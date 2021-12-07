SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

I have been bullish on Danaos Corp. (NYSE:DAC) on Seeking Alpha since early May 2021, unfortunately not touching its phenomenal rally starting in late 2020. Since my 1st article was published, the stock has managed to return only 12.08% (including dividends), slightly outperforming the S&P 500 index amid a significantly higher volatility level.

Taking into account market risk (DAC's 5-year monthly beta is 1.56), investing in this stock seems pretty reckless. And if you take into account all the other articles under my authorship, the average "return on my articles", including dividends, is -1.89% (the S&P 500 index rose an average of 4.13% over the same period). However, despite this, I still remain bullish on DAC and its mid-term prosperity - that's because of the unfolding events around Omicron and the upcoming US government's reaction.

My reasoning

To be honest, at first, I thought that Omicron was nothing more than an ordinary outbreak of COVID-19, without bringing anything fundamentally new to the markets. This was evidenced by statistics on new cases in South Africa compared to those infected during the year.

Even before news of new virus infections broke around the world, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) jumped as Mr. Market overreacted - the memory of what such news (of the COVID strains) can do is still fresh at the moment.

Now that some time has passed, we can observe the development of events with a colder reason.

The most important thing for container shipping investors is whether the Omicron strain can spread quickly across the United States. Why? Because if it does, the government will once again be forced to implement lockdowns, quarantines, and some measures that are important to maintain the stability of the epidemiological situation. This will potentially trigger more online purchases, orders to be handled by container ships. By maintaining quarantine measures at ports, delivery will take a long time, and companies like DAC will make even more money. So will Omicron be able to give a second wind to DAC's rally that has been moving so fast and is now "sleeping"?

All we can analyze in this case is the recent historical data. If we overlay the dynamics of morbidity and deaths in Europe with the corresponding indicators in the United States, we will see that the development of the pandemic in the United States occurs with a slight lag - the increase in new COVID cases in Europe is mirrored with a slight delay in the United States:

And now in Europe, we are experiencing (again) a veritable boom in new infections. The United States is still lagging in this regard but is likely soon to begin to catch up with the Old World. To prevent this from happening, I expect some drastic government action in the coming weeks that will have a positive impact on the shipping industry in the coming quarters.

Against this backdrop, Danaos stock could bounce back after a pause in recent months, which was inevitable, as the stock appreciation was too impressive in such a short time:

Since this is a cyclical industry, we saw how key valuation multiples fell seriously - this was justified because HARPEX was too high and seemed unsustainable at those levels.

However, now the drop in rates is not so obvious - apparently what I described above is gradually beginning to be reflected in the cost of transportation, because the index interrupted its slow decline and began to look up again.

Source: Author's notes based on HarperPetersen.com

Danaos is one of the most popular names in the industry, so it is likely to be the main focus of a wide range of investors when/if all of the above comes true.

In late November, we saw a reassessment of the company's EPS estimates - analysts unanimously raised their forecasts not only for Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 but also for quarters further out.

Source: Taken from Seeking Alpha, DAC, Earnings Revisions

This led to a shift in "Factor Grades" in the "Revisions" part of this ranking system (from "C+" to "A-"):

Source: Author's notes based on Seeking Alpha, DAC's man page

The company has quite a few ships that need to be rebooked in the second half of 2022 - 2023.

Source: From DAC's recent IR presentation for Q3 results

That's far enough away from today's date, but at the same time, the company's low valuation allows us to look around - will Omicron really have the kind of impact on consumer behavior that its predecessors did? Even if the answer is negative rather than positive, assuming the analysts are not wrong in their current estimates and DAC does not sell its (ZIM) stake, the current undervaluation is quite comfortable to continue holding the stock.

Source: Author's calculations

Let me explain what my calculations mean (roughly speaking, I updated my model, which I described in all details in one of my last articles).

I took the updated forecasts from Wall Street analysts as the basis for the long-term revenue forecast. Then I took the TTM EBITDA margin (~65%) and predicted EBITDA values through 2025 ( the margin is expected to remain flat up to 2025 due to improvements in the company's balance sheet in 2021). I then forecast FCFFs as a percentage of the resulting EBITDA, gradually reducing this percentage until the last forecast year to account for the cycle change. I then discounted the free cash flows in 3 different scenarios and added the share of ZIM (based on its market price) that DAC owns. This leaves Danaos 40.11% undervalued in the base case scenario with an EV/EBITDA of 8.44x (long term median for the terminal value calculation) and WACC = 12% (including my own risk premium).

Risks to consider and Conclusion

First, I admit that I could be wrong and Omicron will either have absolutely no effect (as I initially assumed) on the sector or only aggravate the current downtrend.

Second, there are too many inputs in my DCF model that are fragile enough to be misleading in investment decision-making. Even in the Bullish scenario, we see that DAC appears overvalued under certain assumptions:

Source: Author's calculations

Third, we observed for a long time how the quotes of DAC and other companies in the sector simply did not react to seemingly obvious bullish news (long-term stability of HARPEX, continued port congestions, etc.). Therefore, the market, apparently, continues to be quite skeptical concerning this sector, expecting an upcoming correction - because of this, we may see an increase in volatility ahead despite strong financial results.

However, despite all the risks, I continue to remain positive about the entire sector and DAC in particular - the company continues to generate a lot of cash in a very hot market, which may not soon cool down due to Omicron and geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. Based on this, I recommend keeping DAC and adding more (is possible) on drawdowns.