BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I have continued to monitor progress with regards to Moore's Law for both Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM) and Intel (INTC), the two most advanced chipmakers (besides Samsung). In recent coverage, I highlighted that TSMC had confirmed its next-generation 3nm was delayed by about three months.

However, a recent report based on two independent sources has confirmed that 3nm only entered risk production in November 2021, which is two years and eight months after 5nm. As such, 3nm seems to be more delayed than previously thought, and hence this means TSMC could more quickly lose its current process leadership (which represents its moat) than investors had expected. This presents major stock risks, especially given that Intel has started its own foundry business.

Analysis

In August, I informed investors about TSMC's comments about its upcoming 3nm node. Notably, TSMC used the word "delay" to describe its next node, and indicated the delay was about three months (one quarter):

Andrew, you have a very good observation and you calculate that, yes, about 3 to 4 months is a delay as compared with 5-nanometer.

However, a recent report from Tom's Hardware, based on two sources, indicates that risks production of 3nm started as late as December 1, 2021. Compared to 5nm, which started risk production in March 2019, this hence represents a delay of around eight months compared to the usual two-year cadence.

This indicates the slip on 3nm should be seen as a major (rather than minor) delay. Indeed, there is a further data point. One of the sources, DigiTimes, further reported that TSMC is scheduled to start volume production in Q4'22. This compares to 5nm, which started production in April 2021. Again, this confirms that 3nm is delayed by at least six months, which is much more than what TSMC had indicated at its August earnings call.

Obviously, production in Q4'22 is not very surprising (given the Q4'21 risk production), since it usually takes twelve months (or slightly more) to go from risk to volume production. This suggests production might not start earlier than December 2022, which in turn suggests products might not hit the shelves until nearly mid-2023.

Competitive Landscape

TSMC is starting to stumble right when competition is increasing. Notably, in stark contrast, Intel claimed at its recent October earnings call (and re-iterated on November 30) that all of its five nodes through 2025 (7, 4, 3, 20A and 18A) were either on track or ahead of schedule. Indeed, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger already hinted at the TSMC delay in recent statements:

When I make statements like we're on or ahead of schedule on Intel 7, 4, 3, 20A and 18A, over the same period of time that the competitors have slipped their process technology. The gap is closing faster than I forecast at the beginning of the year for this.

Intel claimed in July that it would regain process leadership by 2025, so the current trends in execution at both Intel and TSMC indicate that there could be more truth to those claims that investors may have initially thought.

Of course, investors still have to be aware of the lengthy time scales involved in a change in leadership position, but TSMC's 3nm delay combined with its rather low density improvement of just 1.6x indicates a serious slowdown in the pace of scaling.

In addition, as known from Intel's numerous delays in the past, such delays have the tendency to cascade/setback the whole process node roadmap. Hence, a three-quarter delay in 3nm means that 2nm will also be delayed by (at least) three quarters, and so on. Indeed, in October I pointed investors to a rather notable statement from TSMC during its Q3 earnings call, where TSMC indicated that 5nm would launch in 2025.

Investor Takeaway

I would suggest investors to take the information from these reports seriously. The reason for this is that there is already an example of what can happen to a stock when a company delays its process node by nearly a year.

I am obviously referring to Intel's 7nm (now renamed to as Intel 4), whose 6- to 12-month delay caused the stock to plummet by around 20%. Note that the midpoint of the delay of Intel 4 is exactly the same as the length of the 3nm delay, so in principle, TSMC stock could react exactly the same. (Intel at the time said that 7nm was 12 months behind schedule, but also that it had built-in a buffer of about three to six months.)

In fact, the comparison of TSMC N3 with Intel 4 is more similar than just the approx. 3-quarter delay of both nodes. Both nodes are TSMC and Intel's last nodes based on the FinFET transistor, and it seems that both companies have had to change their use of EUV to fix their process issues: Intel reported that it significantly increased its EUV layer count, whereas it has been reported that TSMC reduced its EUV layer count (which seems to have reduced its density improvement from 1.7x to 1.6x).

Source: Twitter

TSMC is currently still seen by investors as the leader, so it is unlikely the stock will suddenly collapse, but as I have been (consistently) warning investors since April 2020, the tide seems to be (slowly) changing. With Intel improving its execution, TSMC certainly can't afford any more delays to remain competitive going into the second half of the decade. Especially given that Intel has just started its own dedicated foundry business with Intel Foundry Services, which provides customers an alternative to TSMC to go to.

As such, investors should monitor TSMC's plans for 2nm to know whether this is just an issue at one node. For example, as I have noted in the past, TSMC will be the last of the three leading-edge foundries to transition from the FinFET to the gate-all-around FET, which presents a further indication that TSMC's leadership position seems to be waning.