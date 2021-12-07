Prison REITs: The Verdict Is In

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News

REIT Rankings: Prison REITs

Prison operators - arguably the "darkest corner" of the real estate sector - have been punished by ever-intensifying political hostilities and declining prison populations across the country. In the Hoya Capital Prison Real Estate Index, we track the two largest private prison owners and operators in the United States: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO). Together, these two prison operators own or manage roughly 125 correctional facilities in the United States and account for roughly $2.2 billion in aggregate market value.

With this report, we bid farewell - or perhaps good riddance - to the Prison REIT sector. GEO Group announced last week that it's joining CoreCivic in abandoning the REIT structure and will instead convert back to a taxable c-corporation. Fellow prison operator CoreCivic announced a similar move last year and the pair of departures marked the end of a tumultuous eight-year run as members of the REIT sector. Prison REITs were the worst-performing property sector since their REIT conversions in 2013 and consistently ranked at the bottom across most performance and valuation metrics - particularly after their once-lucrative dividends were eliminated.

CoreCivic was founded in 1983 while GEO Group was founded in 1984 and each company transitioned to REIT status in 2013. Private prisons currently hold about 7% of state prisoners and 16% of federal prisoners. Prison REITs typically own and operate these correctional facilities, but these REITs also manage facilities owned by third parties (typically, state and local governments). While both companies have attempted to diversify beyond prisons, revenue from non-prison business lines accounts for a relatively modest 27% of GEO's Net Operating Income ("NOI") and 14% of CXW's NOI.

The most controversial real estate sector, the private prison industry has been in the crosshairs of activists and politicians that view prison REITs as conspirators in a powerful "prison industrial complex". While the evidence for these claims may be lacking - and the poor performance of these companies underscores the fact that prison management sure isn't as lucrative as critics claim - these REITs have nevertheless been effectively "canceled" by public capital markets as many of the largest lending institutions have committed to no longer provide new financing to private prisons and the growing influence of "ESG" equity funds has added downward pressure to equity valuations.

The transparency of public markets and a relatively clean operating record did little to appease the uncompromising critics and with limited access to public capital markets, we see the c-corp conversions as simply a step towards ultimate privatization. Consistent with his campaign platform, President Biden signed an Executive Order just six days after his inauguration in January which prohibited the renewal of federal contracts with private detention facilities. Going beyond the Obama-era order, this prohibition applies to both the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service, which collectively account for nearly a quarter of industry revenues. The federal government and 27 states currently utilize private prisons.

Political hostilities aside, demand for private facilities - which have always been a "supplier of last resort" - has declined materially as incarceration rates in the U.S. revert towards the developed market average. The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the developed world and despite accounting for 5% of the world's population, it houses nearly a quarter of the world's prisoners. Since peaking in 2009, the U.S. prison population had declined 11% and fell for the fifth consecutive year in 2019 according to the Department of Justice. Bipartisan criminal justice reform at the state, local, and federal level - including the First Step Act in 2018 - has led to a decline in incarceration rates back to levels seen in the mid-1990s.

Driven primarily by the "War on Drugs" that began in the 1970s, along with mandatory sentencing requirements associated with measures like the 1994 Crime Bill, at the peak in 2009, there were more people incarcerated for drug-related offenses than the total prison population in 1975, according to data compiled by the Prison Policy Initiative. The National Research Council estimated that half of the increase in the state prison population between 1980 and 2010 was due to an increase of time served in prison. The vast majority of prisons are held in state and local prisons with Federal facilities accounting for less than 10% of the total prison population.

Perhaps coincidentally, the positive trends in crime reduction have stalled during this period of declining incarceration rates even before the surge in crime witnessed over the past two years. Notably, the U.S. murder rate rose 30% between 2019 and 2020 – the largest single-year increase in more than a century, according to recently-published FBI data. While some politicians attribute the surge in crime to pandemic-related factors including government lockdowns, it's notable that the violent crime rate has also displayed a modest longer-term uptrend since bottoming in 2014 as crime rates in the five-year period between 2015-2019 were higher than that of 2010-2014.

While these trends have renewed calls to re-evaluate reform initiatives, we reiterate that prison management remains a low-margin, labor-intensive business and a potential shift in the political winds from surging crime won't be a panacea to suddenly unlock underlying value due to excess capacity still plentiful across the system. "Overcrowded prisons" was a battle cry of reform activists in the early 2000s and was ironically a rationale for tapping private prisons to meet this demand, but 42 of the 50 U.S. states now report excess prison capacity according to data compiled by the Prison Policy Initiative.

Importantly, private prisons have always been a "supplier of last resort" for most government officials when existing facilities were above capacity limits. The swelling prison population of the 1980s and 1990s - combined with limited state and federal resources earmarked for prison construction - facilitated the rise of privately-owned prison facilities. After several decades of rapid growth and progressive consolidation into these two major operators, the private prison population peaked in 2012 and has declined by more than 15%. At least 22 states have closed or have announced plans to close 94 state prisons and juvenile facilities since 2011, and the 15-30% vacancy rates at GEO and CXW underscore the unfavorable supply/demand dynamics.

Prison REIT Performance

If there is indeed a vast "prison industrial complex" as critics allege, prison REITs haven't been very effective conspirators. Private prison ownership remains a challenging business with both volatile and poor historical investment returns over essentially all recent measurement periods. Since their REIT conversions back in 2013, prison REITs have been the two of the worst-performing REITs during this time with CXW shedding 40% of its value during this time and GEO losing 20% of its value. During this same period, the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has produced cumulative total returns of 132% - averaging roughly 10% per year.

Pandemic-related headwinds and this mounting political heat have added further pressure to the sector over the past several years. Pressured by declining occupancy rates and rising COVID-19-related operating expenses, Prison REITs reported an average FFO decline of 22.0% in 2020. Occupancy rates plunged nearly 7 percentage points in 2020 compared to 2019 and have continued to decline in 2021 with occupancy averaging just 81% in Q3.

GEO Group reported earlier this year that it expects that operations will continue to be negatively impacted from COVID-19 and from the Biden administration's shift away from private prisons. As noted in our REIT Earnings Recap, however, both prison REITs are trading well above their recent all-time lows as the Biden legislative agenda faces an uncertain future given slumping approval numbers ahead of the critical 2022 midterms next November. GEO expects its FFO/share to rise modestly this year, but would still be more than 30% below levels seen in the mid-2010s.

Key Takeaways: The End Is Here

The end is here for Prison REITs, and for real estate investors, that's probably for the best. Prison REITs were the worst-performing property sector since their REIT conversions in 2013 and consistently ranked at the bottom across performance metrics - particularly after their once-lucrative dividends were eliminated. Prison management is a low-margin, labor-intensive business and even a shift in the political winds wouldn't be a panacea to suddenly unlock real estate value given the ample access capacity across the prison system and these REITs' roles as "providers of last report."

