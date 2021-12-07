Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) CEO Dave Mosley Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference Call Transcript

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference Call December 6, 2021 3:00 PM ET

Dave Mosley - Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Timothy Arcuri

I am Tim Arcuri. I am the semiconductor analyst here at UBS, and for this next session, we're very happy to have Seagate, and having to have Dave Mosley, who's the CEO of Seagate. So, Dave, I don't know if you have any Safe Harbor that you want to put up or if you want to just go right into questions.

Dave Mosley

Yeah. I think Tim, we'll just start with questions to keep everybody in mind that we'll be making forward-looking statements and all of the relevant documentations out on our website at www.seagate.com.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Timothy Arcuri

Perfect. Thank you, Dave. So, first, I just wanted to talk about the transition between 16 and 18 T for HDD, you did a great job on 16 T and you sort of help serve certainly 18 T, you're shipping about the same in terms of exabytes as your peer, but your December quarter guidance is much better maybe due in part to your China exposure. So, I guess the question is, can you talk about your competitive position and maybe how you see yourself more broadly positioned with the cloud customers in particular?

Dave Mosley

Sure. Yeah. We started our journey on 16 T, gosh, it seems like three years ago now, really pivoting towards that platform, which we call the command platform, allowed us to extend to 18 terabytes and 20 terabytes and beyond, without having to change tooling every time, a lot of commonality between our fundamental critical competence, heads and media. It's served us really well. And it's what has done the most for us is allowed us to have long-term discussions with customers about all right, how many 16s did you need against this quarter, this quarter, this quarter, how many 18s do you need about this quarter, this quarter, this quarter, so on without some of those typical transition conundrums that you get yourself into. And so, now as we march 20s and beyond, we'll still be able to have those conversations that the platform continues to serve us really well.

It's true at many cloud service providers around the world to your point. So, we've got pretty good visibility, and we're having long-term discussions with people about what they need out of the platform.

Timothy Arcuri

Okay. And can you just talk maybe about just -- if you kind of zoom out and talk about the competitive position, should we expect just this volley back and forth, like we've seen between 14 and 16 and 18, is that sort of how you think things are going to go from like an exabyte shipments over time and just zoom out and talk about your competitive position just in the marketplace.

Dave Mosley

Yeah. I don't really fixate on those kind of puts and takes that way from a market share perspective or anything else. I mean, we -- again, we sit down with our customers and we say, what kind of build out are you going to be doing over the next year? What do you need? When, where, and then, we'll have a negotiation with them about what we start there for our factories. And that's why we're getting some predictability of demand. When you actually get into that quarter and you see these little puts and takes, I don't put a whole lot of stock into it. The way we're trying to run the businesses as predictably as we can with as much forethought into those future quarters as we can get. And it's working out pretty well for us.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. Can you just talk about the disparity, as I said, obviously, between you and your peer for December, is there any of the disparity we see between your December quarter outlook relative to your peers maybe as a function of inventory build in China? Can you talk about that? Is that something you see, something that you're concerned about?

Dave Mosley

A couple of points I would make at first on inventory and various chains, things like distribution channel back when we were a heavy client server business 10 years ago, you could probably read something into what was going in the inventory and various channels around the world. The channels become such de minimis part of the overall business with the rise of cloud data centers and things like that. I would probably say don't draw too much in inference on what's going on, on channel.

So, from our perspective, our inventory was pretty good ending last quarter, going into seasonally, what's a fairly strong quarter for us. And I also would say that there's a lot of people who are having supply chain issues out there, let's palatable, freight logistics issues as well, going through a strong quarter, right? So, it doesn't surprise me that people were having these little temporary issues. We see it through our customer base quite a bit, semiconductors and various piece parts that everybody else is struggling with. So -- and we'll get through all this together. I don't think it really changes the long-term dynamics relative to demand in our industry though.

Timothy Arcuri

Do you get the sense just from that view that, is there a significant part of demand that -- not that you can't meet it, but more because the customer is not pulling the drive because they can't get other parts. How prevalent is that?

Dave Mosley

Very small. But there's certainly some of it, to say it doesn't happen is, would not be right either. We've seen some seasonality, if you will, especially in some of the consumer markets and even the VIA markets, part of what we call the smart city, smart factories, VIA markets that are really, part of mass capacity drives for us. There's some natural seasonality. We've been forecasting that all along, but -- and some of that may be impacted by to your point, you can't get parts right now, so do I really buy against that or not buy something else, but long-term, the growth of data, the growth of exabytes so on, I don't -- I think that's a minor blip this year against what's happening out in the world.

Timothy Arcuri

If we think about cloud, I mean, obviously the demand signals in cloud has been quite strong. Maybe can you just talk broadly about the demand tone you hear from your cloud customers? Obviously on the nearline side and really particularly, I'm curious about their willingness to engage in discussions around longer term supply planning.

Dave Mosley

Sure. Yeah. I think it's really a good discussion point. When this unfortunate pandemic hit us all, at the front end of it, I don't think people really understood how to react. And a lot of the way I see it, at least a lot of the CIOs out there in the world, pushed a lot of workloads right into the cloud so that I can't get people on prem. So let's do it anyway. And that put a lot of strain on cloud service providers to meet their service level agreements on compute network and memory and other things like that. Not so much storage because the storage usually comes later. So -- but those -- the pushing of those workloads to the cloud will create a situation where there'll be a long protracted build-out of mass capacity on the back of it. Now that everyone's relying on that.

I think there's also -- the good thing about us is that we leverage our investments that we make into those types of products for instances that are even closer to the edge, if you will. So, there are mass capacity instances at the edge. We get use the same hard drive that's in a cloud data center, as we do in an edge location for that. And so we get to leverage as that edge continues to grow because of latency or cost or data sovereignty or whatever other issue is, we'll take advantage of that as well. So, I think we're seeing it a compounding of that over the long run. But basically the shift to the cloud that created all this momentum that we see is really -- it has to be followed up by the investments in data in the cloud.

Timothy Arcuri

Can you just walk through maybe -- double click for us on what these LTs [ph] look like? Are they -- do they have teeth in them? Is it more like, okay, over the next six, nine, 12 months, I'll take -- my target is to take X activates and you give me Y price. If I upside that and then I have to pay market price, and if they don't take that product, I mean, you're not going to put that product to them, but at least that gives you some kind of visibility kind of in terms of what they need. Is that roughly how these are working?

Dave Mosley

I would say -- I wouldn't say the word teeth because we're talking about customers here and we're trying to do what the need out in the world and we're -- and this is a true co-planning exercise. You're helping them, they're helping you. We're not all super aggressive. We're basically saying what we need to book together to make sure that you have a certain amount of drive type that you'll need the qualification -- the drive needs to be through qualification and up the ramp and all the other metrics that it needs to meet. And just giving visibility to people, I think on both sides, it helps us run clean operations, and it helps them be very predictable from what they need to do as well.

So, I think that's a win-win for the customers, is win-win for all the value propositions everywhere. So that's what these really do for us. They're not about -- if anything, they're probably a minimum balance, if you will. So, there are upsides that come, but if there's downsides, we'll work through with customers, they're just a way to drive us more predictable.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. Got it. And do you have any statistics or maybe even anecdotes, even qualitatively where the average duration of any conversation that you're having with these cloud customers? The average duration used to be three months. It was very transactional where they would just negotiate out three months and now the average timeframe is six to nine months. Anything sort of even qualitative that you can give us on that.

Dave Mosley

I would validate qualitatively what you just said. If I go back five years, so we were still had -- a lot of our capacity pointed at client server and so -- and the cloud really hadn't come of age to the same level that it is today. Not only on the replacement cycles in the cloud, but on new build of data centers as well. So, I think those dynamics changing over the last five years have really changed things like you just described.

People could afford five years ago to be a little bit more transactional at the end of the quarter. And now if you're going to make these massive data center investments, you need to make sure that the parts are coming in consistent with that, so that you can service, which got in the data centers and build out according to what your business points are as well. So, it's providing more visibility.

Timothy Arcuri

I guess, to that end, Dave, so the HDD business reminds me of a bit of the DRAM business from maybe four to five years ago. And certainly in that business we've seen higher highs and higher lows in terms of gross margin for the industry. But the HDD business until only very, very recently has not really been able to drive balance in terms of supply and demand, but customers are not replacing old 4 T capacity with now 18 T and you're kind of on the cusp of the CapEx cycle. So, it seems to me that you can really start to sustainably drive better gross margins over time. Can you just talk about the changing dynamics of the business and sort of what that means for gross margin over time?

Dave Mosley

Yeah. It is interesting to reflect on that history and think about, so a 4 T might've had five or six disks in it, and 18 has a lot more than that. So relatively speaking, the higher cloud demand is driving a lot more of the critical components, heads and disks into our business. If you think about the drives 6, 7, 8 years ago, that was typically a one disc drive, maybe a two disc drive was your average capacity point. Now you're talking about the average drive having over five or six disks. And so that means that what's going on in the fabs that are making recording heads or recording media are a lot more relevant into the bill of materials that brought more relevant to the supply chain planning and so on.

It's been a enormous shift from client server to the mass capacity in the factories around our supply chain, not just for ourselves, but our supply chain, but it's also created a little bit different dynamic, like you described in other businesses where you need long-term predictability based on what you're starting. The cycle times have increased as well. So, there's a little bit of parallel into some memory businesses there and all of that's translating into the same kind of predictability we've been discussing.

Timothy Arcuri

Do you think from a gross margin perspective when you were laying out the benchmarks that you think that the company can achieve in the next say three to five years, is it relevant to look at some of these other industries and you say, well, look, we're still in the low 30s in terms of gross margin? Some of these other industries that have similar structural dynamics are in the mid 40s, some of them and some of them are even higher than that. So, is that a relevant, like when you kind of sit and you sort of dream about where gross margin can go for the company and you think about what could roadmap for that? Is that a relevant comp where you think at some point there's no reason to believe that gross margin couldn't begin before?

Dave Mosley

Fundamentally, it's all about supply/demand matching to the point we just had. And so, we've got more and more of the critical components inside each drive that are longer and longer lead time. And then if you get out there and you say the mass capacity continues to grow at 35% CAGR, so on and so forth, these numbers get big over time. There'll be cyclicality in all of them, of course, but the way we look at it is we're going to go through a kind of plotting investment thesis. We're going to develop as much aerial density capacity as we can -- as quickly as we can, but still if the supply is well balance the demand than we should -- or demand is a little bit stronger, we should be able to grow. And we'll continue to look at that model as we make our investments and make sure that we're balanced as properly as we can to grow. That's why we -- in the last Analyst Day that we had last year, we revised the model a little bit and we'll look at it over time and see if it's appropriate in the next one.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. Thanks. So, the next question is on HDD costs now. And there continues to be a perception that the Asian business is on a pretty steep decline. And you can hear those terms, either a melting ice cube or a rapidly melting ice cube. And maybe as I heard in another presentation, maybe it's a slowly melting ice. But A, I'm just sort of curious, if you look at the nearline applications, there's still an eight to 10 X price delta. I mean, it's huge. And even if you were to get the price parody, just the amount of CapEx that the NAND industry would have to put in the ground to displace all of those exabytes would just take such a long time. So, you've got like two factors that make it seem like maybe this is a slowly melting iceberg. And so, I'm wondering if you can talk about that. And then I guess maybe dovetail into what you think the sustained cost curve is for your business.

Dave Mosley

Yeah. I think -- if I go back five or six years and I understand why this was happening, there were a lot of people who had small businesses that were generating only little bit of revenue and they'd say, I'm going to put our drives out of business. It was just the math didn't make sense, then it doesn't make sense now to your point, but I think this noise is still out there.

I think, as we've changed to mass capacity largely, I think the economics equation out there, where are these drives are being used massive data centers and things like that have kind of put that argument to rest. The idea that exactly to your point, that you spend a lot of money to, or invest a lot of money to then supplant that business over time makes no sense if the math breaks. From our perspective, we're trying to create value. So, we do have an investment thesis.

CapEx as a percentage of revenue in hard drives is not particularly huge. And so, therefore we're able to free cash flow a lot. We can reinvest in ourselves in our aerial density curves. We can invest in CapEx again. We can return value to shareholders. I think we've been good stewards of our cash. Over the last few years of things have been tight, but right now with the amount of data that growth that we see and the S curve that's coming in aerial density, we think we're going to be sitting in good shape for the next five to 10 years. And there will be 50 terabyte drives out in the world. We said someday they'll have great TCO proposition.

I don't think there's going to be any technology that's really close to them at that time. I don't foresee by the architectures and say data centers a mass -- around mass capacity would change very much. I always register this point. That's not a negative statement on NAND. It's a great technology. It actually has many frontiers that it can open up as well, where hard drives probably won't play. So, therefore, I think the architectural balance around mass capacity versus what NANDs being used for more memory side or mobility side or something like that is great for them as well. I think it's win-win for everyone, not -- there's not this overlap that we have to really fixate on. And I don't.

Timothy Arcuri

Good. To that end, I mean, is the NAND business something that you think about having an interest in? Is it something where you look at it and say, well, I would much rather be in a niche and new business because it's a much more consolidated business and has better structural elements to it. Or maybe if NAND became more consolidated, is that what would be sort of keep you from entering that business? I'm just kind of curious as to whether that's even a discussion point for you.

Dave Mosley

Yeah. We've been very diligent lately last few years about how we use our brand and we can move some NAND products, some SSD products in consumer and enterprise and so on with partners largely. I think we've been very smart about how we deploy to grow scale, then there's other problems with that. And there's some scale in NAND, of course, it's just absolutely massive if you have a fab. So, we're probably not going to have a fab and we're probably not going to ever get to those scales. We'll just be smart with how we want to serve customers with our brand and with our technology portfolio.

I don't really foresee that that's going to change too much. We'll see. It could be a crazy world. But as I look at forward to other opportunities at the edge and in the data centers and around others ways that we can service our existing customer base, there are other ways as well. So, I'm not saying overly fixated on NAND versus HDD.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. Perfect. Can we just talk about a hammer for just a moment? It doesn't make sense at 20 T due to the higher cost per bit, but it certainly enables higher capacities that would make sense from a cost perspective, probably 30 T, which you've talked about a lot. So can you just talk about the timing for ramping hammer and maybe how much of an impact hammer will have on capacity growth and you're cost curve. Does it inflect the cost curve in a positive direction or does it keep it in the mid teens roughly?

Dave Mosley

Well, I think ultimately aerial density is -- growing aerial density is the way we get cost per terabyte down. So, yes, it will ultimately affect that. There's -- anytime you introduce any new technology or any new technology platform, their startup costs, if you will, and we'll work to get those as low as we possibly can. I have confidence that hammer is not going to be a relatively expensive solution compared to other solutions we've used over time.

I think the team is making great progress. I'm not going to do any product announcements today, but I'll just say every time that we speak externally, we get more and more bullish on the technology getting to those 30 terabytes, but not just at 30, 40, 50 terabyte capacity points, the technology very, very difficult out there, but it's very -- but in the labs we see it happening and we're really excited about it. There are literally hundreds of people engaged. We've been talking about product development teams being engaged for quite some time. We've got the I's and cross the T's like we always do. I think the customers are really interested in the products as well. They'll get samples when have those big capacity points when we think we're ready for it.

Timothy Arcuri

But you would still say that hammer's not going to be mainstream until 30 T.

Dave Mosley

Sorry.

Timothy Arcuri

You said you would still say that hammer -- don't think about hammer as being the majority of your mix until you get out into the 30 T.

Dave Mosley

I think we have good solutions today that are non-hammer, but we also have solutions that are hammered today. So, how we decide to ultimately deploy it, there'll be high capacities at 30 and 40 that are inaccessible with main CMR technology that we have today. But -- and we'll probably use hammer back into 20s and 15s and things like that when we can, because that's the way you get costs out of those capacity points as well by taking heads and disks out. But it's all about when is the technology ready? When the teams done with their products, when are we confident in the ramps and things like that, showing more confidence all the time. And that's why we have product development teams engaged.

Timothy Arcuri

Thanks. So, can we just maybe talk about what is sort of a typical March sort of in terms of seasonality, how do you think about a normal baseline for the March quarter in terms of what a normal seasonal March would be, and is that the right starting point to sort of think about benchmarking the company into next year? And I mean, yes, it's going to be strong, but it's sort of a normal seasonal Q1, which I think is flat to down to be a snitch, sort of how do you think about all that because you are doing very, very well in December. And so some people have argued in what that creates this comp it's sort of hard.

Dave Mosley

I think there's naturally seasonality, obviously, consumer market. You go back a year, COVID was changing a lot of the work-from-home, game-from-home, those kinds of dynamics, so that year-over-year compares are really tough in that. And then if you go back five years, we were so much more exposed to PCs than we are now. That seasonality was actually a really different equation. Right now, the mass capacity does have some seasonality that's in the VIA markets around government investments in smart cities and things like that that usually time out at the end of December. There's a subtle other seasonality, but this is something we've been preparing for. If you look at our entire year guide from six months ago, and then what we said about getting to low double-digits or something like that relative to this year, you could see that we strengthened a little bit in the back half of the fiscal year, what our exposure was. And a lot of that was based on what we see going on in the cloud, right? So, as we grow as part of mass capacity, then though all those other seasonality impacts become de minimis over time.

And so, I think we're having -- starting to have better visibility, not only to Q3, but also Q4 and what the cloud service providers are going to need globally. And we're also transitioning to our 20 terabyte ramping that very aggressively through that period. So, we're pretty happy about exabyte growth.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. So, just in summary, so net you consider kind of normal seasonal for March to be just down.

Dave Mosley

Yeah. I won't quantify it here we'll get through this quarter and then give a good guide. But there is some normal seasonality and then I expect the exabyte growth that's coming out of the bulk of the VIA markets to just keep going through next year.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. Can we talk about channel inventory? I think you did allude to this before, but how would you characterize the channel? And I'm particularly curious about China because I hear -- we hear such conflicting things about China and how much inventory there is in China. Do you think that there is stockpiling happened in China?

Dave Mosley

No. Coming out -- as I'll talk about last quarter now, coming out of last quarter, it was a particularly high. I mean, the entire supply chain has been so whipsawed, I think, over the last couple of years that there may be points where you say you've got five or six weeks or something like that. Maybe that's getting a little towards the high end, but generally speaking, I think we did the right things coming out of the quarter. So, I don't foresee -- I don't really see any particular channel inventory.

If you talking about individual customers, they're all doing build outs according to some plan. There is some subtle changes that happen in various customers, but other customers are completely on the plan that they were on three months ago. So, I wouldn't say that there's any cause for concern there.

Timothy Arcuri

You think that given the potential for export restrictions that would extend beyond the one large customer that the U.S. government went after, do you think that the potential for export restriction, have you seen signs where it's causing any demand to get pulled forward where other customers say, well, we have better creative again, use kind of a bad word, stockpile of drives that, that if the same thing happened to other customers that at least we would have some drive on hand to actually pull from.

Dave Mosley

It's hard to speak very broadly, but I would say that against the backdrop globally of everyone worried about supply chains. There are some people who are making sure they have enough inventory for their critical build-outs. I don't think anyone really has the money to over stockpile if you will, for that kind of thing anywhere globally, frankly. I mean, you're managing supply chains just in time around the world, or relatively speaking just in time, I think. That's how I think about it.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. And then maybe -- I know that you guys think about what the longer term, demand for HDD, but as you think about metaverse, and it's a really -- a very nebulous term these days and everyone's going to have their own metaverse. But clearly it doesn't take rocket science to see that there's a lot of compute that is going to be and storage necessary to bring this to life. And so the question is, have you thought about sort of what this means for your business and what it means for HDD demand over time?

Dave Mosley

Yeah. Actually a lot -- I've thought about it a lot. I'm really excited by the trends and I'm not going to pick favorites of which particular ecosystem is going to go big, maybe more than one. I think about Seagate -- for 20 years we've been involved in the gaming business. Whether it's console gaming or PC gaming, it's been a really strong business for us. And it means a lot of data pretty close to the end user. And so, I think to your point, if whatever verse you're talking about wants to grow, it's probably going to need a lot more data at people's fingertips and a lot closer to the end user for latency expectations and things like that. So, we're quite excited about that.

The gaming ecosystem actually around the content creators themselves is fantastic. And in some sense, they're already their own little universes, that they create for people. I think the big tipping point for us. So not only on compute, but on compute network, but also storage in particular is when you start seeing applications that become business applications, where people need the data close to them to make decisions because their input/output with that data can be totally different. That kind of transformation is really exciting. And I think will drive a lot of edge deployment -- not just cloud deployment, edge deployment as well.

So, yeah, we'd like to stay really close to it and provide the best cost proposition for lots of data at the edge so that people can use those applications to take advantage, to make better business decisions. So fun, but also productivity gains would be great to see. And I can't wait to see whichever ecosystem develops those.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. You alluded to the common platform before in the 16 to 18 T trim position, but can you just talk about common platform and how much of a game changer that is when you're talking to customers? I mean, how big of an impediment was it in the discussions where you were making a platform transition and the customer may be balked at how much they would want, and the timing on that -- was that really, like a big thing in the past, such that common platform really takes that off the table?

Dave Mosley

You bet. I mean, if I think about 2 terabytes, 3 terabytes, 4 terabytes, 6 terabytes, 8 terrible, I could keep going. There were almost always a new drive and not just a new set of mechanical parts either. You've got heads and media changes going on throughout that. We decided a few years ago now maybe five years ago in the development ranks to -- start to get our hands on this to be more predictable ourselves. And we came out with that common platform that was extensible. We could add one more disk to it. It's not a problem. We actually did 18 terabytes with the same heads and media that we might be using for 16s in one and 20s for the other. So, we have that kind of leverage capability off this platform.

And depending on the customer, some customers have deep histories with these product transitions. They know what an easy product transition is based on the technology. They know what a hard product transition is. And so they'll move faster or slower depending on what they see coming, and that definitely helps us.

Timothy Arcuri

So you think that this really [indiscernible] for the 20 T transitions?

Dave Mosley

Yes. Yeah. I think the 20 T is highly leveraged product off that platform and we'll continue to leverage. Yeah. Matter of fact, we've said many times before that that platform is even hammer ready, right? So, it's designed not to be a big lift to put the technology constituents into be able to get the hammer drives as well.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. Can we talk about balance sheet? You buy about $2 billion worth of stock in fiscal 2021, you bought back more than $400 million last quarter, quite solid support for the stock. The question is, what is the target cash or leverage ratio and sort of how do you think more broadly about capital return?

Dave Mosley

Yeah. We do think about liquidity, especially in these times. It's only been a year since the major swings that were associated with the pandemic at the front end, right? Demand swings and supply swings and everything else, so you have to -- every good business has to watch their liquidity targets.

Relative to shareholder return, we've been very, very consistent on this for a decade now about what our strategy is and frankly speaking, we invest in ourselves and then when we have excess cash and we are generating quite a bit of cash, we'll give that back to shareholders, if we feel like we don't need it. And there's cyclicality to that as well as you've seen. But from my perspective Seagate is a good investment, whether we're investing in our R&D, whether we're investing our CapEx, the data sphere is just continuing to grow. There's lots of opportunities for us as well. And I'm glad that everyone shares that optimism now. It was five years ago that people were saying exactly to your points earlier something different, but I think people see a different future right now. And so, we're going to be aggressive against it.

Timothy Arcuri

And Dave, have you given any sense -- just back to your -- back to the discussion, what common platform, have you given any sense as to how much of your nearline shipments are common platform? Is it the majority of your shipments now?

Dave Mosley

We have, what I'll call a mid range nearline as well. So think 10 terabytes and under. So, usually when we talk about common platform, we're talking about 16s, 18s, there might be some 14s in there and things like that, but that's -- 16, 18, 20 going up, we're talking about that drive.

Yeah. There is a mid cap nearline platform as well, a different one. And it's going through its own product transitions over the next year or two as well. So, we'll get cost out of it. And there are certain customers -- I think this is what a lot of people don't understand. There are certain customers that just can't move from 8 terabytes up to 18 terabytes. They -- because of the nature of their architecture, how many drives they have and how responsive they need that architecture to be to whatever application they have, they just need to stay at a terabytes and that's fine. We'll continue to service them there.

Timothy Arcuri

And how much of an issue has being able to pass on input cost increase has been? I mean, you've done pretty good -- pretty well on gross margin. So it certainly seems that you've been able to pass on most of the input cost, but sort of how does the discussion go with your customers on, as you're sort of looking at the next six months and you say, Hey, Mr. Customer, sorry, you're going to have to pay more because my input costs are going down.

Dave Mosley

I think Gianluca talked about this a little bit last week. Particularly with freight and logistics costs around the world changing quite a bit on a monthly basis, there's some surprises that can happen. And I think these are things that we service the customers by being as predictable as we can. These are unpredictable costs inside of us. So, we're going to have to go out there and to your point about these long-term agreements, when we start negotiating six months or nine months, we're going to have to say, Hey, these are the realities as we see it, this is what we need to be able to predict. And I think the customers have been pretty good with us there. It's not something that you react a week later after you see a change inside the system that too though. So, there is some time like doing.

Timothy Arcuri

And just on the 20 T transition, so you're beginning to ship 20 T, but you shipped 20 T PMR drives in the third quarter. So, that conversion, what -- when do you think we would reach some sort of crossover point?

Dave Mosley

The volume of 16 T and 18 T is pretty big. So that cross -- it's not like when we did the 16s, but the 20 T is going to be a very aggressive ramp, potentially even more aggressive than the 16s were at the time because customers now have figured out that they get that extra little benefit, whether it's 2 terabytes or 4 terabytes in there in perpetuity, they're going to be using these drives for 5, 6, 7 years in their data center. That's a huge TCO proposition for them. So -- and they know the platform -- to our earlier discussion about common platform, they know the platform well, so they've qualified it, they know all the nuances of it. They can see the predictability of it. They're ready to go.

Timothy Arcuri

And just from a longer term costs, I don't think we sort of talk fully about the cost curve, but is it reasonable to continue to expect to be able to cost down mid teens? Or do you think in a world where hammer becomes more mainstream that you can do better than down 15, because it's just that much more scalable.

Dave Mosley

I don't really think about costs taped down that way. I think more about aerial density and then we'll price for what the market needs out there at the time, keep our factories full. So, it's more of a supply demand balancing perspective. Obviously on a cost per terabyte basis, getting that hammer point out and getting 30 terabytes or 40 terabytes out, affords us the opportunity to get to a better cost per terabyte proposition that then our customers can use to go drive more exabyte command up in the world.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. And then, just in terms of some of the input costs you're seen, can we just talk about like how long those will be persistent and when you can see those grow?

Dave Mosley

This is one that, where if I looked back a year ago, I probably would've gotten some of this wrong. And I think a lot of us, who've tried to been steers in the market here relative to all things related to the pandemic and make no mistake to -- in my mind, it still is related to the pandemic. I mean, we still had factories who were going through various kinds of shutdowns inside supply chains in the last -- and even in this quarter, there's been all kinds of disruptions to people. So, we've got to get everybody back and healthy. I do think that there's some positive signs there next year, or -- sorry, next quarter, obviously with the pauses that we see after Christmas and Chinese New Year and so on, there'll be a little bit of recovery inside of supply chains, but we're all hoping that the pandemic doesn't shift into a different phase at the time. So, I think relative to our supply picture, we expect that to be a little bit better. And we've been saying that we'll have to just react to whatever's going on in the world.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. I'm getting some questions from investors. So, we're going to ask a few of those. So, your peer is talking about that at 22 T that they simply add a platter to go to basically 10 platters in a very simple transition. You were already at 10 platters at 20 T. So, how -- so, like looking beyond 20 T, how do you go from 20 to 22?

Dave Mosley

I think this is where a lot of people are maybe drawing the wrong conclusions off of how many disks you have and how many heads you have. Look, it's all about what's running in your factory, those negotiations that you've had with customers about what capacity points they want and how will you can yield things. I have no doubt that we can get to 22 terabytes. We'll have lots of different options to be able to get there. Well be able to do it at good costs, good margins, and without too much of a scrap bill at the end, because we're trying to push the component technology to art.

So, I'm not really into this nine disk -- we started shipping a nine disk hammer drive, 20 terabyte hammer drive a year ago. It's not the one we took into volume. There may be other solutions that we take the volume, and actually there already are 20 terabyte nine disk, and we take the volume. So we said we have multiple flavors of 20s. I think we're going to have multiple flavors of 22s as well. And so I think, overly fixating on whether you have one disk or you want one disk more or something like that in one platform is probably not the right way to think about it. And just take it to a logical extreme. What if you had 30 disks and somebody has said, well, I have 31. It wouldn't matter. What matters is, can you yield the thing? Do you have predictable customer relationships? Are you through their calls in time? That's all the stuff that really matters.

Timothy Arcuri

Great. And then I had another follow-up that whether you signing more of these LTAs, is that maybe a headwind to pricing in the near term and maybe some near term margin expansion. So you're sort of trading some longer term demand -- demand visibility for maybe a little bit less near term pricing and margin leverage.

Dave Mosley

Yeah. I see your point. I mean, definitely what we want to do is run the business as predictably as we can. And so, when we have confidence in one of these capacity points and our ability to yield it against the millions and millions of components that we need exactly to the last question, then we'll go out there and have a good conversation with customers and say, do we want to book it? And we won't wait until the end and say, did somebody else trip and fall? And maybe we can raise prices at the last minute. I mean, that's -- to me, that's not the way to be predictable.

So, yeah, I think this is a long protracted grind rather than this opportunistic swings exactly to your point. So, yes, I think maybe we do leave a little bit on the table, but that's what we are trying to do with our customers too, is give them a predictable model. They know they can count on our supply, they can count on the economics around it, and they're good to.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. And then I just wanted to clarify some comments that were made at a competing conference last week. And the suggestion was that their incremental logistics costs in December that sort of weren't anticipated in the gross margin. Can you just clarify that?

Dave Mosley

I think, it's been a very dynamic quarter for everyone. Inside of our supply chain, inside of other supply chains, we can definitely see this with our customers. And so, we're just mindful of the fact that moving parts around the world right now is really tough. Things get stuck in various places and you have to break them free and get to the front of the line or for customers to get exactly what you've committed to them. And that, that is a very dynamic situation. And that's all we're doing is just being really mindful of that. Some of the costs are exact -- not exactly what we had forecast, we're doing our best to handle it. I think everyone's going through the same thing.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. And then maybe the -- sort of -- this is part and parcel with a question that I asked before about the seasonal transition March. But right now you're more supply constraint than you are demand constraint in terms of what you ship. So, does seasonality not really -- I mean already said that yes, you will see the resumption of some seasonal trends during the March and June quarters. But when does -- when do you become demand limited versus supply limited? And when you do, do you worry about some inventory adjustment?

Dave Mosley

Not too much. I mean, so we -- to your point, we predict the seasonality if you will, a quarter or two ahead of time. It's not like we get into the quarter and then realize we have that seasonality picture. So, we're predicting it and doing the wafer starts that we need, the media starts that we need against that prediction. So, as long as things are in balance relative to what we said, we can be a little bit flexible. That's where you can run out of parts, if you haven't balanced the supply appropriately against that demand.

I'm not too worried about that because mass capacity is -- there's so much off the common platform. I'll say it now that we have a lot of flexibility, even up until the last minute, but it'll be more about the seasonality of VIA markets or the seasonality of consumer or something like that, where we had planned a certain thing. And if there was more pronounced seasonality than what we even forecast, and then there will be issues. Again, long-term with mass capacity continued to grow the secular demand of data really being on high capacity points, I think this is becoming less and less of an issue.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. And then we have time for maybe one more question, which I am just going to ask the last one, again on hammer. So, when the hammer conversion does actually happen? Are there any other issues to consider such as software can have ability to -- the customers have to rewrite any code, anything like that.

Dave Mosley

No. And that's the good news. I think a lot of people have been talking about that for a long time, but the way we're staging the technology as we want to make this as plug and play as possible. There are always -- I don't care if you're going from 10 to 12 terabytes or 12 to 14 terabytes, there are always little nuances that some customers have to deal with to make sure the performance doesn't change too much, or the responsiveness of the drive doesn't change the entire software stack, if you will. But -- and obviously going from 20 to 30 or something, if the customer is making that transition, that might be a relatively bigger jump. But inside of the drive, how it works, whether it plugs in and operates, it's the same old disk drive. That's the way we want it.

I will say that optimistically, there's also -- it's not -- our industry is not just about hammer. It's not just about aerial density. That is the key driver, but the responsiveness of the drive safe, for example, we've come up with dual actuator drives because people can't just put more and more capacity behind one actuator, they need that drive to be -- that capacity that they put online to be more relatively responsive, there'll be more of a trend towards dual actuator over time. We're really happy with how that product's going now. And we'll continue to refresh that product.

There's all kinds of other features that make the thing more valuable than a data center. We're really excited about some of those features better reliability, better long-term stickiness inside the data center, better use cases that change over time -- better for use cases the change over time. So there's a lot of optimism out in how we're dealing with this -- with our customers. There are tech -- so just to be clear, there are technology transitions going on or associated with features over time, but it's not completely gated by hammer at all. It's up to -- strictly being developed with our customers.

Timothy Arcuri

Got it. Well, we've run out of time. But Dave, thank you so much for your time.

Dave Mosley

Yeah. Tim, take care and good holidays to everyone. Appreciates your time as well.