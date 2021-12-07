Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

The stock market has become volatile lately due to the emergence of the omicron mutation of the coronavirus, which may reduce the efficacy of vaccines. The S&P 500 has incurred just a 3% correction off its recent peak but some stocks have plunged due to their sensitivity to the course of the pandemic. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is such an example, as it is currently trading 18% lower than its peak in the summer. The stock is offering a 5.3% dividend yield, with a wide margin of safety thanks to its healthy payout ratio, its rock-solid balance sheet, and its resilience to the pandemic. Therefore, investors should take advantage of this gift of the market.

Business overview

SL Green Realty is the largest office landlord in Manhattan. It is a real estate investment trust [REIT], which is focused on acquiring, managing, and maximizing the value of commercial properties in Manhattan. The REIT holds interest in 76 buildings, which total 35.3 million square feet.

The coronavirus crisis has led many companies to adopt a work-from-home model. Consequently, the occupancy of office space in Manhattan has slumped since the onset of the pandemic. According to a recent survey, only 28% of office workers in Manhattan have returned to their desks and fewer than 50% are expected to have returned by January. This is a strong headwind for SL Green Realty, whose business model is strongly tied to the occupancy of office space.

Moreover, the ongoing crisis has caused a tenant-friendly environment, which has reduced the negotiating power of landlords. This was evident in the latest earnings report of SL Green Realty, which signed 44 new office leases at rates that were 1.8% lower than the rates of the old leases. However, a 1.8% decrease in lease rates during such a severe crisis is certainly benign.

Moreover, SL Green Realty has proved remarkably resilient to the pandemic so far. It achieved record funds from operations [FFO] per share of $7.29 last year and is expected by analysts to post just a 10% decrease in its FFO per share this year. The company has proved resilient partly thanks to the multi-year contracts it has in place with its tenants. These contracts secure reliable cash flows and protect the REIT from shocks in the underlying business conditions. It is also remarkable that SL Green Realty still has an occupancy rate of 93.1%. While this rate is not perfect, it is certainly high, given the severity of the coronavirus crisis and the aforementioned percent of office workers who have returned to their offices.

Moreover, thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines worldwide, the pandemic is likely to subside next year. The U.S. put the pandemic under control several months ago thanks to their vaccine rollout but the pandemic took a turn for the worse later due to the low vaccination rate of India, which gave rise to the delta variant. Another variant, namely the omicron variant, has also shown up lately. Some experts fear that this variant may significantly reduce the efficacy of vaccines, though it is too early to draw conclusions.

However, vaccine producers have stated that they can adjust their vaccines within just a few months to address the new variant. Moreover, it is almost certain that the old vaccines will not be completely useless; they will only be less efficient in the adverse scenario.

More importantly, thanks to a massive global vaccine rollout, 55% of global population has received at least one vaccine dose. About 1%-2% of global population is vaccinated every week. As a result, the vast majority of global population will be vaccinated in a few months and hence the risk of new mutations will decrease and the pandemic will probably be held under control.

Overall, the omicron mutation may delay the recovery from the pandemic by a few months but humans are likely to defeat the virus in the end thanks to the advances of the medical science. Scientists will do their best to restore the normal human lifestyle and hence they are likely to defeat the virus at some point. Even in previous pandemics, when there was hardly any help from medical science, the viruses mutated to a harmless form at some point and thus resulted in the end of those pandemics.

Analysts seem to agree that SL Green Realty will return to its growth trajectory next year. They expect the REIT to grow its FFO per share by 4% next year and by another 8% in 2023, to a new all-time high of $7.33.

Valuation

Thanks to its recent correction, which has resulted primarily from the omicron variant, SL Green Realty is currently trading at only 10.6 times its FFO per share. This valuation level is much cheaper than the 10-year average price-to-FFO ratio of 14.7 of the stock.

The depressed valuation level of the REIT has resulted from the pandemic and the reluctance of investors to wait for many more months or a few years for the pandemic to become a minor factor in the business of SL Green Realty. However, as soon as the pandemic subsides, the stock is likely to revert towards its historical valuation level. If this materializes, the stock will enjoy an approximate 39% valuation tailwind (=14.7/10.6 - 1).

If the expected FFO per share of SL Green Realty in the upcoming years are taken into account, the valuation of the stock becomes even cheaper. Notably, the stock is trading at only 9.5 times its expected FFO in 2023 and 8.7 times its expected FFO in 2024. To cut a long story short, the valuation of SL Green Realty is extremely cheap, particularly given the admirable resilience of the REIT to the pandemic.

Dividend

SL Green Realty is offering a 5.3% dividend yield. In the current investing environment, when a stock offers such a high yield, it usually signals that a dividend cut is just around the corner. However, this is not the case for SL Green Realty. The REIT has a healthy payout ratio of 66%, which provides a wide margin of safety to the dividend, particularly given the solid business performance of the REIT during the coronavirus crisis. The REIT also has a healthy balance sheet, with net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $4.6 billion, which is only 9 times the annual FFO.

Moreover, the company just raised its dividend by 2.5%. The raise may not be impressive but it is a testament to the safety of the dividend. When a dividend is on the verge of being cut, the company does not announce a dividend hike. Given also the solid balance sheet of SL Green Realty and its expected recovery, its dividend should be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, SL Green Realty recently announced a special dividend of $2.4392 per share. At the current stock price, this dividend corresponds to a 3.5% dividend yield. Therefore, SL Green Realty will be offering an 8.8% total dividend yield in the next 12 months and a 5.3% dividend yield beyond 2022. Given the safety of its dividend, the stock is certainly attractive for income-oriented investors.

Risk

The risk of SL Green Realty is the unlikely scenario of a prolonged pandemic. If the coronavirus continues to mutate significantly every few months and renders vaccines useless, the pandemic will continue to hurt the business of the REIT.

However, this is an unlikely scenario. As the vast majority of global population will become fully vaccinated next year, it will probably reduce the ability of the virus to mutate significantly and hence the pandemic is likely to come under control at some point. Nevertheless, only patient investors, who can stomach temporary setbacks related to the pandemic, should consider purchasing SL Green Realty.

Final thoughts

As the S&P 500 has essentially doubled off its bottom last year, those who have remained on the sidelines due to the pandemic have missed an exceptional rally. Nevertheless, the recent correction of SL Green Realty has presented an opportunity to those investors to profit from the recovery trade. SL Green Realty has an extremely cheap valuation and it is offering a 3.5% special dividend as well as a 5.3% regular dividend, with a wide margin of safety.