Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) caught a bid last week while the general market and biotech stocks were trending lower. This was thanks to the company reporting positive phase 2 results of VX-147 in APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (‘FSGS’). This week’s update and the preliminary positive results in one type 1 diabetes patient clearly demonstrate that Vertex is not just about cystic fibrosis. These results also represent just the beginning, and we should see Vertex’s non-CF pipeline advance and expand considerably in the following quarters and years, through both internal and external efforts.

VX-147 demonstrated clear proof of concept in the phase 2 study in FSGS patients

The study was conducted in APOL1-mediated FSGS patients, a subset of broader APOL1-mediated kidney disease. Vertex estimates that there are over 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe with two APOL1 genetic variants and proteinuric disease (with approximately 80% of patients in the U.S.) and that the disease may be underdiagnosed. The inherited APOL1 genetic variants cause kidney disease through a toxic gain of function which leads to podocyte injury, and this leads to proteinuria and progressive kidney disease that can result in dialysis, kidney transplant, or death.

VX-147 is a small molecule that inhibits the variants of APOL1, and Vertex has a portfolio approach – other backup candidates are in development if this one does not work out or if the others turn out to be better.

This was a small study but with enough patients to clearly demonstrate whether APOL1 inhibition works. 16 patients were enrolled, and three non-compliant patients were excluded from the analysis. In the 13 patients who completed 13 weeks of treatment, administration of VX-147 resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 47.6%. Reduction in proteinuria was observed early and continued throughout the 13-week treatment period and the results were consistent regardless of baseline proteinuria or background therapy.

Source: Vertex presentation

VX-147 was also titrated from 15mg in the first two weeks of treatment to 45mg, and given the continued reduction in proteinuria through week 13, it is possible that longer-term treatment leads to even higher reductions in proteinuria.

It is also worth noting that these are the results in the evaluable population, but that will not be the case in the phase 3 trial where the effect in the intent-to-treat population will be part of the primary endpoint analysis. So, the results in the press release somewhat flatter the impact VX-147 had.

However, on the investor call, CEO Reshma Kewalramani said that if the three non-compliant patients were included, the reduction in proteinuria would still be a very robust 44%. This is very reassuring as it eliminates the concern that the excluded patients did not benefit from treatment or that the treatment effect is significantly exaggerated by the exclusion of non-compliant patients.

And the slide below shows how almost all patients responded to VX-147, which is also good to see and means the results were not driven by outliers.

Source: Vertex presentation

VX-147 was safe and generally well-tolerated with no discontinuations due to adverse events and there were no serious adverse events considered related to the study drug. The most common adverse events were headache, back pain, and nausea.

I believe the results show clear clinical proof of concept for VX-147, and the results along with the genetic validation of APOL1 as a target translate to an above-average probability of success in the phase 3 trial.

And Vertex plans to move fast into a registrational trial which it expects to start in Q1 2022, pending regulatory feedback. The main question for the registrational trial will be whether the reduction in proteinuria can be used as the primary endpoint for accelerated approval. The FDA has become increasingly receptive to proteinuria as an endpoint for accelerated approval and Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) is one of the companies trying to get accelerated approval for sparsentan in FSGS patients and IgA nephropathy patients based on proteinuria reduction.

It is reasonably likely that Vertex will secure a similar agreement with the FDA. Of course, eGFR levels will also be important to track and it will be important not to see detrimental effects of VX-147 on eGFR levels in APOL1-mediated kidney disease patients.

The eGFR slope in FSGS patients taking sparsentan was cause for FDA’s concern in the case of sparsentan and Travere Therapeutics earlier this year, but there were no issues with the use of proteinuria as the endpoint for accelerated approval. I wrote about this in my recent article on Travere Therapeutics, and the company has since made progress on that front and it now expects to submit the NDA for sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS in mid-2022, pending additional supportive eGFR data from the ongoing DUPLEX study.

Going back to VX-147, the addressable market is considerable. If we take a conservative net annual price per patient of $100,000 (conservative for an orphan disease), this is a $10 billion market. It is not easy to make accurate estimates as uptake will also depend on phase 3 results, including the effect of VX-147 on eGFR, and its overall safety profile, but if it shows similar proteinuria reductions, it could easily be a $1 billion to $2 billion drug for Vertex based on 10-20% market penetration or $2 billion to $3 billion if the net price is $150,000 per patient per year.

Conclusion

The results of VX-880 in a single type 1 diabetes patient were not enough to push Vertex’s share price higher, but the promising initial results in this patient and now the positive phase 2 results of VX-174 in APOL1-mediated FSGS patients clearly show that Vertex is not only about its cystic fibrosis franchise. There is also the gene-editing candidate CTX001 for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease with an expected BLA submission by the end of 2022 and we should see the phase 2 results of VX-547 in acute pain next quarter.

And going forward, we should see a steady stream of deals given the company’s $7 billion cash balance which should continue to increase in the following years thanks to its cystic fibrosis franchise.