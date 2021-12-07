Baron Growth Fund Q3 2021 Letter

Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
The Fund gained 3.63% during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. This exceeded the Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which declined 5.65%.
As of Sept. 30, 2021, the Fund had 51 investments. The top 10 holdings represented 55.9% of the Fund’s net assets. All were small-cap businesses at the time of purchase and have become top 10 positions mostly through stock appreciation.
We believe all our positions offer significant further appreciation potential individually, and that the Fund’s diversification offers potentially better-than-market returns with less risk than the market as measured by beta.