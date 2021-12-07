No-Mad/iStock via Getty Images

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is currently traded at $0.77, vs. its 52-week high of $3.86 and 52-week low of $0.51. In my opinion, it is undervalued. Its recent acquisition of eMapgo will fuel its growth through LBS monetization in the near term, and its future vision of being part of the Metaverse.

Business Overview

Luokung Technology Corp., was founded in 2001, formerly known as Kingtone Wireless Info Solution Holding Ltd. (KONE) before Aug. 2018, and Reizii Capital Management Limited before Dec. 2009.

LKCO has about 700 employees in 2021. It invests in proprietary technologies such as spatial-temporal indexing, adaptive reduction and compression, progressive transmission, full vector non-tiled technology, etc. It provides the following services:

eMapgo (recently acquired) offers In-Car Navigation, World Map & Web Map Service, Autonomous Driving, and GIS. Main customers include Pioneer, Neusoft (SHA:600718), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), IBM (IBM), KFC (YUM), and Starbucks (SBUX).

Luokung mobile application: Display-based online advertising services.

Luokung SDKs and APIs for location-based products, providing spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers.

Spatial-temporal indexing cloud - a data-level visualization technology.

Information Super Engine - includes server engine and web graphics image engine.

Spatial-temporal cloud platform - supports deployment on public and private clouds to provide services for both industry and public users.

Stock Price Update

The following table shows LKCO's stock price YTD. Its dip and recovery in H1 was driven by the face of being included and removed from the Relevant List by the US Department of Defense. The H2 decline, not surprisingly, suffered from the overall price pressure of China stocks due to China's tech attack.

Looking forward, there is some likelihood for LKCO to reverse the trend, as the outlook of LKCO's Metaverse play may outweigh the other concerns on the market.

Source: Yahoo.com

YTD Through Q3-21 Financial Performance And Key Developments

LKCO acquired eMapgo in 2021. Prior to that, LKCO generated most of its revenues from Advertising services (98% of total revenue), the provision of user acquisition services to advertisers who pays by CPI (Cost Per Install), CPM (Cost Per Mile), and CPC (Cost Per Click). The remainder and very minor portion of its revenues come from software licenses and technology support. Its revenue was flat (and slightly shrinking) during past three years. Cost of Revenue (mainly traffic acquisition costs) was 95.7% in 2020.

eMapgo significantly solidified LKCO's top line. YTD through Sep. 2021, revenue was $74.9MM vs. $13.1MM prior year. Q3-21 revenue was $37.0MM vs. $5.8MM prior year. The following details represent the key developments of LKCO in 2021. In my opinion, this remains an exciting step-change.

Oct. 2021 - Luokung Affiliate eMapgo Introduces Refueling Visualization System at PetroChina 2021 Technology and Innovation Conference

Sep. 2021 - Luokung Announces eMapgo Signs Cooperation Agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) for Launch of Autonomous Driving Services

Sep. 2021 - Luokung Announces eMapgo to Provide Community Information Management and Technical Services for Heilongjiang Mobile

Sep. 2021 - Luokung Announces eMapgo to Provide Autonomous Driving Data Services for Zenseact

Aug. 2021 - IDC Names Luokung VIE eMapgo a Top Player in China's HD Maps Market in 2020 China Market Share Report

Jun. 2021 - Luokung Signs Autonomous-Driving Data Services Contracts with Leading Global Auto Manufacturer and Auto Parts Supplier

Mar. 2021 - Luokung Announces Closing on 100% Equity Interests of eMapgo Technologies ($119 million)

LKCO's Business Strategy Presents Near-Term Revenue Opportunities, And Potentially A Metaverse Play In The Long Run

According to LKCO, it focuses on the following three areas.

Smart transportation: For roads, LKCO provides smart road service, such as HD Map-based smart road AI digital base, 24/7 road hazard awareness, severe weather perception, and other road information data perception service systems and smart management platforms. To understand how massive the market could be. In 2020, the number of newly registered cars in China was 24.24 million, and the number of vehicles in possession was 281 million. The total mileage of highways in China was about 160,000 kilometers.

Furthermore, with eMapgo's mapping capabilities and LKCO's underlying database along with LKCO's SuperEngine Spatial-Temporal big data engine, LKCO is well-positioned to compete in this space.

Carbon neutrality remote sensing data services: LKCO has established China's most powerful remote sensing data engine that integrates high-resolution remote sensing, HD maps, and various IoT sensor data. Its capability could address a broader market focus on industrial applications in carbon emission, carbon neutrality, geographical resources, forestry resources, water resources, crops, and others. This seems a new area to explore, but there are limited data points at this stage.

Internet LBS and related smart industry services: LKCO's AI spatial-temporal big data services can be broadly applied to internet applications and modern logistics, supply chain, urban transportation, emergency rescue, smart industrial parks, smart cities, and other applications.

The Company has launched a series of LBS B2B services and products in Internet location marketing, travel services, urban logistics and distribution, smart city, urban transportation, smart industrial parks, and emergency rescue.

The following figure shows the enormous Metaverse market. LBS does not show up in the market map, however, it will be a very foundational part of Metaverse for a couple of reasons:

Metaverse relies on a significant connection between the digital world and physical world, which has to rely on LBS, such as cities, roads, devices, etc.; and At the Experience layer, LBS will also be pivotal to a variety of unique user experiences through gaming, shopping, social networks, etc.

Source: Market Map of the Metaverse, courtesy Jon Radoff

The following chart shows how LKCO will add value to the Metaverse.

(Source: Luokung)

Investment Risks

In my opinion, LKCO is a rising player in LBS and the future Metaverse. However, I would like to call out the following risks.

First, LKCO's revenues are pretty concentrated on a small number of customers. Top five customers accounted for 49.8%, 69.3%, and 94.4% of total sales in 2020, 2019, and 2018. It will be important to continue to grow and diversify its customer base, which I am sure has been helped by the eMapgo acquisition already.

Second, LKCO runs B2B business model that includes PaaS (Platform as a Service), DaaS (Data as a Service), and SaaS (Software as a Service) services. Data security is the No. 1 priority.

Third, LKCO appears eager to continue pursuing M&A opportunities to strengthen its competitive position in all three pillars. M&A in general could be generating high returns but with high risks. I want to see LKCO to prioritize the operation of EMG and prove the success financially while remaining opportunistic about M&As.

Conclusion

Investors who are looking for a bargain with the theme of Metaverse can take a look at LKCO. I would recommend following LKCO's developments, especially partner or customer expansion, in Smart Transportation (Business strategy #1) and Internet LBS and smart industry services (Business strategy #3) to evaluate its growth potentials in short term and long term, respectively.