Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a previous analysis, back in February 2020, I detailed the reasons why I believed W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was a great investment opportunity for an investor looking to get some exposure in REITs. This belief still holds true today and while WPC has seen some price appreciation since then, it is still, in my view, fairly valued today. In this analysis, I will go through some updates regarding the stock and examine the company through a few different perspectives as well.

Recent Results and Updates

For the third quarter of 2021, the company reported Funds from Operations (FFO) of $1.45 per share, a $0.29 (or a 25%) beat of the $1.16 consensus estimate. Revenue for the quarter increased 7.7% to $325.75 billion from $302.42 billion last year. EPS also increased to $0.74 (a beat by $0.22 vs the $0.52 estimate). Also during the third quarter, WPC completed about $200 million of investments, primarily in warehouse properties in the United States. The company's history of growing FFO is displayed in the chart below (amounts in millions USD).

Source: Tikr.com

W. P. Carey is a diversified triple-net lease REIT and as such maintains a very stable and durable business model where little change is likely to be observed. The long-term approach the company takes, using multiyear contracts while building relationships with creditworthy tenants, is responsible for best-in-class occupancy rates and lasting cash flow generation. Occupancy rates, standing today at 95%+ levels have been mostly unaffected by market-shaking crises like the crash in the late 2000s and the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2021, once again the company reports strong rates at 98.5%.

Source: Investor Presentation

WPC's commitment to signing long-term leases with tenants is going to be a big factor for the resiliency of the company in the coming decade. To be more specific, with a weighted average lease term of 10.6 years, almost half of the company's leases are expected to expire after 2031. At the same time, the remaining expirations are evenly distributed across the next 10 years, as shown in the graph below. That type of strategic revenue safeguarding is a strong attraction point for more conservative income-oriented investors. The safety of WPC's income will continue to increase as the company, for the first nine months of the year, has achieved a weighted average lease term of 19 years or new leases, among the longest across the net lease sector.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company's diversification profile both in terms of the industry its tenants operate in and the geographic placement of WPC's properties across Europe and North America has not changed and remains a big attraction point for investors.

One aspect of WPC's business however seems critical and is important to highlight in today's rising inflation environment. Besides the contractual rent increases that over 99% of the company's lease agreements are tied to, 59% of all agreements have rent increases tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This results in the protection of revenue against rising inflation that many investors have been searching for. Of course, just like any other REIT or traditional public company for that matter, W. P. Carey is not immune to inflation, however, the CPI-linked contractual rent increases as well as a high-yielding dividend that is expected to continue growing, offer a sought after safety net.

Source: Investor Presentation

Speaking of dividends, WPC moderate price appreciation in 2021 (9.59% versus 22.64% of the S&P 500), which means that today, in a pricey stock market, WPC offers a very respectable 5.44% dividend yield, as of the time this article is written. High-yielding investments not only act as a hedge against inflation but also allow for greater total returns in a market that might struggle to reach higher stock prices in the coming months. In fact, the high dividend itself along with W. P. Carey's resilient business model might call for more price appreciation in an economic environment where inflation is hurting most stocks.

For the past 10-year period WPC has grown dividends at a CAGR of 7.01%, while Seeing Alpha offers a B+ score or dividend consistency. A history of WPC's distributions and growth rates is provided below.

Source: Tikr.com

Analysts' Outlook

Analysts remain fairly optimistic regarding FFO growth over the next couple of years. While 2021 has been an impressive year for WPC, consensus estimates have FFO retreating 6.66% in 2022. After that, however, growth is once again expected to pick up and FFO to reach $5.03 per share at the end of 2023. That would represent a 5-year 11.3% growth from 2018's FFO of $4.52. Revenue is expected to follow a better trajectory and reach 1.49B at the end of 2023, marking a 5-year 68% increase. A one-year Target Price estimate of $86.13 is given for the stock by Yahoo Finance, implying an 11.4% upside potential.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

After revisiting W. P. Carey's business model and incorporating into the analysis recent results and changes, I feel that the stock still represents a good investment opportunity. While WPC is by no means expected to experience aggressive price appreciation, it is a safe choice for the investor looking to earn higher dividend income while it also provides hedging against rising inflation. For these reasons, I have to maintain my buy rating on the stock.