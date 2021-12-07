aapsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) traded down around 2% last Friday, while it gained almost 7% a day earlier. The price movement portrays the problems on the Boeing 787, which I will discuss in a separate piece, and the improvement for the Boeing 737 MAX program as the Chinese aviation regulator paved the way for return of the Boeing 737 MAX with Chinese operators which is the subject of this report.

Boeing 737 MAX banned amidst heated trade war

The ban on the Boeing 737 MAX was obviously driven by the second crash with the aircraft type. The Chinese aviation regulator, CAAC, was the first civil authority to ground the Boeing 737 MAX and ban the aircraft from its airspace. That hardly came as a surprise given that the US and China were and still are in a trade war while the Chinese market is an extremely important one for the US plane maker and China is also working on the certification of its own single aisle jet called the C919, which has roughly the same seating capacity and features a similar engine architecture.

China important for MAX orders

For the prospects of all major aircraft programs, the Chinese aircraft market plays a key role and the Boeing 737 family is no exception. To portray the importance of China for the Boeing 737 family, I have collected data from the TAF Boeing Orders and Delivery Monitor. That data shows that in total there have been 6,930 deliveries to customers around the globe. Around 1,030 of those aircraft have been ordered by Chinese companies (including Chinese lessors) meaning that one out of 6 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft was destined for a Chinese customer. It should be kept in mind that the actual fleet in China is different since there are aircraft from Chinese lessors delivered to operators outside of China and aircraft from lessors outside of China are also delivered to airlines in China. Counting only the Chinese airlines, we get to 941 deliveries which indicates a market share of around 14%.

The number for the Boeing 737 MAX show 104 aircraft in backlog on a total backlog of 3,300 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Seemingly at 3%, the role of China in the Boeing 737 MAX backlog is smaller. However, many of the orders destined for China are labeled as unidentified in the backlog. Adding these shows 624 aircraft in backlog with a total share of 19%. Obviously not all the aircraft that are labeled unidentified are destined for airlines in China, but looking at both the numbers for the Boeing 737 Next Generation and the Boeing 737 MAX shows the importance of China for the Boeing 737 MAX and subsequently for Boeing’s financial performance.

Inventory Boeing 737 MAX for China

Source: Boeing

Narrowing things down from the backlog level to the Boeing 737 Max inventory level, we note that the inventory for the Boeing 737 MAX peaked at over 450 aircraft and has gradually decreased to 370 of which a third is destined for China. It can be concluded that China plays an even bigger role in the Boeing 737 MAX inventory than its full backlog percentages suggest.

That means that up until now around a third of the MAX inventory was undeliverable due to existing flight bans by the regulator. As that flight ban is now close to being lifted, it will allow Boeing to do three things. The first thing is that deliveries of these aircraft can be recommenced at some point in the future. Subsequently, Boeing can collect more cash which will improve its cash flow profile and the company can also reduce its liabilities at a faster rate which will lead to improvement in the balance sheet health.

Production rate improvement

Another positive consequence of lifting the ban for the Boeing 737 MAX is that Boeing will be able to compile a more diversified production schedule with possibilities to further increase production. The production ramp currently is far from complete, but a recertification would allow Boeing to boost the current production levels and eventually boost the levels beyond the level it is currently aiming for and of course being able to produce more aircraft will result in better revenues, profits and cash boosted by a combination of volume and unit cost improvement.

Management timeline finally accurate

Maybe the biggest piece of good news is that management has finally been right. Previously management shed extremely little light on certain issues, for instance on resuming Boeing 787 deliveries, inventory unwind and production plans for the Boeing 737 MAX. We are now finally seeing that management was able to deliver:

Following the completion of the 737 MAX flight test in China during the third quarter, we continue to work toward approval by the end of the year with a resumption of deliveries to follow in the first quarter of next year.

While I believe Boeing’s management and executives have still big improvements to make, this is an extremely tiny but important first step to show that the company can stick to a schedule.

Conclusion

The recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX paves the way for Boeing to regain access to a very important market for single aisle jets. This will allow the company to reduce its Boeing 737 MAX inventory, and improve its cash performance and liabilities balance resulting in an improving balance sheet. The timeline also reduced the risk of further growth in Boeing 737 MAX abnormal production cost beyond what is currently announced as well as increases in the Boeing 737 MAX liabilities.

The recertification, in theory, also allows Boeing to increase its production levels on the Boeing 737 MAX to the rate of 31 aircraft per month in 2022 and beyond that level granted that there are no limitations driven by supply chain constraints. Another important item to highlight is that Boeing’s executives were finally be able to communicate a timeline that matched with reality. So, the recertification is a huge boost for Boeing, results of which will start to render early next year.