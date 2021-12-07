ocuric/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) is the entertainment cruise giant that just seems to be unable to catch a break lately.

With the company almost doubling its shares outstanding and tripling its debt over the course of the last two years, it is unlikely that income-seeking investors have anything to look forward to anytime in the near future.

Still, for investors who believe that the fear of the new omicron strain is unfounded and that we can see travel rebounding as soon as next year, Carnival can prove itself a great turnaround investment.

But after carefully considering everything that has taken place over the course of the last two years, it seems that Carnival is simply running out of time. The moment has come for most investors to jump the ship and cut their losses.

Road to 2023

The company had big plans of celebrating New Year on 55 of its cruise ships, which is nearly 65% of the fleet. The event was supposed to mark the return of the entertainment cruise giant to doing business normally.

Things were supposed to be getting only better for the cruise company from this point on. Management had high hopes that they would be able to sail out their entire fleet as early as June of 2022.

With the second half of 2022 booking levels already exceeding a very strong 2019, the company was expected to start generating the pre-pandemic level of revenues as soon as 2023. In late August, Carnival already had north of $3 billion in customer deposits for the next couple of years.

Now, with the recent rise of the omicron variant and new lockdowns being rumored, those plans seem to be rather distant at this point. The stock price as a result took a hit and plunged beneath the $20 per share level once again. With the company currently selling for $17.20 per share, it seems an attractive entry point for many.

Data by YCharts

Issues with debt are mounting

Carnival Corporation is burning roughly 2 billion dollars per quarter. All the cruise ships have been docked for the better part of the last two years and the bills kept on coming. During the time, the company has largely financed itself by either issuing debt or equity financing.

As per the latest quarterly filing, the company was carrying $32.65 billion in total debt and $24.85 billion in net debt. With a part of the fleet sailing and finally generating some cash flow, as well as some commendable refinancing efforts by management, the rise in the debt levels has come under control in the past couple of quarters.

Source: TIKR Terminal

That is a significant rise from its debt levels back in 2019, prior to the pandemic. To better point to the scale of things, the company went from a current ratio of 0.15x and a quick ratio of 0.07x at the end of 2019 to the same 0.79x and 0.70x ratios in the last twelve months. They went from a very manageable Total Debt/EBITDA ratio of x3.41 from two years ago to a negative x9.5 Total Debt/EBITDA ratio.

Source: TIKR Terminal

It would be also interesting to take a look at the pre-pandemic company EBITDA and revenues. If the cruise entertainment industry gets fully back to normal in 2023, we could expect numbers that are close to those.

Back at the time, the company was mostly FCF positive, taking home roughly $2 billion in free cash flow from its around $5 billion in cash from operations yearly.

Even if we are to give the company the benefit of the doubt, expecting that they are going to regain or exceed the pre-pandemic cash generation, there is still a long way to go until Carnival can be considered a de-risked company in terms of leverage.

Source: Q3 Business Update

Still, it is worth noting that management seems to be well aware of this and has already set things in motion to handle the situation. As it was reported, a large portion of the debt was refinanced and management was able to push almost $4 billion in principal payments into the future, allowing for a better liquidity position. With interest expenses lowered by more than $250 million per year and a strong $7.8 billion cash position, the company seemed to have had things under control for the next year.

Yet, none of this accounts for the new possible lockdowns and travel restrictions due to the new covid variant. If the plan was to work, it took into account that at least a portion of the fleet would be sailing and generating income for the company. But what happens if everything has to stop again, for how much longer can the company keep going based on debt and equity financing?

An expensive source of financing

As it was mentioned before, the company was burning through large sums of cash and it needed to find a way to pay the bills. Management has also resorted to issuing shares, and we can see an almost parabolical increase in shares outstanding over the course of the pandemic.

Source: TIKR Terminal

At the end of Q4 of 2019, the company had 684 million common shares outstanding. That number has increased to almost 1.16 billion shares over the last two years. Total shares outstanding have increased by almost 481 million shares. With some back of the paper math, if we are to assume that the average share price was around $20, we can see that the company raised almost $10 billion through equity financing.

The magnitude of the share dilution that has taken place is simply astonishing. Still, this is in no way an attempt to bash the management, their hand was forced for the better part and competition seems to have largely done the same. It would be in fact irresponsible to not at least partially dip into equity dilution.

But it is smart to keep in mind that the share dilution that has taken place is even more important than the debt the company has taken on. To place things into perspective, if the company is able to generate the same revenue and earnings as in 2018, the EPS would end up being $2.70, instead of the $4.45. In the same manner, instead of paying $1.95 dividends per share, the company would have paid $1.16.

In fact, the largest impact of the dilution is going to be the future dividends themselves. It is worth taking a look into if and when the dividend could come back.

Is the dividend coming back?

The cruise company was well known as a dividend stock back in the day. It was paying out a stable and growing dividend. The last quarterly dividend Carnival Cruise Line paid out was the 2020 Q1 dividend. The yearly $2 in dividends amounted to about a 5% dividend yield considering the company's price prior to getting crushed in the pandemic.

At the time, the company was already burning through its cash pile, with the payout ratio going negative to -6.73%. Prior to that point, the company was relatively successful in keeping the ratio under control with it floating around the 40% range.

Source: TIKR Terminal

The entire yearly dividend commitments amounted to 1.39 billion dollars in 2019, which was the last full year in which CCL shareholders received a full dividend. Here is where we arrive at the interesting point.

For the entire pandemic, the company is financing itself either by taking on debt or issuing stock. In Q4 of 2019, the company held 684 million common shares outstanding. Today, the company has 1.13 billion common shares outstanding, marking a 65% increase.

So, if management was ever to device to reinstitute the $0.50 quarterly dividend again, the same dividend would now cost the company almost 2.26 billion dollars. If we are to invert that statement, the 1.39 billion dollars would only be enough to pay out a $0.30 quarterly dividend.

To be fair, it is worth noting that even though the dividend payouts may in fact be smaller in size, the actual dividend yield can be larger than in 2019. With the shares trading at $17.20, that is almost two times lower than the pre-pandemic prices around $40 per share.

So if management was to pay out even half of the 1.39 billion dollars in dividends from back in 2019, we would still be getting around a 3.50% dividend yield having today's prices in mind. The 700 million dollars paid out would make it a $0.60 yearly dividend.

Management has already indicated that it would need around two years time of doing business to get earnings close to or exceed 2019. And we are discussing a best-case scenario where there are no additional lockdowns and the entire debt situation is set aside.

The point that I am trying to make here is that there is going to be a long time until Carnival can be considered a decent dividend investment. Even if the dividends are to be resumed, it is most likely going to be a token dividend far less than 700 million dollars. The company simply has to prioritize other things with deleveraging being a priority for the time being. Also, prior to reinstating any sort of meaningful dividend, management would be wise to enact strong share buyback programs. The future is simply far from bright for income-seeking investors.

A look at the competitors

Let us take a look at how Carnival Corporation handled the pandemic compared to its two main competitors, Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).

Data by YCharts

For the better part, we can see that all three management teams have reacted in a similar manner to the challenges that have been faced. With no more cash left to handle the crisis, all three companies went to debt and equity financing on a large scale.

Royal Caribbean seems to be relying somewhat less on equity financing, while Carnival does seem to be far ahead in terms of acquiring debt. Carnival Corporation has tripled its total debt during the pandemic, while the two other companies only seemed to have doubled theirs.

On the other hand, CCL was able to stock up a larger cash pile than the two other competitors. Such a strong cash position means they are most likely going to have fewer liquidity issues for the next year.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

It would be rather difficult to tell who of the big three is actually ahead here. Carnival does seem to be in a better short-term position but may encounter more issues down the road.

It is important to keep in mind that all of these estimates are based on analysts and the companies themselves, none of them accounting for further lockdowns and restrictions. They are effectively best-case scenarios given the news that we have now. Things might be getting far worse.

Risks to keep in mind

If you still believe Carnival to be a good investment, these are the three main risks that you need to be in acceptance of.

The omicron strain proves that the covid pandemic is still far from over, with much more fear and uncertainty left.

Carnival is most likely going to suffer in reinstating any sort of a meaningful dividend program over the next couple of years.

The company is going to have a long and difficult road ahead of itself in terms of deleveraging.

Final thoughts and conclusions

As I have already pointed out earlier, income-seeking investors don't have much to look for here. The company's ability to pay out any meaningful dividends has been permanently impaired by the levels of debt and equity financing it has gone through the last two years.

I would also argue that the levels of debt will prove increasingly difficult to manage over the course of the next decade and that this is possibly not the best long-term investment either. In fact, if I was an investor in the company today, I would most likely jump ship and cut my losses. What is left is for contrarian investors to play this as a turnaround investment in the short to mid term. But after everything that has been said, they would need more downward pressure on the stock in order to ensure a better margin of safety, possibly something around the $8 per share it used to trade at its lowest back in the high of the pandemic.

Carnival is going to have quite a difficult time if the lockdowns and travel bans are reinstated for the next year. The finances of the company are not what they used to be back in 2019. The entire position in which the company has found itself is immensely unfortunate. Nobody could have expected the events that have taken place last year to happen in that matter. Worst of all, the position in which the company has found itself has nothing do to with business fundamentals themselves, Carnival was a brilliant company in a great business. To sum everything up, the company seems to be simply running out of time.