wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I show by computing book value, modeling discounted cash flows, and performing a peer review of five other specialty retailers that the intrinsic value of the stock is $52.00 per share and this stock is a "buy" anywhere below that price point.

Build-A-Bear (NYSE:BBW) Workshop started in 1997 as a retail store inside a mall where children could go and build a stuffed animal of their choice. Several years later there were 354 stores selling bears in malls all across America. In 2007 American shopping habits had begun to change and with them Build-A-Bear moved out of favor with American children. This saw the stock price fall from $30 down to $4 in a little over a year (Mid-2007 till the end of 2008). By 2013 Build-A-Bear begun a turnaround program where they adapted their business model to the ways that Americans shop in the twenty-first century.

Source: Sep 2021 Build-A-Bear Investor Presentation (available here)

Thesis

This company looks great on paper. Through book value calculation, discounted cash flows modeling, and a peer review of specialty retailers I show that the intrinsic value of the company is $52 a share. These calculations are backed up by Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades, Quant Rankings, and Rating Summary (all available here). Build-A-Bear also has an outstanding management team in place that is handling the business turnaround very well.

Detailed Analysis

Calculation Of Book Value

To calculate book value I divided the shareholder's equity listed in the 2020 on Seeking Alpha's BBW financials webpage (available here) by the total number of shares outstanding also listed in Seeking alpha's BIIB financials page. Specifically, I divided 93 million by 15.6 million to get a book value of $5.96 per share. I have also included those figures as part of the discounted cash flow model shown below.

Source: DCF Model Created by the author. This model can be accessed in Google Sheets here.

Discounted Cash Flows

Inputs used:

EBITDA, effective tax rate, depreciation and amortization, net working capital, and capital expenditures were all taken from the Seeking Alpha BBW Financial pages (link provided here).

I chose to use an EBITDA growth rate at 0% because (as the table below illustrates) BBW's top line revenue has been fairly consistent over the last eight years.

Source: Seeking Alpha Income Statement

I estimated the long-term growth rate to be 0% to be very conservative.

I used a slightly higher discount rate of 10% than my normal 9% to include a little bit of risk that Build-A-Bear will still face hurtles as the company continues to rebuild.

Peer Review

Source: Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison tool

For this Peer Comparison I compared Build-A-Bear with Barnes & Noble Education (BNED), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), Envela Corp (ELA), The Container Store (TCS), and Party City HoldCo (PRTY). I was a bit surprised when the comparison tool suggested these firms as competitors, but upon closer review I noticed that each were specialty stores within the consumer discretionary sector.

For the sector and industry (consumer discretionary and specialty stores) BBW is ranked number 1 out of 457 and 20 respectively. It is hard to draw any other comparisons because each of the specialty stores sell very different things (and not of the peer sell toys). Especially since all are considered consumer discretionary, but college textbooks are a whole lot more necessary to a college student than a stuffed animal is to a child (BNED vs BBW)

As you can see in the peer comparison graphic above, BBW has all of the metrics in line with the others in its peer group. I do not feel this is good enough for the company that is listed 1st in its sector and industry. I would expect to see this company stock price trading several multiples higher (by either sales, book value or EBITDA) than its peer group when it is ranked number one. Because it is trading at similar earnings multiples as its peers I believe this is an indication that the stock is trading at a discount.

Discussion

Build-A-Bear's outstanding management team is led by Sharon Price John, the President and CEO. Her background is exactly what I would look for when heading up the executive search committee. She got her start in advertising and then moved up through the ranks at several toy and candy companies like Mars and Hasbro. Most recently Ms. John served as President of Stride Rite, a children's shoe company.

Along with Ms. John Build-A-Bear also stole Jennifer Kretchmar away from Stride Rite. Ms. Kretchmar is the Chief Merchandising Officer and these two have spearheaded a new direction in marketing for the company. First and foremost, the company is shifting away from stores to an online-merchandizing experience. You can now build your bear online and in 3D. There has also been the release of a Build-A-Bear movie called Honey-Girls that is available on Amazon Prime, Google Movie, and other streaming services.

I believe this new direction in marketing will capture the attention of the next generation of kids who do most of their shopping online, and spend a lot of their time streaming movies.

Potential Issues

Potential issues remain that Build-A-Bear will need to overcome to reach its maximum potential as it continues to turn its business around. I would like to see it shed many physical locations and start to depend much more on its e-commerce the infrastructure that it is building out.

I also am disappointed that I have not seen very much advertising and marketing around the holidays. I feel this is a missed opportunity for BBW.

This company, and industry as a whole is also very sensitive to recession and should we enter one, this will negatively affect Build-A-Bear as well as the rest of the consumer discretionary industry.

Conclusion

Through the calculation of book value, modeling discounted cash flows, and performing a peer review of five other specialty retailers, I show that intrinsic value of the stock is $52.00 per share and at the current price of $20.10 it is I am very bullish for this company in 2022.