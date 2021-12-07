PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members as part of the CEF Weekly Roundup on November 29, 2021 with certain numbers updated. Please check latest data before investing.

USA rights offering oversubscribed

The rights offering for The Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund (USA), which expired on November 22, 2021, was fully subscribed. From the press release:

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) today announced that based on results provided by the Fund's subscription agent its rights offering, which expired on November 22, 2021, was fully subscribed. The Fund will issue 27,979,915 shares, which represents the entire 22,383,932 primary subscription shares in the offering, plus 5,595,983 additional shares made available by means of the secondary over-subscription privilege. Since there were not sufficient shares to honor all over-subscription requests, available shares will be allocated among those shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of shares held on the record date. The Subscription Price per share is $7.78, which represents 95 percent of the net asset value of a share on the Expiration Date.

Minimal dilution to NAV/share

As this was a 1-for-10 offering with a 25% secondary over-subscription privilege, the fund is able to expand its share count by a maximum of 12.5%. The subscription price was $7.78, which was 95% of the NAV on expiration date, being lower than 95% of the average of the last five closing prices of the fund, including on the expiry date. On the expiry date, this represented a -7.7% discount to the fund's market price (USA closed at a +2.93% premium on expiry).

As the subscription price was lower than the current NAV, the offering will be dilutive to NAV/share. Fortunately for shareholders, the dilution should be slight as the share count is increasing by only 12.5%, as well as the fact that the subscription price is only at a mild discount (-5%) to the NAV. I estimate the NAV hit from the rights offering to be about $0.05/share or -0.6%.

Avoiding the RO was the best play, once again

Still, while subscribing shareholders got a nice deal on their newly subscribed shares, those investors who sold out of the fund before the ex-rights date fared exponentially better. Yes, getting slightly discounted shares is nice, but getting "free shares" would be even better! If an investor had sold their USA shares at $9.14 the day before the ex-rights date, they could now buy back 110% of their initial shares without committing any additional capital. Moreover, if they had decided to sidestep USA by switching to a corresponding ETF such as S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (to avoid reducing their market exposure) they would have done even better, gaining +16.5% "free shares" of USA! This is why we always advise our members to sidestep CEF rights offering as a general rule.

If one needs evidence for the inefficiency of the CEF markets, this would be it. After all, who was buying USA at a +15% premium just before the ex-rights date? (Hopefully none of our members!) This is why I always stress that premium/discount valuation matters when buying CEFs!

Valuation and going forward

Currently, USA is slightly overvalued at a +4.13% premium (update: as of December 3, 2021, USA's premium has dropped to +0.51%). However, it should be noted that this fund has traded at large discounts for much of its history. Still, with equity CEF valuations being so elevated right now, it's far from the most egregious example of an overvalued CEF.

As a domestic equity CEF, USA's performance will be broadly similar to the S&P 500, so its historical performance has indeed been quite strong.

Overall, I'd rate USA as a hold here.