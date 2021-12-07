Zoom: There's More Than What Meets The Eye
Summary
- Zoom stock cratered following the release of fiscal third quarter earnings and is now down more than 50% in the last 12 months.
- There are a few valid reasons behind Zoom's lackluster market performance.
- A slowdown in revenue growth is almost a certainty now, but we believe there's more than what meets the eye.
This article was prepared by Ubaidulla Sathar, CFA in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) released fiscal third quarter financial results on November 23, which sparked a sell-off in the stock that saw Zoom fall below $200 for the first time in a year. The market value of Zoom has more than halved in the last 12 months, and it's reasonable to say that this lackluster market performance has caught some investors off guard given the strong performance of the broad market and the tech sector. Many investors have lost confidence in Zoom based on the belief that employees going back to work would only mean a massive decline in demand for video conferencing apps. Adding salt to the wound, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) unveiled a standalone version of Teams last week, targeting small businesses. Amid all these negative developments, we thought it best to evaluate the prospects for Zoom in the post-pandemic era to determine whether the recent decline in its stock price presents a good opportunity for contrarian investors focused on the long run. Our findings reveal this market correction could be overdone.
Here's why investors were disappointed with earnings
Before discussing Zoom's future, we believe it is important to understand why investors were spooked by the numbers from the last quarter. The company reported earnings per share of $1.11, beating the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate for earnings just marginally. Revenue grew 35.2% YoY while gross profits increased 50.4% driven by an expansion in gross margin from 67% to 74%. Even though a 35% revenue growth looks good on the outside, it should be noted that revenue growth has decelerated in the recent past, which is something Mr. Market has found troubling.
Exhibit 1: Quarterly year-over-year growth in revenue
Investors did not take lightly the decelerating growth in customers with more than 10 employees as well. Zoom added 7,200 customers with more than 10 employees in the fiscal third quarter, compared to 7,900 posted in the second quarter and 63,500 in the corresponding quarter last year. This can be attributable to the ongoing vaccination programs across the world that have enabled more people to return to the office.
The company management offered no consolations in the earnings call as well, and they actually highlighted a few reasons that could lead to slower revenue growth in the next year as normalcy prevails. All these factors contributed to the sharp decline in Zoom stock price following the release of recent earnings.
Is Zoom only a pandemic winner?
Since the beginning of 2020, with quarantine measures being imposed and people adapting to online meetings, Zoom has been ideally placed to grow exponentially - which it did. The highest number of new customer additions was reported at the peak of the pandemic, which goes on to show how the global lockdown immensely boosted the business of Zoom. The company, so far, has been successful in retaining its market leadership amid intensifying competition, and we believe the quality of Zoom's video conferencing platform has a lot to do with this. After trying several video conferencing platforms, we feel confident claiming that Zoom is by far the best product because of the high-quality noise cancellation feature offered by the company, the ease of use, and the simple pricing structure. We believe the quality of Zoom's product will help the company remain one of the leaders in the global video communication market in the foreseeable future although big tech companies are trying to disrupt this market. To put it more simply, we believe Zoom will hold its ground. This, however, is not a good enough reason to invest in the company, so let's move forward.
Even though revenue growth has slowed down for Zoom, the Covid-19 pandemic has profoundly transformed our lives and has accelerated the adoption of technology. According to Meticulous Research, the global video conferencing market will grow at a CAGR of 15.5% through 2028 to reach $24.4 billion by 2028. The growth of the industry will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for high-speed video communication products and emerging work-from-home culture across the globe. There is no doubt that revenue growth will slow down in the next few quarters, but we believe there is more to the story as many tech companies have already promised to embrace a hybrid work culture, which we believe could become one of the most noteworthy trends in the next decade. The e-learning market, in our opinion, will remain strong in the post-pandemic era as well, driven by the benefits such a model offers to educators and learners in every corner of the world. With IT infrastructure investments hitting record highs in emerging nations such as India, we believe the core business of Zoom will remain strong for many years to come. The company and its shareholders, however, will have to weather short-term pressures to see light at the end of the tunnel.
That's not all. In addition to the promising outlook for Zoom's core business in the long run, we believe Zoom's efforts to transform itself into a comprehensive communications platform will positively weigh on corporate earnings in the future. This transition is centered on Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Events.
The company launched Zoom Phone in 2019, and the company has reported triple-digit revenue growth from this segment in the last couple of quarters as Zoom Phone became popular among corporate customers. Zoom Phone is an enterprise cloud phone system that is available as a stand-alone product, or as an optional add-on to Zoom Meetings and provides inbound and outbound calling via its support for native connectivity to the public switched telephone network ("PSTN"). Zoom Phone has sold more than two million phone seats worldwide so far, and we believe this is just the beginning of the journey for this innovative cloud phone system as it combines the best of both worlds by enabling users to quickly join or initiate video conferences while enjoying the benefits of a traditional telephone network.
Zoom Rooms and Zoom Events are exciting too, but for the time being, we believe Zoom will find it difficult to gain competitive advantages with these two products, which is why we believe Zoom Phone will play an important role in helping the company thrive in the post-pandemic era.
Overall, we believe Zoom is well-positioned to grow in the future, and we would not be surprised if the company emerges as one of the most widely used software platforms in the world by corporate customers.
Takeaway
We acknowledge the pandemic-induced growth of the company is not sustainable, however, we expect future work would take the form of a hybrid model as companies will remain eager on enjoying the benefits of this type of model. We believe the pandemic-induced lockdowns to have had a permanent impact on how companies operate in the future, and these changes, in our opinion, will be favorable for Zoom. After waiting on the sidelines for more than a year and a half because of Zoom's rich valuation, we now believe Zoom stock is investable thanks to the sharp decline of the stock price over the last 12 months. This correction, in our opinion, goes on to show how short-sighted Mr. Market is, and we expect Zoom to deliver robust earnings growth in the next decade, setting a good base for share price appreciation.
