USA: Quick Notes On Rights Offering Results
Summary
- USA's offering was oversubscribed.
- Dilution was minimal due to light share count expansion.
- Avoiding the offering would have been the best play once again.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members as part of the CEF Weekly Roundup on November 29, 2021 with certain numbers updated. Please check latest data before investing.
USA rights offering oversubscribed
The rights offering for The Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund (USA), which expired on November 22, 2021, was fully subscribed. From the press release:
BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) today announced that based on results provided by the Fund's subscription agent its rights offering, which expired on November 22, 2021, was fully subscribed. The Fund will issue 27,979,915 shares, which represents the entire 22,383,932 primary subscription shares in the offering, plus 5,595,983 additional shares made available by means of the secondary over-subscription privilege. Since there were not sufficient shares to honor all over-subscription requests, available shares will be allocated among those shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of shares held on the record date. The Subscription Price per share is $7.78, which represents 95 percent of the net asset value of a share on the Expiration Date.
(Source)
Minimal dilution to NAV/share
As this was a 1-for-10 offering with a 25% secondary over-subscription privilege, the fund is able to expand its share count by a maximum of 12.5%. The subscription price was $7.78, which was 95% of the NAV on expiration date, being lower than 95% of the average of the last five closing prices of the fund, including on the expiry date. On the expiry date, this represented a -7.7% discount to the fund's market price (USA closed at a +2.93% premium on expiry).
As the subscription price was lower than the current NAV, the offering will be dilutive to NAV/share. Fortunately for shareholders, the dilution should be slight as the share count is increasing by only 12.5%, as well as the fact that the subscription price is only at a mild discount (-5%) to the NAV. I estimate the NAV hit from the rights offering to be about $0.05/share or -0.6%.
Avoiding the RO was the best play, once again
Still, while subscribing shareholders got a nice deal on their newly subscribed shares, those investors who sold out of the fund before the ex-rights date fared exponentially better. Yes, getting slightly discounted shares is nice, but getting "free shares" would be even better! If an investor had sold their USA shares at $9.14 the day before the ex-rights date, they could now buy back 110% of their initial shares without committing any additional capital. Moreover, if they had decided to sidestep USA by switching to a corresponding ETF such as S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (to avoid reducing their market exposure) they would have done even better, gaining +16.5% "free shares" of USA! This is why we always advise our members to sidestep CEF rights offering as a general rule.
If one needs evidence for the inefficiency of the CEF markets, this would be it. After all, who was buying USA at a +15% premium just before the ex-rights date? (Hopefully none of our members!) This is why I always stress that premium/discount valuation matters when buying CEFs!
Valuation and going forward
Currently, USA is slightly overvalued at a +4.13% premium (update: as of December 3, 2021, USA's premium has dropped to +0.51%). However, it should be noted that this fund has traded at large discounts for much of its history. Still, with equity CEF valuations being so elevated right now, it's far from the most egregious example of an overvalued CEF.
(Source: CEFConnect)
As a domestic equity CEF, USA's performance will be broadly similar to the S&P 500, so its historical performance has indeed been quite strong.
Overall, I'd rate USA as a hold here.
Don't know what to do about CEF corporate actions?
Closed-end fund corporate actions such as rights offerings and tender offers present both significant opportunities and risks. We cover these regularly for members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, allowing them to profit or avoid losses.
Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
4) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.