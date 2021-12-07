Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment

After an outstanding quarter with business booming, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) faces activists wanting to break up the business. The omni-channel retailer is facing the same pressure as other department stores to separate the e-commerce business in what amounts to financial engineering. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the retailer as the company reinvents the shopping experience.

Financial Engineering

Activist Engine Capital sent a letter to Kohl's pushing for the company to sell the business to private equity firms for at least $75, or split off the e-commerce business to unlock shareholder value. Activists have made the same claim with Macy's (M) after Saks Fifth Avenue plans to spin off the e-commerce business at a much higher valuation.

Engine Capital estimated the e-commerce until generates $6.2 billion in digital sales and would obtain a valuation of $12.4 billion based on just a 2x sales multiple. Currently, Kohl's is worth ~$7.5 billion with a valuation that warrants the stock already trading at $75.

In FQ3'21, the digital business only grew sales 6%, as consumers return to the store locations to shop in person. The retailer has grown digital sales 33% on a 2-year basis with e-commerce now counting for 29% of total sales.

The impetus for Kohl's and Macy's to spin off the e-commerce business was the speculation Saks digital business would go public via an IPO with a $6 billion valuation. The business has ~$1 billion in annual sales and the online units were far more appealing a few months ago until growth rates have normalized recently.

Unfortunately, the online businesses have an advantage over other pure online retailers by having physical locations for quick pickup and returns. The whole omnichannel approach fully implemented during the covid shutdowns is what has made these e-commerce units far more valuable. A big question exists on whether the online versions of the department stores will be viewed as actually appealing by the stock market when these operations no longer have the COVID-19 boost by early 2022.

Stick To The Game Plan

The much better option for Kohl's is to continue executing on the current plan. The retailer has already rolled out 200 Sephora shops inside Kohl's while constantly debuting new brands offered within the department stores to provide fresher merchandise. The Sephora shops are already driving mid-single-digit sales lift to the whole store with 25% of shoppers new to Kohl's.

The department store just reported a quarter where EPS more than doubled analyst estimates at $1.65 per share. In addition, Kohl's forecast an operating margin for the year at 8.4% and an expected 2021 EPS of $7.20 per share while facing inventory headwinds constraining the FQ4'21 upside.

Analysts aren't overly bullish on Kohl's growing these levels of profits, but the general consensus is for the retailer to earn $7 per share going forward. The current 2023 EPS target is $7.30.





Where the story gets some extra interest is the stock buyback plan due to the department store earning up to $1 billion in profits now while the stock trades at such a meager valuation. The current stock buyback plan can cut the diluted share count by over 15% this year alone.

Prior stock buybacks weren't very effective considering Kohl's had not previously solved the structural issues with the business. The current buyback spending has topped prior levels due to the larger cash flows generated by the business and the current $1.9 billion cash balance. Kohl's plans to spend an incredible $1.3 billion on shares buybacks this year after spending $506 million during FQ3'21 and $807 million YTD.





The company will repurchase ~10 million shares at the current stock price. The share count will dip below 135 million entering FY22 providing a huge to EPS next year while some of the inventory headwinds provide another opportunity for Kohl's to top the FY21 EPS target of $7.20.

Unless the activist suggests separating the e-commerce business creates a better experience for customers, the move makes absolutely no sense. If Kohl's keeps executing and buying large chunks of shares, the market will ultimately reward the stock with much higher valuations.

The biggest risk for department stores like Kohl's is maintaining these higher levels of sales and profits. The company was once happy with EPS estimates in the $5 range. These higher EPS levels aren't guaranteed as higher promotions could return with more normalized inventory levels and inflation could pressure costs.

If our theory holds instead, Kohl's can rally to $75 based on simply trading at just above 10x consensus EPS estimates. If the company can actually grow sales due to the improved merchandise and Sephora boost, the stock might actually have far more upside.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that splitting off the e-commerce unit is a short-term solution to a problem that doesn't exist. The department store has already resolved the margin issue and is moving forward aggressively with new store format and merchandise refreshes.

As Engine Capital points out, Kohl's is absurdly cheap trading at 7x EPS targets. Investors should keep buying the shares alongside the company at this deep discount and let the management team fully implement the new store plan over the next couple of years.