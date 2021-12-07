JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Up until the past few weeks, one of the hottest sectors in the market had been electric and potentially autonomous vehicles. As a shift away from gasoline powered cars and trucks starts to take hold, investors have been pouring in to this space in hopes of finding the next surge like the one we've seen in Tesla (TSLA). Monday evening, chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a plan to take advantage of this frenzy, a move that could certainly help with the company's future.

After the bell on Monday, the Wall Street Journal published this article, behind its paywall, saying that Intel was planning to publicly list shares in its Mobileye self-driving-car unit. According to the WSJ report, a transaction could be announced as soon as this week, and potentially could target a valuation north of $50 billion. Obviously, a public listing would likely take months to complete, and Intel actually confirmed the news late Monday night with a target of mid-2022 for the IPO.

For those not familiar with Mobileye, Intel announced the acquisition of the Israeli autonomous vehicle company back in early 2017. The deal was a $15.3 billion all-cash transaction, with the chip giant paying a 33% premium to the prior trading day's close, but below Mobileye's prior all-time public trading high. At the time of the announcement, Intel was paying around 21 times 2017 expected sales for Mobileye.

As Intel detailed in its latest 10-Q filing, this segment represented $1.03 billion in revenues for the first nine months of the year, up from $634 million in the previous year's first three quarters. The Mobileye segment also generated $361 million in operating income, up from $131 million through the first nine months of last year. Back in 2018, this segment was responsible for $698 million in revenue and $143 million in operating profit as detailed in the latest 10-K filing. It certainly appears that Intel could be soon selling a stake at more than the 21 times sales price it paid for Mobileye.

Intel is in the midst of a major shakeup currently, as the company has been under fire from other chipmakers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The company's latest report did not go well with investors, as a Q3 revenue miss was reported and management gave weaker than expected earnings per share guidance for the current quarter. Over the past five years, Intel shares are up about 40%, but AMD shares have surged by more than 1,126% as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Selling off even 10% of Mobileye could bring in more than $5 billion at that reported valuation, allowing Intel to cash in quite substantially. Intel finished Q3 with $34.6 billion in cash, short-term investments, and trading assets, while also having more than $40 billion in debt. The balance sheet isn't a problem given the company's tremendous cash flow, but Intel's presence in the space has been dented by the success of AMD. Intel has guided to just $12.5 billion in free cash flow this year, down from nearly $17 billion in 2020, and investors are worried about longer term earnings due to competitive pressures.

It certainly appears that investors like the move by Intel, even before it was confirmed by the company, as shares were up more than 8% in Monday's after-hours trading. Not only would a Mobileye listing provide an initial infusion of capital for Intel, but it allows for further easier monetization down the road. The company is also in the midst of selling its NAND memory business as it looks to divest non-core assets, which will further strengthen the balance sheet. Bringing in several billion in fresh capital would from a partial Mobileye sale would help provide for further growth investments or capital returns, and it would validate the success of the purchase from a few years back. Intel shares have not seen as much love lately as strengthening competitor AMD, but perhaps the latest news will provide Intel investors with a bit more hope.