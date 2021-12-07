Prison REITs: The Verdict Is In
Summary
- Farewell - or perhaps good riddance - to the Prison REIT sector. GEO Group announced last week that it's joining CoreCivic in abandoning the REIT structure, concluding a tumultuous 8-year run as REITs.
- Prison REITs were the worst-performing property sector since their REIT conversions in 2013 and consistently ranked at the bottom across performance metrics - particularly after their once-lucrative dividends were eliminated.
- Political hostilities aside, demand for private facilities - which have always been a "supplier of last resort" - has declined materially as incarceration rates in the U.S. revert towards the developed economy-average.
- The transparency of public markets and a relatively clean operating record did little to appease the uncompromising critics. Having been effectively "canceled" by public capital markets, privatization appears increasingly likely.
- The so-called "prison industrial complex" sure isn't as lucrative as critics claim. Prison management is a low-margin, labor-intensive business and a potential shift in the political winds from surging crime won't suddenly unlock underlying value.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »
REIT Rankings: Prison REITs
Prison operators - arguably the "darkest corner" of the real estate sector - have been punished by ever-intensifying political hostilities and declining prison populations across the country. In the Hoya Capital Prison Real Estate Index, we track the two largest private prison owners and operators in the United States: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO). Together, these two prison operators own or manage roughly 125 correctional facilities in the United States and account for roughly $2.2 billion in aggregate market value.
With this report, we bid farewell - or perhaps good riddance - to the Prison REIT sector. GEO Group announced last week that it's joining CoreCivic in abandoning the REIT structure and will instead convert back to a taxable c-corporation. Fellow prison operator CoreCivic announced a similar move last year and the pair of departures marked the end of a tumultuous eight-year run as members of the REIT sector. Prison REITs were the worst-performing property sector since their REIT conversions in 2013 and consistently ranked at the bottom across most performance and valuation metrics - particularly after their once-lucrative dividends were eliminated.
CoreCivic was founded in 1983 while GEO Group was founded in 1984 and each company transitioned to REIT status in 2013. Private prisons currently hold about 7% of state prisoners and 16% of federal prisoners. Prison REITs typically own and operate these correctional facilities, but these REITs also manage facilities owned by third parties (typically, state and local governments). While both companies have attempted to diversify beyond prisons, revenue from non-prison business lines accounts for a relatively modest 27% of GEO's Net Operating Income ("NOI") and 14% of CXW's NOI.
The most controversial real estate sector, the private prison industry has been in the crosshairs of activists and politicians that view prison REITs as conspirators in a powerful "prison industrial complex". While the evidence for these claims may be lacking - and the poor performance of these companies underscores the fact that prison management sure isn't as lucrative as critics claim - these REITs have nevertheless been effectively "canceled" by public capital markets as many of the largest lending institutions have committed to no longer provide new financing to private prisons and the growing influence of "ESG" equity funds has added downward pressure to equity valuations.
The transparency of public markets and a relatively clean operating record did little to appease the uncompromising critics and with limited access to public capital markets, we see the c-corp conversions as simply a step towards ultimate privatization. Consistent with his campaign platform, President Biden signed an Executive Order just six days after his inauguration in January which prohibited the renewal of federal contracts with private detention facilities. Going beyond the Obama-era order, this prohibition applies to both the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service, which collectively account for nearly a quarter of industry revenues. The federal government and 27 states currently utilize private prisons.
Political hostilities aside, demand for private facilities - which have always been a "supplier of last resort" - has declined materially as incarceration rates in the U.S. revert towards the developed market average. The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the developed world and despite accounting for 5% of the world's population, it houses nearly a quarter of the world's prisoners. Since peaking in 2009, the U.S. prison population had declined 11% and fell for the fifth consecutive year in 2019 according to the Department of Justice. Bipartisan criminal justice reform at the state, local, and federal level - including the First Step Act in 2018 - has led to a decline in incarceration rates back to levels seen in the mid-1990s.
Driven primarily by the "War on Drugs" that began in the 1970s, along with mandatory sentencing requirements associated with measures like the 1994 Crime Bill, at the peak in 2009, there were more people incarcerated for drug-related offenses than the total prison population in 1975, according to data compiled by the Prison Policy Initiative. The National Research Council estimated that half of the increase in the state prison population between 1980 and 2010 was due to an increase of time served in prison. The vast majority of prisons are held in state and local prisons with Federal facilities accounting for less than 10% of the total prison population.
Perhaps coincidentally, the positive trends in crime reduction have stalled during this period of declining incarceration rates even before the surge in crime witnessed over the past two years. Notably, the U.S. murder rate rose 30% between 2019 and 2020 – the largest single-year increase in more than a century, according to recently-published FBI data. While some politicians attribute the surge in crime to pandemic-related factors including government lockdowns, it's notable that the violent crime rate has also displayed a modest longer-term uptrend since bottoming in 2014 as crime rates in the five-year period between 2015-2019 were higher than that of 2010-2014.
While these trends have renewed calls to re-evaluate reform initiatives, we reiterate that prison management remains a low-margin, labor-intensive business and a potential shift in the political winds from surging crime won't be a panacea to suddenly unlock underlying value due to excess capacity still plentiful across the system. "Overcrowded prisons" was a battle cry of reform activists in the early 2000s and was ironically a rationale for tapping private prisons to meet this demand, but 42 of the 50 U.S. states now report excess prison capacity according to data compiled by the Prison Policy Initiative.
Importantly, private prisons have always been a "supplier of last resort" for most government officials when existing facilities were above capacity limits. The swelling prison population of the 1980s and 1990s - combined with limited state and federal resources earmarked for prison construction - facilitated the rise of privately-owned prison facilities. After several decades of rapid growth and progressive consolidation into these two major operators, the private prison population peaked in 2012 and has declined by more than 15%. At least 22 states have closed or have announced plans to close 94 state prisons and juvenile facilities since 2011, and the 15-30% vacancy rates at GEO and CXW underscore the unfavorable supply/demand dynamics.
Prison REIT Performance
If there is indeed a vast "prison industrial complex" as critics allege, prison REITs haven't been very effective conspirators. Private prison ownership remains a challenging business with both volatile and poor historical investment returns over essentially all recent measurement periods. Since their REIT conversions back in 2013, prison REITs have been the two of the worst-performing REITs during this time with CXW shedding 40% of its value during this time and GEO losing 20% of its value. During this same period, the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has produced cumulative total returns of 132% - averaging roughly 10% per year.
Pandemic-related headwinds and this mounting political heat have added further pressure to the sector over the past several years. Pressured by declining occupancy rates and rising COVID-19-related operating expenses, Prison REITs reported an average FFO decline of 22.0% in 2020. Occupancy rates plunged nearly 7 percentage points in 2020 compared to 2019 and have continued to decline in 2021 with occupancy averaging just 81% in Q3.
GEO Group reported earlier this year that it expects that operations will continue to be negatively impacted from COVID-19 and from the Biden administration's shift away from private prisons. As noted in our REIT Earnings Recap, however, both prison REITs are trading well above their recent all-time lows as the Biden legislative agenda faces an uncertain future given slumping approval numbers ahead of the critical 2022 midterms next November. GEO expects its FFO/share to rise modestly this year, but would still be more than 30% below levels seen in the mid-2010s.
Key Takeaways: The End Is Here
The end is here for Prison REITs, and for real estate investors, that's probably for the best. Prison REITs were the worst-performing property sector since their REIT conversions in 2013 and consistently ranked at the bottom across performance metrics - particularly after their once-lucrative dividends were eliminated. Prison management is a low-margin, labor-intensive business and even a shift in the political winds wouldn't be a panacea to suddenly unlock real estate value given the ample access capacity across the prison system and these REITs' roles as "providers of last report."
For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Cannabis.
Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.
Introducing Hoya Capital Income Builder
Introducing Hoya Capital Income Builder - the new premier income-focused investing service here on Seeking Alpha. Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%. Start your Free Two-Week Trial Today!
Income Builder focuses on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and trackers.
This article was written by
High Yield • Dividend Growth • Income. Visit www.HoyaCapital.com for more information and important disclosures. Hoya Capital Research is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital"), a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns.
Collaborating with ETF Monkey, Retired Investor, Gen Alpha, Alex Mansour, The Sunday Investor, and Philip Eric Jones for Marketplace service - Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Neither the information, nor any opinion, contained on this website or any published commentary by Hoya Capital constitutes a solicitation or offer by Hoya Capital or its affiliates to buy or sell any securities, nor shall any such security be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No representation or warranty is made as to the efficacy of any particular strategy or fund, or the actual returns that may be achieved.
Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks. Real estate companies, including REITs, may have limited financial resources, may trade less frequently and in limited volume, and may be more volatile than other securities. Many factors may affect real estate values, including the availability of mortgages and changes in interest rates. Real estate companies are also subject to heavy cash flow dependency, defaults by borrowers, and self-liquidation. The housing industry can be significantly affected by the real estate markets. Compared to large-cap companies, small and mid-capitalizations companies may be less stable and their securities may be more volatile and less liquid.
There are also unique risks associated with investing in ETFs. Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Although it is expected that the market price of an ETF will approximate the Fund's NAV, there may be times when the market price of an ETF is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of the ETF or during periods of market volatility.
Before acquiring the shares of an ETF, it is your responsibility to read the fund's prospectus. The prospectus to the ETFs in which Hoya Capital advises are available at www.HoyaETFs.com.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses, or taxes. The information and any index data presented do not reflect the performance of any fund or other strategies or accounts managed or serviced by Hoya Capital, and there is no guarantee that investors will experience the type of performance reflected.
Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin.
Commentary and data are believed to be accurate, but we cannot guarantee it's accuracy. We do not represent that it is a complete analysis of all factors and risks. It should not be relied upon as the sole source of suitability for any investment. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.
Decisions based on information contained on this site or any commentary published by Hoya Capital are the sole responsibility of the reader, and in exchange for using this website or reading any published commentary, the reader agrees to hold Hoya Capital harmless against any claims for damages arising from any decisions that the reader makes based on such information.
Hoya Capital has no business relationship with any company discussed/mentioned. Hoya Capital never receives compensation from any company discussed/mentioned. Hoya Capital, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This is an abridged version of the full report published on Hoya Capital Income Builder on December 5th.
Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.
Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate.
Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.