that gives businesses control and visibility into their spending. Coupa is a global SaaS platform that covers supply chain, procurement, and finances. From invoicing to payments and contracting, Coupa provides users with insight into the movement of resources through organizations.

However, it appears that as Coupa laps its very strong growth from last year, Q4 2022 will meaningfully struggle to impress this time around.

Presently, investors are asked to pay 14x forward sales, which is too expensive for what's on offer.

Investment Sentiment Facing Coupa

The graph above is a representation of Coupa. But it could just as well be a representation of countless other high-growth names. The market is voting with its feet and shedding overpriced names.

Back in September, I said:

At 23x next year's revenues, I don't find this stock particularly cheap and have nagging questions over its performance, or more concretely, what its revenue growth rates actually sustainably can stabilize at.

And that's the thing, the stock isn't that cheap. And in this report, there are a lot of pesky detractions that make it difficult to be a cheerleader for this stock.

Note, I'm only discussing fiscal year results, not calendar year.

Coupa's Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Slightly

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

The graph above poses a problem. Why? Because on the one hand, Q3 2022 was much stronger than anyone expected. So, that's awesome, right? What's the problem?

The problem is that as we look ahead to Q4 we are once again reminded that Q4 is going to struggle to go up against the same period in the prior year.

And this is the exact problem that I highlighted in my previous article:

[As] we look slightly further out into Q4 there's a meaningful drop in its growth rates expected on the horizon. Even if we make the case that management is being overly conservative to allow for sandbagging of its Q4 results, and the final results end up closer to 20% over even an impressive 22% y/y growth rate, we are still left with a 2,000 basis deceleration from Coupa's run-rate in H1 2022.

Any way we consider Coupa, its growth rates are fizzling out.

Why Coupa? Why Now?

And to be perfectly clear, there's a lot to like from Coupa. It's not that I'm totally bearish on Coupa.

Coupa is a Business Spend Management ("BSM") platform.

Coupa has three core solutions. It's aimed at controlling how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage finances.

Through one module, companies use Coupa's procurement offering that oversees how businesses spend. It has a consumer-like interface and helps enterprises have insight into their siloed Enterprise Resource Platforms (''ERPs'').

Another module is its Coupa Open Business Network. Think about it this way, as companies gain global scale, as a corollary of that, consider the increase in complexity. You need a platform that can assist businesses to simplify their supply chain processes and forecast their inventory demands.

I'm confident that I don't need to be the one to inform the reader of all the problems that inadequate supply chains have caused to businesses. Having a robust planning platform that allows for seamless connection between customers and suppliers is key.

However, despite many promises, Coupa's profitability isn't gaining enough traction.

Profitability Profile Leaves Much to be Desired

As I highlighted a few months ago, for Q4 2022 management is looking to outsource part of its professional services.

What this means in practical terms is that the business will have a nudge less top-line growth, at approximately $7 million. However, it had been hoped that it would start to strengthen its bottom line profile.

However, that's not quite the case. In fact:

For context, in Q3 2022, Coupa's non-GAAP operating margin was 11.6% compared with 11.0% in the same period a year ago, a 600 basis point improvement y/y, which is great.

However, looking ahead for Q4 2022 Coupa is guiding to 5% of non-GAAP income from operations, compared against 7.9% in the same period a year ago.

What this appears to imply is that despite outsourcing a portion of its professional services, Coupa isn't seeing a proportional improvement in profitability.

For their part, during the earnings call management was quick to highlight to investors that Coupa has a ''best in class' rule of 40 metrics, which reached 67%.

However, management uses its trailing twelve months for its rule of 40. If we look ahead to Q4, even if make the exaggerated assumption that Q4 ends up soaring its revenues by 20% y/y, it will still be meaningfully below the highly followed rule of 40 metric.

COUP Stock Valuation - Expensive for What's on Offer

Management guides that Q4 2022 billings are expected to reach $290 million compared against $270 million in the same period a year ago. Obviously, we have the acquisition of LLamasoft to contend with, which makes this upcoming quarter's billings slightly noisy.

Management helps investors sieve through and points out that on an adjusted figure, billings will be up in the midteens, once we adjusted LLamasoft's acquisition last November.

However, when we circle around, I believe that paying 14x forward sales (post AH sell-off), is too expensive for Coupa.

Why would investors clamor for Coupa at 14x forward sales, when there are businesses out there that have ample visibility of more than 30% CAGR, priced at less than 10x sales?

The Bottom Line

Coupa is a user-centric platform that enables organizations to gain greater control over their procurement and spending activities. However, despite all its buzz words, when everything settles down, it's difficult to get behind a company that should be benefitting from enterprises' digital transformation, and yet, what we are left with is a company that's meaningfully slowing down its growth rates.

I struggle to believe that investors are getting enough upside potential. Good luck and happy investing!